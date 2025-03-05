13 Best Acrylic Nail Kits for Manicurists of All Levels (2025)

A fresh manicure is an excellent finishing touch to your beauty routine—but you don't have to run to the salon whenever you need a touch-up. You might want to pick up one of the best acrylic nail kits for professional-level nails you can score from the comfort of your home. "Acrylic is a harder enhancement for people who want a longer enhancement or just don’t like to feel the nail enhancement bend like they can with a more flexible soft gel," shares Julie Kandalec, New York-based celebrity manicurist and educator.
BEST CUSTOMIZABLE
Born Pretty Acrylic Powder and Liquid Set Nail Kit
Read more
BEST FOR BEGINNERS
Rejoxi Acrylic Nail Kit
Read more
BEST ACRYLIC NAIL ALTERNATIVE
Apres Nail Gel-X Nail Extension Kit
Read more
Called "liquid and powder" (or "L and P") by the pros, acrylic nails are typically created by combining polymer powder and liquid monomer. Once you apply the mixture on your fingers—and wait for it to dry—you can file, trim, and add nail art to suit your style. Acrylic nails might be stylish and sturdy, but they're not exactly DIY-friendly. "She’s a finicky one," Kandalec explains. "The ratio of liquid to powder is crucial to get perfect, or lifting, overexposure or product breakdown can occur in mere hours."
The good news? Since acrylic nail kits have all the necessary materials—and easy-to-follow directions—they keep any trial and error to a minimum. If you're looking for somewhere to start your search, we hand-picked some of the best acrylic nail kits worth adding to your cat. From internet favorites to sets industry insiders can't get enough of, allow our guide to point you in the right direction.
BEST CUSTOMIZABLE
Born Pretty Acrylic Powder and Liquid Set Nail Kit
Pros
- Features five brushes of different sizes
- Includes step-by-step nail molds
- Uses cruelty-free, non-toxic formulas
Cons
- Limited colors available
- Some found the brushes to be too hard
They say that beauty lies in the eye of the beholder—and your manicure is no exception. With a range of lengths and shapes to choose from, it's important to find an acrylic nail kit that caters to your specific preferences. Fortunately, if you're looking for versatility, this set from Born Pretty is a good place to start.
Since this acrylic kit contains five different brushes, channeling expert precision is simple—especially when it comes to adding delicate nail designs. Plus, you'll find three acrylic nail powders, a liquid monomer, a file for shaping, and 40 nail forms to create show-stopping extensions. Born Pretty also claims its materials are non-toxic, cruelty-free, and non-yellowing.
Customer Review:
"Awesome product! Love it, easy acrylic to work with. The monomer is strong but it’s monomer, that’s expected! The pink acrylic is very natural in color. Drying time is perfect: not to quick but not extremely slow either. This is beginner friendly, I highly recommend." —Citi
|Number of Shades Included
|3
|Longevity
|Up to 28 days
|Nail Shapes
|Over 40
BEST FOR BEGINNERS
Rejoxi Acrylic Nail Kit
Pros
- Primer helps ensure nails remain healthy
- Straight-forward kit is great for beginners
Cons
- Some shoppers note brush quality could be improved
New to the acrylics game? This beginner-friendly kit from Rejoxi is a solid option. Along with three versatile powders, liquid monomer, and a nail brush, it also includes 100 false nail tips and glue to quickly add length to your look. All you need to do is select the appropriate nail and apply the acrylic with glue. From there, you can trim, shape, and paint your falsies to you digits' desires. But just because you're hiding your real nails under those acrylic tips doesn't mean they should be neglected. In fact, Rejoxi even included a nail primer to create a stronger, smoother base.
Customer Review:
"I’ve dabbled with the idea of doing my own nails for awhile. This kit was really easy to work with. I watched some tutorials prior to using the kit and I suggest others do the same. I feel the amount of product I got compared to what I paid is excellent! I will definitely be buying more in the future. If I had to complain about anything it would be the brush, but seeing as tho it’s my first time doing my own acrylics, I probably just didn’t hold it right. It’s a five star kit for me." —Sarah C.
|Number of Shades Included
|3
|Longevity
|Up to Six Weeks
|Shapes
|1
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
BEST ACRYLIC NAIL ALTERNATIVE
Apres Nail Gel-X Nail Extension Kit
Pros
- Easier set that helps minimize damage
- Shoppers have the choice of tip style, length, and shape
Cons
- Over $100
- The complimentary leather case is prone to breaking
Many nail experts would agree that acrylic nails are hard to perfect, but that doesn't mean you can't score an at-home manicure. As a beginner-friendly alternative, Mazz Hanna recommends the Gel-X Nail Extension from Apres Nail. "It’s a bit of a learning curve still and you’ll want to make sure you do your research and understand the application process before attempting this at home to avoid damaging your natural nails," the CEO of Nailing Hollywood explains.
