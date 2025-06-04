12 Best Eyebrow Growth Serums to Try in 2025, Vetted and Tested by PureWow Editors (2025)

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here. You can learn more about that process here. Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Read the original article on Purewow.

Ever thought you were tweezing just a few hairs until you step back from the mirror and realize, in horror, that you’ve accidentally taken a chunk out of your brows? The good news is that hair grows back; the even better news is that an eyebrow serum can help speed up the process.

Advertisement Advertisement

There’s just one caveat: It will take consistency and patience (I’m talking a minimum of four to eight weeks of daily application) to see full results. So, to get you started on your brow journey, I’ve plucked the 12 best eyebrow growth serums, tested and vetted by PureWow editors, staffers and experts.

Meet the Experts

The Best Eyebrow Growth Serums at a Glance

How I Chose Best Eyebrow Growth Serums

I reached out to PureWow editors and staffers for their recommendations, while also recruiting them to test out a few popular brands over the span of three months. Whether we were concerned about sparse areas, thinning hair or skew arches, we took a closer look at the growth difference, how the formulas felt on our skin and how well the brushes worked on our brows. I also chatted with a few dermatologists to learn more about eyebrow growth serums. Keep reading to learn which ones made the cut.

Want more beauty tips sent right to your inbox? Subscribehere.

Dermstore/Vince Gervasi

Advertisement Advertisement

The biggest upside of this pricey serum, according to its many fans, is that you begin to see results faster than you do with other formulas. (Think 30 days as opposed to 60 or 90.) It’s formulated with proteins, peptides and fruity extracts to condition and define brows. You’ll also find biotin to protect hairs and allantoin to soothe and calm the area. Ad Operations Associate Vince Gervasi used it for over two months and was pleased with the results. “My eyebrows are already thick and full, but this really helped define those sparse areas. It was easy to use and very simple,” he says. Though he notes, the texture is a bit sticky. “I didn’t really like that it felt sticky on my brows and skin—but maybe it’s because I don’t use any makeup or other products that I’m not used to. However, I will continue to use this since it really helped my eyebrows,” he shares.

$85 At dermstore

$77 ; $74 At amazon

Typology/Delia Curtis



The active ingredients are what make this French serum a hit for Assistant Editor Delia Curtis. It’s made with two percent pea peptide to improve hair density, castor oil to encourage growth and panthenol to prevent breakage and strengthen brow hairs. In their rave review, Curtis expresses, “It definitely helps make my brows stronger and helps thicken my existing brow hairs a bit. They feel very smooth and durable to the touch. I noticed that it was really easy to apply and made adding something new into my bedtime routine seamless. Due to the consistency, you have to work the product into your brows and lashes. It drips a little bit, so be careful not to get it into your eyes. If you get it combed in nicely, the dripping doesn't happen.”

$38 At typology

Sephora/Chelsea Candelario



This brow enhancing formula is infused with a blend of vitamins, antioxidants and amino acids to help you grow fuller, bolder looking brows in six to eight weeks, with full results in four months. I already have thick, bushy brows, but noticed some sparse areas, so I focused solely on the front and ends of my arches, and surprisingly saw a difference. Thanks to the hyaluronic acid and botanical extract blend found in the formula (ginseng root, chamomile flowers and bearberry leaves), it has a lightweight, non-sticky texture. The thin brush helps glide it nicely through my targeted areas—though I did have mild irritation the first time I used it but it quickly went away after daily use. I will admit it’s a bit pricey, but seeing as it’s enough for four months, I would say it’s worth the splurge (or at least getting the smaller version if you’re going to focus on specific areas like I did).

Advertisement Advertisement

$73 At sephora (4-month supply)

$73 ; $62 At amazon (4-month supply)

Advertisement Advertisement

Amazon/Isabella Mohammed



The boosting serum strives to give you fuller, darker and denser brows over the course of two months. It has biotin, lipids and sodium hyaluronate to help thicken and support healthy hair growth. There’s also panthenol, known to condition and improve hair texture over time. Social Strategist Isabella Mohamed tells me, “I loved it! It was easy to use. I’ve wanted thicker brows but could never find something that works. I love that it comes in a mascara tube, and the quality is amazing. Some may think the price is a little too much, but I saw real change in the tails of my eyebrows, so I think it's great.”

$145 At amazon

$145 At dermstore

Augustinus Bader/Destinee Scott

Advertisement Advertisement See Also 13 Best Eyebrow Growth Serums That Actually Work



There are a ton of expensive brow serums out there, but nothing quite like this one from Augustinus Bader. “I love all things Augustinus Bader, and this serum is no exception,” says Destinee Scott, associate sales & deals editor at PureWow. “It can be used on eyebrows *and* lashes, and I'm happy to confirm that it works great on both. [When] it comes to eyebrows, when applied regularly (at least once a week), it really helps the hair grow thicker and longer.” The enhancing serum is powered by the brand’s signature blend—TFC8—which features key ingredients like castor oil, hyaluronic acid and biotin. It’s praised for strengthening and nourishing brows, while reducing shedding and preventing brittleness. Scott adds, “I tested the product once a week for four weeks to see if it would make hair grow in areas that typically take longer to fill in (for me, that's from the middle to the end of my brow). Not only did it make hair grow faster than usual, but also thicker than ever before. If you want thicker, fuller brows, this product increases hair density in no time. You may not even need to fill them in with a pencil anymore.”

