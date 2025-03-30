13 Best Eyebrow Growth Serums Of 2025, As Per Cosmetologist (2025)

Image: MomJunction Design Team

If fuller eyebrows and lashes are your dream goals, you have landed on the right page. In this post, we tell you about the best eyebrow growth serums that you can purchase online.

For those with sparse eyebrows, eyebrow growth serums can be a beneficial addition to their beauty routine since they offer visible results by promoting natural hair growth and helping achieve fuller, well-defined brows. The nourishing formulas of these serums stimulate hair growth by providing nutrients such as amino acids. These serums are safe to use and quite effective as well. So, keep scrolling and pick the right eyebrow growth serum for yourself.

13 Best Eyebrow Growth Serums

1. Best Nourishing: VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Growth Serum

VieBeauti’s eyebrow growth serum comes in a small three-millimeter package and works well at lengthening and enhancing eyebrows and eyelashes. With this nourishing eyelash gel tested to promote growth in just two weeks, you can have naturally attractive eyes. The eyelash serum is made of advanced formulation and contains powerful amino acids. It increases blood circulation and stimulates hair follicle development and has nutrients that help in boosting hair growth.

The gentle formulation is safe to use on delicate tissues around the eyes, and an easy-to-apply fine tip wand allows for a single stroke application. Here’s a video review that demonstrates exactly how easy it is to use this product every day.

Number of Items: 1 | Hair Type: Normal | Product Dimensions: 4.8 x 0.8 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 1.13 Ounces

Pros Helps fill patchy eyebrows instantly

Promotes eyebrow and eyelash growth

Nutrient-rich botanical active ingredients

Resolves brittleness

Does not irritate the eye Cons May promote facial hair if touched by this serum

Some may experience dry skin under eyes

Our Reviewer's Experience "I've used this eyelash growth serum for over three years, and it works on my lashes. When applied carefully, the serum does not irritate my eyes. It delivers reasonable results, provided you use it regularly."

Why We Think It's Worth Buying The 19,205 reviews on Amazon indicate that this product has a loyal following.

2. Best Lengthening: EssyNaturals Eyelash And Brow Enhancing Serum

EssyNaturals offers one of the best fast eyebrow growth serums on the market to nourish your eyelashes. The serum nourishes fragile brows for fast and healthy development, and its gentle formula makes it ideal for all skin types. Its advanced formula has been clinically proven to help you achieve bigger-looking eyes by strengthening, magnifying, lengthening, and priming your natural brows and lashes.

Three weeks of consistent usage can help you achieve visible results in brow and lash thickness and length. This eyebrow cum eyelash serum has also been shown to increase natural lashes by up to 55 percent after six weeks of use.

Color: Black

Our Reviewer's Experience "Following a lash loss, I turned to this serum for help. It has been two months of consistent use now, and my lashes look a bit fuller and longer than before. I'd be trying it on my eyebrows next."

Beauty tip Apply a coat of your brow and lash serum before you put mascara on your lashes. It acts as a primer and protects your lashes while making them fuller.



Luxros’ eyelash and eyebrow growth serum is scientifically formulated to promote thicker brow hair growth from the roots. If you have been experiencing natural thinning of eyebrows and lashes, this eyelash redefining solution will put an end to your quest for a suitable serum to re-thicken them.

The eyebrow growth and thickening serum contains a formula that helps achieve dramatic looks and strengthen hair follicles, minimizing the chances of potential brow thinning. Here’s a review video to help you understand the eyebrow cum eyelash serum better and make an informed choice.

Skin Type: Oily, Combination, Dry, Normal | Product Dimensions: 5.35 x 0.59 x 0.59 inches | Weight: 2.4 Ounces

Pros Includes natural botanical extracts

Hydrates the hair

Prevents hair breakage

Improves hair quality and adds shine

Free of BPA

Free of artificial colors and fragrances Cons Might take time for results to show for some individuals

May irritate the eyes

My Personal Experience "I suggest giving this serum a chance for its paraben- and BPA-free formulation. I also love that it has plant-based ingredients, and its super application brush is easy to use and ensures precise application."

VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Growth Serum Best Nourishing EssyNaturals Eyelash And Brow Enhancing Serum Best Lengthening Luxros Eyelash & Eyebrow Growth Serum Best Magnifying Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Number of Items 1 - - Hair Type Normal - - Dimensions 4.8 x 0.8 x 0.8 inches - 5.35 x 0.59 x 0.59 inches Weight 1.13 Ounces - 2.4 Ounces Color - Black - Skin Type - - Oily, Combination, Dry, Normal Rating Reviews 19,205 2,793 2,609 Price $28.99 $22.95 $32.19

4. Best Natural: Northern Crown Cosmetics Natural Lash Growth Serum

Northern Crown Cosmetics’ Natural Lash Growth Serum, known for its eyebrow growth formula, has a well-balanced combination of nutrition and strength. By using this professional-grade serum regularly, you can regain your brow health and make them appear gorgeous. The eyebrow growth stimulator can help you develop fuller brows and lengthen your lashes within 60 days of daily use. Apply it carefully through the lash lining and eyebrows for beautifully defined eyes.

Color: white | Product Dimensions: 4 x 0.5 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 0.3 Ounces.

Pros Thickens brow hair and eyelashes

Helps in eliminating thin spots

Hypoallergenic

Safe and natural key ingredients

Does not irritate the eyes or eyelids Cons Some may experience dryness

Applicator could have been better

Our Reviewer's Experience "After using it for a month, I can say that this growth serum has worked pretty well on my eyebrows. It takes quite a few applications to increase the thickness of my lashes. Nevertheless, it is worth trying, as I did not experience any burning sensation, thanks to its hypoallergenic formulation."

5. Best Darkening: Feg Eyebrow Growth Enhancer Serum

Feg’s Eyebrow Growth Enhancer Serum enhances and develops eyebrows and lashes. The hair growth-stimulating serum nourishes the hair follicles with essential proteins that help in healthy development with reinforced thickness and distinct appearance.

This eyebrow growth enhancer serum uses breakthrough technology and has certifications from ISO, CE, GMP, and SGS.The 100% authentic product promotes brow health and lash growth within four to six weeks of consistent use. Check out this video review to understand the product and how it works.

Product Dimensions: 4 x 1 x 1 inches | Weight: 0.63 Ounces

Pros Helps darken the eyebrows and lashes

Free of preservatives

Paraben- and sulfate-free

Protects against breakage

Vegan formula

Fragrance-free Cons Some may not like the smell

May not provide instant results

Quick tip Some serums might feel heavy on your lashes and brows during the day; consider applying them before you sleep and leave them on overnight for best results.



Terez & Honor brow enhancing serum, made of high-quality key ingredients such as nymphaea coerulea flower extract, panax ginseng root extract, hydrolyzed silk, and oligopeptide-1, promotes eyelash growth, giving your eyes a fuller, more dramatic appearance. Dermatalogically tested, this eyebrow and eyelash serum helps with volumizing brows and lashes through regular nutritional absorption.

The scientifically proven growth serum produces exceptional hair growth and thickening in less than 60 days of consistent use. This clinically tested formula is easy to apply with a thin applicator to the lining of your eyelids and brows.

Skin Type: All

Pros Hypoallergenic

Gentle formula

Promotes stronger and healthier brows and lashes

Prevents hair breakage and loss

Hydrates the hair Cons May not suit all skin types

Some may notice slight skin discoloration

Why We Think It's Worth Buying The 4,233 positive customer reviews on Amazon are a testament to its quality and reliability. See Also One Dermatologist Says These Brow Growth Serums Really Work—And Has The Photos To Prove It

7. Best Hypoallergenic: LeVaye Show Lash Eyebrow Enhancer Serum

Show Lash, a luxury eyelash and eyebrow enhancing serum from LeVaye, has been shown to increase lash development by up to 97 percent, resulting in longer, fuller lashes. The expert-recommended product provides essential follicle-building nutrients to your brow and lash roots, promoting faster and healthier brows and hair growth around the eyes. You will start noticing visible results after four to eight weeks of consistent use.

Skin Type: All | Color: Gold, Black

Pros Hypoallergenic

Cruelty-free formulation

Has no harsh chemicals

Alcohol- and paraben-free

Easy to apply

Non-irritating formula Cons Some may experience a slow growth rate

Bottle may dry out pretty quickly

Why We Think It's Worth Buying It's no wonder that this quality product has earned over 1,508 positive reviews on Amazon.

