11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (2025)

Despite its name, a curling iron can do a whole lot more than curl. Actually, it's a versatile styling tool that can give you a variety of looks and works on all hair textures. If you have naturally straight hair, a curling iron can create tight ringlets, beachy waves, or a voluminous blowout-style look. Those with naturally curly hair textures can use a curling iron to give their hair more definition and bounce.

Our Top Curling Iron Picks

What to consider when looking for a curling iron

Choosing the right curling iron for you is key: First, "the barrel size will greatly affect your result," says Meredith Kirkland, national education manager at GHD. For big, voluminous curls, you'll want a medium to large barrel. For tighter, more defined curls that last, you'll want a small barrel.

Make sure your iron has adjustable heat settings, says hairstylist Glenn Ellis. Fine or highly processed hair should dial down the heat since hair is more fragile; if you have dense hair, you can go in with a higher heat. Now that you know what to look for, it's time to sift through your options. That's where we come into play. Here are the best curling irons, according to professional hairstylists.

The experts:

1

Best Overall

T3 Micro SinglePass Curl Professional Curling Iron

11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (9)

Why We Love It

  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (10)Offers smooth and shiny results

What to Consider

  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (11)Not travel-friendly

Kelly says that this ceramic barrel glides through the hair with ease and offers a smooth finish. One pass gives you the perfect curl, with no touch-ups necessary. It's available in multiple sizes, from 3/4-inch for tight curls to 1.5 inches for a looser wave. Temperature settings range from 260°F to 410°F.

Temperature settings:260 - 410ºF
Width:1 inch
Material:Ceramic

2

Best for Curly Hair

GHD Thin Curling Wand

11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (12)

11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (13)

Why We Love It

  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (14)Defines naturally curly hair
  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (15)Offers tight curls

What to Consider

  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (16)Only offers one type of curl pattern

You can achieve tight, coily curls that last with this 1/2-inch curling wand. "I can do tight curls in as little as three seconds, and they last for up to 24 hours," says Kirkland. It's great for defining or refreshing naturally curly hair or giving straight hair very tight curls that hold.

3

Best for Medium-Length Hair

Kristin Ess Hair Nanoblack 1.25'' Ceramic Curling Iron for Waves + Curls

11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (17)

Why We Love It

  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (18)Budget-friendly
  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (19)Auto shut-off feature

What to Consider

  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (20)Some reviewers say it's easy to burn your fingers because of the design of the tip

A great pick that's less than $100, this ceramic curling iron creates effortless beach waves, per Kelly. It automatically shuts off after 30 minutes, so you never have to worry about whether you unplugged your curling iron ever again. The thickness and shape of the barrel also offers versatility as you can create loose waves or curls.

Temperature settings:up to 425ºF
Barrel width:1.25 in
Material:Ceramic

4

Best for Short Hair

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron

11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (21)

Why We Love It

  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (22)Budget-friendly
  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (23)Heats up quickly

What to Consider

  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (24)It's bulky

Korab loves this affordable pick because it's great for all hair lengths, types, and styles. The barrel is available in 3/4, 1-1/2, 1, and 1-1/4 inches, which is great for shorter hair. The ceramic barrel is coated in titanium, which helps it heat up quickly and evenly.

Temperature settings:Up to 450°F
Barrel width:1.25 inch
Material:Titanium and ceramic barrel

5

Best Luxury

dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler

11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (25)

Why We Love It

  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (26)Styles with minimal heat damage
  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (27)Has multiple attachments

What to Consider

  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (28)It's expensive

The Dyson Airwrap—one of Korab's go-tos—is worth the hype. Its Coanda airflow technology allows you to curl your hair fast and without a high temperature, which limits damage. It has three precise airflow speeds and temperatures. In addition to the curling attachment, which comes in two sizes, it includes everything you need for the perfect hairstyle—a soft and firm smoothing brush, a smoothing dryer, and a round volumizing brush.

Temperature settings:3 heat settings and a cool shot
Barrel width:Comes with 1.2 and 1.6 inch barrels

6

Best for Colored-Treated Hair

Sam Villa Signature Series Professional Hair Curling Iron

11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (29)

Why We Love It

  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (30)Safe for fragile and color-treated hair

What to Consider

  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (31)Only available in two sizes

Heat styling can be tricky for color-treated hair, which tends to be fragile and delicate. Luckily, the temperature settings on this curling iron were made with color-treated hair types in mind, so it won't strip or fade hair. The one-inch iron is great for creating curls on all hair types, and the 1.5-inch is perfect for waves, says Korab.

