13 Ways to Get Free Toilet Paper (or for Vey Cheap!) - MoneyPantry (2025)

Toilet paper is something we all need, right? But, let’s face it, TP isn’t the most exciting thing in the world to spend money on.

That’s why you may be wondering if there’s a way you can get free toilet paper. Cutting the TP budget is an easy way to save money at home, especially during this worldwide Corona pandemic (remember the crazy panic buying that lead to toilet paper shortages all around the country!).

So, it can be tough to get totally free TP. What you can do though is use simple tips and tricks to get toilet paper for free or for as close to free as possible.

In today’s post, I’ll cover ways you can get toilet paper for free or almost free!

Final Thought!

How to Get Toilet Paper for Free (or Very Cheap)

Here are some possible ways you can score free bathroom tissues or get them inexpensively.

1. Use survey & rewards sites

Ok, this is probably the best way to get toilet paper for free and legally. If you don’t know what survey and rewards sites are, they are basically sites that pay you for doing things you already do online, like watching videos, taking surveys shopping, playing games, etc.

For every activity you do, you earn a certain amount of cash or points. You can then redeem your earnings and get paid via Check, PayPal or gift cards to your favorite stores. You can then use your free cash or gift card to buy whatever you like. So essentially you get your toilet paper for free!

Start with Swagbucks! You can read my full Swagbucks review for details and tips on how to quickly make money with Swagbucks.

2. Compare prices

Whenever you want to save money on something that you’re buying, you’ll definitely want to compare prices. Doing a price comparison ensures that you get the best deal, and the same is true when it comes to toilet paper.

Comparing prices of TP isn’t always easy though.

Sadly, toilet-paper roll size varies from store to store. So, what’s deemed to be a “regular roll” isn’t always standard.

Basically, you can’t trust toilet paper roll size to be the same across stores.

Roll size is subjective. It’s actually determined by negotiations between the retailer and the manufacturer. So terms like “Mega Roll,” “Double Roll,” and “Regular Roll,” don’t really mean anything.

For example, a 15 pack of Angel Soft mega toilet paper rolls at Costco, will likely not be the same size as the mega rolls at Target. Sometimes even at one retailer, such as Amazon, your square footage per roll can vary a lot!

So, if you can’t depend on the roll size to compare prices, what can you do?

Well, I have a simple trick, and this brings me to my next point…

3. Always calculate price by square foot

The best way to compare prices on TP is to calculate the price by square foot. Since price per roll is subjective, this is a much more effective way to determine what you’re actually paying for TP at each store.

You’ll want to calculate the price of TP by square foot at a few different stores.

So simply take the price and divide it by the square feet. This is a good way to figure out the unit cost as the only thing that it doesn’t factor in is the difference between one, two, and three-ply paper.

While you’ll find the square footage listed on most toilet paper packages, online you may find that square footage is missing from the product description.

If you are unable to find the square footage, you can calculate the unit cost by sheets per roll instead. This isn’t as accurate as calculating the square footage, since the size of individual sheets varies between brands by around 5%, but it’s still a good way to determine what price you’re getting.

4. Shop at the right store

To make sure you save the most money, make sure you shop at the best store for your brand.

You’ll often find that certain stores have better deals for specific TP brands. So if you like a particular brand of toilet tissue, then you’ll want to make sure you’re shopping at the store that usually offers the best deal for that specific brand.

Here are some stores where you’ll find the best prices for different brands:

Kroger: Best for Angel Soft toilet paper deals

Best for Angel Soft toilet paper deals CVS: Best for Charmin toilet paper deals

Best for Charmin toilet paper deals Walgreens: Best for Cottonelle, Charmin, and Scott toilet paper deals

Best for Cottonelle, Charmin, and Scott toilet paper deals Target: Best for Scott and Quilted Northern toilet paper deals.

While those stores tend to have the best deals for those particular brands, you should always compare prices before you buy. This way, you get the best deals!

5. Go generic

Generic brand TP can often work out much cheaper than branded products. But, do check to see if the price for generic toilet paper is still lower than the branded stuff if you have a coupon!

Costco’s Kirkland brand, for example, is reasonably priced, even without coupons!

