13 Best Eyebrow Growth Serums That Actually Work (2025)

What Are Eyebrow Growth Serums?

If your eyebrows are thin, sparse, and the hair falls out easily, a top eyebrow growth serum may be the right product for you. These formulas are rich in nutrients, promote growth and thickness, and slow down shedding for fuller, more prominent brows.

AestheticianMelissa Pruett explains, “They’re a combination of vitamins, antioxidants, and plant extracts/botanicals — together, these ingredients stimulate hair follicles for new growth, nourish and condition existing hairs, and promote thicker, fuller brows over time [1].”

In this article, we’ll provide you with a list of our top recommendations for eyebrow growth serums as evaluated by our team of dermatological and hair care specialists.

Beverly Hills MD Thick + Full Brow Enhancing Serum

RAPIDLASH RapidBrow EyeBrow Enhancing Serum

REVITALASH COSMETICS RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner Serum

GRANDE COSMETICS GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum

PRONEXA Hairgenics Lavish Lash

VEGAMOUR GRO Brow Serum



NeuLash NeuBrow Brow Enhancing Serum

Province Apothecary Full Brow Serum

THE ORDINARY Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum



Milk Makeup Kush Lash And Brow Serum

SHISEIDO Full Lash and Brow Serum

Our Top Eyebrow Growth Serum Picks

It’s important to note that not every Eyebrow Growth Serum will work for everyone, and your results may vary.

Which Eyebrow Growth Serum Should I Use?

Are you ready to hear about some of the best brow-enhancing serums on the market? We’ve researched numerous brands to seek out the most promising products in the industry. Here we present the best Eyebrow Growth Serums available today.

Beverly Hills MD Thick + Full Brow Enhancing Serum View On Official WebsitePrice: $49

Dr. Beverly Hills Thick + Full Brow Enhancing Serum is a cutting-edge, easy-to-apply daily serum that helps address the appearance of thinning or sparse brows. This solution can help you attain the look of thicker, fuller, more youthful brows you deserve by giving your hair strands with the nutrients they require to grow, such as strong polyphenols, proteins, and vitamins. It is the Best Eyebrow Growth Serum Overall.

The Reviewers Say:

I was actually surprised this really does work! I have been using the product for about 4 weeks. My eye brows became darker and fuller within two weeks. I will definitely continue using this product. This is the best eyebrow growth serum. ~Colleen P.

Key Facts

Container Type: Tube with a brush | Skin Type: For All Skin Types | Size: 1 fl oz (3 ml) | Form: Liquid Serum | Brand: Beverly Hills MD

RAPIDLASH RapidBrow EyeBrow Enhancing Serum View On AmazonView On WalmartPrice: $9.22

RapidBrow is made for the eyebrows to look better. With the help of it the brows will beyoung, perfect, healthy-looking, and utterly gorgeous in reality! RapidBrow is an exclusive Hexatein2 Complex, a special combination of strengthening proteins, energising peptides, and nourishing components made to help condition, enhance, and improve the look of eyebrows as early as in 60 days. It’s the best eyebrow enhancing serum.

The Reviewers Say:

It is the best serum for eyebrow growth. I noticed the eyebrow growth within several weeks. ~Taylor Coffman

Key Facts

Container Type: Bottle with a brush | Skin Type: For All Skin Types | Size: 0.1 fl oz (3 ml) | Form: Liquid Serum | Brand: Rapidlash

REVITALASH COSMETICS RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner Serum View On AmazonPrice: $111

RevitaBrow is a unique, medically created eyebrow conditioner that treats the visual indicators of brow ageing brought on by chemical and environmental stressors, excessive plucking, and styling products, resulting in brows that seem healthier and more opulent. The unique BioPeptin Complex includes peptides, lipids, biotin, and green tea extract, rich in Panthenol making it one of the best brow growth serums which strengthens brows to protect against breakage, while improving flexibility and shine, resulting in more beautiful-looking eyebrows.