8. Best Volumising: Rapidbrow Eyebrow Enhancing Serum

If you struggle with weak, thin, and patchy eyebrows or lashes, Rapidbrow’s dermatologist-tested serum is nothing short of a revolutionary formulation. It contains an exclusive complex for promoting follicle development, volumizing brows and lashes, and enhancing the appearance of eyebrows and lashes. The easy-to-use applicator needs single to double strokes on your eyelids and brows. You can see noticeable effects, including longer lashes, thicker and fuller brows over time, after using the eyebrow hair growth serum for up to eight weeks.

Product Dimensions: 2 x 1 x 6 inches | Weight: 0.1 Ounces

Pros Free of harmful chemicals and parabens

Cruelty-free

Free of artificial fragrances

Promotes healthy hair follicles

Suits both men and women

Prevents brittle hair Cons Quantity may be less

Some may experience slight irritation

9. Best Thickening: Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Brows Growth Enhancer Serum

Pronexa’s eyebrow-thickening serum is scientifically formulated with botanical extracts to give you thick, lustrous, and voluminous eyebrows. Daily use of this growth serum, which comes in a clinically tested formulation, can provide you with fuller, longer, and more natural eyelashes.

With just 60 days of daily application of the lash and brow growth serum, you can obtain a significant increase in brow density and lash volumes, as well as hair thickness and healthy follicle production.

Pros Non-irritating formula

Adds shine to the hair

Dermatologist-tested

Easy-to-apply applicator

Prevents breaking and falling of hair Cons May run out pretty quickly

Some may experience a slow growth rate

10. Best Cruelty-Free: AngelicMisto Brow Growth Serum

Trust this scientifically formulated brow growth serum to boost the thickness and length of brows while offering a fuller, more natural look. Enriched with antioxidant-packed botanicals, this advanced formula nourishes your brow strands with regular use. For effective results, apply this product onto the natural shape of your brow while concentrating on the thinning part once a day and let the serum dry for up to two minutes.

Item Weight: 0.03 Pounds

Pros Safe and gentle formula

Non-toxic and cruelty-free

Paraben-free

Suits all skin types

Reduces breakage and brittleness

Adds moisture and shine Cons Some might experience slight irritation

May take time to show results

Quick tip Avoid overplucking or shaping your brows if you are experiencing thinning. Instead, allow the product time to strengthen and boost hair growth in the area.



11. Best With Biotin: RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Serum

The eyebrow serum by RevitaLash Cosmetics has been developed by physicians to help prevent breakage and eyebrow aging caused by exposure to chemical-infused products and environmental stressors. Infused with biotin, peptides, lipids, and green tea extracts, it makes the eyebrow strands shiny and flexible.

The easy-to-use eyebrow serum includes a smooth gliding applicator wand, allowing you to coat every strand evenly. It gives a natural-looking matte finish after drying, making it an ideal serum to get voluminous brows over time.

Product Dimensions: 4.88 x 0.5 x 6.2 inches | Weight: 0.04 Ounces

Pros Hypoallergenic

Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly

Clinically-tested

Free of harsh chemicals and parabens Cons Quantity may be lesser than expected

Might take time to show results

12. Best Fast-Absorbing: NuOrganic Eyebrow Serum Growth Enhancer Gel

NuOrganic’s full brow serum comes in a six-milliliter package that can last for three to six months, depending on how much you use. It’s a plant-based stem cell serum that combines the nurturing effects of growth peptides and biotin for follicle growth and hair thickening and comes in the form of a gel. It provides effective darkening results for graying or light-shaded brows and lashes. NuOrganic’s growth serum delivers visible results in as little as three weeks of use.

Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 5 x 1 x 1 inches; 1.59 Ounces

Pros Absorbs quickly

Not tested on animals

Safe and gentle

Lightweight

Easy to apply

Blend of natural ingredients

Paraben-free Cons May take time to show results

The Lash Bond Eyebrow Growth Serum – Vol. 1 from Liaison contains peptides that promote brow thickening and lengthening. The eyebrow growth formula contains rich minerals that help the brow and lashes regain their natural strength and luster. You can repair damaged brow hair with disulfide bond formation, which also protects hair follicles from further damage. Use it daily with a single swipe on the brow and lash roots for the best effects.

