13 Best After-Sun Lotions to Soothe Redness (2025)

- Beauty
- Summer Beauty
By
Lauren Harano
While each product featured is independently selected by our editors, we may include paid promotion. If you buy something through our links, we may earn commission. Read more about our Product Review Guidelines here.
Days spent at the beach, pool, or park are the epitome of a good summer. And, while basking in the sunshine (protected with sunscreen) has its perks (golden tans, natural freckles, and warm skin), sun exposure can also be the unfortunate cause of dryness, irritation, and the dreaded sunburn. Luckily, after-sun lotions can come to the rescue following a day of soaking up UV rays. These specially formulated products are made to soothe, hydrate, and repair sun-exposed skin, giving you and your skin much-needed relief. Packed with cooling ingredients like aloe vera and enriched with moisturizing favorites like coconut oil and shea butter, after-sun lotions help restore your skin's natural balance and prevent peeling, which is essential for keeping your skin glowing.
With a big selection of after-sun lotions on the market (especially during warmer months), it's important to find one that caters to your specific needs. Whether you're in search of a lightweight gel that offers instant cooling or you prefer a rich cream that provides deep hydration, there's a lotion for you. Ahead, we curated a list of the best after-sun lotions that will give your skin exactly what it needs after a day in the sunshine. From soothing sunburns to replenishing moisture, these after-sun lotions will become your go-to solution for maintaining beautiful summer skin. Shop the best after-sun lotions of 2024 now.
Best After-Sun Lotion Overall
Coola Radical Recovery After-Sun Moisturizing Lotion ($32)
Hot skin has met its match. This Coola Radical Recovery After-Sun Moisturizing Lotion is the best of the best, thanks to its ability to instantly soothe skin while also providing long-lasting relief and moisture. Infused with organic agave extract and organic aloe vera, this cream coats skin in a refreshing cooling sensation that instantly calms irritation and reduces redness. It's also formulated with a slew of other good-for-your-skin ingredients like rosemary extract, lavender, sunflower, orange peel oil, and mandarin peel, all of which are rich in antioxidants and vitamins. The best part? It locks in moisture, meaning peeling skin will be a thing of the past.
Customer Review: "I don't know what they put in this stuff, but let me tell you, it's amazing. I originally purchased it to use after sun on a Hawaii vacation, but I'm going to use this daily now. So smooth, very moisturizing, and sunburns disappear rapidly. Very impressed."
Best Scented After-Sun Gel
Vacation After-Sun Cooling Gel ($12)
There's nothing quite as painful as when skin is freshly sunburnt, which is why finding a cooling cream is a must. Luckily, one of our fan-favorite brands, Vacation, has done it again with a fabulous lotion that delivers instant relief. This after-sun cooling gel is made with a blend of powerful ingredients, including aloe vera, cucumber, vitamin E, niacinamide, glycerin, and prickly pear. These nourishing ingredients cater to skin, adding hydration and replenishing moisture while simultaneously cooling it down. Plus, it's safe for all skin types as every Vacation formula is both dermatologist-tested and reviewed by toxicologists. As for the cherry on top, this lotion smells absolutely divine.
Customer Review: "I have always been a person who burns easily, so I take my sunscreen skincare very seriously. On those off times, I do manage to burn, I am always looking for some relief. I placed the After Sun Gel in the fridge before I hit the beach and when I came back pink I was instantly reaching for it. The cooling effects were felt instantly and took away that hot, itchy feeling and lasted for hours. The smell was amazing too, and I could get back to my post-beach nap feeling good."
Best Drugstore After-Sun Lotion
Nivea Sun Moisturizing After-Sun Lotion ($13)
It's a fact: Nivea does body care right. This after-sun lotion is formulated with a special blend of ingredients, including aloe vera and panthenol, which both work to provide relief and moisture after a day in the sun. Aloe vera is the key to alleviating sunburn and reducing redness, while panthenol, or provitamin B5, supports skin regeneration and ups moisture retention. This combination works to restore the skin's hydration balance and soothe irritation, all while making you feel soft and silky. One thing that we especially love about this formula is that it's lightweight, meaning you can apply as many layers as you need.
Customer Review: "I discovered this lotion in New Zealand after getting myself a wicked sunburn. If you haven't been, the sun is different down there - it will burn you blistered in an hour easily. Anyway, this lotion is a miracle skin tonic if you have a burn! Use it liberally right after you shower when you get home (don't sleep first), and your burn will soon cease to be a burn and become a tan. You won't peel if you use it after your daily shower for 3-4 days, and it soothes hot burned skin. I was so sold on its soothing and healing effects that I looked high and wide back in the States before finding it here on Amazon - you really need to get some!! This is NOT a paid advertisement - I'm telling you, this stuff WORKS!"
