14 | February | 2024 (2025)

    American Idol

    Meet Ajii of American Idol Season 22

    February 14, 2024 By Mark Franklin 0

    Ajii works at the intake desk at a nursing home. He says co-workers helped pushed him to audition for American Idol Season 22. The Idol judges sure weren’t complaining.

    American Idol

    Meet Julia Gagnon of American Idol Season 22

    February 14, 2024 By Mark Franklin 0

    Julia Gagnon is a native of Guatemala, raised in Maine, who released music as a duet with her fiancé last fall. She’s also one of the talented ladies who auditioned for American Idol Season 22. Learn more about Julia and her music here.

    American Idol

    Meet Nars Taylor of American Idol Season 22

    February 14, 2024 By Mark Franklin 0

    Nars Taylor is a California-based pop-rock artist who has already released music. He’s also one of the talented guys who auditioned for American Idol Season 22. Learn more about Nars and his music here.

    American Idol

    Meet Mikayla Paige of American Idol Season 22

    February 14, 2024 By Mark Franklin 0

    Mikayla Paige released her first country single over the summer. Now the gal from Utah says she did a ‘crazy thing’ — auditioning for Season 23 of American Idol. Learn more about Mikayla and her music here.

'Treasure' indeed

Laci Kaye Booth, Top 5 on American Idol Season 17, dropped her debut album Aug. 6. Her debut single, the ridiculously addictive "Treasure," heads to country radio in mid-September.

  Nine singers earn spots on The Voice (photo gallery)

    February 4, 2025 By Mark Franklin

    Renzo, Iris Herrera, Grace sparkle on The Voice

    February 4, 2025 By Mark Franklin

    The Voice Season 27: Talent galore and the return of Adam Levine

    February 3, 2025 By Mark Franklin

    Meet Dan Kiernan of The Voice Season 27

    February 3, 2025 By Mark Franklin

    Meet Grace Miller-Moody of The Voice Season 27

    February 3, 2025 By Mark Franklin

    Song by song grades for the Top 8 on American Idol

    April 29, 2024 By Mark Franklin

    Iam Tongi scores an Apple Music hit for American Idol

    May 19, 2023 By Mark Franklin

    Song by song grades for the Top 12 on The Voice

    December 4, 2023 By Mark Franklin

    Song by song grades for the Top 14 on American Idol

    April 21, 2024 By Mark Franklin

    Song by song grades for American Idol's Top 24, Group 2

    April 8, 2024 By Mark Franklin

    More fans voice views on Kelly Clarkson as a coach on The Voice

    March 1, 2018 By Mark Franklin

    We haven't heard the last from David Archuleta

    February 21, 2011 By Mark Franklin

    Meet American Idol contestant Hollie Cavanagh

    January 30, 2012 By Mark Franklin

    Meet American Idol contestant Jessica Sanchez

    February 5, 2012 By Mark Franklin

    Meet American Idol contestant Phillip Phillips

    January 19, 2012 By Mark Franklin

  Nine singers earn spots on The Voice (photo gallery)

    February 4, 2025 By Mark Franklin

    Renzo, Iris Herrera, Grace sparkle on The Voice

    February 4, 2025 By Mark Franklin

    The Voice Season 27: Talent galore and the return of Adam Levine

    February 3, 2025 By Mark Franklin

    Song by song grades for the Top 8 on American Idol

    April 29, 2024 By Mark Franklin

    Iam Tongi scores an Apple Music hit for American Idol

    May 19, 2023 By Mark Franklin

    Song by song grades for the Top 12 on The Voice

    December 4, 2023 By Mark Franklin

    More fans voice views on Kelly Clarkson as a coach on The Voice

    March 1, 2018 By Mark Franklin

    We haven't heard the last from David Archuleta

    February 21, 2011 By Mark Franklin

    Meet American Idol contestant Hollie Cavanagh

    January 30, 2012 By Mark Franklin

'Treasure' indeed

Laci Kaye Booth, Top 5 on American Idol Season 17, dropped her debut album Aug. 6. Her debut single, the ridiculously addictive "Treasure," heads to country radio in mid-September.