Color: Pink, Black

Pros Vegan formula

Free of harmful chemicals

Rich in plant nutrients

Promotes hair follicle growth

Fragrance-free Cons Might take time to see visible results

*The prices provided in this article are based on the latest available information. However, they may vary due to changes in pricing by the seller and/or promotional offers.

How To Choose The Right Eyebrow Growth Serum?

Here are some factors you should consider when purchasing an eyebrow growth serum.

1. Ingredients: Since eyebrow serum is applied to the sensitive skin around the eyes, you should use a safe, non-irritant, and expert-recommended product. Active ingredients such as keratin, growth peptides, and biotin help to thicken the hair safely.

2. Time taken for results: Different serums require different amounts of time to show results. The average time can be anywhere from three to eight weeks.

3. Applicator shape and size: The shape and size of the applicator determine the ease of application. While some serums come with mascara-like applicators, thin wands are better for optimal absorption since they let you apply the serum to the hair roots.

4. Moisturizing and conditioning effects: The best eyebrow growth formula moisturizes and conditiones the brows while allowing for gentle absorption.

5. Suitability for brow and lashes: Several serums and gels can be used as both brow and lashes growth enhancers.

6. Type of result: The visible growth results can include thickening, lengthening, and healthy growth of brow hair follicles. Some of the best serums even make the brows look shinier and bolder than before.

Dr. Dmitriy Schwarzburg, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist, says, “Exercise caution when using any product around the eyes, as this is a sensitive area and may cause irritation. Lash and eyebrow serums can sometimes irritate the eyes, even in people who do not typically have reactions to products. Thus, choose non-irritating and hypoallergenic formulas or consult your dermatologist and take their recommendation.”

Frequently Asked Questions 1. Can a serum make eyebrows grow? Serums with natural formula containing specific natural ingredients such as Coffea arabica extract or peptides — a type of amino acid—can help improve eyelash and eyebrow hair growth (1) (2). 2. Can I regrow eyebrows after 50? In general, a balanced diet containing the right amount of vitamins and minerals can help in reviving eyebrows to a certain extent. Using eyebrow growth serums could, at times, accelerate the eyebrow regrowth process by stimulating and repairing blocked or dead hair follicles to produce new and thick hair. 3. How should I fill in balding eyebrows? As a temporary and instant solution, you can fill patchy eyebrows with an eyebrow pencil that matches your brow color. Applying nutrient-rich eyebrow serums can rejuvenate hair growth, repair the existing brittle ones to a certain extent, and offer a long-term solution, especially if the balding is due to overplucking.

Why Trust MomJunction?

Poulami Nag, our fashion and skincare enthusiast, understands that full and dense eyebrows are many women’s dreams. So, she has listed some of the best eyebrow growth serums available in the market. These eyebrow growth serums are selected based on the contents, ease of application, and duration required to achieve visible results. You can pick the one that suits your skin type and needs.

Brow growth serums are ideal for those who have thinning eyebrows and lashes. These serums aid in the visible growth and strengthening of your hair follicles. While choosing the best eyebrow growth serum, ensure it has safe ingredients, provides moisturizing effects, and gives you the desired result in a short time. So go through the list, check the details of each product, compare the feedback, and buy the best one for yourself. You may be able to flaunt your noticeably shinier and bolder eyebrows in just a few weeks.

Infographic: How To Apply An Eyebrow Serum? Eyebrow growth serum is a popular cosmetic product designed to enhance and promote eyebrow growth, resulting in fuller and more defined brows. However, it is always advisable to use these serums properly to protect your skin and achieve potential results. Refer to the infographic below to learn how to use eyebrow growth serums efficiently. Illustration: Momjunction Design Team





References MomJunction's articles are written after analyzing the research works of expert authors and institutions. Our references consist of resources established by authorities in their respective fields. You can learn more about the authenticity of the information we present in our editorial policy. Jarilla–Coffea Extract: A Natural Cosmetic Product That Improves Eyelash And Eyebrow Growth In Women

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6330964/ Novel Therapeutic Options For Eyebrows And Eyelashes Enhancement:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/351783977_Novel_Therapeutic_Options_for_Eyebrows_and_Eyelashes_Enhancement

