11 Best Mineral Face Sunscreens, According to Dermatologists (2025)

If there’s one thing your derm wants you to be religious about, it’s making sure you use a daily SPF regardless of the season. Protecting your skin is the key to preventing skin cancer, painful sunburns, and premature aging, especially on your face. The best mineral sunscreens for your face are gentle on the skin and have adequate SPF levels for optimal protection. And according to dermatologists, formulas with zinc oxide are best. To help compile a list of the best SPFs for every skin tone and need, we spoke with a dermatologist who explained the active ingredients in mineral sunscreens, plus the best picks to shop.

The Best Mineral Face Sunscreen, at a Glance

Best Overall: Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Flex SPF 50, $54

Best Brightening: CaudalieVinosun Protect Brightening Daily Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF 50, $39

Best Editor’s Pick: ShiseidoUrban Environment Oil-Free SPF 42 Mineral Face Sunscreen, $38

Best for Acne-Prone Skin: Clearstem You Are Sunshine Sheer Broad-Spectrum SPF 50+, $42

Best for Teens: Drunk ElephantUmbra 100% Mineral Cream SPF 30/PA+++ Tinted Face Sunscreen, $26

Best Hydrating: KosasDreamBeam Silicone-Free Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40, $40

Most Affordable: , $13

Best Fragrance-Free: Saie Sunvisor Radiant Moisturizing Face Sunscreen SPF 35, $38

Best Oxybenzone Free: Vacation Shake Shake SPF 50, $27

Most Popular: Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Oxide Dry-Touch Mineral Face Sunscreen, $13 (was $14)

Best for Melasma: EltaMD UV AOX Elements Tinted Mineral Face Sunscreen, $45

What to Look for in a Mineral Sunscreen

“For everyone, I recommend non-comedogenic mineral sunscreens,” says Dr. Hadley King, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. Here’s what to look for when looking for mineral sunscreens.

Ingredients: Dr. King suggests seeking forms that contain non-nano zinc oxide and titanium dioxide in a base that contains antioxidants and humectants to hydrate the skin, emollients to support the skin barrier, and occlusives to lock in moisture.Skin-calming ingredients like green tea is also helpful.

SPF Levels: The American Academy of Dermatology recommends using a face sunscreen with at least SPF 30. Those with darker skin tones and a family history of skin cancer should opt for those with higher SPF levels.

The Difference Between Mineral and Chemical SPF for Your Face

Dr. King explains that chemical sunscreens are crafted with chemicals that areabsorbed into the skin. They work by soaking up theUVrays and creating a chemicalreactionthat changes them into heat, which is released from the skin. “They typically contain a combination of two to six of these ingredients:oxybenzone, octinoxate, avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene, and homosalate.” Some chemical sunscreeningredients get absorbed into the bloodstream, and some recent studies have shown that some chemical sunscreeningredients may be potentially harmful, particularlyoxybenzone, octinoxate and homosalate because they mimic hormones.

Mineraland physical sunscreens contain zincoxide and (or) titaniumdioxide and are less likely to irritatesensitiveskin, and there are fewer concerns about absorption and safety.

“I recommend physical sunscreens (zincoxide and titaniumdioxide) because theyblocka wide range of UVwavelengths and they are photostable,” Dr. King adds. “And there are fewer concerns about their potential adverse effects both to thebodyand to the environment. And they have come a long way from their chalky, white, hard-to-spread predecessors. There are now many brands making physicalsunscreens that are easy to apply and look great.” According to Dr. King, physical sunscreens are less likely to clog pores and irritate complexions, particularly for those withsensitiveskin.

However, Dr. King does note that for those with darker skin types, it can be difficult to find mineralsunscreens that don’t leave a white cast.

Ahead, see 11 best mineral face sunscreens approved by dermatologists.

