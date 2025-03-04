13 Best After-Sun Lotions to Soothe Redness (2025)

While each product featured is independently selected by our editors, we may include paid promotion. If you buy something through our links, we may earn commission. Read more about our Product Review Guidelines here.

Days spent at the beach, pool, or park are the epitome of a good summer. And, while basking in the sunshine (protected with sunscreen) has its perks (golden tans, natural freckles, and warm skin), sun exposure can also be the unfortunate cause of dryness, irritation, and the dreaded sunburn. Luckily, after-sun lotions can come to the rescue following a day of soaking up UV rays. These specially formulated products are made to soothe, hydrate, and repair sun-exposed skin, giving you and your skin much-needed relief. Packed with cooling ingredients like aloe vera and enriched with moisturizing favorites like coconut oil and shea butter, after-sun lotions help restore your skin's natural balance and prevent peeling, which is essential for keeping your skin glowing.



With a big selection of after-sun lotions on the market (especially during warmer months), it's important to find one that caters to your specific needs. Whether you're in search of a lightweight gel that offers instant cooling or you prefer a rich cream that provides deep hydration, there's a lotion for you. Ahead, we curated a list of the best after-sun lotions that will give your skin exactly what it needs after a day in the sunshine. From soothing sunburns to replenishing moisture, these after-sun lotions will become your go-to solution for maintaining beautiful summer skin. Shop the best after-sun lotions of 2024 now.