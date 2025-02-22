11 Curl Activators That Will Make Your Waves & Curls Pop! - Curly Bun Mom (2025)

These 11 curl activators will allow you to see your natural hair’s true potential. Say goodbye to frizz & hello to hydrated defined curls. Get definition like never before with these curl activators!

Curl activators are curly girl prodcuts that contain ingredients to enhance your natural curl pattern.

The best curl activator for your hair type and state of your hair will not weigh down your hair and will encourage definition and volume.

In this post, I’ll give you insight on 11 of the most loved curl activators that will define your naturally curly hair.

Affiliate Disclosure:“This post contains affiliate links, which means I receive a small commission, at no extra cost to you, if you make a purchase using this link.”

Table Of Contents 11 Curl Activators That Curly Girls Love Cantu Shea Butter For Natural Hair Moisturizing Curl Activator Cream



AG Hair Care re: Coil Curl Activator



SoftSheen Carson Care free Curl Activator



Creme Of Nature Argan oil Curl Activator



Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer



Jessicurl Rockin Ringlets Styling Potion



Curl Smith Curl Defining Styling Souffle



Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave In Defining Creme



Twisted Sista Curl Activator



Moptop Curl Enhancer Gel



Shea Moisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie What is a curl activator How does a curl activator work How To Use a curl activator Does a curl activator make hair curlier Can curl activators dry out hair Takeaway Curly Girl Product Recommendations



Curly Girl Product Reviews



Curly Girl Routines



Curly Girl Hair Care

11 Curl Activators That Curly Girls Love

Click on each Curl Activator to jump to the review.

1. Cantu Shea Butter For Natural Hair Moisturizing Curl Activator Cream – Buy on Amazon

2. AG Hair re: Coil – Buy on Amazon

3. Soft Sheen Carson Care Free – Buy on Amazon

4. Creme Of Nature Argan Oil – Buy on Amazon

5. Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer – Buy on Amazon

6. Jessicurl Rockin Ringlets Styling Potion – Buy on Amazon

7. Curl Smith Curl Defining Styling Souffle – Buy on Amazon

8. Briogeo Curl Charisma – Buy on Amazon

9. Twisted Sista Curl Activator – Buy on Amazon

10. Moptop Curl Enhancer Gel – Buy on Amazon

11. Shea Moisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie – Buy on Amazon

Cantu Shea Butter For Natural Hair Moisturizing Curl Activator Cream

Cantu curl activator is a very popular choice with curly girls.

It’s curly girl method approved, incredibly affordable and easily available.

This curl activator is formulated to smooth and enhances the natural curl pattern of all curly hair types 2, 3 and 4.

It is a heavy prodcut and a little goes a long way – so use a little to start with a add more if needed.

Check out my full review here.

AG Hair Care re: Coil Curl Activator

AG Re: Coil curl activator is another very popular curly girl product and my 3a 3b curls absolutely love it.

It’s heavy weight formula works really well to enchance your natural curly hair and give you defined, hydrated curls.

This product is very thick and contains protein, so start by applying a small amount and add more only if needed.

Because this curl activator contains protein, I’ve seen many culy girls recommended pairing this curl activator with a moisturizing product, such as a leave in, for the best results.

Even though AG Re: Coil is a bit more expensive than other available curl activators, it lasts very long as a little goes a long way!

SoftSheen Carson Care free Curl Activator

This curl activator has been around for many years and is affordable, simply packaged and loved by lots of curly girls.

It’s formula helps to repair damaged ends and enhances natural curls, leaving you with moisturized defined curls.

Creme Of Nature Argan oil Curl Activator

My 3a 3b curls love creme of nature’s curl activator.

The product is thich and creamy and is very easy to apply to wet or damp curly hair.

I love that it’s doesn’t contain harsh ingredients and leaves me with smooth, defined curls.

Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer

Aveda’s curl activator is popular with girls who have fine wavy hair.

Its lightweight formula helps to enhance natural waves and curls leaving you with bouncy, defined wavy and/or curly hair with reduced frizz.

Jessicurl Rockin Ringlets Styling Potion

Jessie Cur’s Rockin’ Ringlets is formulated with ingredients that work well together to enhance your natural curl pattern.

See Also These Curl Activators Will Give You the Curls of Your Dreams

This curl activator has great slip which makes it easy to apply to your hair and style for maximum curl definition.

Curl Smith Curl Defining Styling Souffle

This curl definer from CurlSmith activates your natural curly hair and provides hold for your defined curls.

This product moisturizes and creates a gel cast to hold moisture and definition of your curls.

It’s recommended to use the “praying hands” method to apply a small amount of this product on wet hair before gently scrunching to define your curls.

You can also use a denman brush to style for more defintion.

Once your hair is completely dry, simply scrunch out the crunch (if any) to break the cast for soft, defined results.

Learn how to scrunch out the crunch (SOTC) here.

Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave In Defining Creme

This lightweight defining curl creme from Briogeo enchances naturally curly hair and reduces frizz.

It’s a great product from all curly hair types and doesn’t contain any harsh ingredients.

The formula works well to hydrate thirsty curls and define your curl pattern.

Twisted Sista Curl Activator

This affordable curl activator defines your natural hair without weighing it down.

It’s formulated with coconut, avocado and almond oil to hydrate and define your curls.

My 3a 3b curls absolutely love this curl activator and I can always count on it to give me soft, defined curls.