Best overall Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Flex SPF 50 $54 Buy Now Shopping for a new mineral face sunscreen? The Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Flex SPF 50 is among the best on the market. The lightweight mineral formula is protective and offers a slight tint for flawless coverage. The mineral sunscreen is crafted with the brand’s patented EnviroScreen and Flex technology, which combines iron oxide pigments and advanced antioxidants to protect against UVA/UVB, blue light, pollution, and infrared radiation. Additionally, Colorescience’s face sunscreen is deeply hydrating for an all-day glow. Type: Cream

SPF: 50

Active ingredients: Zinc oxide

Water-resistance: Yes

Size: 1.8 fluid ounces

Does it leave a white cast? No

Fragrance-free: Yes

Pros:

Dermatologist tested, hypoallergenic,non-comedogenic

4 shades

Hydrating

Cons:

Very light coverage

Best Editor’s Pick ShiseidoUrban Environment Oil-Free SPF 42 Mineral Face Sunscreen $38 Buy Now There’s not enough time to sing the praises for this mineral face pick from Shiseido. It’s the one mineral formula that doesn’t leave my olive skin with a chalky, white cast. And even though it feels weightless on your skin, this heavy-hitting formula protects against harmful rays from the sun. It also reduces fine lines, wrinkles, dryness, and oiliness. How? The secret is in the sunscreen’s formula, which consists of hyaluronic acid, spirulina energy essence, and licorice root extract. In a study conducted by Shiseido, 91% “said this product makes their skin texture look smoother after four weeks of regular use.” Type: Cream

SPF: 42

Active ingredients: 13.6% Zinc oxide, 4.9% titanium dioxide

Water-resistance: Yes

Size: 1 fluid ounce

Does it leave a white cast? No

Fragrance-free: Yes

Pros:

Oil-free

Doubles as a face primer

Lightweight

Cons:

Smaller size

Best for Acne-Prone Skin Clearstem You Are Sunshine Sheer Broad-Spectrum SPF 50+ $42 Buy Now Clearstem’s You Are Sunshine Sheer Broad-Spectrum SPF 50+ leaves a light, glowy tint behind without clogging your pores. It’s best for adding a layer of protection to your skin, but the SPF is also packed with green tea to reduce inflammation and control excess oil. Better yet, it’s dermatologist-tested and proven suitable for those who struggle with acne, rosacea, dryness, and discoloration. Wear it independently or pair it as a primer to create an even texture. Type: Cream

SPF: 50

Active ingredients: 21% Zinc oxide

Water-resistance: Yes

Size: 2.1 fluid ounces

Does it leave a white cast? No

Fragrance-free: Yes

Pros:

Safe for sensitive skin

Dermatologist tested

Cons:

Has a thicker consistecy

Best for Teens Drunk ElephantUmbra 100% Mineral Cream SPF 30/PA+++ Tinted Face Sunscreen $36 Buy Now Drunk Elephant‘s preppy packaging will have tweens and teens excited to remember to apply sunscreen every day. Parents love the SPF’s non-pilling, lightweight, and blendable composition that’s suitable for all skin types. The sunscreen is crafted with astaxanthin, which is derived from seaweed and known to havepowerful antioxidant benefits. There is also tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, a vitamin C variant that improves visible signs of aging and uneven skin tone. See Also The Best Sunscreens for Your Face Type: Cream

SPF: 30

Active ingredients: 20% zinc oxide

Water-resistance: Unknown

Size: 2 fluid ounces

Does it leave a white cast? No

Fragrance-free: Yes

Pros:

Non-pilling

Best for all skin types

Cons:

Slight skin tint

Best Hydrating KosasDreamBeam Silicone-Free Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 $40 Buy Now The KosasDreamBeam Silicone-Free Mineral Sunscreen marries skincare with protection into this multi-tasking product. The creamy formula melts into your skin without leaving a pesky white cast behind. It protects against harmful rays, brightens, defends against signs of aging, and hydrates all in one since there are powerhouse ingredients such as peptides, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid. The bottle includes an easy-to-use nozzle that delivers the perfect amount of product with each use. Plus, the subtle peachy-pink hue helps neutralize the zinc oxide’s natural bluish-white color, which leaves a sun-kissed glow behind. Type: Liquid

SPF: 40

Active ingredients: 21.7% non-nano zinc

Water-resistance: Up to 60 minutes

Size: 1.3 fluid ounces

Does it leave a white cast? No

Fragrance-free: Yes

Pros:

Easy to apply

No greasy finish

Cons:

Nozzle can be messy

mOST AFFORDABLE Cetaphil Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Face & Body SPF 50 $13 Buy Now If you’re searching for an effective mineral sunscreen that won’t break the bank, consider Cetaphil’s formula. It features SPF 50 for optional protection that blends easily into the skin. And even though it’s not specially m added for your face, it’s derm-tested and non-comedogenic, so it doesn’t cause breakouts. Another notable callout of this sunscreen is that it has a microbiome-friendly formula that positively affects the skin while protecting the skin’s barrier. It also protects against free radicals and other environmental stressors by using vitamin E, a soothing antioxidant that protects the skin’s surface. Type: Cream

