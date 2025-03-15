11 Essential Makeup Tools & How To Use Them - Beauty Bay Edited (2025)

If you’re looking for the secret to a flawless base, the By BEAUTYBAY Makeup Sponges are the answer. Perfect for applying, blending, or buffing, these versatile sponges can be used with either liquid, cream, or powder formulas to create an airbrushed base with a just a few taps.

How to use:

1. Can be used wet or dry.

2. To dampen, hold the sponge under running water to allow it to expand.

3. Squeeze out the excess water before use.

4. Use patting motions (rather than dragging) to apply makeup.

5. Hygiene is super important so don’t forget to clean regularly and replace every 1 – 3 months.