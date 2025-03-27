12 Best Non-Toxic Deodorant Brands That Actually Work! (2025)

This post may contain affiliate links. By browsing this website, you agree to our disclaimer, privacy policy, and terms of use.

This ultimate guide to non-toxic deodorants is perfect for anyone looking to make the switch to a healthier, more natural option without compromising on effectiveness. Discover the best non-toxic deodorant brands that keep you smelling fresh all day while protecting your health.

I’ll be honest with you – switching to a non-toxic deodorant was probably one of the most difficult changes I had to make when I decided to go non-toxic.

The recommendations and advice I got were just not for me – and so I decided to simply order every single non-toxic deodorant on the market and review them. Because that’s exactly what I wished some blogger would have done for me years ago!

So here it is folks. My tried and true recommendations for the best non-toxic deodorants out there. I tried over 19 and only 12 made the cut. Let’s go!

My personal recommendations… Blissoma (My go-to sports deodorant)

(My go-to sports deodorant) Bite’s Refillable Unscented Deodorant (Best refillable deodorant)

(Best refillable deodorant) Primally Pure (Amazing tallow deodorant)

(Amazing tallow deodorant) Just Ingredients (Best smelling non-toxic deodorant)

(Best smelling non-toxic deodorant) Earth Mama Organics (Best deo for pregnancy and breastfeeding)

Your armpit skin is some of the thinnest on your body, so it is more susceptible to absorbing toxic chemicals like parabens and phthalates commonly found in deodorants.

Plus, most popular deodorant brands contain aluminum that actually inhibits your body’s natural detoxification process.Slathering toxic chemicals on your skin and then blocking your body from releasing them makes for a vicious cycle.

Thankfully, non-toxic deodorants have come a long way since then, and while there are still a lot of natural options out there that are not up to the job, I’ve managed to find 12 awesome options made with only all-natural ingredients that actually work!

Whether you’re on a long run or sitting in an important business meeting, I can confidently say these deodorants will leave you smelling as fresh as a rose.

But before we get straight into the recommendations, first let’s talk a little bit about why switching to a non-toxic deodorant is so important.

Why Non-Toxic Deodorant is the Better Choice

Your Armpit’s Hidden Ecosystem

Did you know that your armpits are home to a thriving microscopic ecosystem? It’s true!

Just like your gut has its own microbiome, your armpits have a unique community of bacteria that are supposed to be there, and many of them are beneficial.

These bacteria live off of your skin cells and sweat.And here’s a second surprising fact –your sweat actually doesn’t smell at all!

Body odor is a result of the digestive process as the bacteria in your armpit consume your sweat and skin cells. Some bacteria produce no odor at all, while others produce a less desirable smell.

It’s all kind of gross, I know, but this is all to say how important it is to maintain a healthy balance of good bacteria in our armpits.

A Healthier Option

So, what does this mean for our deodorant choices?Many conventional deodorants contain harsh chemicals that can disrupt the delicate balance of our armpit microbiome.

By killing off both good and bad bacteria indiscriminately, the most popular deodorant brands can actually lead to more odor over time as your armpit ecosystem becomes imbalanced.

Working With Your Body, Not Against It

Sweating is a normal and necessary function that helps regulate your body temperature and remove toxins.

Unlike antiperspirants, which use aluminum to block sweat altogether, natural deodorants work by absorbing moisture, neutralizing odors, or creating an environment where odor-causing bacteria can’t thrive.

By allowing your body to sweat while still managing odor, natural, non-toxic deodorants support your body’s natural detoxification pathways.

The Dark Side of Deodorant

Aluminum & It’s Serious Health Concerns



One of the most well-documented concerns about conventional deodorants is their use of aluminum compounds. Aluminum is commonly found in antiperspirants since it temporarily blocks sweat glands to reduce sweat.

However, research suggests that aluminum doesn’t just stay on the surface, it’s actually absorbed through your armpit skin. Your underarm skin is extremely thin making it more permeable.

Add in the fact that it’s also a warm, moist environment with lots of hair follicles and sweat glands, and it becomes the perfect environment for absorbing whatever you apply to it.

Once absorbed, aluminum tends to accumulate in fatty tissues, including breast tissue. While the link between aluminum and breast cancer remains controversial, some studies have found higher levels of aluminum in breast cancer tissues compared to healthy tissues.

Even more concerning, some research suggests it may have the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier leading to cognitive dysfunction, and neuroinflammation, and could potentially be a contributor to Alzheimer’s disease.

While more research is needed, these findings raise important concerns about applying aluminum to our armpits each day.

