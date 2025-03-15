11 Essential Makeup Tools & How To Use Them - Beauty Bay Edited (2025)

By Amalia Smith | 1st December 2023
While they may not seem like the most exciting part of your makeup haul when you’re scrolling past bright eyeshadow palettes and fluffy eyelashes, makeup tools are one of the most important parts of your makeup kit. Having a collection of high-quality makeup tools will not only make applying products much easier, but it will give your makeup a more seamless, defined, and long-lasting finish.
Whether you’re just getting started on your makeup journey or you’re a makeup artist in-the-making, there are a selection of staples you need to put your best face forward. From sponges and makeup brushes to tweezers and eyelash curlers, we’ve got a roundup of the best makeup tools you need in your makeup bag and the techniques to use them.
1.By BEAUTYBAY Makeup Sponges
If you’re looking for the secret to a flawless base, the By BEAUTYBAY Makeup Sponges are the answer. Perfect for applying, blending, or buffing, these versatile sponges can be used with either liquid, cream, or powder formulas to create an airbrushed base with a just a few taps.
How to use:
1. Can be used wet or dry.
2. To dampen, hold the sponge under running water to allow it to expand.
3. Squeeze out the excess water before use.
4. Use patting motions (rather than dragging) to apply makeup.
5. Hygiene is super important so don’t forget to clean regularly and replace every 1 – 3 months.
2.By BEAUTY BAY 6 Piece Eye Brush Set
Let your inner artist run wild with this By BEAUTY BAY 6 Piece Brush Set. Featuring three eyeshadow brushes, a lip brush, a fine liner brush, and a multi-use liner and brow brush, this set includes everything you need to create a variety of professional looks. Made with super-soft synthetic bristles designed to mimic natural hair, buffing and blending has never been so easy. This ultimate brush set also comes with a stylish faux leather black brush roll, making it great for creating eyeshadow looks on the go.
How to use:
BB203: Pat colour over the eyelids and buff and blend using circular motions.
BB204: Apply colour into the crease of the eyelid and blend using circular motions.
BB205: Build your eyeshadow look by patting eyeshadow into the socket of the eyes.
BB209: Apply lip product to the tip of the brush and follow the natural lip contour.
BB211: Dip into gel, liquid, or cream eyeliner and glide along the lash line.
BB212: Dab brush into chosen eyeliner. Sweep along the lash line, building up layers to reach the desired intensity.
3.Vanity Planet Pose LED Travel Mirror
If you’ve experienced the struggle of doing your base in a badly lit room, you’ll know the key to flawless makeup is good lighting. Luckily, with the Vanity Planet Pose LED Travel Mirror, you can take natural lighting with you wherever you go. With dimmable lights, built-in touch sensors and a super-slim, angled design, this LED ring light mirror is a staple for a looking great in every lighting.
4.Trigwell Cosmetics Velvet Powder Puff
A makeup tool that never seems to stop trending, the Trigwell Cosmetics Velvet Powder Puff is a favourite when it comes to creating an airbrushed base. In a triangular shape perfect for applying powder to all areas of your face, this velvety powder puff not only minimises the appearance of pores, but gives your base a shine-free, flawless finish.
How to use:
1. Use the powder puff to gently press powder into the skin with patting motions.
5.TWEEZERMAN Mini Slant Tweezer
Pluck away unwanted hairs with the TWEEZERMAN Mini Slant Tweezer. Half the size but all of the plucking power, these mini tweezers feature perfectly aligned, slanted tips for precise and effortless hair removal. Thanks to its smaller size, these tweezers are great for taking on the go, meaning you can keep your arches in check wherever you are.
How to use:
1. Always tweeze in the direction of hair growth.
2. For best results, tweeze after a hot shower or use a hot compress to open the pores.
3. Use the slant side for general tweezing.
4. Flip tweezers to use the high side of the slant edge for precision work.
6.Trixie Cosmetics P-12 Angled Cheek Brush
Upgrade your contour game with the Trixie Cosmetics P-12 Angled Cheek Brush. Designed to add dimension and definition to your base, this super-soft, angled brush can be used to seamlessly apply product to the natural contours of your face. It can also be used with blush to give your complexion a boost of radiance and warmth.
How to use:
1. Use to apply contour and/or blush to your cheeks.
2. Apply product to the natural contours of your face and buff in circular motions until blended.
7.Made by Mitchell Mf1 Face Brush Cheek Stippler
Add a healthy glow to your face with the Made by Mitchell Mf1 Face Brush Cheek Stippler. This small, dense brush is designed to blend product seamlessly onto the cheeks, giving your base the appearance of natural skin. It’s also great for creating a buildable finish without looking cakey, so you can rock a blush that’s as bold or subtle as you like.
How to use:
1. Tap, stipple, and blend your favourite blusher in circular motions onto the cheeks.
8.Lola’s Lashes - Rose Gold Precision Eyelash Applicator
The days of battling with lashes that refuse to stay put are over with the Rose Gold Precision Eyelash Applicator from Lola’s Lashes. Featuring a curved edge to grip the base of your lash, this tool is designed to apply your false lashes as close to your lash line as possible. Say goodbye to lifting falsies and ruined eye makeup, and hello to flawless, long-lasting lash length.
How to use:
1. Apply glue to your false lashes.
2. Wait 30 seconds for the glue to become tacky.
3. Grip the base of the false lashes with the lash tool and apply as close to your natural lash line as possible.
9.Brushworks Pro Lash Curler with Comb
Get that lash-lift look every day with the Brushworks Pro Lash Curler with Comb. This stainless-steel lash curler is designed to sit comfortably in your hand and lift lashes from the root, for the appearance of fluttery-looking falsies. It also features a built-in comb to separate each individual lash for extra definition.
How to use:
1. Line your lashes between the clamp, when you are comfortable, close the clamp for 3-5 seconds and then release the clamp.
2. Use daily to instantly lift your lashes.
3. Apply mascara to enhance the look of your natural lashes.
10.e.l.f. Cosmetics Brow Lift Applicator
Take your arches to new heights with the e.l.f. Cosmetics Brow Lift Applicator. This 2-in-1 eyebrow applicator and spoolie is the only tool you need to achieve lifted, fluffy, and shaped brows. Ideal for using with your favourite brow gel or soap, this dual-ended applicator is a must-have for bushy brow realness.
How to use:
1. First, use the spoolie to brush out your eyebrows.
2. Then gently grab some product with the spatula on the other end.
3. Put the formula into the back of the cap and pick up product with the spoolie while removing any excess gel on the brush.
4. Apply to clean brows.
5. With the flat surface of the spatula, lift your brows upward then use the spoolie to comb out and separate the brow hairs into the desired shape.
11.Brushworks Pencil Sharpener
Whether you’re using a lip liner, eyeliner, or brow pencil, the key to creating extra definition is keeping your products sharp. This makes the Brushworks Pencil Sharpener a makeup bag must-have. Featuring two sharpening sizes to accommodate for various size pencils, this handy tool makes blunt and broken tips a thing of the past.
How to use:
1. Insert pencil and gently turn to sharpen.
2. Remove the case to empty the shavings.
Haul all makeup tools: