12 Best Blackhead Remover Tools For Channeling Your Inner Dr. Pimple Popper (2025)

All breakouts are unwelcome. Period. But there’s something extra frustrating about stubborn little blackheads—a form of acne in which your pores become densely filled with oil and debris, says board-certified dermatologist, Joshua Zeichner, MD. “The opening of the pore is wide, so you can see the contents from the surface of the skin and as the oil oxidizes, it turns black.” Hence the name "blackheads."
Meet the experts: Joshua Zeichner, MD is a board-certified dermatologist in NYC. Anna Chacon is a board-certified dermatologist in Miami.
While it may be tempting (and satisfying) to start on a blackhead squeezing spree with your fingertips, don’t do it. There are safer ways to remove those little suckers at home and it all starts with sourcing a good blackhead remover tool. Just remember, be kind and gentle to your skin to get the best results—and avoid the temptation to use them on other types of pimples, like whiteheads or cysts.
These 12 dermatologist-approved blackhead removal tools are super simple to use.
Best Automatic
SKIN GYM Ultrasonic Lumiscrub Facial Pro Skin Spatula
Best Dual-Purpose
DERMAFLASH DERMAPORE Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser
Best Dermatologist-Approved
Dr. Pimple Popper Comedone Extractor
Best Automatic
SKIN GYM Ultrasonic Lumiscrub Facial Pro Skin Spatula
Pros
- Three different modes
- Easy to use
Cons
- Takes 5-10 minutes
This ultrasonic device features three different modes and uses up to 24,000 vibrations per second to help de-gunk pores and loosen up blackheads. Plus, it helps your favorite serums penetrate deeper into the skin for better results.
Rave review: "I noticed a huge difference in my skin after just one use on the cleansing mode! Even after a few hours later I looked at my face and really could not believe what a difference it had made. I would absolutely recommend to anyone with problem skin, texture issues, and oily skin."
Best Dual-Purpose
DERMAFLASH DERMAPORE Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser
Pros
- Two modes
- Easy to use
Cons
- Expensive
Sure, this tool is quite the investment, but it’s a multitasker that will undoubtedly come in handy. Use Extract Mode to remove dirt, oil, and blackheads and Infuse mode to help your favorite skincare seep in. It's easy to use—simply press the power button once to activate extract mode (press it twice for “infuse” mode) and apply gentle yet firm pressure while gliding the device over your face and neck.
Rave review: "This stuff is worth its weight in gold. I use it every other day and it’s gentle enough but effective also. I went to get a facial and my facialist, whom I’ve been going to for years was amazed at how clear my skin was! You won’t regret it."
Best Dermatologist-Approved
Dr. Pimple Popper Comedone Extractor
Pros
- Good for blackheads and whiteheads
- Compact
Cons
- Basic
You can actually embrace your inner Dr. Pimple Popper with this official Dr. P extractor tool. It features a large loop for getting at blackheads and a smaller loop to tackle whiteheads, too. It's nice and compact, so you'll have no trouble stashing it in your toiletry bag.
Rave review: "Great blackhead remover tool. Design works better than others I have purchased in the past. Thanks Dr. Sandra."
Best Budget
ULTA Blackhead Extractor
Pros
- Inexpensive
- Compact
Cons
- Very sharp
For a really reasonable price point, try this tool, which curves around the blackhead to put pressure on it. It's extra sharp for precision removal, so just be super cautious.
Rave review: "It's so light weight but perfect for even the smallest blemish! I have one in every bag I travel with!!"
Best Simple
TWEEZERMAN Blackhead Extractor
Pros
- Compact
- Easy to use
Cons
- Very sharp
A tweezer-inspired extractor tool like this one is doubly effective when it comes to squeezing the blackhead from both sides. All you have to do is press, squeeze, roll, and lift.
Rave review: "I like all Tweezerman products. They are all high quality and solid. These tweezers are no exception. They do work well for extracting blackheads. The best feature is the design of the hook/curved end. It is more rounded along the edge which makes it safer to use. It doesn't cut the skin when you apply pressure."
Best Kit
JPNK Blackhead Remover Comedone Extractor
Pros
- Comes with multiple tools
- Comes with carrying case
Cons
- Not as sophisticated as other options
If you prefer to have extracting options when removing your blemishes, this is the kit for you. It comes with six different stainless-steel tools that help to help remove those stubborn blackheads. And, the carrying case makes it easier to keep these tools clean and free of bacteria in between uses.
Rave review: "Great set. A necessity to have around the house. I always travel with one. Comes in a nice little case that holds everything in place. I've bought 2 just to have on hand."
Best for Opening Up Pores
Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
Pros
- Soothing
- Comes with multiple tools
Cons
- Expensive
A facial steamer may not be the most common option for removing blackheads, but hear us out: This steamer is a good primer for extractions, since it helps to prep and soften skin. It will make your extractions a whole lot easier.
Rave review: "I didn't know they made these steamers for home use, so I just had to try it. This did a very good job of opening my pores so I could then go over my face with the tools they supply to clean out my pores. After steaming I used face strips to remove what was left in my pores, which really wasn't very much at all.
Best for potentially killing bacteria
FOREO ESPADA LED Light Acne Treatment Device
Pros
- Easy to use
- Multiple skin benefits
Cons
- Doesn't actually extract
This device uses blue light pulse technology said to kill acne-causing bacteria. It’s easy to use while targeting blemishes in as little as 30 seconds.