The Reviewers Say:

Revitabrow reviewers say that after losing a lot of the eyebrow hairs, restored them within 2 months. ~Seicely

Key Facts

Container Type: Bottle | Skin Type: For All Skin Types | Size: 0.1 fl oz (3 ml) | Form: Liquid Serum | Brand: Revitalash

The GRANDE COSMETICS GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum is a Dermatologists examined serum enriched with a blend of vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids. It is excellent for brows that are sparse, thinning, over plucked. An innovative brow growth serum that promotes the appearance of bolder-looking brows in just 6 to 8 weeks, with a full improvement in 4 months.

The Reviewers Say:

I had nearly lost my eyebrows in the 90’s due to over-plucking and nothing seemed to work. I have been using this product for 2 months and my brows look fuller and darker. ~Cathi C.

Key Facts

Container Type: Bottle with a brush | Skin Type: For All Skin Types | Size: 0.1 fl oz (3 ml) | Form: Liquid Serum | Brand: Grande

Lavish Lash is a scientifically proven eyebrow growth serum. It contains natural and plant-derived compounds that penetrates hair follicles to stimulate eyelash and eyebrow growth. The length and thickness of the eyelashes and eyebrows increases significantly in just 60 days for a perfect eyelash boost. It is the best eyebrow growth serum For Sensitive Skin.

The Reviewers Say:

It takes time but I see small hairs when I had no hairs. Regular use will do the rest. ~Sylera M.

Key Facts

Container Type: Bottle with a brush | Skin Type: For All Skin Types | Size: 0.1 fl oz (3 ml) | Form: Liquid Serum | Brand: Pronexa

GRO Brow Serum is fast, safe and effective, and a key to thicker brows. It’s natural vegan formula contains a unique polyphyto-based complex containing active plant molecules, zinc and biotin, which are essential for healthy hair follicles. This eyebrow growing serum will definitely make your brows amazing.

The Reviewers Say:

I made sure to use it daily every night before bed. I noticed that my brow hairs did appear shinier and more “healthy” if that’s a thing. ~Jeanne Wells

Key Facts

Container Type: Bottle with a brush | Skin Type: For All Skin Types | Size: 0.1 fl oz (3 ml) | Form: Liquid Serum | Brand: Vegamour

Covergirl Lash Blast Lash & Brow Serum View On AmazonView On WalmartPrice: $9.08

Covergirl’s Lash Blast Lash & Brow Serum enhances your natural lashes and brows. This eyebrow growth gel serum is applied from root to tip to the lashes and brows using a special brush. To create eyelashes and brows thicker, fuller, and stronger, castor oil, biotin, bamboo extract, and peptides are added to the brow growth serum. Your lashes will appear up to 24% longer after just 30 days of using this eyelash serum, according to clinical testing.

The Reviewers Say:

I didn’t expect any actual results. I don’t use it super regularly. Maybe 2-4 times a week. And I got to say, my lashes are noticeably longer and thicker, to me at least. ~Amanda

Key Facts

Container Type: Bottle with a brush | Skin Type: For All Skin Types | Size: 0.1 fl oz (3 ml) | Form: Liquid Serum | Brand: Covergirl

NeuLash NeuBrow Brow Enhancing Serum View On AmazonView On WalmartPrice: $78.80

NeuBROW brow enhancing serum is perfect for anyone who wants to make their brows look better. The Dual-Weight Protein Complexis an ingredient in NeuBROW brow enhancing serum, which increases shine and flexibility while restoring the appearance of youthful-looking brows. It is an award-winning eyebrow serum thatis created to encourage fuller-looking, thicker brows in 4-6 weeks.

The Reviewers Say:

This is my second tube of NeuBrow. I bought the first one on another website. It took about 4 weeks of daily use to see a difference, but once that time passed, there was a big difference. This is the best brow growth serum. ~Susan M.