Best Natural After-Sun Lotion
Burt's Bees After-Sun Lotion ($14)
We get it – no matter how hard you try to protect your skin, sunburns can still happen. To keep your skin safe post-burn, lather yourself in this Burt's Bees After-Sun Lotion. Made with a concoction of natural ingredients including aloe vera, sunflower oil, and coconut oil, this lotion's number one job is to calm, replenish, and restore the skin after sun exposure. And, in Burt's Bees fashion, this cream is free from synthetic fragrances, parabens, and phthalates, meaning it won't irritate skin. Plus, it has a natural, earthy scent that'll (safely) transport you to the great outdoors.
Customer Review: "I love everything about this product - the texture, the smell, the ingredients. It quickly absorbs leaving my skin feeling moisturized and fresh. I use this as my go-to moisturizer, not just for after-sun."
Best Healing After-Sun Lotion
CeraVe Healing Ointment ($20)
Sensitive skin plus sun exposure is a recipe for disaster. However, we know a cure. If you want moisture, and you want it fast, look no further than this CeraVe Healing Ointment. This ointment has a rich, restorative formula that works overtime to add intense hydration and protection to dry or irritated skin. Crafted with nourishing ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and petrolatum, this CeraVe bestseller creates a barrier that locks in moisture and supports the skin's natural repair process. Ceramides help restore and maintain the skin's natural protective barrier, while hyaluronic acid attracts and retains moisture. Since it is pretty thick, we suggest putting it on right when you get out of the shower and layering it with lightweight clothes or pajamas. It'll sink into the skin, but it just might take a bit more time than the lotions on this list.
Customer Review: "Such a great product for my dry skin and chapped lips. Great value for the tub, too! Works great. Would recommend and buy again!"
Best After-Sun Lotion For Dry Skin
Sun Bum Cool Down Aloe Vera Lotion ($16)
What happens when you mix dry skin with a sunburn? Nothing good is what. To heal skin after a burn, try this Sun Bum fan favorite. Made with all-star ingredients including aloe vera and vitamin E, this lotion delivers immediate cooling relief to help calm sunburns and reduce redness. Plus, cocoa butter adds a blast of hydration, which keeps skin from peeling and flaking. To top it all off, this product is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and paraben-free.
Customer Review: "Amazing lotion to use after a long day at the beach. Smells like classic Sun Bum and helps moisturize my skin a lot!"
Best After-Sun Spray For Body
Neutrogena Sun Rescue After Sun Replenishing Lotion ($15)
If you struggle with acne-prone skin, you need a product that won't irritate your complexion. Luckily, this Neutrogena lotion is here to save the day. Designed to provide immediate relief for sun-exposed skin, this cream is made from a blend of ingredients, including glycerin and aloe vera, which help to replenish lost moisture and soothe sunburned skin. It's also formulated with mint extract and vitamin E, which calm and soothe skin. A little goes a long way, so we suggest starting small. Like we said, it might just give you chills.
Customer Review: "I live in Florida and constantly stay on the beach and work in the sun and this stuff is a lifesaver. Smells amazing and hydrates well. Keeps my tan happy."
Best After-Sun Lotion For Lips
La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Lips Hydration Restore Lip Balm ($10)
FYI, lips can get sunburnt, too. (It's tragic, we know.) So, if you forgot to add a little SPF there, we have a solution — this La Roche-Posay hydrating lip balm. This highly effective treatment works to soothe and repair dry, chapped lips, thanks to a blend of ingredients, including madecassoside, shea butter, and panthenol. The balm's rich (but non-greasy) formula prevents moisture loss, which will make lips plump and smooth. We suggest keeping this balm close as it'll make dry, chapped lips nothing more than a memory.
Customer Review: "Absolutely love this lip balm! It's so smooth and calming. It's the perfect texture. It's not sticky whatsoever and has a nice slip but takes some force to get out of the tube at first. My lips love it and are nice and soft. No irritation and no dry lips later on. It tastes a little sweet. No fragrance. This is as close to my perfect lip balm as I think I'll get!"