$155 At augustinus bader

$155 At sephora

Sephora/Sally Herrod

Advertisement Advertisement



Swipe this serum along your lash line before applying the remaining product over any sparse spots in your brows to get the most out of each tube. The nourishing formula uses hemp-derived cannabis seed extract, aloe and quinoa to condition every last hair, while supporting healthy follicles for optimal growth. In under two weeks, our Senior Director of SEO and Product Sally Herrod was already seeing a difference in her thin, straight brows. “I was a little skeptical going in as the instructions say, ‘This product is not intended for hair growth or for the treatment of hair loss.’ The directions say 'for fuller brows, draw short, hair-like strokes upwards from the start of your brow to the tail and use morning and night,’ so I followed this to a T to really give it the best shot on my (kind of thin) brows,” she says. “Over the test period my brows did start to look fuller and also darker (surprising, but loved that) so I didn't end up having to fill in my brows as much, which I was looking for so I'll definitely be ordering more. The only thing to call out is the eyebrow brush is very flimsy so it would be much easier to paint on with a thicker brush.”

$52 ; $36 At sephora

$52 At milk makeup

Dermstore/Sara Baksh

Advertisement Advertisement

Some people have credited this serum with bringing back their over-tweezed brows from the ‘90s, y’all. Formulated with a blend of panthenol, proteins and polypeptides, this brush-on serum sets hairs in place while steadily delivering those aforementioned ingredients to your follicles throughout the day. “Years of threading and age have made my eyebrows thinner, making it harder to grow back as fast as they used to,” says Sara Baksh, senior manager of business operations at Gallery Media Group. “The serum was very lightweight, easy to apply and nourishing. My eyebrows did grow quickly and started to fill itself in more. I noticed results in a little over two weeks of using it. I just wish the spoolie was longer to cut down on application time for my long brows.”

$50 At dermstore

$50 At rapidlash

Advertisement Advertisement

Kosas/Jessica Wong

Whether you’re looking to thicken your brows or lashes, this 2-in-1 is making it easier to tackle both. Infused with peptides and keratin, the formula promises to improve the appearance of your brows (and lashes) in about 12 weeks. The serum also has pro-vitamin B5 to promote healthy shine and hyaluronic acid to condition. Social Media Graphic Designer Jessica Wong primarily used this boosting serum for any sparse areas in her brows. “It was a quick and easy routine to follow every night, and I loved how it kickstarted hair growth in areas where I hadn’t seen any progress in a while,” she shares. “I didn’t love the residue I woke up with each morning, but the results were worth it, so I’d definitely continue using it.”

$48 At kosas

$48 At sephora

Vegamour/Jamie Ambos

PureWow is a big fan of Vegamour’s haircare products, so it’s no surprise that the brow serum is a hit. Key ingredients include red clover, a natural DHT blocker to minimize thinning and hair loss, along with mung bean, which helps strengthen hair follicles and prevent premature shedding. You’ll also find hair-loving zinc and biotin, too. The brand claims you’ll see results in four to eight weeks—though Influencer Marketing Coordinator Jamie Ambos suggests using it way past the eight weeks, as she saw subtle results. “I did really notice a huge difference after three months, but I’d continue to use it in my routine to see again,” she says.

$68 At vegamour

$68 At sephora

Dermstore

You know the lash serum that Meghan Markle swears by? Well, the same brand makes a serum just for your brows, too. Meet RevitaBrow: a brow boosting conditioner with potent botanical ingredients like panax ginseng extract, as well as peptides and biotin to gradually beef up patchy brows. Use the doe foot applicator to swipe the treatment onto your brows once a day for the best results.

$60 At dermstore (2-month supply)

$60 At amazon (2-month supply)

Sephora

According to more than 2,000 5-star reviews, this multi-peptide brow serum helps thicken brows *and* lengthen lashes. It uses a blend of peptides and botanical extracts to support hair density. The brand recommends using it twice a day (morning and night) to improve fullness and nourish brows for four weeks. As one happy customer shares, “This product has made my brows and lashes thicker and fuller. I’ve been using it every night for about six weeks and the results are amazing! I first noticed the effects three to four weeks after I started using it, so [I] definitely recommend getting it!”

$15 At sephora

$15 At ulta

Ulta

Here’s proof that you don’t have to splurge in order to get a high-quality product for your brows. Formulated with amino acids and vitamins, this duo serum promises to enhance your brows and lashes for thick and longer results. It’s suggested to use twice a day to encourage hair growth. As one reviewer shares, “I find that this lash and brow serum works beautifully. It's not an over-the-top big difference, but the small changes definitely let me know that it's working.”

$8 At ulta

$ At

What to Consider When Shopping for an Eyebrow Growth Serum

The Bottom Line: Which Serum Is Best for Eyebrow Growth?

There are plenty on this list, but our derms recommend eyebrow growth serums like Latisse, RevitaLash and Vegamour. “Although off label, Minoxidil and Latiesse have shown efficacy to grow eyebrow hair by maintaining hair in the growth phase longer, and decreasing the time in the resting phase,” Dr. Habashy-Hakim tells me. “Revitalash has also been proven to work in a similar way and is more accessible to patients. Lastly, Vegamour is a prostaglandin analogue free product that has been shown to improve eyebrow growth.”

Threading, Waxing and 9 Other Eyebrow Treatments You Should Know About

Why You Should Trust Us

PureWow's editors and writers have spent more than a decade shopping online, digging through sales and putting our home goods, beauty finds, wellness picks and more through the wringer—all to help you determine which are actually worth your hard-earned cash. From our PureWow100 series (where we rank items on a 100-point scale) to our painstakingly curated lists of fashion, beauty, cooking, home and family picks, you can trust that our recommendations have been thoroughly vetted for function, aesthetics and innovation. Whether you're looking for travel-size hair dryers you can take on-the-go or women’s walking shoes that won’t hurt your feet, we’ve got you covered.