Instead of the typical liquid and powder, this set comes with tips as well as a bonder, gel primer, and non-wipe gel top coat. (Translation: A gentler, easier way to create the appearance of acrylic nails.) You can also from two tip styles, five lengths, and five shape options: Coffin, square, round, stiletto, and almond.
Customer Review:
"This kit comes with everything you need to begin your journey with Gel-X and is so easy to use! the tips are very durable and the primers make your sets last up to a month—probably more once I improve!"—Diana
|Number of Shades
|0
|Longevity
|4 Weeks or More
|Nail Shapes
|5
BEST FOR TRAVEL
Kiss Complete Salon Acrylic Kit
Pros
- Contains white tips
Cons
- Doesn't include polish shades
Whether you're looking to fill in your existing acrylics or create an entirely new set, look no further than this all-inclusive kit from Kiss. In addition to 64 nail tips and up to 20 sculpting forms, this even includes a handy storage container so your next manicure is ready to go (or easy to take on the road). Those who are looking for a quick nail fix will be happy to learn that Kiss claims this kit will offer durable, long-lasting results. Plus, the acrylic formula itself produces a clean, bubble-free finish, so you won't have to worry about an annoying do-over.
Customer Review:
"Absolutely love this kit!!! Yes you have to practice, but this is perfect for beginners!!! I did a set of square nails and people keep asking which salon I went to!!!! They look absolutely amazing!!! If they ever do PR for this, I’d die to be on it!!!" —Leah B.
|Number of Shades Included
|0
|Longevity
|Up to Two Weeks
|Nail Shapes
|Over 20 Forms
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
BEST NON-YELLOWING KIT
Mia Secret Professional Acrylic Nail Kit
Pros
- Features washable and sterilizable nail files
- Non-yellowing formula provides a professional edge
Cons
- A few shoppers say the tips are low quality
- Over $100
Admittedly, applying acrylic nails at home can require a serious learning curve. Even if you do use a kit's liquid and powder under the right conditions—including proper ventilation—it's still possible that they'll appear yellow and, well...not their best.
Thanks to Mia Secret's Professional Acrylic Nail Kit, you won't have to worry about your nail shade looking off, thanks to this kit's non-yellowing liquid monomer and acrylic powder formulas. Choose between white, clear, pink, or frosted finishes for a unique look that lasts far longer than a traditional manicure.
Customer Review:
"The kit comes with everything you need. This was my first time ever playing with acrylic and the kit did not disappoint. Still have a lot to learn with regards to shaping and gel polish application, but looking forward to continuing practicing and learning from this kit. The acrylic bottles are small, but a little goes a long way." —Lizette R.
|Number of Shades Included
|3
|Longevity
|Up to Two Weeks
|Nail Shapes
|1
MOST VERSATILE
Morovan Morovan Acrylic Nail Kit with Everything
Pros
- Under $50
- Rhinestones, colors, and glittery shades include
- Several shoppers said this was "great for beginners"
Cons
- Kit doesn't specify how long these nails will last
- Some people said the forms and tips run on the smaller side
Applying acrylic nails is only the beginning of a magnificent manicure: Those who want to turn their hands into art will want to apply fun colors, patterns, and maybe a hint of glitter! That's where Morovan's set comes in. Not only does this kit features what seems like an rainbow assortment of colors—ranging from bright to neutrals—but it generally takes up to seven minutes for the powders to fully dry. (In words, you'll have plenty of time to tweak your designs.) For decoration, you get a selection of glittery powders and some multi-hued rhinestones.
Bonus points: This single kit has essentially any tool you'd ever need to refine your manicure. You'll find nail buffers, tweezers, a nail cutter, a nail drill and replacement bits, nail forms, and even a nail lamp inside.