See Also One Dermatologist Says These Brow Growth Serums Really Work—And Has The Photos To Prove It

Key Facts

Container Type: Bottle with a brush | Skin Type: For All Skin Types | Size: 0.2 fl oz (6 ml) | Form: Liquid Serum | Brand: Skin Research Laboratories

Province Apothecary Full Brow Serum View On AmazonView On WalmartPrice: $27.90

Full Brow Serum from Province Apothecary is a potent combination of active plant botanical that was created especially to promote thicker-looking brows. Existing hair follicles are strengthened by the coffee and argon oil and hair is darkened by the rosemary leaf extract. Taking one drop per eye brow every AM and PM has seen maximum results. Apply the serum on the scalp to aid with root-to-tip hair tanning. Prior to seeing any outcomes, give it 6 to 8 weeks.

The Reviewers Say:

This serum actually works. I was glad to discover the Full Brow Serum and is on my 3rd or 4th bottle. ~Brielle

Key Facts

Container Type: Bottle | Skin Type: For All Skin Types | Size: 1 fl oz (30 ml) | Form: Liquid Serum | Brand: Province Apothecary

THE ORDINARY Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum View On WalmartPrice: $24.99

The Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum is a light, non-greasy treatment designed to promote lashes and brows that are fuller, thicker and make you look more younger.Thisserum nourishes and retains your lashes and brows while enhancing the appearance of density and general attractiveness. It consists of 11 active ingredients, including four peptide complexes. It is one of the best eyebrow regrowth serums.

The Reviewers Say:

A fantastic brow growth serum! I have used it for fourteen days and it already made my lashes fuller. It is easy to apply and there has been no irritation. I love it! ~Marbog

Key Facts

Container Type: Bottle with a brush | Skin Type: For All Skin Types | Size: 0.17 fl oz (5 ml) | Form: Liquid Serum | Brand: The Ordinary

e.l.f. Cosmetics Enhancing Lash & Brow Serum View On AmazonView On WalmartPrice: $7.38

The e.l.f. Cosmetics Enhancing Lash & Brow Serum is packed with powerful ingredients including vitamins, amino acids, and antioxidants, this serum for conditioning and strengthening the lashes and brows is packed to the gills. This eyebrow regrowth treatment conditions the lashes and brows to help with weak, brittle, and short hairs. This serum will give you healthier-looking lashes and brows in a matter of weeks!

The Reviewers Say:

I have always had shorter lashes and thinner eyebrow. This magic in tube shows results INSTANTLY! I would definitely recommend to anyone 10/10! ~Milam

Key Facts

Container Type: Bottle with a brush | Skin Type: For All Skin Types | Size: 0.12 fl oz (3.5 ml) | Form: Liquid Serum | Brand: E.l.f Cosmetics

Milk Makeup Kush Lash And Brow Serum View On WalmartPrice: $50

The Milk Makeup Kush Lash And Brow Serum is a 90% natural lash serum that conditions and nourishes brows and lashes to make them seem fuller, thicker, and more defined. An ophthalmologist reviewed this lash and brow serum, which is vegan, clean, cruelty-free, 100% natural, silicone-free, fragrance-free, gluten-free, and prostaglandin-free.

The Reviewers Say:

My brows were looking rather sparse. I was skeptical at first but I honestly noticed a difference within days! ~Jessica B.

Key Facts

Container Type: Bottle with a brush | Skin Type: For All Skin Types | Size: 0.12 fl oz (3.5 ml) | Form: Liquid Serum | Brand: Milk Makeup

SHISEIDO Full Lash and Brow Serum View On AmazonView On WalmartPrice: $34.94

The SHISEIDO Full Lash and Brow Serum is a high-performance serum with cutting-edge technology for lashes that are gracefully long and thick-looking and brows that are clearly full. This potent, moisturizing product aids in preventing the appearance of sparse, short, and thin lashes and brows. Eyebrows and eyelashes seem thicker, younger, and more shiny.

