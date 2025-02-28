13 Easy Nail Art Designs That Even Shaky Hands Can Do (2025)

But before you shell out money for a professional salon job, try your hand at these easy, gorgeous manicures first. We rounded up the best nail art ideas that even little time and poor stability can conquer—some involve simple brush strokes you can effortlessly paint on while others utilize tools or tricks that streamline the process.

Painting your nails is tricky enough, especially when it comes time to paint with your non-dominant hand. Add in nail designs and the whole manicure process can feel intimidating. And if you have reduced dexterity or just naturally shaky hands, you may feel like DIY nail art is out of your capabilities.

01of 13 Multi-Colored Stripes The beauty of this easy manicure, created by @paintbynaptime, is that there’s charm in its abstract imperfection.You simply need a nail painting brush and three to six complementary colors. After painting on a clear base coat, draw stripes onto your nails in alternating colors, then seal with a top coat. (This set of five nail art brushes features a soft grip that makes it easier to hold the brush.)

02of 13 Neutral, Two-Toned Nails The neutral, stone-esque tones of this simple manicure by Sundays Studio reads super sophisticated and playful at once. To recreate, paint your nails the lighter color and allow it to set. Then, place a piece of nail tape down the center and paint on the darker color on one half. Let it dry, then remove the tape and apply a top coat.

04of 13 DIY Marble Stickers Before writing off this complicated-looking nail art design, know that it’s far easier to create than you may think! The process involves DIY-ing your own nail stickers, which Alena Monson, founder of Whats Up Beauty and Nails, says is super easy for beginners or anyone with shaky hands. Apply drops of two to three nail polish colors onto wax paper, then swirl around with a toothpick or nail art brush. It should be big enough to cover your entire nail. Wait a couple hours for the design to dry. “Cut the polish sheet close to the shape of your nail, place it on a sticky nail base, push it down with your fingers, and spread it out evenly,” says Monson. “Then, trim excess polish and use a brush dipped in acetone to smooth the edges before covering with a top coat.” (Here’s a tutorial if you need help visualizing.)

05of 13 Criss-Cross French Mani French manis are having a moment right now, and lots of variations exist. This one combines two contrasting colors abstractly brushed in a V-shape across the nail tip. Paint one side first with the lighter hue, let it dry, then paint the other side before sealing with a top cost.“If you accidentally got some polish on your skin, don't fret,” says Rianna Basurto, marketing specialist with Bellacures. “Take either a brush or Q-tip dipped in acetone to clean the polish off.” Try the Deconstructed French Manicure for a Fresh Take on the Classic Look

06of 13 Faded Gold Chrome Tips Nothing says luxe mani quite like a touch of golden chrome. As fancy as this manicure is, though, it’s simple to recreate. Start by applying a base coat and neutral gel polish, then wipe off the tacky layer with rubbing alcohol and apply a no-wipe top coat and cure for 60 seconds. “The no-wipe top coat is a must in order for the chrome to look smooth and shiny,” says nail tech Haley Ann. “Wipe again with rubbing alcohol, take a small amount of chrome powder, and rub it into the cured top coat until it becomes shiny.” Seal with the top coat again and cure. She used Luxa Platinum Chrome Powder to create this nail design.

07of 13 DIY Heart Stickers Another example of an options with stickers, this one is arguably a bit simpler, especially if you have a heart-shaped hole punch that creates the design for you quickly. Follow the same instructions as above, then peel the design off the wax paper and punch out the designs. Apply to tacky nails, then seal with a top coat.

08of 13 Blue Sky & Clouds Start by painting your nails a pale blue color, then dip a nail painting brush into white and dab it onto your nails to create soft, fluffy clouds. Just like real clouds, they don’t have to have look perfect. In fact, taking an easygoing approach can make them look more realistic.



09of 13 Glitter Gradient If you love all things glitter, this manicure is for you. Start by painting your nails with a nude shade as a base. To add the gradient effect, take a your glitter nail polish on a makeup sponge and gradually apply the sponge to your nail.

10of 13 Polka Dots From the pastel pink to lilac shades, this nail art design screams summertime. If you love darker colors, this design can easily be worn with different shades for another season. The polka dot design with this look is perfect for beginners—just grab a nail dotting tool to make small spots all over the nail.

11of 13 Side French To recreate this look, pair a dark color with a glitter or metallic color for some contrast. The subtle swipe of the nail polish brush makes this a simple and easy look to do on your own.

12of 13 Cow Print For a fresh take on the traditional cow print, swap your white nail polish for a bright blue color as your base. Since cow print spots are an abstract design, it's easy to create the spotted shapes using a nail dotting tool or nail art brush. Add some variety by including different sizes and curved line shapes with the black nail polish.

