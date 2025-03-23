12 Best Self Tanners for Face That Leave Skin Sun-Kissed and Glowing (2025)

While we love the holidays, the first snowfall and the festive dressing that comes with winter, we’re not so much fans of the havoc the season can wreak on our appearance. From dry skin to an itchy, flaking scalp and chapped lips, winter can be brutal. And to top it off, we tend to lose any tan we may have built from summer. While we fully encourage embracing your pale skin if you tend to be on the fairer side, some of us just like that golden glow for an extra boost of confidence—especially when it comes to our face. There’s good news: nowadays, there are dozens of self tanners on the market specifically made for our face. They’re easy to use and give you a bronzed glow in mere hours. Keep reading for the best face self tanners that will make you look like you just spent a week on the beach.

The difference between regular self tanner and face self tanner

Self tanners are certainly nothing new, and have been used for years to help people achieve that bronzed tan we lose in the winter (or for those of us with naturally fair skin, self-tanner can help us all year round). You may remember the OG Coppertone Quick Tanning Lotion, one of the first tanning products on the market that became popular in the ‘60s. Or perhaps you spent your teens slathering on Jergens Self Tanner Lotion.

Nowadays, there are many, many self tanners on the market that look shockingly natural and are easy to apply. And better yet, we’ve seen the rise of self tanners for the face, formulas that are specifically made for our delicate facial skin. Regular self tanner that we use on our body can contain oils, fragrance and comedogenic ingredients that can clog our pores, potentially causing breakouts and other unwanted skin woes. Face self tanners, on the other hand, are often gentler and contain skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and vitamin E. Before buying a self-tanner, check to see if it’s labeled “non-comedogenic,” especially if you’re prone to breakouts.

How to apply self tanner to face

There are a few different ways you can apply self tanner to your face. One of the biggest trends is using self tanner to contour your face, a technique where you apply your facial self tanner to the areas you would typically apply bronzer, like along your temples, cheekbones and jawline. You can do this with a fluffy makeup brush, making sure to blend thoroughly to avoid harsh lines.

To apply self tanner to your entire face, one of the easiest ways is through face self tanning drops. These types of face self tanners have a liquid, serum-like consistency, and you typically apply by adding a few drops to your favorite moisturizer and massaging onto skin.

There are some face self tanners that already come in a moisturizer form, where you simply apply during your moisturizing step in your skincare routine—no drops required. We also like face self tanner serums, which, similar to self tan moisturizers, don’t need to be mixed with anything.

For a spray applicator, there are self tanning face mists. You simply spritz on and go, and your tan will appear gradually.

12 best self tanners for face

With so many different face self tanners out there, you should be able to find the best self tanner for your face and skin needs easily.

Best self tanning drops for face

Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Natural Glow Face Drops These tanning drops, Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Natural Glow Face Drops, are another fan-favorite, and I used this for years when it first came out. I have oily, acne-prone skin and I didn’t feel like it caused me to have extra breakouts, which was a plus. There are three shades to choose from—light, medium and dark—and it gets bonus points for having ascorbic acid, aka brightening vitamin C, and avocado, a great antioxidant that nourishes skin.

L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self Tanning Facial Drops For an affordable option, try L’Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self Tanning Facial Drops, which are available at the drugstore for less than $20. They contain hydrating hyaluronic acid, and the end result is a natural-looking, gorgeous tan. Simply add 5-7 drops to your favorite moisturizer for a sunkissed glow and 8-10 drops for a deeper bronze.

St. Tropez Luxe Self Tan Tonic Glow Drops St. Tropez is one of the most popular self tanner brands and has a wide line of tanners from body mousses to their St. Tropez Luxe Self Tan Tonic Glow Drops. We love that these drops are non-comedogenic, meaning no clogged pores, and have plumping hyaluronic acid, nourishing niacinamide, antioxidant-rich acerola cherry, detoxifying flower complex and protective vitamin E and echinacea. This leaves not just a tan complexion, but smooth and plump skin.

Best self tanning serums for face

Coola Organic Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum If you are looking for the best face self tanner for mature skin or are looking for an anti-aging self tanner for face, look no further than Coola Organic Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum. It’s made with centella asiatica meristem cell culture, an ingredient that comes from the Gotu Kola plant, and helps cut back on signs of aging. It also has hydrating hyaluronic acid and a natural pina colada scent (meaning you won’t have to worry about that typical unpleasant self tanner smell). See Also Ashley Graham Uses This Facial Self-Tanning Mist

Typology Gradual Self-Tanning Serum This plant-based self tanner, Typology Gradual Self-Tanning Serum, is 99% naturally-derived and vegan. It’s gradual, making it great for beginners, and looks super natural. To apply, simply add 2-6 drops into your hands and apply to your face. With most self tanner serums, you don’t need to mix it in with a moisturizer like you do with self tanner drops.

Bondi Sands Technocolor Self Tanning Face Serum Bondi Sands is another leading brand in the self tanning space, and their Bondi Sands Technocolor Self Tanning Face Serum doesn’t disappoint. For starters, it’s just $25, which is on the lower end when it comes to self tanners. Additionally, it gets bonus points for having four shades to choose from: sapphire (natural cool), emerald (deep olive), magenta (rich deep) and caramel (warm golden).

Best self tanner waters and mists for face

Coco and Eve Antioxidant Face Tanning Micromist Self tanner face mists are great for on-the-go application and are easy to throw in your work bag or purse. One of our favorites is Coco and Eve Antioxidant Face Tanning Micromist, a lightweight, refreshing self tanner made with HyalurosmoothTM (a plant extract hyaluronic acid-like active), an antioxidant complex that supports collagen production and botanicals like passionfruit, watermelon and coconut to nourish, smooth and hydrate skin.

Saltyface Tanning Water Saltyface Tanning Water has gone viral on TikTok, and provides a beautiful, glowing tan that’s gentle and safe for sensitive skin. The formula contains organic sugar beet which contributes to the tan color, cucumber to soothe and refresh dull skin, marshmallow root extract to hydrate and soothe and calendula flower extract to plump and firm skin.

Other best self tanners for face

Loving Tan Deluxe Face Tan This self tanning face lotion, Loving Tan Deluxe Face Tan, is infused with aloe vera, green tea and pomegranate and acai extracts for a beautiful, skin-loving glow. What we like about this pick is that the actual formula/product is tinted, making it easy to know where you’ve already applied (many other self tanners for face go on clear) and provides a gorgeous bronze immediately.

Dolce Glow Contour Self-Tanning Sculpt + Glow We mentioned previously the viral contour self tanner trick, the technique many use to apply their face self tanner. Dolce Glow Contour Self-Tanning Sculpt + Glow makes this technique super easy, as the applicator is similar to that of a makeup bronzer/contour wand (think similar to the viral Charlotte Tilbury Contour Wand). It has a sponge tip applicator that you simply dot along the places you would normally contour, and the results are an instant bronzer-like effect as well as a long-lasting tan.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Glow Pad- Intense Glow Tanning towelettes are another great option for on-the-go use. One of our favorites is Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Glow Pad- Intense Glow. These tanning towelettes are little pads that you rub onto your face in circular motions for a bronze-y tan. They’re great for anti-aging as they contain alpha and beta hydroxy acids, which are gentle exfoliators that slough off dead skin cells.