SPF: 50

Active ingredients: 4.9% titanium dioxide

Water-resistance: Up to 80 minutes

Size: 3 fluid ounces

Does it leave a white cast? Slight cast on some skin tones

Fragrance-free: Yes

Pros:

Antioxidant properties to fight free radicals​

Dermatologist-tested

Reef safe

Cons:

Not specifically for face

Best Fragrance-Free Saie Sunvisor Radiant Moisturizing Face Sunscreen SPF 35 $38 Buy Now Think of the Sunvisor as a serum, oil, moisturizer, and SPF all in one. Its smooth and creamy texture has quickly become a staple in my skincare routine. The 100% mineral non-nano zinc Oxide SPF 35 protects the skin against UVA/UVB rays and free radical damage. The SPF also harnesses the power of skincare’s reigning ingredients. First up is encapsulated vitamin C, which brightens the skin’s appearance. Next, the brand says hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and aloe vera lock moisture into the skin of the “Saie Glow” finish. My skin always feels healthy and plump paper using just a few pumps of this mineral sunscreen. Type: Cream

SPF: 35

Active ingredients: Zinc oxide

Water-resistance: Up to 60 minutes

Size: 1.35 fluid ounces

Does it leave a white cast? No

Fragrance-free: Yes

Pros:

Two sizes available (full and mini)

Also targets dull and dry skin

Cons:

Lower SPF level

Best oxybenzone-Free Vacation Shake Shake SPF 50 $27 Buy Now For a unique and nostalgic SPF experience, reach for the Vacation Shake Shake SPF 50. Made with a proprietary non-nano ZincWater, this sunscreen actually delivers on its promise of a smooth and streak-free application. Shoppers use the ultra-light, “watery-milk” texture that’s dosed out via unique shaker balls that mix that SPF with every use. Along with ensuring your skin is covered, Vacation also includes barrier-supporting hyaluronic acid, squalane, ceramides, and polypeptide to boost hydration. There is also a small light sunscreen scent that evokes childhood memories —yes, please! Type: Liquid

SPF: 50

Active ingredients: Proprietary non-nano ZincWater

Water-resistance: Up to 60 minutes

Size: 1.7 fluid ounces

Does it leave a white cast? No

Fragrance-free: Yes

Pros:

Oxybenzone-free and octinoxate-free

Manufactured in the USA

Cons:

Some shaker balls get stuck

Most Popular Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Oxide Dry-Touch Mineral Face Sunscreen $13$147% off Buy Now This mineral face sunscreen is one of the most popular on beauty shelves for a good reason: It offers exceptional coverage, doesn’t cause breakouts, and is proven to be two times more protective than other brands. The oil-free formula leaves a non-greasy, matte finish so your skin is shine-free. It’s lightweight and sheer, making it gentle on the skin. Type: Cream

SPF: 50

Active ingredients: Zinc oxide

Water-resistance: Up to 80 minutes

Size: 2 fluid ounces

Does it leave a white cast? Yes, on dark skin tones

Fragrance-free: Yes

Pros:

Under $20

Number 1 dermatologist-recommended suncare brand

Cons:

Takes longer to blend because of thick consistency

Best for Melasma EltaMD UV AOX Elements Tinted Mineral Face Sunscreen $45 Buy Now EltaMD’s face sunscreen produces a buildable, lightweight tint that offers just the right amount of coverage when needed. It boasts a moisturizing creamy texture and does not leave a white cast. Instead, it leaves a matte finish that’s ready for your other makeup products. Derms recommends this option for those with melasma (known for its hyperpigmentation and brown spots caused by the sun). The sunscreen protects against harsh rays from the sun that worsen the condition, and it also includes hyaluronic acid to plump skin. Type: Cream

SPF: 50

Active ingredients: 13.5% zinc oxide, 4.4% titanium dioxide

Water-resistance: Up to 40 minutes

Size: 1.7 fluid ounces

Does it leave a white cast? No

Fragrance-free: Yes

Pros:

Helps with melasma

Non-drying formula

Cons:

Can show too dark on fair skin