Temperature settings:375º F to 410º F
Barrel width:1.5 inch
Material:Ceramic

7

Best for Beginners

The Beachwaver Co. S1 Rotating Curling Iron

11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (32)

Why We Love It

  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (33)It creates expert-level waves without expert-level skills

What to Consider

  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (34)You need to be a bit methodical, so it can take time to curl each section

If you've never quite mastered the "curl toward and away from your face" technique, this curling iron does the twirling work for you with its rotating one-inch barrel. Press the arrow buttons to curl your hair away or toward your face. It's lightweight and creates perfectly smooth and frizz-free curls.

Temperature settings:290ºF - 410ºF
Barrel width:1 inch
Material:Ceramic

8

Best Wand

Sultra After Hours Collection 1.5-Inch Titanium Styling Wand

11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (35)

Why We Love It

  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (36)Smooth results
  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (37)No tugging or snagging on the hair

What to Consider

  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (38)Need to be careful not to burn hand when holding hair close to rod

If you dream of hair that bounces with every step you take, this styling wand is for you. It's a clamp-free wand, so you don't have to worry about frizz-causing tugging or snagging (instead, you'll wrap the hair around the barrel—but do mind your fingers). The titanium barrel heats up to 390 degrees quickly.

Temperature settings:up to 390ºF
Barrel width:1.5 inches
Material:Titanium

9

Best for Travel

Harry Josh Pro Tools Harry Josh Pro Tools Cordless Ceramic Curling Wand

11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (39)

Why We Love It

  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (40)Cordless makes for easy travel
  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (41)Great for all hair types

What to Consider

  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (42)Runs on batteries

Packing hair tools is never easy. Luckily, this cordless option makes it possible and effortless. It runs on lithium batteries, so you can now curl your hair on the go with ease. It heats up to 400ºF in just 60 seconds. Plus, the one-inch barrel is versatile and suitable for all hair types and lengths.

Temperature settings:up to 400ºF
Barrel width:1 inch
Material:Nano silver tourmaline

10

Best for Wet to Dry Styles

Revlon One-Step Blowout Curls

11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (43)

Why We Love It

  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (44)Blow dries and curls hair in one
  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (45)Affordable
  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (46)Detachable head makes it easy for travel

What to Consider

  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (47)Doesn't come with a travel case

This nifty tool is a blow dryer and curling iron in one. Heated air flows through vents in the barrel as you curl each section, so you can dry and curl your hair at the same time. The detachable barrel makes it convenient for travel, and it comes with a dryer head to dry and lift roots quickly.

Temperature settings:4 heat settings
Barrel width:1.25 inches
Material:Ceramic

11

Best for Storage

Mane Power Bottom Base

11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (48)

Why We Love It

  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (49)Easy to store
  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (50)It can be three devices in one

What to Consider

  • 11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (51)Attachments aren't sold at Sephora

If you want a variety of hair tools but don't want to spend the money or have the storage, opt for this space-saving option. The brand's power base is compatible with a variety of styling attachment heads (sold separately), such as a one-inch curling wand, a 1.25-inch wand, and a jumbo hair waver. While it might seem a little inconvenient to buy each styling attachment separately, you can essentially get three tools for the price of one luxury curling iron.

Temperature settings:Up to 410ºF
Barrel width:Comes with 1 and 1.25 inch barrels
Material:Ceramic

How We Chose the Best Curling Irons

11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (52)

Our beauty team is dedicated to finding you the best of the best tools. We spoke with professional hairstylists to learn about what to look for in a curling iron and got their go-to recommendations. We also researched and tested top-rated and brand-new options that hit the market to help you find the best products out there.

11 Curling Irons That Will Give You Everything from Bouncy Waves to Ringlets (53)

Genesis Rivas

Genesis Rivas is the Beauty Editor at Oprah Daily, where she covers hair, makeup, skin, nails, and more. Before joining the Oprah Daily team, she wrote for several publications, including InStyle, Real Simple, and Shape. When she’s not testing, researching, and writing fun and educational beauty content, you can find her dancing and eating her way through New York City. Follow her on Instagram or TikTok

