13 Best Acrylic Nail Kits for Manicurists of All Levels (2025)

A fresh manicure is an excellent finishing touch to your beauty routine—but you don't have to run to the salon whenever you need a touch-up. You might want to pick up one of the best acrylic nail kits for professional-level nails you can score from the comfort of your home. "Acrylic is a harder enhancement for people who want a longer enhancement or just don’t like to feel the nail enhancement bend like they can with a more flexible soft gel," shares Julie Kandalec, New York-based celebrity manicurist and educator.

Called "liquid and powder" (or "L and P") by the pros, acrylic nails are typically created by combining polymer powder and liquid monomer. Once you apply the mixture on your fingers—and wait for it to dry—you can file, trim, and add nail art to suit your style. Acrylic nails might be stylish and sturdy, but they're not exactly DIY-friendly. "She’s a finicky one," Kandalec explains. "The ratio of liquid to powder is crucial to get perfect, or lifting, overexposure or product breakdown can occur in mere hours."

The good news? Since acrylic nail kits have all the necessary materials—and easy-to-follow directions—they keep any trial and error to a minimum. If you're looking for somewhere to start your search, we hand-picked some of the best acrylic nail kits worth adding to your cat. From internet favorites to sets industry insiders can't get enough of, allow our guide to point you in the right direction.