6. Stockpile when the price is right

A good way to get TP for free is to stockpile! The savings can work out to be so much that when you break it down, you actually end up getting some of the toilet paper rolls or packs for free!

If you find toilet paper that works out at $0.02 per square foot or less, then definitely stock up! This is less than the average price that normally works out at $0.05 per square foot. You don’t need more than 6 months’ worth but stocking up for a few months can really lead up to big savings. Plus it saves the time and effort of buying toilet paper for a few months.

I have to say, during normal times, this is a great way to save big on a lot of items. But we are leaving in a global pandemic right now, so please don’t go overboard and hoard essentials like TP. If we all just get what we need, there will be enough to go around for everybody.

7. Get printable coupons online

Okay, so if you want to get HUGE savings and free toilet paper, I would highly recommend you use coupons at the store. You can print out coupons from the internet and use them to save a ton in-store.

Here are some great coupon sites for saving money on toilet paper:

8. Get great deals directly from brands

The best place to find free toilet paper and really great deals on TP is with the TP brands themselves. Lots of popular toilet paper brands list awesome deals on their official sites.

Here are some examples:

Scott Brand: Sign up on the site and you can get printable coupons for Scott Brand and a variety of Kimberly-Clark brands. You’ll find things like deals and coupons on toilet paper, paper towels, and flushable wipes.

Angel Soft: When you sign up to Angel Soft, you can save at least $20 over a 12 month period. You’ll get coupons and other great deals, like in-store coupons, and online offers.

Charmin: Charmin offers printable and mobile coupons. Just sign up to save money on Charmin and other P&G brands.

Cottonelle: You can save over $20 on Kimberly-Clark brands, including Cottonelle. Just sign up and you’ll get printable coupons and other deals.

9. Use Amazon’s Subscribe & Save Feature

Subscribe & Save is a feature from Amazon that you can use to have a product delivered to your home at regular intervals. This could be every week or every month, or even less than that, depending on your needs.

You can save between 5% and 15% when you subscribe to an item on Amazon. Since you can already get TP at low prices on there, from brands like Cottonelle and Angel Soft, when you add on that discount, you can save a ton of money.

Plus, you don’t have to remember to buy toilet paper for the bathroom as it’s automatically set up to send you TP at the intervals you choose.

10. Look out for sales and promos at stores

Many stores have sales and promos where you can get toilet paper at ridiculously low prices.

So look out for sales!

Lots of people on Reddit recommend doing this, like this Redditor who says,

“Do you have CVS or Walgreens? They run big specials on large packs of toilet paper like 18 rolls for 4.99 Sunday paper sometimes has 1.50 off. When you figure that at these stores 18 rolls costs at least 11-15 you really are saving a ton. Plus CVS offers certain money coupons like 5 off next purchase for buying 2 (example). So then you’re really getting both for 1.99 each.”

Just how do you keep up to date with store sales and promos though?

Check the weekly ad for the store. For many places, like Target, you can check this online.

Save time though by downloading Flipp. It’s an app you can use to view the weekly ads, coupons, and other promos available at multiple stores all in one place. This saves you so much time!

11. Contact companies directly

Another way to get free toilet paper is to just contact companies directly. Many companies send you free samples if you just ask them politely.

Get in touch, compliment the brand, and ask if they have any toilet paper samples or coupons that they can send you.

Here are the contact pages for some popular toilet paper brands:

12. Stop flushing your cash!

Ok, so this isn’t a way to get free bathroom tissues, but the results are the same! As in you end up not ever needing to buy a roll of toilet paper ever again.

I admit, getting used to Bidet and the idea of using it may take some time, but I recommend giving it a try. It can save you a lot of money on TP while leaving you feel much cleaner!

13. Use toilet paper alternatives

If you’re still having a hard time getting TP for free or without braking the bank, there are some alternatives. Although, some of these can not be flushed down the toilet so keep that in mind.

Bidet

Baby wipes

Reusable cloth

Towels and washcloths

Sanitary pad

Sponges

Napkins and tissue

Coffee filters

Now, some of these alternatives may actually be more expensive, but there are good substitutes during shortages like this pandemic where many stores continually run out of toilet paper.

Final Thought!

I hope you can use these tips to save money. If you you have any tips for getting free toilet paper or cheap toilet paper? If so, share them with us in the comments section below.