Customer Review:
"It definitely brings everything you need to start your nail journey. And it brings a lot of stuff for the price."—Kisha
|Number of Shades Included
|12
|Longevity
|N/A
|Shapes
|1
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
BEST NEUTRALS
modelones 6-Color Nude Acrylic Powder
Now 20% Off
Pros
- Versatile range of shades
- Powders are non-toxic and cruelty-free
Cons
- Monomer acrylic nail liquid sold separately
- Doesn't come with any tools
Does it get any more classic than neutral nails? Thanks to this acrylic powder set from Modelones, you can get that barely-there manicure from the comfort of your own home. Sold as a set of six, the options included here range from crisp creams to deep, moody browns. You might buy this kit for its goes-with-anything palette, but it's also worth noting this particular option boasts 11 toxin-free ingredients and is cruelty-free. One caveat: This kit doesn't come with a monomer acrylic nail liquid, so you'll have to purchase a bottle separately.
Customer Review:
"I love the colors. They are a good size for what I utilize them for. Pretty happy with it!"—Mekey
|Number of Shades Included
|6
|Longevity
|About 28 Days
|Shapes
|N/A
BEST FOR BRIGHTS
Dipwell Dip Nail Starter Kit
Now 13% Off
Pros
- Great for beginners
- Acrylic removal in under 15 minutes
Cons
- Colors might be polarizing
- Limited tools
Ready to embrace your bold streak? Dipwell's products provide super durable acrylics while still protecting your nails from damage. Each manicure is said to last up to a whopping six weeks, and the formulas are crafted without the use of harsh chemical and with calcium to help strengthen your tips. Ideal for creating colorful French manis or bold, festival-worthy looks, the brand's Neon set stars a clear, coral red, and hot pink powder—as well as a nail file, buffer, and cuticle pusher for prep. To give you that lasting effect, the set also features liquid bonds and sealers.
Customer review:
"The first coat of liquid is thin and light, so as you add a few coats it doesn't bulk up the nail too much. The colors are vibrant, and the shine quality is great. I get lots of compliments, and most people assume I had them done professionally. Will definitely purchase more colors!"
|Number of Shades Included
|3
|Longevity
|Up to Six Weeks
|Shapes
|N/A
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
BEST COLOR OPTIONS
Born Pretty Acrylic Powder Set
Now 25% Off
Pros
- Plenty of color options
- Non-toxic, cruelty-free formula
Cons
One of the best parts of trekking out to the nail salon is having rows of colors to choose from. If you want to bring that experience to the comfort of your home, pick up Born Pretty's Acrylic Powder Set. Though this kit doesn't include liquid monomer or any tools, it does have an expansive selection of 36 hues to choose from. (Neutrals? Metallics? Brights? Everything.) These acrylic powders don't just look good: They're also non-toxic, cruelty-free, and safe for nail beds.
Customer Review:
"I'm recently getting into acrylic and bought this kit for practice. The powders are very buttery and easy to work with but the container for the white acrylic often spills out a bit. There is more than enough product to last you a good bit."—Makayla
|Number of Shades Included
|36
|Longevity
|2 to 3 Weeks
|Shapes
|N/A
BEST FOR FRENCH MANICURES
Kiss French Acrylic Nails Sculpture Kit
Pros
- 40 extensions included
- Easy to use
- Under $10
Cons
- Limited color range
- Some noted an unpleasant odor
Anyone who has a soft spot for a French manicure will kind a lot to love about this set from Kiss. Available for under $10, this kit includes nail glue, acrylic powder, monomer, and a brush, along with a cuticle pusher and nail buffer to promote a smooth, even finish. There's also 40 tips in total—20 natural options and 20 white—for an easy, effective way to perfect that French manicure. Just in case durability was of concern, this set features an incredibly adhesive formula so your nails will stay put.
Customer review:
"I haven’t done acrylic nails in years, but these came out beyond perfect. Very strong today; they held on for about two and a half weeks. Still satisfied."
|Number of Shades Included
|1
|Longevity
|Up to Two Weeks
|Shapes
|1
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
BEST VALUE
Saviland Acrylic Nail Starter Kit
Pros
- Under $10
- Comes in a bunch of colors
Cons
- Some found the acrylic wasn't self-leveling
- Polarizing smell
You don't have to spend a small fortune on an acrylic nail kit to get some excellent results. Enter Saviland's Acrylic Nail Starter Kit, which is available for under $10. For such a low price point, this option has everything. An acrylic liquid and six powders to enjoy? Check. Files, forms, and brushes? Of course. Over 2,000 positive reviews and a coveted "Amazon's Choice" badge. You bet.