Other Concerning Ingredients In Your Deodorant

Formaldehyde-contaminated synthetics : These preservatives often found in deodorants can release small amounts of formaldehyde, a known carcinogen, over time.

: These preservatives often found in deodorants can release small amounts of formaldehyde, a known carcinogen, over time. Phthalates : Often hidden under the term “fragrance,” phthalates are endocrine-disrupting chemicals that have been linked to reproductive and developmental issues.

: Often hidden under the term “fragrance,” phthalates are endocrine-disrupting chemicals that have been linked to reproductive and developmental issues. Parabens : Another class of preservatives, parabens have been found in breast cancer tissues and are known to mimic estrogen in the body, potentially increasing cancer risk.

: Another class of preservatives, parabens have been found in breast cancer tissues and are known to mimic estrogen in the body, potentially increasing cancer risk. Triclosan : This antibacterial agent has been associated with hormone disruption and the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

: This antibacterial agent has been associated with hormone disruption and the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Butane & Isobutane: These propellants are used in aerosol deodorants and have been linked to an increased risk of certain cancers.

Better Natural Ingredients To Look For Instead

Baking Soda : This natural mineral is a powerhouse when it comes to absorbing moisture and neutralizing odor. It works by creating an alkaline environment that makes it harder for bacteria to survive and thrive.

: This natural mineral is a powerhouse when it comes to absorbing moisture and neutralizing odor. It works by creating an alkaline environment that makes it harder for bacteria to survive and thrive. Arrowroot Powder or Cornstarch : These natural starches help absorb excess moisture, keeping your underarms dry and comfortable without blocking sweat glands.

: These natural starches help absorb excess moisture, keeping your underarms dry and comfortable without blocking sweat glands. Coconut Oil : With its antimicrobial properties, coconut oil helps fight odor-causing bacteria while also moisturizing and soothing sensitive underarm skin.

: With its antimicrobial properties, coconut oil helps fight odor-causing bacteria while also moisturizing and soothing sensitive underarm skin. Essential Oils : Not only do essential oils like lavender, tea tree, and lemon provide a pleasant, natural scent, but they also have antibacterial properties to help fight odor-causing bacteria.

: Not only do essential oils like lavender, tea tree, and lemon provide a pleasant, natural scent, but they also have antibacterial properties to help fight odor-causing bacteria. Shea Butter or Cocoa Butter: These natural moisturizers help nourish and protect delicate underarm skin, preventing irritation and dryness.

The 12 Best Non-Toxic Deodorant Brands for 2025

1. Living Well With Dr. Michelle Use discount code TOXICFREE to save 10%! Shop Living Well With Dr. Michelle Living Well’s Probiotic Deodorant is specially crafted to keep bad bacteria at bay, ensuring you smell great and feel confident all day long. With a blend of nourishing ingredients like shea butter, arrowroot, coconut oil, and probiotics, your underarms will feel moisturized and refreshed. You can even personalize your deodorant by adding your favorite essential oil for a scent that’s uniquely you, or opt for the unscented version for a fragrance-free experience. Price $19.97 main ingredients Shea butter, arrowroot (maranta), baking soda, coconut oil, apricot kernel oil, beeswax, cera bellina, probiotics Location/Shipping United States, ships to the United Kingdom & UAE

2. Butter Me Up Organics 4.9 out of 5 stars | 83 reviews Use discount code TFC10 to save 10%! Shop Butter Me Up Organics Butter Me Up Organics Organic Deodorant is your gentle, yet effective solution for staying fresh all day long, whether you’re tackling a busy workday or hitting the gym. This aluminum-free and synthetic fragrance-free formula is designed for both men and women, ensuring that your pits stay dry and odor-free without clogging your lymph nodes like traditional antiperspirants. The secret lies in the perfect combination of kaolin clay and arrowroot powder, which absorb sweat and neutralize odor, keeping you feeling confident and smelling great. With just a pea-sized amount applied to each pit in the morning, you’ll enjoy fresh pits for the entire day. Price $13.95 main ingredients Sodium bicarbonate, coconut oil*, arrowroot powder, white kaolin clay, shea butter*, mango butter*, rosemary EO, jojoba oil*, non-GMO grapeseed oil, sandalwood EO*, lavender EO*, cedarwood EO*, cypress EO*, fir needle EO*, sweet marjoram EO, sage EO* *Indicates Certified Organic **EO=Essential Oil Location/Shipping United States, ships to select international countries



