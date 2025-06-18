12 Cleansers for Oily Skin, Tested by Grooming Editors (2025)

Having oily skin can be stressful. It occurs in people with over active subum glands, leading to blocked pores which causes breakouts and acne. Day-to-day, it may result in a shininess appearance to your skin when you're out and about during the day. And, if you're someone who works out on the reg, excessive sweating is probably making the problem even worse.

The good news is that you're far from alone. Oily skin is perhaps the most common skincare dilemma, which is why the market is filled with face washes claiming to give you a clearer, more balanced complexion. The best are cleansers specifically formulated for oily skin, powered by ingredients which both cleanse and purify without stripping your skin's natural barrier, so it remains healthy and blemish-free without making the problem worse.



Which Cleansers Are Best for Oily Skin?

Not sure where to start? Our team of grooming editors and testers have reviewed over 34 brands in order to handpick the best cleansers for oily skin that really work. These spot-busting scrubs will banish excess oil and dirt, leaving you with healthier, smoother skin.

Are Cleansers Necessary for Oily Skin?

Making sure to remove any dirt and sweat from skin is a must if you want to tackle acne. Cleansing every morning and night – and after a particularly sweaty workout – will help reduce the risk of clogged pores or inflammation. However, it’s important not to overdo it. An effective skincare routine for you is about balance and patience.

Washing skin too often, for example, will only strip the skin and damage its natural barrier, which could lead to more irritation. The same also applies to over-exfoliating, so ditch the abrasive grains for a gentle approach, like one of these high-powered cleansers that utilise chemicals to softly exfoliate as opposed to aggressive physical exfoliants.

Dr Derrick Phillips, consultant dermatologist and British Skin Foundation spokesperson, says: ‘Cleansing is an important part of any skincare routine as it provides a clean canvas for you to apply your skincare.’

If you have oily skin, he suggests avoiding harsh cleansers (especially alcohol-based products, which will dry out the skin) as these can cause irritation and even increase oil production. He also advises steering clear of oil-based cleansers that can ‘clog the pores, triggering acne breakouts’.

Dr Phillips' top tips for readers with oily skin are:

Use a gentle cleanser as they are less likely to dry out the skin and stimulate oil production. Avoid oil and alcohol-based cleansers. Use non-comedogenic products that have been formulated with blemish-prone skin in mind and are less likely to clog the pores and cause acne breakouts. Cleanse in the morning, evening and after exercise.



What Causes Oily Skin and Acne?

‘Sebum is a natural oil produced by the sebaceous glands of the skin,’ says Dr Phillips. ‘Acne develops when there is increased sebum production combined with abnormal thickening of the lining of the pores, which prevents dead skin cells from shedding and leads to blocked pores and blackheads/whiteheads. This creates the perfect environment for bacteria to flourish, leading to red spots, pustules and cysts.’

We all know that lifestyle choices can have a huge impact on our skin too, and acne is no exception. While it's hard to pinpoint every single factor that can trigger breakouts, Dr Phillips believes ‘the most important factors in the development of acne are genetics, hormones, medications, and stress’. Tackling it may sound tricky, but there are some basic rules you can follow to help keep your complexion looking clear and healthy.

For starters, a diet that's high in sugar can cause our bodies to produce more insulin, which leads to inflammation and – you guessed it – breakouts. So, if you want to keep your skin looking its best, try to reduce your sugar intake.

Dr Phillips adds that, while there's not enough evidence to prove some foods cause breakouts, ‘it is widely accepted that acne is associated with high glycaemic load diets’, such as sugary foods and drinks, which are thought to ‘stimulate increased sebum production’.

Stress is another common culprit when it comes to acne, but a good sleep routine (eight hours a night, ideally) and regular exercise can help you unwind and minimise its effects. Just be sure to take precautions at the gym, where bacteria can easily be transferred from equipment to your face. Wipe down machines before use and wash your towels frequently.

And after your workout, always take a shower to wash away any acne-causing bacteria. But avoid using water that's too hot, as it can strip your skin of its natural oils.

How We Test Cleansers

A panel of testers with mild to extremely blemished skin tried 34 brands of cleansers formulated for all ages and skin types for a four-week period. They assessed the quality of the product, how clean it left skin, how well it helped control blemishes, and whether it left the skin feeling hydrated. Those that passed these tests were then personally reviewed by our team of grooming writers and testers. These are the cleansers that came up top.

The Best Cleansers for Oily Skin in 2025