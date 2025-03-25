11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (2025)

Our editors handpick the products that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
Despite its name, a curling iron can do a whole lot more than curl. Actually, it's a versatile styling tool that can give you a variety of looks and works on all hair textures. If you have naturally straight hair, a curling iron can create tight ringlets, beachy waves, or a voluminous blowout-style look. Those with naturally curly hair textures can use a curling iron to give their hair more definition and bounce.
Our Top Curling Iron Picks
Best Overall
T3 Micro SinglePass Curl Professional Curling Iron
Best for Curly Hair
GHD Thin Curling Wand
Best for Medium-Length Hair
Kristin Ess Hair Nanoblack 1.25'' Ceramic Curling Iron for Waves + Curls
What to consider when looking for a curling iron
Choosing the right curling iron for you is key: First, "the barrel size will greatly affect your result," says Meredith Kirkland, national education manager at GHD. For big, voluminous curls, you'll want a medium to large barrel. For tighter, more defined curls that last, you'll want a small barrel.
Make sure your iron has adjustable heat settings, says hairstylist Glenn Ellis. Fine or highly processed hair should dial down the heat since hair is more fragile; if you have dense hair, you can go in with a higher heat. Now that you know what to look for, it's time to sift through your options. That's where we come into play. Here are the best curling irons, according to professional hairstylists.
The experts:
- Meredith Kirkland, national education manager at GHD
- Glenn Ellis, a celebrity hairstylist
- Jennifer Korab, a celebrity hairstylist at Renaissance Salon & Spa
- Kevin Kelly, a professional hairstylist
1
Best Overall
T3 Micro SinglePass Curl Professional Curling Iron
Why We Love It
- Offers smooth and shiny results
What to Consider
- Not travel-friendly
Kelly says that this ceramic barrel glides through the hair with ease and offers a smooth finish. One pass gives you the perfect curl, with no touch-ups necessary. It's available in multiple sizes, from 3/4-inch for tight curls to 1.5 inches for a looser wave. Temperature settings range from 260°F to 410°F.
|Temperature settings:
|260 - 410ºF
|Width:
|1 inch
|Material:
|Ceramic
2
Best for Curly Hair
GHD Thin Curling Wand
Why We Love It
- Defines naturally curly hair
- Offers tight curls
What to Consider
- Only offers one type of curl pattern
You can achieve tight, coily curls that last with this 1/2-inch curling wand. "I can do tight curls in as little as three seconds, and they last for up to 24 hours," says Kirkland. It's great for defining or refreshing naturally curly hair or giving straight hair very tight curls that hold.
|Temperature settings:
|Up to 365ºF
|Width:
|0.5 inch
|Material:
|Ceramic
3
Best for Medium-Length Hair
Kristin Ess Hair Nanoblack 1.25'' Ceramic Curling Iron for Waves + Curls
Why We Love It
- Budget-friendly
- Auto shut-off feature
What to Consider
- Some reviewers say it's easy to burn your fingers because of the design of the tip
A great pick that's less than $100, this ceramic curling iron creates effortless beach waves, per Kelly. It automatically shuts off after 30 minutes, so you never have to worry about whether you unplugged your curling iron ever again. The thickness and shape of the barrel also offers versatility as you can create loose waves or curls.
|Temperature settings:
|up to 425ºF
|Barrel width:
|1.25 in
|Material:
|Ceramic
4
Best for Short Hair
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron
Why We Love It
- Budget-friendly
- Heats up quickly
What to Consider
- It's bulky
Korab loves this affordable pick because it's great for all hair lengths, types, and styles. The barrel is available in 3/4, 1-1/2, 1, and 1-1/4 inches, which is great for shorter hair. The ceramic barrel is coated in titanium, which helps it heat up quickly and evenly.
|Temperature settings:
|Up to 450°F
|Barrel width:
|1.25 inch
|Material:
|Titanium and ceramic barrel
5
Best Luxury
dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler
Why We Love It
- Styles with minimal heat damage
- Has multiple attachments
What to Consider
- It's expensive
The Dyson Airwrap—one of Korab's go-tos—is worth the hype. Its Coanda airflow technology allows you to curl your hair fast and without a high temperature, which limits damage. It has three precise airflow speeds and temperatures. In addition to the curling attachment, which comes in two sizes, it includes everything you need for the perfect hairstyle—a soft and firm smoothing brush, a smoothing dryer, and a round volumizing brush.