4. Salt + Stone 5 out of 5 stars | 9k+ reviews Shop Salt + Stone Salt + Stone’s award-winning Saffron & Cedar Natural Deodorant offers 48-hour protection against odor, thanks to its unique blend of skin-loving ingredients. Seaweed extracts and hyaluronic acid deeply moisturize, while probiotics work to neutralize odor-causing bacteria. No aluminum, parabens, or phthalates in this all-natural deodorant. The beautiful scent features top notes of saffron and neroli, a heart of jasmine, oakmoss, and surf wax, and a base of sugar cane and cedarwood. Almost like you’re driving along the Pacific Coast on a cool, misty morning. price $20.00 main ingredients Caprylic/capric triglyceride, tapioca starch, ozokerite, magnesium hydroxide, baking soda, coconut oil, fragrance, shea butter, niacinamide, sunflower seed oil, vitamin E, spirulina extract, lactobacillus ferment, maltodextrin & limonene location/shipping United States, ships to Canada & the United Kingdom



5. Blissoma 5 out of 5 stars | 56 reviews Shop Blissoma Blissoma’s Aluminum-Free Deodorant is great for those with sensitive skin. It uses less than half the baking soda found in other products, making it gentle yet effective. This deodorant combines conditioning oils, sweat-absorbing powders, and odor-neutralizing ingredients. Bentonite clay, diatomaceous earth, and organic arrowroot powder work together to absorb sweat and keep you dry. Baking soda reliably eliminates odor, while zinc ricinoleate surrounds and traps unwanted odor. Free from essential oils, this unscented deodorant is perfect if you have allergies or sensitivities, allowing you to layer with your favorite natural perfume or enjoy your own clean scent. p.s. I’m also obsessed with the spray! price $16.00 main ingredients Baking soda, coconut oil, caprylic/capric triglycerides, diatomaceous earth, bentonite clay, candelilla wax, arrowroot powder, castor seed oil, jojoba esters, zinc ricinoleate, soy lecithin, rosemary extract & sunflower seed oil (from certified organic agriculture) location/shipping United States, ships to select international countries

24 Best Non-Toxic Skincare Brands, Based On Skin Type!

6. Each & Every 4.7 out of 5 stars | 1.6k+ reviews Shop Each & Every Each & Every’s Natural Deodorant is the perfect balance of simplicity, safety, and effectiveness. This aluminum-free formula provides all-day odor protection without the use of irritating baking soda or alcohol, making it ideal for sensitive skin. It’s also free from parabens, artificial fragrances, and gluten. The lavender & lemon scent, crafted from pure essential oils, offers a light, refreshing aroma without feeling overpowering. They even package their non-toxic deodorant in plant-based, carbon-negative packaging made from renewable sugarcane. price $20.00 main ingredients Caprylic/capric triglyceride, tapioca starch, ozokerite, magnesium hydroxide, dead sea salt, lavender oil, magnesium carbonate, dead sea salt, lavender oil, piroctone olamine & lemon peel oil See Also 14 Deodorants That Smell as Good as (If Not Better Than) Perfume location/shipping United States



7. Just Ingredients 4.6 out of 5 stars | 533 reviews Use discount code TFC10 to save 10%! Shop Just Ingredients Free from endocrine disruptors and toxins, this non-irritating, pH-balanced Coconut Vanilla Deodorant from Just Ingredients will leave you feeling fresh and breezy all day long. Just Ingredients carefully selects 100% natural ingredients like magnesium to neutralize odors without aluminum, formaldehyde releasers, parabens, or other harmful ingredients. The sweet vanilla and coconut promote a balanced pH without clogging pores or causing irritation, while vitamin E supports skin health. Price $13.99 main ingredients Organic sweet almond oil, magnesium oxide, organic beeswax, +/- organic essential oils & extracts & vitamin E oil Location/Shipping United States, ships to Canada



8. Primally Pure 4.5 out of 5 stars | 6k+ reviews Shop Primally Pure Primally Pure’s award-winning Vanilla + Citrus Deodorant is so indulgent you’ll almost forget its deodorant and not skincare. Formulated with vitamin-rich, bioavailable ingredients, this natural deodorant effectively neutralizes odor while helping to minimize toxic buildup. The star ingredient, tallow from grass-fed cows, works in harmony with finely milled baking soda and essential oils to provide long-lasting freshness while keeping your sensitive underarm skin healthy. Free from artificial fragrances, this deodorant is scented only with organic essential oils that purify the skin, control odor, and uplift your mood. price $16.00 main ingredients Arrowroot powder, coconut oil, baking soda, tallow from grass-fed cows, beeswax, non-nano zinc oxide, essential oils of orange, vanilla, sandalwood, kaolin clay, rosemary extract & non-GMO vitamin E location/shipping United States, ships to Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany & Australia