Customer Review:
"I'm just starting to do my own acrylic nails and this is a good starter set to practice and get better at it. I like that it wasn't too expensive and gave me some options on colors."—Melanie B.
|Number of Shades Included
|6
|Longevity
|Up to 28 Days
|Shapes
|N/A
BEST FOR SHAPING
Aucarkee Acrylic Nail Kit
Pros
- Under $10
- Easy application thanks to pre-numbered nails
- File and multi-purpose clippers make it easy to trim
Cons
- Not as durable as others
- Requires a learning curve
Unless you have an acrylic nail set with pre-shaped tips, you'll need to need to do some filing and filing yourself. Fortunately, Aucarkee's kit is here to help. In addition to the essentials like liquid monomer and three shades to choose from, this kit also has easy-to-use, pre-numbered digits. Though these tips are easy to cut and shape, this set also comes with a nail file and a clipper that can trim your nails into three shapes: Round, straight, and well.
Customer review:
"This is the first nail kit I’ve ever bought. It’s so simple to use and brings everything a beginner might need. I highly recommend buying this if your new to acrylics and even if your not this kit is incredible." —Lisbet
|Number of powder shades included:
|3
|Longevity:
|Up to six weeks
|Shapes
|Clipper trims into three shapes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
MOST STYLISH NAIL KIT
Kiara Sky 14 Piece Acrylic Nail Starter Kit
Now 16% Off
Pros
- Easy to use
- C-curve extensions offer a nice fit
Cons
- Over $100
More advanced nail artists will be glad they splurged for this option, which contains a crystal-cut acrylic brush, and even a nourishing cuticle oil. Kandalec recommends most people get their acrylic nails done by a professional, but if you're a seasoned DIYer and are up for the challenge, she recommends this option from Kiara Sky.
"I have many of their products including their powders," she says. "They are a brand I have safely used on my clients and I trust them. They have a huge array of pinks, nudes, and whites for all skin tones, and even color-colors and glitters." Plus, this kit also features specialty C-curve extensions that fit perfectly on each nail.
Customer review:
"Omg, I love this kit. Totally worth it. Came beautifully packaged. The monomer doesn’t smell, the powders are beautiful and so easy to work with, and the brush is the best I’ve used yet."
|Number of powder shades included:
|3
|Longevity:
|Up to four weeks
|Shapes
|N/A
What to Look for in an Acrylic Nail Set?
According to Kandalec, quality is everything. "You want to make sure that it is only from a reputable brand, but the monomer should contain EMA: Ethyl methacrylate," she explains. "That's the safe one used in professional L and P products and kits."
While scanning the reviews and professional recommendations are two great places to start, you will want to check out which materials are used in each kit. Fortunately, that can easily be done by giving the MSDS (Material Safety Data Sheets) or SDS (Safety Data Sheets) a once-over. "They are developed by the manufacturer for anyone who is exposed to chemicals at work," Kandalec adds. "If a company won’t send you their MSDS—or you can’t even reach them to ask for it—it’s a red flag and the product should not be used. "
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How to Use an Acrylic Nail Set?
Though you should always follow your acrylic nail kit's directions, it's crucial to complete your manicure in an appropriate and safe environment. "Monomer smells very strongly and it should never be used in an enclosed room," Kandalec says. "But, using it outside can make the product set improperly and harden on the brush." As a happy medium, look for temperature-controlled spaces with lots of ventilation. "There are a ton of variables here to get it to look as perfect as Instagram artists make it look," she adds.
Meet the Experts
- Julie Kandalec is a New York-based celebrity manicurist and educator.
- Mazz Hanna is the CEO of Nailing Hollywood.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More Beauty Favorites From Bazaar’s Editors
- The Best Nail Strengtheners for Longer, Stronger Nails
- The 10 Essential Nail Kits for Your Best Manicure, Ever
- The 13 Best Nude Nail Polishes
- The 12 Best UV Lamps for Nails That Dry Polish in Minute
- 16 of the Most Iconic Nail Polish Colors of All Time
Why trust Harper's BAZAAR?
For more than 150 years, Harper’s BAZAAR has been the preeminent fashion and beauty resource for women at every age. We cover what’s new and what’s next in beauty by working with the world’s leading authorities in dermatology, plastic surgery, cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and fragrance. Every story we publish has been thoroughly researched and vetted by our team of beauty editors and industry experts.