|Temperature settings:
|3 heat settings and a cool shot
|Barrel width:
|Comes with 1.2 and 1.6 inch barrels
6
Best for Colored-Treated Hair
Sam Villa Signature Series Professional Hair Curling Iron
Why We Love It
- Safe for fragile and color-treated hair
What to Consider
- Only available in two sizes
Heat styling can be tricky for color-treated hair, which tends to be fragile and delicate. Luckily, the temperature settings on this curling iron were made with color-treated hair types in mind, so it won't strip or fade hair. The one-inch iron is great for creating curls on all hair types, and the 1.5-inch is perfect for waves, says Korab.
|Temperature settings:
|375º F to 410º F
|Barrel width:
|1.5 inch
|Material:
|Ceramic
7
Best for Beginners
The Beachwaver Co. S1 Rotating Curling Iron
Why We Love It
- It creates expert-level waves without expert-level skills
What to Consider
- You need to be a bit methodical, so it can take time to curl each section
If you've never quite mastered the "curl toward and away from your face" technique, this curling iron does the twirling work for you with its rotating one-inch barrel. Press the arrow buttons to curl your hair away or toward your face. It's lightweight and creates perfectly smooth and frizz-free curls.
|Temperature settings:
|290ºF - 410ºF
|Barrel width:
|1 inch
|Material:
|Ceramic
8
Best Wand
Sultra After Hours Collection 1.5-Inch Titanium Styling Wand
Why We Love It
- Smooth results
- No tugging or snagging on the hair
What to Consider
- Need to be careful not to burn hand when holding hair close to rod
If you dream of hair that bounces with every step you take, this styling wand is for you. It's a clamp-free wand, so you don't have to worry about frizz-causing tugging or snagging (instead, you'll wrap the hair around the barrel—but do mind your fingers). The titanium barrel heats up to 390 degrees quickly.
|Temperature settings:
|up to 390ºF
|Barrel width:
|1.5 inches
|Material:
|Titanium
9
Best for Travel
Harry Josh Pro Tools Harry Josh Pro Tools Cordless Ceramic Curling Wand
Why We Love It
- Cordless makes for easy travel
- Great for all hair types
What to Consider
- Runs on batteries
Packing hair tools is never easy. Luckily, this cordless option makes it possible and effortless. It runs on lithium batteries, so you can now curl your hair on the go with ease. It heats up to 400ºF in just 60 seconds. Plus, the one-inch barrel is versatile and suitable for all hair types and lengths.
|Temperature settings:
|up to 400ºF
|Barrel width:
|1 inch
|Material:
|Nano silver tourmaline
10
Best for Wet to Dry Styles
Revlon One-Step Blowout Curls
Why We Love It
- Blow dries and curls hair in one
- Affordable
- Detachable head makes it easy for travel
What to Consider
- Doesn't come with a travel case
This nifty tool is a blow dryer and curling iron in one. Heated air flows through vents in the barrel as you curl each section, so you can dry and curl your hair at the same time. The detachable barrel makes it convenient for travel, and it comes with a dryer head to dry and lift roots quickly.
|Temperature settings:
|4 heat settings
|Barrel width:
|1.25 inches
|Material:
|Ceramic
11
Best for Storage
Mane Power Bottom Base
Why We Love It
- Easy to store
- It can be three devices in one
What to Consider
- Attachments aren't sold at Sephora
If you want a variety of hair tools but don't want to spend the money or have the storage, opt for this space-saving option. The brand's power base is compatible with a variety of styling attachment heads (sold separately), such as a one-inch curling wand, a 1.25-inch wand, and a jumbo hair waver. While it might seem a little inconvenient to buy each styling attachment separately, you can essentially get three tools for the price of one luxury curling iron.
|Temperature settings:
|Up to 410ºF
|Barrel width:
|Comes with 1 and 1.25 inch barrels
|Material:
|Ceramic
How We Chose the Best Curling Irons
Our beauty team is dedicated to finding you the best of the best tools. We spoke with professional hairstylists to learn about what to look for in a curling iron and got their go-to recommendations. We also researched and tested top-rated and brand-new options that hit the market to help you find the best products out there.
Genesis Rivas
Genesis Rivas is the Beauty Editor at Oprah Daily, where she covers hair, makeup, skin, nails, and more. Before joining the Oprah Daily team, she wrote for several publications, including InStyle, Real Simple, and Shape. When she’s not testing, researching, and writing fun and educational beauty content, you can find her dancing and eating her way through New York City. Follow her on Instagram or TikTok