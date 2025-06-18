12 Cleansers for Oily Skin, Tested by Grooming Editors (2025)

Having oily skin can be stressful. It occurs in people with over active subum glands, leading to blocked pores which causes breakouts and acne. Day-to-day, it may result in a shininess appearance to your skin when you're out and about during the day. And, if you're someone who works out on the reg, excessive sweating is probably making the problem even worse.
The good news is that you're far from alone. Oily skin is perhaps the most common skincare dilemma, which is why the market is filled with face washes claiming to give you a clearer, more balanced complexion. The best are cleansers specifically formulated for oily skin, powered by ingredients which both cleanse and purify without stripping your skin's natural barrier, so it remains healthy and blemish-free without making the problem worse.
Which Cleansers Are Best for Oily Skin?
Not sure where to start? Our team of grooming editors and testers have reviewed over 34 brands in order to handpick the best cleansers for oily skin that really work. These spot-busting scrubs will banish excess oil and dirt, leaving you with healthier, smoother skin.
Are Cleansers Necessary for Oily Skin?
Making sure to remove any dirt and sweat from skin is a must if you want to tackle acne. Cleansing every morning and night – and after a particularly sweaty workout – will help reduce the risk of clogged pores or inflammation. However, it’s important not to overdo it. An effective skincare routine for you is about balance and patience.
Washing skin too often, for example, will only strip the skin and damage its natural barrier, which could lead to more irritation. The same also applies to over-exfoliating, so ditch the abrasive grains for a gentle approach, like one of these high-powered cleansers that utilise chemicals to softly exfoliate as opposed to aggressive physical exfoliants.
Dr Derrick Phillips, consultant dermatologist and British Skin Foundation spokesperson, says: ‘Cleansing is an important part of any skincare routine as it provides a clean canvas for you to apply your skincare.’
If you have oily skin, he suggests avoiding harsh cleansers (especially alcohol-based products, which will dry out the skin) as these can cause irritation and even increase oil production. He also advises steering clear of oil-based cleansers that can ‘clog the pores, triggering acne breakouts’.
Dr Phillips' top tips for readers with oily skin are:
- Use a gentle cleanser as they are less likely to dry out the skin and stimulate oil production.
- Avoid oil and alcohol-based cleansers.
- Use non-comedogenic products that have been formulated with blemish-prone skin in mind and are less likely to clog the pores and cause acne breakouts.
- Cleanse in the morning, evening and after exercise.
What Causes Oily Skin and Acne?
‘Sebum is a natural oil produced by the sebaceous glands of the skin,’ says Dr Phillips. ‘Acne develops when there is increased sebum production combined with abnormal thickening of the lining of the pores, which prevents dead skin cells from shedding and leads to blocked pores and blackheads/whiteheads. This creates the perfect environment for bacteria to flourish, leading to red spots, pustules and cysts.’
We all know that lifestyle choices can have a huge impact on our skin too, and acne is no exception. While it's hard to pinpoint every single factor that can trigger breakouts, Dr Phillips believes ‘the most important factors in the development of acne are genetics, hormones, medications, and stress’. Tackling it may sound tricky, but there are some basic rules you can follow to help keep your complexion looking clear and healthy.
For starters, a diet that's high in sugar can cause our bodies to produce more insulin, which leads to inflammation and – you guessed it – breakouts. So, if you want to keep your skin looking its best, try to reduce your sugar intake.
Dr Phillips adds that, while there's not enough evidence to prove some foods cause breakouts, ‘it is widely accepted that acne is associated with high glycaemic load diets’, such as sugary foods and drinks, which are thought to ‘stimulate increased sebum production’.
Stress is another common culprit when it comes to acne, but a good sleep routine (eight hours a night, ideally) and regular exercise can help you unwind and minimise its effects. Just be sure to take precautions at the gym, where bacteria can easily be transferred from equipment to your face. Wipe down machines before use and wash your towels frequently.
And after your workout, always take a shower to wash away any acne-causing bacteria. But avoid using water that's too hot, as it can strip your skin of its natural oils.
How We Test Cleansers
A panel of testers with mild to extremely blemished skin tried 34 brands of cleansers formulated for all ages and skin types for a four-week period. They assessed the quality of the product, how clean it left skin, how well it helped control blemishes, and whether it left the skin feeling hydrated. Those that passed these tests were then personally reviewed by our team of grooming writers and testers. These are the cleansers that came up top.
The Best Cleansers for Oily Skin in 2025
1
Best purifying cleanser
Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Foamy Face Wash Jumbo Size
Beauty Pie has a strong range of affordable skincare essentials. This cleanser, for example, is a bathroom cabinet must-have for those with combination or oily complexions. It's enriched with purifying amino acid, smoothing apple extract as well as antioxidant-rich raspberry. All for just £15.
