12 Best Blackhead Remover Tools For Channeling Your Inner Dr. Pimple Popper (2025)

All breakouts are unwelcome. Period. But there’s something extra frustrating about stubborn little blackheads—a form of acne in which your pores become densely filled with oil and debris, says board-certified dermatologist, Joshua Zeichner, MD. “The opening of the pore is wide, so you can see the contents from the surface of the skin and as the oil oxidizes, it turns black.” Hence the name "blackheads."

Meet the experts: Joshua Zeichner, MD is a board-certified dermatologist in NYC. Anna Chacon is a board-certified dermatologist in Miami.

While it may be tempting (and satisfying) to start on a blackhead squeezing spree with your fingertips, don’t do it. There are safer ways to remove those little suckers at home and it all starts with sourcing a good blackhead remover tool. Just remember, be kind and gentle to your skin to get the best results—and avoid the temptation to use them on other types of pimples, like whiteheads or cysts.

These 12 dermatologist-approved blackhead removal tools are super simple to use.