12 Firming and De-Puffing Tools That Actually Make a Difference in How Skin Looks - NewBeauty (2025)

The gold standards.
Danielle Fontana Dooley
Photo Credits: Courtesy of Brands
We spend enough hard-earned money on our skin-care products, so do we really need to add an expensive tool to the mix, too? The short answer: it depends. Some devices promise the world but fall short on its results. But for an investment that will return tenfold, take these firming and de-puffing powerhouses out for a spin.
TriPollar STOP VX ($649)
The number-one skin-care tool in China, this high-tech device combines radio-frequency energy with electronic vibration (ELV) to help stimulate collagen and elastin synthesis from home. When used on less-sensitive parts of the face (recommended) you’ll notice a difference in the appearance of jowls and overall laxity.
Clinical Skin Pétrissage Massage Beauty Roller ($75)
Whether used on the face, neck or chest, this massage-simulating roller works to rev up the body’s lymphatic drainage system and release tension for a sculpted, de-puffed result.
Dr. Dennis Gross DRX Spectralite Bodyware Pro ($435)
Take the benefits of LED light below the neck with this flexible silicone panel that molds to fit any part of the body. In a three minute session—there’s also a 14-minute mode for anti-inflammatory benefits—red light works to stimulate collagen production while blue light helps to destroy acne-causing bacteria.
The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller ($69)
Stash this high-quality roller in the freezer and use it as the first step in your morning skin-care routine to roll away puffiness and fatigue.
SolaWave Wand ($149)
Weighing it at one ounce and not much thicker than a pencil, this pocket-sized tool packs a serious punch, combining the benefits of microcurrent, red light therapy, therapeutic warmth and facial massage for an all-around refreshed, more youthful-looking complexion.
Shani Darden Skin Care Facial Sculpting Wand ($399)
Originally used to treat muscle pain, this device is powered by vibration and acoustic therapy and works to deliver a workout to your facial muscles for a more taut, toned appearance.
GloPRO Microneedling Rejuvenation Tool With Face Microtip Attachment Head ($249)
Lined with 540 tiny stainless-steel microneedling tips, this at-home tool works to gently penetrate the skin’s outermost layer to rev up collagen production. It can be used on the face, neck and chest; for use on the body, shop the brand’s body attachment.
NuFACE Trinity($325)
Just five minutes a day sculpts skin and smooths skin over time thanks to at-home microcurrent technology. The key to success here? Diligence. When you keep up with it, the change is undeniable.
Georgia Louise Cryo Freeze Tools ($130)
Whether you’re trying to erase evidence of a late night or trying to take down a pimple, these freeze-and-use globes work wonders when a quick and effective de-puff is in order.
Dr. Dennis Gross DRX Spectralite Faceware Pro($435)
A splurge, yes, but worth every penny. Pop on this high-tech LED-powered mask while you watch your favorite show to slow production of wrinkles, clear blemishes and promote firmer skin with continued use.
Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar ($195)
Celebrities tuck this gold vibrating wand in their makeup bags for a quick sculpt, makeup artists use it to de-puff before glam and some derms use it while injecting to distract from the needle—either way you spin it, this Japanese-inspired tool has countless uses and an even longer list of fans.
Environ Cosmetic Gold Roll($298)
Roll this microneedle-topped tool all over the skin—follow the directions closely—to create tiny microinjuries in the skin (this promotes natural collagen production) and to allow your skin-care products to sink in so much better.