2
Best acid-infused cleanser
Medik8 Clarifying Foam
For dermatologist-recommended and clinically proven formulas, look no further than Medik8. The British skincare expert's clarifying cleanser is one of the best in the line up. It's infused with a unique combination of AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) and BHAs (beta hydroxy acids) which is designed to control oil and prevent imperfections in acne-prone skin. It's also pH-balanced to prevent dryness and we love the sumptuous mousse texture.
3
Best gel cleanser
Vichy Normaderm Phytosolution Intensive Purifying Gel
This face wash is designed to sweep away all the pollution you pick up throughout the day — from dust to dirt to bacteria — to leave skin blemish-free.
We loved the gel texture that left skin feeling fresh while also reducing breakouts. If you suffer from an oily T-zone, we found it helped rebalance skin’s oiliness too, without leaving any tightness behind.
4
Best for unclogging pores
111skin Exfoliating Enzyme Cleanser
Unusually, 111Skin's Exfoliating Enzyme Cleanser starts off as a powder which you rub together with water to create a rich lather, meaning it lasts longer and it's great if you're trying to limit liquids in your luggage when you're travelling abroad. It's made up of the brand's patented NAC Y2 complex which is designed to repair and restore the skin, a mild AHA for exfoliation and papain enzymes to help de-clog pores.
5
Best cleanser for blackheads
Garnier Pure Active Intensive 3 in1 Charcoal Anti-Blackhead Wash, Scrub & Mask 150ml
Costing you less than fiver, we found this one gave skin a much needed detox, successfully reducing excess oil and sebum to clear the complexion.
It came into its own when reducing the appearance of pores and blackheads, as well as working to calm any post-shave redness and inflammation. The only downside? It can leave the skin feeling a little tight so make sure you have a nourishing moisturiser to use, afterwards.
6
Best sebum-regulating cleanser
Horace Purifying Face Cleanser
If you're not yet familiar with Horace, now's your time to become acquainted. The French brand is a men's grooming label which offers everything from bodycare to haircare and skincare, all for a great price. In the brand's signature style this cleanser is powered by natural ingredients like moisturising aloe vera and purifying binchotan (Japanese activated charcoal), and it hits far above its reasonable price point.
7
Best for softer skin
No7 Men Oil Control Exfoliating Face Wash 150ml
Claiming to unclog pores – without upsetting sensitive skin – we found this cleanser helped keep us shine-free and reduced how often spots reared their ugly heads.
The final result? Skin appeared noticeably brighter and softer. A win, win.
8
Best face wash for oil control
Ole Henriksen Find Your Balance Oil Control Cleanser 147ml
Yes, you should work up a sweat during your workout but if you find skin is still greasy after you’ve showered, there may be a problem.
Don’t fret though, as this exfoliating cleanser sweeps away dead skin cells and tackles oiliness to leave you with smoother, clearer skin. We found it did a great job at controlling oil throughout the day, so you don’t end up shiny by noon.
9
Best budget men's face wash
L'Oreal Men Expert Pure Carbon Purifying Daily Face Wash Cleanser 100ml
A little goes a long way with this exfoliating cleanser. We noticed it gave skin a refreshing tingle when applied, and cleared breakouts — which, at under £6, makes it a total bargain too.
Note: due to the charcoal, the cleanser is a dark black, so keep it away from any white towels and flannels to avoid stains.
10
Best for sensitive oily skin
Caudalie Vinopure Purifying Gel Cleanser 150ml
Does your skin get really red after a workout and feel sensitive to touch? It’s important to avoid using anything too harsh then, as it will only make the irritation worse.
Instead, opt for a gentler cleanse. This option still creates a rich lather without being too stripping, and we found it immediately left skin clearer.
11
Best for anti-ageing
Patricks FW1 Cell Regenerating Foaming Cleanser
Not only is Patricks' foaming cleanser great for purifying and mattifying your face, but it also features a balance of actives which promote cell regeneration for more youthful looking skin. So, if you're oily and want to combat fine lines or wrinkles at the same time, this is the cleanser for you.
12
Best for dull skin
Dermalogica MediBac Clearing Skin Wash 250ml
Containing invigorating ingredients such as balm mint, menthol and eucalyptus, this wash is designed to give dull skin a wake-up call, while tea tree oil soothes any breakouts.
We found it quickly worked to reduce any redness caused by spots and left skin looking plumped and moisturised ready for the day ahead.
Tested byOrla Badger
Former Senior Beauty and Grooming Tester
Orla was our Former Senior Beauty and Grooming Tester.
Reviewed byThe Editors of Men's Health
The editors of Men's Health are your personal conduit to the top experts in the world on all things important to men: health, fitness, style, sex, and more.