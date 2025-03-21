1111 Angel Number: What It REALLY Means (2025)

Depending on whether you are seeing 111 or 1111 you can also see look into the significance and meaning of the numbers 3 and 4 and their influence (as 111 = 3 and 1111 = 4).

I personally have found this can take you down a rabbit hole, making it more difficult to TRUST your intuition on why these universal numbers are showing up for you because you can easily become too fixated on which variation of the number you are seeing and the additional influence of the 3 or 4 energy.



What IS important to be aware of is that the number 11 represents; intuition, psychic ability, connection with our guides and angels. And the more 1’s we see in a sequence, the more power there is said to be.

*If you feel the presence of someone around you (in spirit form) you could have a Divine Being that’s helping you for a specific reason. I am able to find this information out for my clients in an Akashic Record Reading.

3. What angel number 1111 means for you

In order to understand exactly WHY you are seeing this particular number it's important to:

Put it into the context of your own life.

And this is because…

Whenever you are seeing this number it’s always providing you with guidance that’s specific to YOU and your life. See Also 1111 Angel Number Meaning - Why You're Seeing It - My Angel Numbers

Contrary to what other articles say about the number 1111 having a specific meaning such as:

“Seeing 1111 means your angels are urging you to watch your thoughts because they’re manifesting instantly.”

Or

“You are on the cusp of something great.”

I have found taking these meanings too literally can be guiding you down a path that’s not necessarily beneficial.

For example:

The belief around “Seeing 1111 means your angels are urging you to watch your thoughts because they’re manifesting instantly” can actually inject FEAR and make you worry about each and every single thought you have.

And although seeing 1111 indicates it’s a powerful time to be manifesting, and yes, you should be more conscious of your thoughts, not EVERY thought you have will manifest.

This is because you need M O M E N T U M in your energy and vibration to see your desires materialise.

And worrying about each and every thought you have because you’re afraid something “bad” will manifest, is counterproductive.

Likewise, the idea that “You are on the cusp of something great”, some may take this as a signal they can RELAX as something big is about to happen organically, when the message from your angels may be to: KEEP PUTTING THE WORK IN.

This is why it's so important to interpret what the numbers mean for YOU.



Sometimes it may be obvious why you are seeing the number, like opening up a book to page 111 and the information on that page being the EXACT information you need. Other times, it could be more general in nature, like seeing the number in random places throughout the day, (which can then be harder to assign meaning to).

If the reason is not clear to you, anchor into the knowing that your guides and angels are letting you know they are there, and that this is a time of increased spiritual power and heightened intuition - so a great time for you to be manifesting and consciously creating your future.