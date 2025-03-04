12 Firming and De-Puffing Tools That Actually Make a Difference in How Skin Looks - NewBeauty (2025)

The gold standards.

  • Danielle Fontana Dooley

12 Firming and De-Puffing Tools That Actually Make a Difference in How Skin Looks - NewBeauty (1)

Photo Credits: Courtesy of Brands

We spend enough hard-earned money on our skin-care products, so do we really need to add an expensive tool to the mix, too? The short answer: it depends. Some devices promise the world but fall short on its results. But for an investment that will return tenfold, take these firming and de-puffing powerhouses out for a spin.

1 / 12

TriPollar STOP VX ($649)

The number-one skin-care tool in China, this high-tech device combines radio-frequency energy with electronic vibration (ELV) to help stimulate collagen and elastin synthesis from home. When used on less-sensitive parts of the face (recommended) you’ll notice a difference in the appearance of jowls and overall laxity.

12 Firming and De-Puffing Tools That Actually Make a Difference in How Skin Looks - NewBeauty (2)

2 / 12

Clinical Skin Pétrissage Massage Beauty Roller ($75)

Whether used on the face, neck or chest, this massage-simulating roller works to rev up the body’s lymphatic drainage system and release tension for a sculpted, de-puffed result.

12 Firming and De-Puffing Tools That Actually Make a Difference in How Skin Looks - NewBeauty (3)

3 / 12

Dr. Dennis Gross DRX Spectralite Bodyware Pro ($435)

Take the benefits of LED light below the neck with this flexible silicone panel that molds to fit any part of the body. In a three minute session—there’s also a 14-minute mode for anti-inflammatory benefits—red light works to stimulate collagen production while blue light helps to destroy acne-causing bacteria.

12 Firming and De-Puffing Tools That Actually Make a Difference in How Skin Looks - NewBeauty (4)

4 / 12

The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller ($69)

Stash this high-quality roller in the freezer and use it as the first step in your morning skin-care routine to roll away puffiness and fatigue.

12 Firming and De-Puffing Tools That Actually Make a Difference in How Skin Looks - NewBeauty (5)

5 / 12

SolaWave Wand ($149)

Weighing it at one ounce and not much thicker than a pencil, this pocket-sized tool packs a serious punch, combining the benefits of microcurrent, red light therapy, therapeutic warmth and facial massage for an all-around refreshed, more youthful-looking complexion.

12 Firming and De-Puffing Tools That Actually Make a Difference in How Skin Looks - NewBeauty (6)

7 / 12

GloPRO Microneedling Rejuvenation Tool With Face Microtip Attachment Head ($249)

Lined with 540 tiny stainless-steel microneedling tips, this at-home tool works to gently penetrate the skin’s outermost layer to rev up collagen production. It can be used on the face, neck and chest; for use on the body, shop the brand’s body attachment.

12 Firming and De-Puffing Tools That Actually Make a Difference in How Skin Looks - NewBeauty (8)

8 / 12

NuFACE Trinity($325)

Just five minutes a day sculpts skin and smooths skin over time thanks to at-home microcurrent technology. The key to success here? Diligence. When you keep up with it, the change is undeniable.

12 Firming and De-Puffing Tools That Actually Make a Difference in How Skin Looks - NewBeauty (9)

9 / 12

Georgia Louise Cryo Freeze Tools ($130)

Whether you’re trying to erase evidence of a late night or trying to take down a pimple, these freeze-and-use globes work wonders when a quick and effective de-puff is in order.


12 Firming and De-Puffing Tools That Actually Make a Difference in How Skin Looks - NewBeauty (10)

10 / 12

Dr. Dennis Gross DRX Spectralite Faceware Pro($435)

A splurge, yes, but worth every penny. Pop on this high-tech LED-powered mask while you watch your favorite show to slow production of wrinkles, clear blemishes and promote firmer skin with continued use.


12 Firming and De-Puffing Tools That Actually Make a Difference in How Skin Looks - NewBeauty (11)

11 / 12

Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar ($195)

Celebrities tuck this gold vibrating wand in their makeup bags for a quick sculpt, makeup artists use it to de-puff before glam and some derms use it while injecting to distract from the needle—either way you spin it, this Japanese-inspired tool has countless uses and an even longer list of fans.


12 Firming and De-Puffing Tools That Actually Make a Difference in How Skin Looks - NewBeauty (12)

12 / 12

Environ Cosmetic Gold Roll($298)

Roll this microneedle-topped tool all over the skin—follow the directions closely—to create tiny microinjuries in the skin (this promotes natural collagen production) and to allow your skin-care products to sink in so much better.

12 Firming and De-Puffing Tools That Actually Make a Difference in How Skin Looks - NewBeauty (13)

12 Firming and De-Puffing Tools That Actually Make a Difference in How Skin Looks