Rave review: "Appears to be working! I have only been using this for 3 weeks but when I use it consistantly, morning and night, my acne goes away MUCH faster."
Most Versatile
PMD Personal Microderm Hand and Body Kit
Pros
- Exfoliates and extracts
- Easy to use
Cons
- Expensive
Gone are the days when you had to visit a dermatologist for proper microdermabrasion. This tool purportedly exfoliates deeper than a traditional physical scrub and vacuums impurities, dirt, and debris out of the skin.
Rave review: "This is singlehandedly the most impressive device I have used. In 6 weeks it has transformed my skin."
Best Stylish
Spa Sciences BELLA 3-in-1 Microderm Pore Extractor & Micro Mister
Pros
- Interchangeable tips
- Stylish design
Cons
- Instructions are hard to follow
This three-speed device is said to buff away dead skin cells, while the vacuum suction targets congested areas, helping to purify your pores. Not to mention, how sleek is this marble design?
Rave review: "This definitely works! I’ve used it quite a few times, but the last time I used it I exfoliated my face beforehand and the results were so gross! In a good way though."
Best for Beginners
ULTA ULTA Skin Clearing Tool
Pros
- Inexpensive
- Easy to use
Cons
- More basic than other options
If you’re new to removing your own blackheads, you may want to try a fuss-free tool like this one. It’s dual-ended with one side to remove whiteheads and the other that works on blackheads.
Rave review: "I use the product as a extraction tool to gently get gunk outta my pores. Would recommend, much cleaner than using your hands."
Best Vacuum Suction Extractor
FREESHOW Blackhead Remover Pore Vacuum
Pros
- Comprehensive kit
- Adjustable suctions
Cons
- Battery drains quickly
For those who want the option of suction or extraction, this kit is a solid choice. With five adjustable suctions, you can use it for removing various sizes of blackheads all over the face and body. Plus, it comes with a USB cord for easy charging.
Rave review: "This is a great tool to use in conjuction with retinol products and freshly washed skin. I only use on the hot spots for clogged pores where blackheads would normally form — T zone."
Which blackhead removal tool should you use?
The choice is really up to you. You want to make sure you not only feel comfortable using the tool, but that it’s actually safe to use without any experience or training (since most of us aren’t licensed professionals). The skin spatulas work, “by applying pressure to the skin to push out excess oil,” Dr. Zeichner says. But he recommends using these for small blackheads only. The suction devices remove oils and dead cells, but he warns that these may not fully remove a blackhead.
What are the risks of using an at-home extractor?
If used properly, Dr. Zeichner says these tools can be quite effective. But if used incorrectly or on unpoppable pimples, they can cause damage to the skin that leads to inflammation, infections, or scars. Because blackheads are on the surface of the skin, they have an easy way out. If you have a painful underground pimple or recurring whitehead, do not try to use your tool.
How often should you use your blackhead removal tool?
A blackhead removal tool can be helpful, but Dr. Zeichner recommends not making a regular habit out of it. First, examine your breakout and determine if it’s ready to come out (you’ll know if it starts to come out with minimal pressure). If not, then abort the mission. “Applying too much pressure can traumatize the outer skin layer,” says Dr. Zeichner. Be gentle. Overusing your tool can lead to raw skin, which increases the likelihood of infection or scaring.
Should you clean your blackhead remover tool?
Every. Single. Time. Cleaning your tool can kill bacteria and help keep your skin infection-free. Read the directions to see the best and safest way to disinfect your tool, because cleaning practices can differ based on the device. In addition, Dr. Zeichner says the tool should always be used on clean skin with freshly washed hands.
Are there other ways to eliminate blackheads?
Besides extractor tools, there are practices that can help wave goodbye to your blackheads. “Go-to ingredients for blackheads are a retinoid or salicylic acid,” Dr. Zeichner says. Retinoids act like pipe cleaners to prevent cells from sticking together and clear out the blockages within the pores, he continues. And, salicylic acid can remove dead cells and excess oil from the surface of the skin. So, if you find your breakouts are appearing more than usual, consider adding one of these powerhouse ingredients into your daily skincare routine. Blackheads and whiteheads can also be treated with Tretinoin topical cream, adds Anna Chacon, a board-certified dermatologist in Miami.
How we chose the best blackhead remover tools
Over the years, Women’s Health editors, including our beauty director, Brian Underwood, have tested the bestselling, most popular, and top-rated blackhead remover tools. To curate this list, our team leaned on their own professional experience, plus consulted dermatologists like Joshua Zeichner, MD and Anna Chacon, MD, and then evaluated thousands of customer reviews and ratings to narrow down the best options out there.
Why trust us
Andrea Jordan is a freelance writer covering all things beauty, lifestyle, health and parenting. She has written dozens of articles about the best beauty products for Women's Health, as well as other digital publications like OprahMag, Business Insider, StyleCaster, InStyle, and others.
Andi Breitowich is a Chicago-based freelance writer specializing in beauty, health, and fitness content. Her work has appeared in publications like Women's Health, Cosmopolitan, POPSUGAR, and more.
Andrea Jordan
Andrea Jordan is a freelance writer covering all things beauty, lifestyle, health and parenting. Her work has appeared on websites like OprahMag, Business Insider, StyleCaster, InStyle, and others. When she’s not writing, you can find her curled up on the couch reading a book or in the kitchen whipping up a new recipe.