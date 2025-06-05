12 Albums to Stream Today (2025)

We’ve made it to May, and there are lots of great new albums to stream this new Music Friday.

Blondshell, Consequence’s 2023 Rookie of the Year, is back with her poignant new follow-upIf You Asked for a Picture,while Canadian rockers PUP have returned withWho Will Look After The Dogs?Plus, a long-awaited new album from Car Seat Headrest and returns from Lucius, Jenny Hval, and more.

Scroll on to check out our picks for the best new albums to stream this New Music Friday.

Andy Bell (of Erasure) — Ten Crowns

40 years after Erasure released their first ever single, Andy Bell is still reinventing himself. The synth-pop frontman is back with Ten Crowns, his first solo album in over a decade and the latest release on Bell’s own Crown Recordings. He previewed the new project with a nostalgic collaboration with Blondie’s Debbie Harry, “Heart’s a Liar,” and has mapped out a sprawling North American tour to come this fall (get tickets here).

Blondshell — If You Asked for a Picture

Building on the acclaim of her debut album, Blondshell affirms she’s not one to fall victim to the sophomore slump with If You Asked for a Picture. With a headlining world tour and major slots at fests like Mad Cool Festival and All Things Go on the agenda, Blondshell is gearing up for one hell of a year.

Briston Maroney — JIMMY

Briston Maroney has been keeping busy: With his new project JIMMY, the Tennessee singer and songwriter has now put out three albums in four years.JIMMY finds Maroney digging deeper into his upbringing, exploring duality, trauma, and the battle between ego and insecurity. All the while, the album highlights his shimmering, expressive voice, and features Maroney at his most confident and unabashed.

Car Seat Headrest — The Scholars

Car Seat Headrest have returned with a new album for the first time in five years, the highly conceptualThe Scholars. Boasting Will Toledo’s trademark indie rock songwriting,The Scholars has been billed as the grandest Car Seat Headrest project to date, and with songs topping out at 19 minutes, it certainly seems to have earned that distinction.

James Krivchenia (of Big Thief) — Performing Belief

In Big Thief, James Krivchenia has emerged as one of indie rock’s most inventive and compelling drummers. So, it’s no surprise that Performing Belief, his latest solo effort, highlights Krivchenia’s compositional elegance. Situated at the cross section of electronic music and the natural world, Performing Belieffinds Krivchenia taking sounds from nature and manipulating them into percussive, kaleidoscopic song-sketches. You won’t hear anything else like it in 2025.

Jenny Hval — Iris Silver Mist

Jenny Hval always knows exactly when to reappear. Just as the colors of the world were beginning to fade, most likely because she hasn’t put out an album since 2022, the Norwegian singer-songwriter has unveiled 13 news songs in the form of Iris Silver Mist. Reliable as always, the new album features a sapid blend of sounds that showcase the many faces of Hval and the poise with which she has worn each of them. As she continues to stoke emotions and elicit vivid imagery through music, her place in the creative circuit is beginning to feel more and more imperative with each release.

Lucius — Lucius

Lucius enlist a few close friends for their latest self-titled record, blessing us with the likes of The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel (“Old Tape”), Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith (“Stranger Danger”), Madison Cunningham (“Impressions”) and Ethan Gruska (“Impressions”). Lucius marks a deliberate a return to their formative years, channeling their early days of recording songs in a home studio while exploring personal reflections on life’s complexities.

Model/Actriz —Pirouette

Model/Actriz continues to cultivate a sound completely their own on Pirouette, the successor to their critically-acclaimed debut record. To label their sound feels limiting, but listeners can expect a fusion of disco, punk, and techno grooves woven together in their latest offering. — N. Periola

Pink Floyd — Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXI

Pink Floyd’s legendary live performance at Pompeii has been both remastered in 4K and remixed for a new audio release. The set features classic members Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Richard Wright, and Nick Mason performing pre-The Dark Side of Moon cuts like “One of These Days,” “Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun,” and “Echoes.” Check out our full review of the film version’s re-release here.

Propagandhi — At Peace

More than seven years after their last full-length offering, Canadian punk and metal machine Propagandhi are back with their eighth studio album. Thunderous, rapid, and ferocious, At Peace brings an enlightened aggression back to the music circuit during a time of social and political turmoil the world over. While the band has been active for near four decades, their latest offering demonstrates that they haven’t lost any steam as their essence remains intact even all these years later. In 2025, the four-piece continue to hold their own while elevating their listeners with songs of strength, fortitude, and resilience.

PUP — Who Will Look After The Dogs?

Canadian punk rockers PUP are back with their new albumWho Will Look After the Dogs? Previewed by singles like “Hallways” and the Jeff Rosenstock-featuring “Get Dumber,” the record serves as the band’s fifth full-length studio release. Learn more about Who Will Look After the Dogs? in our Crate Digging interview with PUP guitarist Steve Sladkowski, where he names 10 essential Canadian albums.

Real Estate — The Wee Small Hours: B-Sides and Other Detritus 2011 – 2025

“This is something we’ve talked about doing for a while now: a compilation of non-album tracks with a title, subtitle, and maybe throw a span of years in there to make it official-sounding,” joked Real Estate frontman Martin Courtney about their new compilation. “Official-sounding” title or not, Real Estate have quite the catalogue, and The Wee Small Hours helps demonstrate their dynamic range and playful spirit outside the typical release modes.