Best After-Sun Lotion For Face
($32)
While a little bit of time in the sun can give skin a nice glow and even some Hailey Bieber-esque freckles, it can also cause skin to become irritated and red. To combat that, reach for this Korres lotion. Infused with soothing Greek yogurt, this gel harnesses the power of probiotics and lactic acid to calm and replenish the skin. It also restores moisture balance, making it ideal for soothing sunburns and lessening discomfort. On top of that, it's made with aloe vera and cucumber extract, which add to the cooling sensation and help to reduce redness and irritation. One thing we particularly love about this product is that the gel is super lightweight and the formula is nongreasy, which means it absorbs quickly and doesn't leave behind any sticky residue.
Customer Review: "This was amazing! I put sunscreen on but still got a bit burned and expected to peel when I got home. I used this and had zero peeling. This has never happened before! I will keep buying this. Love it!"
Best Cooling After-Sun Lotion
Dune The Lifeguard Miracle Aloe Rescue Gel ($23)
This Dune gel is a bestseller for more reasons than one. For starters, it has a weightless, nonsticky, non-pilling (!) formula that cools skin down upon contact. (Pro tip: keep it in the fridge before you apply it — it'll feel like a splash of cold water on skin.) And, since it's so lightweight, it can easily go under makeup and sunscreen, so you can keep skin happy no matter where you might be off to. What's more, aside from just cooling skin, it doubles as a daily moisturizer and provides intense 72-hour hydration, thanks to a mix of hydrating, antioxidant-rich ingredients. Last but not least, this gel will help you maintain a longer-lasting tan, which means you'll look the right amount of sunkissed for days. Yes, please.
Customer Review: "My husband has very pale skin and almost always leaves the beach with a sunburn. He loves having this to apply every evening after spending time in the sun and it has dramatically reduced the recovery time from too much sun exposure. The gel formula absorbs well and hydrates the skin to prevent discomfort and aid in healing."
Best After-Sun Mist For Face
Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist ($44)
If your skin is flaring up after sun exposure, Dermalogica has you covered. This calming mist was designed to provide immediate relief to irritated and sensitive skin, meaning you're only a few spritzes away from relief. Made with oat kernel extract, ginger root extract, and glycerin, this mist calms redness, reduces inflammation, and enhances skin hydration. Its lightweight, non-oily formula absorbs quickly and can be used throughout the day to rehydrate and soothe the skin as needed. (It's also great to take on planes when traveling since it can add moisture to the skin.) No matter how irritated and red your skin might be, this product will work wonders.
Customer Review: "I love this product so far. It has helped with my redness and makes my skin feel soothed overall. It's very mild."
Best After-Sun Gel
Dr. Barbara Sturm Aloe Vera Gel ($80)
If you want an after-sun lotion that's so cool it'll give goosebumps, we have just the thing. This Dr. Barbara Sturm Aloe Vera Gel is made of 90 percent pure aloe leaf juice, which offers intensive soothing, hydrating, and cooling benefits to the skin. It's also formulated with panthenol, or vitamin B5, which hydrates the skin from the inside out. To make this product even more effective, we suggest applying it right when you get out of the shower so you can lock in even more moisture. Oh, did we mention it smells great, too?
Customer Review: "My aunt brought this on a family trip and it was very soothing on our skin that was irritated by too much sun and heat. We applied this in the afternoon and stayed on nicely and reapplied before dinner cause the whole resort was outside. It does feel cooling and we left it in the fridge to stay cool. It also doesn't leave any tackiness!"
Best After-Sun Mist For Redness
SkinCeuticals Redness Neutralizer ($78)
You know you've spent too much time in the sun when you can not only see the redness on your skin but also feel it. To calm it down, reach for this SkinCeuticals bestseller. Known as a 'redness neutralizer,' this product is made to soothe skin in a flash. The lightweight formula is made with a mix of biomimetic peptides (palmitoyl tripeptide-8) and botanical extracts that work to fight the appearance of redness, flushing, and burns. The result? Skin instantly feels cooler and appears less flushed. Plus, it's noncomedogenic, as well as free from parabens, fragrances, silicones, dyes, and alcohol, meaning it's safe for all skin types.
Customer Review: "I actually use this product like a morning moisturizer and have had very good luck with it. It's lightweight, which personally is what I want before I put on makeup. Helps with redness post-summer workout (I turn bright red in the heat even with SPF). Very nice in combo with Metacell B3."
Lauren Harano is a contributor for PS and was formerly an editor for the Living, Beauty, and Shop departments. She's a Southern-California-native-turned-New-Yorker with a passion for skin care, murder mysteries, and online shopping. Aside from PS, her work can be found in the pages of Cosmopolitan and Seventeen as well as online at InStyle, Esquire, NBC, and various food and travel sites.