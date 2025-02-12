11 Essential Bathroom Aids for The Elderly | Oak Tree Mobility (2025)

Why bathroom aids are important in old age

For elderly people living with disabilities or reduced mobility, the bathroom can be a dangerous part of their home. With slippery surfaces, confined spaces and tasks requiring strength and balance, the bathroom can present numerous physical challenges, significantly increasing the likelihood of an accident.

Thankfully there are numerous products on the market that can help reduce the chances of a slip or fall from occurring, including bathroom aids for the elderly. Adapting the bathroom with these aids can help create a safer environment. These tools can support elderly people to use the toilet, wash their hands or bathe comfortably, helping to retain their independence. In this blog, we’ll explore why bathroom aids are important in old age and take a look at 11 essential bathroom aids for the elderly.

How to get bathroom aids

There are numerous options when looking at how to get bathroom aids. One of the best starting points is through a Care Needs Assessment, which can be arranged through local councils or social services. This assessment helps determine an individual’s needs and their specific requirements. For example, an elderly person can obtain a raised toilet seat if their joints are impacted when lowering themself to use the toilet, or installing bathroom rails, which can help someone to access different parts of their bathroom with greater ease. Many people aren’t aware that a Care Needs Assessment is free and can lead to partially or fully funded adaptations.

Bathroom aids for the elderly can also be obtained at local charities or through disability organisations. Although they may be hard to scout, these establishments are a great source for people who require a bathroom aid without the need for installation, be it a raised toilet seat, bath step or slip-resistant mats. Charities are also a great option for people looking for bathroom aids on a budget, but be mindful that these items should be in full working order before purchasing.

For more advice on how to get bathroom aids, we encourage you to speak with our team of mobility experts. With 16 years of experience, our insightful team can assess your specific needs and show you options for safer bathroom use.

Choosing the right bathroom aid

For elderly people with limited mobility, a simple action such as taking a shower or going to the toilet can feel like an almighty task. With a plethora of options, it's important to consider your own needs when choosing the right bathroom aid. Let’s explore 12 essential bathroom aids for the elderly in more detail.

Toilet aids

Stooping to use the toilet can be a dangerous and painful experience for an elderly person, applying excessive pressure on bones and joins. Toilet aids aim to remedy this issue, making using the toilet comfortable, safe and easy to use.

Raised toilet seats

These are specifically designed attachments that increase the height of a standard toilet seat by as much as six inches. Raised toilet seats are ideal for people who suffer from joint pain and pressure and have difficulty getting into and staying in a seated position. By increasing the height at which an individual can sit, these bathroom aids minimise strain on knees, hips and back, reducing discomfort and pain.

Toilet safety frames/rails

These bathroom aids support people when sitting on or standing up from a toilet and are composed of metal bars that can be padded for additional comfort. There are a few safety frame options to choose from, including a freestanding accessory or one that can be attached to the toilet from the wall. These bathroom aids offer increased stability and can be scaled to fit almost any toilet size, with adjustable height and width options for maximum safety and support.

Toilet lift seats

Toilet lift seats are motorised devices that remove the need to squat when using the toilet. They’re great for elderly people with reduced upper body strength and support an individual by rising to their height, allowing them to perch onto the seat without discomfort. At the click of a button, the toilet seat can be lowered into a seated position.

Commode

It might be difficult for an individual to transport themselves to the bathroom, as a result of reduced mobility. In these situations, acommodeis a great choice. Considered a portable toilet, a commode works like a traditional toilet, but is not connected to plumbing and has a removable chamber or pan which can be manually emptied with the support of a carer or loved one. Commodes are generally affordable and require minimal assistance to use.

Shower and bath aids

Bathing can be a particularly dangerous task for an elderly person, especially if they are without the support of a carer or loved one. Shower and bath aids aim to improve accessibility to an otherwise difficult to reach part of the bathroom, and intend to better control the wet environment, ensuring fewer accidents.

Transfer bench

Transfer benches are a popular option for the elderly and those with disabilities. These benches are clipped and positioned over the width of a traditional bathtub and allow an individual to slide into the bathtub with greater ease. Additionally, transfer beds improve levels of hygiene as they make it easier to wash difficult-to-reach areas of the body like legs, feet and back.