Moptop Curl Enhancer Gel

This curly girl method approved curl enhancer from Mop Top is very lighweight and easy to apply.

On wet or damp hair, apply the product in sections to ensure even distribution.

You can simply scrunch to define or use your preferred curly girl brush to style and define your curls.

Once your hair is fully dry, you can scrunch out the crunch to break the cast for soft, voluminous defined curls.

Shea Moisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie

This list of curly girl activators would not be complete without the Curl Enhancing Smoothie from Shea Moisture.

It’s curly girl method approved, affordable and dependable!

This was one of the first curl creams I used and it’s still a staple for me.

This curl defining ceam activates natural curls without weighing down your hair.

Apply this curl cream in sections to wet hair and use a curly girl brush, like the Denman brush to define your curls.

For hold, layer with your favorite gel. Once your hair is completely dry, sotc for soft, hydrated defined curls.

What is a curl activator

A curl activator is a curly girl product forumlated to hydrate, enhance and define naturally curly hair. Curl activators should be applied to clean wet hair before adding gel or mousse for hold.

How does a curl activator work

Curl activators contain ingredients like humectants that work to enhance your natural curl pattern and activate your natural curls. They provide thirsty curls with the necessary moisture to reduce frizz and define curls.

As you may already know moisture is very important for wavy and curly hair as textured hair is prone to dryness.

How To Use a curl activator

Curl activators work best when applied on damp or wet hair. It’s best to experiment to see which application works best for your hair.

You can apply your curl activator on freshly washed hair or layer it on your curls after applying your preferred leave in conditioner.

To apply your curl activator, work in sections, raking the products through or using praying hands.

Once you’ve applied the product using a curly girl brush, like the detangle to ensure even distribution of the curl activator.

At this point you can scrunch or use a denman brush to define curls before adding a gel or mousse for hold.

If you prefer, add your preferred gel before scrunching or defining with your brush.

Does a curl activator make hair curlier

Once your have naturally textured hair, curl activators help to enhance your natural curls and so it may seem as though they make your hair curlier.

If you have naturally straight hair, however, curl activators won’t make your hair curly.

Can curl activators dry out hair

Curl activators can dry out your hair if not used correctly. It’s best to layer your curl activator on top of your preferred leave in conditioner. It’s also best to add a gel or mousse over your curl activator.

Layering your curly girl products in this way will reduce the risk of the humectants in the curl activators from pulling moisture from your curls.

Takeaway

The best curl activtor for your hair type and current state of your curls will vary. It’s therefore important to assess your hair before styling and experiement with different curl activators to find the best for your hair.

This list of curl activators are loved by many curly girls and I’m sure that you will find a few favorites for your curls and your budget.

Curly Girl Product Recommendations

17 Best Clarifying Shampoos For Curly Hair In 2024

11 Best Leave In Conditioners For Curly Hair 2024

21 Curly Girl Approved Conditioners For Healthy, Hydrated, Defined Curls



Curly Girl Gift Guide – Best Gifts For Curly Hair In 2022

25 Best Products For 2a 2b 2c Hair – Affordable Curly Girl Wavy Products For 2024

31 Best Sulfate Free – Low Poo Shampoos For Curly Hair

45 Best Drugstore Curly Girl Method Approved Products List 2023

Top Curly Hair Accessories To Make Life Easy – Curly Girl Must Haves

Best Deep Conditioner For Curly Hair – Curly Girl Method Approved

11 Best Curly Girl Method Approved Gels 2024

15 Best Affordable Drugstore Curly Hair Products Available In Canada 2024

Curly Girl Product Reviews



How To Use Dippity-Do Girls With Curls Gelee Review



Hairitage Curl Cream Review: Curly Girl Method Approved Product

Eco Styler Argan Oil Gel – Affordable Curly Girl Product Review

Aussie Instant Freeze Gel – Curly Girl Approved Drugstore Product Review

Kinky Curly Curling Custard: Curly Girl Approved Product Review

Cantu Moisturizing Curl Activator Cream – Curly Girl Product Review

Curly Girl Routines





How To Style Low Density, Fine Curly Hair

Step By Step – How To Squish To Condish Curly Hair







Secrets Of The Best 2a 2b 2c Wavy Hair Routine 2024



How To refresh Curls In The Morning

Curly Hair Bun – How To Do Curly Messy Bun Updo Hairstyles





How To Grow Curly Hair Fast – 8 Best Tips For Curly Hair Growth

How To Sleep With Curly Hair: 3 Top Easy Ways To Protect Curls Overnight

3A 3B Curly Hair Routine: How To Care For The Best Defined Curls



Curly Girl Hair Care

13 Of The Best Shampoos For Wavy Hair in 2025 – 2a 2b 2c Types



How Often Should I Should Wash My Curly Hair – Best Advice From A Curly Girl



Is Leave In Conditioner A Heat Protectant – Find Out Here

How to Use Coconut Oil for Curly Hair in 5 Ways: Everything You Need to Know

Can you leave conditioner in your hair – Find Out

Can You Put Leave-In Conditioner On Dry Hair – Find Out Here

Find Out How Often Should you Use Leave In Conditioner



Dyeing curly Hair In 2024 – Answers to Your Top Questions



Secrets Of The Best 2a 2b 2c Wavy Hair Routine 2024



How To Fix Protein Overload Hair – best Curly Girl Products To Use

Signs Of Curly Hair Moisture Overload, hygral Fatigue + How To Fix It

How To refresh Curls In The Morning





