14 | February | 2024 (2025)

American Idol
Meet Ajii of American Idol Season 22
February 14, 2024 By Mark Franklin 0
Ajii works at the intake desk at a nursing home. He says co-workers helped pushed him to audition for American Idol Season 22. The Idol judges sure weren’t complaining.
American Idol
Meet Julia Gagnon of American Idol Season 22
February 14, 2024 By Mark Franklin 0
Julia Gagnon is a native of Guatemala, raised in Maine, who released music as a duet with her fiancé last fall. She’s also one of the talented ladies who auditioned for American Idol Season 22. Learn more about Julia and her music here.
American Idol
Meet Nars Taylor of American Idol Season 22
February 14, 2024 By Mark Franklin 0
Nars Taylor is a California-based pop-rock artist who has already released music. He’s also one of the talented guys who auditioned for American Idol Season 22. Learn more about Nars and his music here.
American Idol
Meet Mikayla Paige of American Idol Season 22
February 14, 2024 By Mark Franklin 0
Mikayla Paige released her first country single over the summer. Now the gal from Utah says she did a ‘crazy thing’ — auditioning for Season 23 of American Idol. Learn more about Mikayla and her music here.
Featured Music
'Treasure' indeed
Laci Kaye Booth, Top 5 on American Idol Season 17, dropped her debut album Aug. 6. Her debut single, the ridiculously addictive "Treasure," heads to country radio in mid-September.
Archives
- Latest
- Popular
- Comments
Nine singers earn spots on The Voice (photo gallery)
February 4, 2025 By Mark Franklin
Renzo, Iris Herrera, Grace sparkle on The Voice
February 4, 2025 By Mark Franklin
The Voice Season 27: Talent galore and the return of Adam Levine
February 3, 2025 By Mark Franklin
Meet Dan Kiernan of The Voice Season 27
February 3, 2025 By Mark Franklin
Meet Grace Miller-Moody of The Voice Season 27
February 3, 2025 By Mark Franklin
Song by song grades for the Top 8 on American Idol
April 29, 2024 By Mark Franklin
Iam Tongi scores an Apple Music hit for American Idol
May 19, 2023 By Mark Franklin
Song by song grades for the Top 12 on The Voice
December 4, 2023 By Mark Franklin
Song by song grades for the Top 14 on American Idol
April 21, 2024 By Mark Franklin
Song by song grades for American Idol’s Top 24, Group 2
April 8, 2024 By Mark Franklin
More fans voice views on Kelly Clarkson as a coach on The Voice
March 1, 2018 By Mark Franklin
We haven’t heard the last from David Archuleta
February 21, 2011 By Mark Franklin
Meet American Idol contestant Hollie Cavanagh
January 30, 2012 By Mark Franklin
Meet American Idol contestant Jessica Sanchez
February 5, 2012 By Mark Franklin
Meet American Idol contestant Phillip Phillips
January 19, 2012 By Mark Franklin