Shower chair/stool

Similarly, shower chairs and stools work to improve levels of personal care whilst supporting an individual who finds standing for periods of time to be difficult. Shower chairs and stools are a portable, affordable bathroom aid option, and although they make showering easier, they are unlike a toilet lift seat and the height cannot be adjusted to help an individual in lowering or raising their body.

Bath step

Another affordable bathroom aid for the elderly is a bath step. Traditional bathtubs are an accessibility nightmare as they require an individual to raise one leg at a time to be able to wash themselves. In conjunction with grab rails and frames, a bath step makes getting into a bathtub easier by reducing the distance required to step inside it. Many bathroom step options feature suction technology which better grips the bath step to the surface of a bathroom floor, reducing the possibility of slipping when wet.

Bath lift

Bath lifts are motorised devices operated by a remote control and are designed to help an individual enjoy full depth bathing. With a belt that can be lowered and raised at the touch of a button, bath lifts allow users to bathe without the need to step over the bath's edge or use a bath step for support. They are an ideal bathroom mobility aid for the elderly, people with arthritis or those recovering from surgery.

Additional bathroom aids

There are additional bathroom aids that are affordably priced and easy to purchase and can be paired with other toilet or shower aids which can help to make the bathroom a less dangerous place.

Floor mats

Floor mats should be an essential bathroom aid in every home as they reduce the floor’s exposure to getting wet when an individual steps in or out of a shower or bathtub. Floor mats also come in a variety of styles and sizes which means an individual can make their home safer, while enhancing the look and feel of their bathroom too.

Slip-resistant mat

Another inexpensive bathroom aid is the addition of a slip-resistant mat. Made of a durable plastic, these slip-resistant mats stick to the surface of a shower or bath tub and reduce the possibility of a fall. These are particularly important for elderly people living alone and ensure a safer clean can be had.

Washers

It's not just physical items that can help make bathing easier for elderly people. Washing and personal care items are available in all general food and homeware shops and greatly improve personal care and hygiene. There are a variety of options to choose from, including back washers, toe washers, foot scrubbers and sponges on sticks, to name a few. These washers make hard-to-reach areas easier to clean and make bathing a more comfortable experience too.

What to consider when installing bathroom aids

The purpose of a bathroom aid is to make the task of cleaning oneself easy to undertake, safe to carry out and supportive of their mobility needs. Purchasing and installing one of these bathroom aids can make a world of difference for an elderly person experiencing discomfort and pain, but it’s important you think about what to consider when installing bathroom aids.

To start with, consider your personal needs; how does going to the toilet or bathing yourself feel and what aids could be bought to make your experience in the bathroom more manageable and comfortable?

Secondly, think about the space and layout of your bathroom. While many bathroom aids are unnoticeable, like slip-resistant mats, other items, such as a bath step, might pose a danger should it get in the way if there isn’t an adequate place to put or store it.

Additionally, some bathroom aids may require additional surrounding space to allow for installation, like with a transfer bench or toilet safety frames.

Another big consideration is weight capacity. Be mindful that different bathroom aids will have different weight capacities depending on their use. Your comfort and safety is important and shouldn’t be compromised on a product that isn’t suited to your body.

Lastly, prioritse safety above all else. Look for bathroom mobility aids that feature non-slip surfaces, secure fastenings, like suction cups, and a rigid, well constructed design. Be sure to check out for a manufacturer's guidelines on using the product and consider how reputable or well-received that company might be. Reviews are a great way to look at the reliability of a company and it’s bathroom aids too.

Summary

To conclude, bathroom aids for the elderly play a crucial role in enhancing the safety and independence of an individual with reduced mobility. The bathroom, a haven for potential hazards, can be transformed into a safer environment with the right adaptations. By taking the steps explored in this blog you can think about how these products reflect your own personal needs which will help to create a more accessible - and enjoyable - bathroom space, promoting independence, support and improved hygiene and personal care.

For more information on how a bath lift can better support your bathing time, please visit your local mobility aid provider or consult with healthcare professionals.