The Reviewers Say:

I have only been using this for a short time, but I can tell you that I’ve had no negative effects from using it and my eyelashes seem to actually be a little thicker. Its one of the best eyebrow growth serum I have used. ~Avenica

Key Facts

Container Type: Bottle with a brush | Skin Type: For All Skin Types | Size: 0.21 fl oz (6 ml) | Form: Liquid Serum | Brand: SHISEIDO

How Do Eye Brow Growth Serum Work?

Eyebrow growth serums include key nutrients and amino acids which encourage growth, and potent antioxidants which destroy harmful free radicals to lower oxidative stress. This helps repair damage and protect from harmful environmental agents which could slow growth.

An article published in the International Journal of Trichology by Ralph M Trüeb discussed the role of oxidative stress in hair aging [2].

Many formulas include peptides which boost the production of collagen and keratin, proteins which strengthen the hair and follicles. This promotes improved growth, and it also prevents the hair from shedding easily.

A review published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology by H Uno and S Kurata examined chemical agents and peptides which promote hair growth [3].

Most eyebrow serums are high in anti-inflammatory agents which decrease swelling in the follicles, improving their health and capacity for growth.

As we discussed in our Beverly Hills MD Lash Enhancing Serum review, many also contain hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid which prevent the eyebrow hair from becoming brittle and slowing hair loss.

What Are Some of the Key Ingredients in Eyebrow Growth Serum?

These are some of the key ingredients you should look for in a top eyebrow growth serum:

Hyaluronic Acid

This deeply hydrating molecule exists naturally in the skin, eyes, and connective tissue, and it has the ability to draw massive amounts of moisture to the hair and follicles.

This may keep the hair and follicles healthy, preventing dryness and slowing hair loss. A study in BioMed Research International by Nicola Zerbinati, et al concluded that hyaluronic acid helped promote hair growth by modulating dermal papilla cells [4].

Milk Proteins

The proteins and lipids in milk, such as whey and casein, are high in bioactive amino acids which nourish the hair and follicles to promote hair strength, growth, and prevent shedding and loss.

An article published in Molecules by Kinga KazimierskaandUrszula Kalinowska-Lis discussed the biological uses of milk proteins in cosmetics and dermatology [5].

Micro-Keratin Amino Acids

These are amino acids which boost the production of keratin, which is the primary protein that makes up the hair. This greatly strengthens the hair and follicles, helping to promote growth and thickness.

An article in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology discussed the role of amino acids in repairing damage to the hair [6].

Redensyl

This is a compound derived from plants which contains bioactive ingredients capable of promoting hair growth, decreasing shedding, and boosting overall hair health and vitality. It improves blood flow to the follicles to improve hair health and strength.

A randomized controlled trial published in Dermatological Therapy by Alexander C Katoulis, et al showed that a topical formula including Redensyl was effective in promoting hair growth in people with androgenetic alopecia[7].

What Are the Pros and Cons?

Pros Eyebrow serums can promote eyebrow hair growth. The formulas can thicken the eyebrow hair. The Best Eyebrow growth serums can prevent shedding and hair loss. They can provide the eyebrows with rich, healthy nutrients. These products can improve your confidence in your appearance. Cons The results may vary for different individuals. Some of the more popular brands may run low stock at times. In some cases eyebrow serum may take a few months for full results.

How Did We Evaluate The Best Eyebrow Growth Serums?

Our team of experts including dermatologists and experts in hair care looked at the best eyebrow growth products on the market and evaluated them based on a set of strict criteria. These are the main categories, which you should also use when doing your own evaluation.

Ingredients – The best eyebrow growth serum products include a blend of all-natural ingredients with scientific support for their hair growth benefits. A good formula will include only organic substances free of artificial or chemical additives.

– The best eyebrow growth serum products include a blend of all-natural ingredients with scientific support for their hair growth benefits. A good formula will include only organic substances free of artificial or chemical additives. Manufacturer – While some little known brands may produce a good quality formula, it’s usually best to go with a manufacturer that already has a good reputation for producing safe, high-level products.

