12 Massage Tools Best for a Luxury Home Stress Relief Treatment (2025)

Feeling a bit stressed at the moment? Yep, us too. So we went in search of answers to a pressing question. What are the best luxury tech self massage tools for stress relief right now that are so easy you can use them at home all by yourself? Our correspondent Julie Chang Murphy has curated a list of the 12 best massage tools and gadgets to use in the comfort of your own home right now for stress relief treatment on demand.

what are the best self massage tools to use for stress relief in the luxury of your own home?

At home massage tools? Really? Is that what we’ve come to?

Well . . . yeah. The latest round of coronavirus has sent everyone back into their cocoons. But somehow the aches and pains of tension and stress have followed us home.

And sure, we’ll come right out and say it. We’re pretty sure none of these gadgets can beat an in-person massage from an experienced therapist.

What are the best luxury tech self massage tools for stress relief right now that are so easy you can use them at home all by yourself?

But, sometimes, the second best thing can still hit the spot. Massage tools have come a long way from being loud, vibrating hunks of plastic. With ergonomic designs and upgraded motors, relief and relaxation is just a button away — all in the comfort of your own home.

[white_box]

Join our community

For access to insider ideas and information on the world of luxury, sign up for our Dandelion Chandelier newsletter. And see luxury in a new light.

sign up now >

[/white_box]

We’ve curated this list of massage tools to include the best devices that target different muscle groups and for different techniques including shiatsu, percussion, and compression. And if you’re the partner of someone who always asks for “just a quick massage” and then complains about your technique or pressure…consider this list of recommendations our gift to you!

Best luxury tech self massage tools for stress relief right now that are so easy you can use them at home all by yourself.

The 12 best self massage tools to use in the comfort of your own home

1. theragun mini

The O.G. of luxury self message tools and recovery gadgets that aid in stress relief is the Theragun. Therabody’s newest model allows you to melt away tension at a moment’s notice with its new mini portable size. Like the other models, it offers deep muscle treatment and sound insulation. We love its elegant design — small enough to fit into a jacket pocket but strong enough to ease cramps, knots, and tension.

BUY NOW – $199

2. trumedic trushiatsu™ neck and back massager

What looks like a sporty neoprene bum bag is actually a high-performance shiatsu massager. Each rotating node is designed to recreate the relaxing sensation of a two-handed shiatsu massage to soothe soreness and promote blood flow. The adjustable arm sleeves can be used to control the intensity of your massage and there is also a heating function for even deeper relief.

BUY NOW – $149.99

[white_box]

Related Post

The best wellness and meditation retreats in the world

read more >

[/white_box]

3. wahl deep rolling shiatsu massager

This small unit packs a lot in with three unique attachments to customize your massage. One targets deep muscle tissue, another provides a rolling massage sensation, and the third is a 3-point massage attachment. It also has soothing heat capabilities that flip on with a switch. With thousands of 4 and 5 starred reviews (and an affordable price), we think this would make a great gift or stocking stuffer for stressed out friends or family.

Stress-relieving massage tools. Courtesy Photo.

BUY NOW – $39.99

4. refa 4 carat face and body roller

Have you been mesmerized by Instagram videos of beauty influencers using rollers on their face to tighten and tone? Call me strange but I find it really relaxing to watch their faces become less puffy and more smooth. ReFa’s innovative rollers go beyond the now ubiquitous jade roller. Designed to be used from the hips up, this ‘4 Carat’ face and body version has multi-angular spheres that are coated in platinum to minimize irritation – gently move it back and forth to tighten and tone targeted areas. The handle is embedded with a small solar panel for a mild microcurrent.

BUY NOW – $340

5. lola portable massage device

We’ll admit that we were first drawn to this massager because it is just so pretty. The size of an Iphone, the Lola’s vibration-based technology prevents post-exercise soreness, speed ups muscle recovery, prevent knots, warms up the muscles, and relieve tension and stress. It comes with 4-interchangeable heads (U-Shape, flat, ball, and cone) to target narrower parts of the body like the neck, calf, or ball of the foot (ahhhhh). We’re partial to the mint green!