9. Blume 4.4 out of 5 stars | 1k+ reviews Shop Blume Probiotics for your underarms? You bet! Embrace the power of probiotics with Blume’s Hug Me Probiotic Deodorant. This unscented, aluminum-free formula is perfect for those with sensitive skin. It’s vegan, cruelty-free, and free from parabens, alcohol, and artificial fragrances. Blume uses the odor-fighting properties of beneficial bacteria to fight unwanted odors. With moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil and jojoba oil, it deeply nourishes and softens the delicate underarm skin. The addition of a small amount of baking soda ensures your underarms stay dry without causing irritation. price $14.00 main ingredients Coconut oil, corn starch, baking soda, candelilla wax, jojoba seed oil & probiotics location/shipping United States, ships to Canada

15 Non-Toxic Dry Shampoo Brands That Actually Work

10. Little Seed Farms 4.9 out of 5 stars | 9k+ reviews Shop Little Seed Farms Sometimes simple is more effective, and that’s definitely the case with Little Seed Farm’s Deodorant Cream. This bestselling, 24-hour formula is crafted with organic, nourishing ingredients, without any aluminum and baking soda. The gentle, creamy texture melts easily into your skin and provides long-lasting odor protection without any irritation. Little Seed Farm’s deodorant is packaged in a recyclable glass jar with a metal lid and produced using solar power to minimize waste. p.s. My husband wasn’t a huge fan of the cream (he didn’t enjoy the application process) but I had no problems with this deodorant at all. price $13.99 main ingredients Tapioca powder, magnesium hydroxide, caprylic/capric triglyceride, jojoba oil, beeswax, glycerin & essential oils location/shipping United States



11. Curie 4.2 out of 5 stars | 5k+ reviews Shop Curie Embrace the power of natural ingredients and say goodbye to aluminum, parabens, and phthalates with Curie’s Deodorant Stick. Featured on Shark Tank and praised by media outlets like Allure and Refinery29, this non-irritating deodorant is made with natural ingredients like sage oil, triethyl citrate, and a low concentration of baking soda. Skin-soothing ingredients like coconut oil, aloe, and prickly pear extract help calm sensitive underarms, while the smooth, non-greasy formula provides all-day comfort. The fresh, subtle scents, developed by renowned fragrance developer Ann Gottlieb, will leave you smelling great and feeling confident all day long. price $14.00 main ingredients Coconut oil, arrowroot powder, beeswax, baking soda, cornstarch, hydrogenated castor oil, cocoa butter, fragrance, triethyl citrate, vitamin E oil, chamomile extract, elderberry fruit extract, aloe, prickly pear fruit extract location/shipping United States, ships to Canada



12. Earth Mama Organics 4 out of 5 stars Shop Earth Mama Organics Give your underarms the tender loving care they deserve with Earth Mama Organics’ Ginger Fresh Deodorant. This natural deodorant features the bright, refreshing scent of organic ginger, lime, and calendula, providing a gentle, all-pits welcome kind of feel. The deodorant is free from baking soda, aluminum, propylene glycol, artificial fragrances, and parabens. It’s safe and effective for everyone, including those with sensitive skin, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers. Earth Mama Organics’ deodorant is NSF/ANSI 305 certified by Oregon Tilth, Leaping Bunny Certified, and Plastic Neutral, so you know they are committed to only the best organic ingredients. price $12.99 main ingredients Coconut oil, corn starch, candelilla wax, magnesium hydroxide, beeswax, arrowroot powder, vitamin E, calendula flower extract, ginger root oil, lime oil & contains: tree nut (coconut) location/shipping United States



What to consider when looking for the right non-toxic deodorant

Skin Sensitivity

If you have sensitive skin, finding the right natural deodorant can be a bit of a trial-and-error process.

Look for products that are specifically formulated for sensitive skin and free from common irritants like baking soda, which can cause redness and itching for some people.

Instead, opt for gentler ingredients like magnesium hydroxide or arrowroot powder, which can absorb moisture without causing irritation.

Options for Different Activity Levels

Also, consider your activity level when looking for the best non-toxic deodorant.If you’re an athlete or exercise enthusiast who tends to sweat heavily, you may need a stronger formula that can stand up to intense workouts.

Look for products that contain odor-fighting ingredients like zinc ricinoleate or a higher concentration of baking soda (if your skin can tolerate it).