– While some little known brands may produce a good quality formula, it’s usually best to go with a manufacturer that already has a good reputation for producing safe, high-level products. Value For Cost – When looking at the price of different brands, compare the prices with the features and benefits offered to determine the value. A costly brand may be worth the high price tag, or it may not. Don’t automatically assume that a product is high value because it’s expensive.

– When looking at the price of different brands, compare the prices with the features and benefits offered to determine the value. A costly brand may be worth the high price tag, or it may not. Don’t automatically assume that a product is high value because it’s expensive. Customer Reviews – Reading through customer comments is an excellent way to get a feel for the user experience, the pros and cons of each brand, and whether users find it effective and worth the cost.

– Reading through customer comments is an excellent way to get a feel for the user experience, the pros and cons of each brand, and whether users find it effective and worth the cost. Safety – Any reputable manufacturer will produce their products in an FDA registered facility according to rigid safety standards, and ideally have third party testing to ensure quality and purity.

– Any reputable manufacturer will produce their products in an FDA registered facility according to rigid safety standards, and ideally have third party testing to ensure quality and purity. Return Policy or Guarantee – The guarantee should be a minimum of 30-60 days, to give you enough time to try out the product and see if it has the desired effect. Any company that believes in its product will offer a fair, generous return policy.

How Do You Use Eyebrow Growth Serums?

The specific directions will depend on the product, so read the instructions carefully. For most brands, you use the wand to brush the product on your brows using upward strokes twice every day. In the morning, you can apply other products after waiting a couple of minutes for the formula to dry.

FAQs

Q: What Is The Most Effective Brow Growth Serum? A: There are a number of top eyebrow growth serum brands on the market, and we have given you their details in this article to help you decide which is best for you. Our top choice is Beverly Hills MD Thick + Full Brow Enhancing Serum, as it meets all of our criteria for quality, safety, and efficacy and it got excellent eyebrow growth serum reviews. Q: What Slows Down Eyebrow Growth? A: There are some medical issues which could slow eyebrow growth, including low levels of nutrients like iron, biotin, zinc, or Vitamin D. In addition, poor thyroid functioning could be a contributing factor. Q: Do Eyebrow Growth Serums Really Work? A: Whether eyebrow growth serums work well or not depends on the ingredients included, but there are many products that do work well. Some of them take time to produce full results, so you may have to be patient. All of the products we have recommended should work well. Q: Can You Regrow Eyebrows After 50? A: Yes, you can. It’s possible that a medical condition may slow down growth, but if you are in good health and take in the nutrients your body requires an eyebrow serum should work well to promote the growth of healthy brows. Q: Where Can I Purchase the Best Eyebrow Serums? A: You can buy eyebrow hair growth serum from a number of online retailers as well as in pharmacies and department stores. The specific purchasing details will of course depend on the product you want to buy.

Quick Comparison Table

Product Rating Key Ingredients Return Policy Beverly Hills MD Thick + Full Brow Enhancing Serum Price. $49 Micro-Keratin Amino Acids, Apple Extract, Sympeptide™, Capixyl, Redensyl 60-Day Money Back Guarantee RAPIDLASH RapidBrow Eyebrow Enhancing Serum Price. $9.48 Prunus AmygdalusDulcis, Sodium Hyaluronate, Malus Domestica Fruit Cell Culture Extract, Pumpkin Seed 180 Day Customer Satisfaction Return Policy REVITALASH COSMETICS RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner Serum Price. $60.0 Ginseng & Swertia Japonica, Amino Acids, B Vitamins, BioPeptin Complex®. Calendula 90-Day Product Promise GRANDE COSMETICS GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum Price. $53.98 Myristoyl Pentapeptide-17, Benzoic Acid, Glycerin 90-Day Money Back Guarantee