BUY NOW – $120

[white_box]

Related Post

Is lymphatic massage truly effective at reducing stress?

read more >

[/white_box]

6. homedics mat

Sometimes you just need to stop leaning in and lie down. This roll up mat is like a yoga mat that does much more than just be a soft cushion. With precision controlled air compression chambers, it inflates and deflates in sequence to emulate yoga style stretches. Choose from four pre-set programs to customize your experience and three levels to control the intensity of your stretch.

Stress-relieving massage tools. Courtesy Photo.

BUY NOW – $249.99

7. synca 3D heated lumbar massager

Long trips in the car or marathon zoom meetings will be infinitely more tolerable with this massaging cushion that targets the lower back. The 3D massage head pushes in and out (and not only spins left and right) to penetrate into the body where it needs it most. Infared heating helps to stimulate blood flow and further loosen muscles. And when it’s not working, the simple and attractive design fits right in with most home decor.

BUY NOW – $129.99

8. homedics total recline shiatsu massage cushion

This is a satisfying alternative to the bulky massage lounge chair. The cushion has SmartScan technology to detect your height for a customized neck and shoulder massage. Then, deep-kneading nodes deliver 2 speeds of shiatsu massage up and down the back while the seat cushion has 3 speeds of vibration to loosen stiff glute muscles. We love that the cushion allows the user to sit up, recline or lay down. All of the above please!

BUY NOW – $349.99

9. normatec 2.0 legs

So this isn’t the most attractive massager out there on the market but if you want pro sports team-level recovery, this dynamic compression boot is it. Using air chambers, the boots pulse and use compression to essentially give your legs and feet a massage, encouraging blood flow. It comes with 7 intensity levels to help those muscles get more oxygen and nutrients.

Stress-relieving massage tools. Courtesy Photo.

BUY NOW – $799

[white_box]

Related Post

What are the best relaxation tech tools right now?

read more >

[/white_box]

10. hyperice hypersphere

We’ve used a simple tennis ball for targeted relief more times than we can count. The hypersphere improves on the effective ball shape with high-powered vibrations to soothe your tightest muscles so you can recover faster and move better. And for portability, it doesn’t get more convenient. At 2.8 pounds, just charge it up and toss in your gym bag.

BUY NOW – $119

11. is-2000 insta shiatsu+ neck and back massager with heat

Think of this device like a massaging band— just slip your arms or hands through and tighten your grip to experience an invigorating massage that will deeply knead and loosen your muscles. It’s totally versatile and works on shoulders, lower back, calves, and thighs. This unit is cordless and rechargeable so you can multi-task with less stress.

BUY NOW – $99.97

12. miko shiatsu foot massager

When it comes to the best luxury self massage tools, don’t forget the feet! We have fallen asleep so many times in the pedicure chair whenever the technician starts the massage. Having this foot massager at home would be much less embarrassing! With powerful heating, vibration, kneading, rolling modes, the independent foot chambers deliver a shiatsu massage to the bottom and sides of your feet at the same time. If you’re wondering about cleanliness, not to worry. The covers that encase your foot can be removed and tossed in the laundry.

Stress-relieving massage tools. Courtesy Photo.

BUY NOW – $149

The 12 best massage tools to use in the comfort of your own home

There you have it — our take on the best luxury tech self massage tools and gadgets for stress relief right now, all so easy you can use them at home all by yourself, dear reader.Here’s to blissed-out moments whenever we can get them!

join our community

For access to insider ideas and information on the world of luxury,sign up for our Dandelion Chandelier Newsletterhere.And see luxury in a new light.

This article contains affiliate links to products independently selected by our editors. As an Amazon Associate, Dandelion Chandelier receives a commission for qualifying purchases made through these links.