On the other hand, if you aren’t moving around a lot or don’t tend to sweat a lot, a milder formula with fewer active ingredients may be all you need to stay fresh and dry.

What red flags should I watch out for when looking for non-toxic deodorant? Not all natural deodorants are created equal, so it’s important to read labels carefully and watch out for these red flags: “Fragrance” or “Parfum” : These vague terms can hide a multitude of synthetic chemicals, including phthalates and other potential irritants.

: These vague terms can hide a multitude of synthetic chemicals, including phthalates and other potential irritants. Alcohol : While it can help kill bacteria, alcohol can also be very drying and irritating to sensitive underarm skin.

: While it can help kill bacteria, alcohol can also be very drying and irritating to sensitive underarm skin. Aluminum: Some “natural” deodorants may still contain small amounts of aluminum, so be sure to read the ingredients list carefully if you’re looking to avoid this controversial ingredient.

What are some tips for successfully transitioning to non-toxic deodorant? Making the switch to a natural deodorant can come with a bit of an adjustment period, but these tips can help make the transition smoother: Give It Time : It can take a few weeks for your body to adjust to a new deodorant, so be patient and stick with it even if you experience a temporary increase in odor or sweat.

: It can take a few weeks for your body to adjust to a new deodorant, so be patient and stick with it even if you experience a temporary increase in odor or sweat. Experiment With Different Formulas : Everyone’s body chemistry is different, so what works for your best friend may not work for you. Don’t be afraid to try a few different brands or formulas until you find your perfect match.

: Everyone’s body chemistry is different, so what works for your best friend may not work for you. Don’t be afraid to try a few different brands or formulas until you find your perfect match. Apply To Clean, Dry Skin : To maximize the effectiveness of your natural deodorant, be sure to apply it to clean, dry underarms. You may also want to reapply throughout the day, especially if you’re particularly active or sweaty.

: To maximize the effectiveness of your natural deodorant, be sure to apply it to clean, dry underarms. You may also want to reapply throughout the day, especially if you’re particularly active or sweaty. Pair With Other Natural Products: Using natural soap , body wash, and lotion can help support your skin’s natural microbiome and make your natural deodorant even more effective. Making the switch to a non-toxic deodorant can be a bit of a process, but with a little patience and experimentation, you’ll soon find a formula that keeps you smelling fresh and feeling confident, naturally. Everyone’s body is different, so don’t get discouraged if it takes a bit of trial and error to find your perfect match. Your health is worth the effort!

Can natural deodorant cause skin irritation? Yes, natural deodorant can cause skin irritation in some people. While natural deodorants are generally gentler than traditional antiperspirants, they can still irritate sensitive skin. Some common irritants in natural deodorants include: Baking Soda : This ingredient can be drying and irritating for some people, especially those with sensitive skin.

: This ingredient can be drying and irritating for some people, especially those with sensitive skin. Essential Oils: While natural, essential oils can cause allergic reactions in some individuals. If you experience skin irritation after using a natural deodorant, consider the following: Switch to a Baking Soda-Free Formula : Many natural deodorants offer baking soda-free options.

: Many natural deodorants offer baking soda-free options. Choose Fragrance-Free or Fragrance-Light Options : Fragrance can be a common irritant.

: Fragrance can be a common irritant. Do a Patch Test: Before using a new deodorant, test it on a small area of skin to check for any adverse reactions.

What’s the difference between natural deodorant and antiperspirant? Natural Deodorant Works by neutralizing odor-causing bacteria.

Typically contains natural ingredients like baking soda, essential oils, and plant-based butter.

Doesn’t prevent sweating. Antiperspirant Prevents sweating by temporarily blocking sweat glands.

Often contains aluminum-based compounds.

Can reduce or eliminate underarm wetness.

This has been your guide to the best non-toxic deodorant brands for 2025.

Finding the perfect non-toxic deodorant will take a little trial and error, but trust me, it’s well worth it in the long run. A little uneasiness in the short term is more than a fair trade for your long-term health.

The world of natural deodorants has improved a lot over the years, and there’s never been a better time to dip your toe into the world of non-toxic deodorants.

There are so many safe and effective options to keep you feeling fresh and confident all day long. So why settle for anything less than the best?

When it comes to your health, nature always knows best. So show your body some love and try one of these awesome options today.

Check out our other amazingNon-Toxic Personal Care articles:





Organic Shampoos For Curly Hair

Non-Toxic Liquid Hand Soaps

Non-Toxic Body Soap Bars

Like It? Pin It!

References