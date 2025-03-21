14 foods to help men with premature ejaculation prolong lovemaking time (2025)

There are many effective medical treatments for premature ejaculation but there are also natural remedies, including foods, to improve sexual performance.

Premature ejaculation is a common sexual problem that affects many men around the world. It is a condition in which a man ejaculates sooner than he or his partner would like during sexual intercourse.

Premature ejaculation can cause significant distress, anxiety and embarrassment, leading to relationship problems and reduced sexual satisfaction. Check out the foods that are said to be the best to help cure premature ejaculation and prolong sex.

1. What causes premature ejaculation?

Premature ejaculation is defined as the inability to delay ejaculation during sexual intercourse, resulting in an unsatisfying sexual experience for both partners. The International Society for Sexual Medicine defines premature ejaculation as "ejaculation that occurs within approximately one minute of vaginal penetration and before the individual wishes."

A number of factors can cause premature ejaculation, including psychological and physical factors. Psychological factors include anxiety, depression, stress, and relationship problems, while physical factors include prostate problems, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

One of the most common physical factors that causes premature ejaculation is low levels of serotonin in the brain. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that regulates mood, appetite, and sexual function. Low levels of serotonin can lead to premature ejaculation because it affects the timing of ejaculation.

2. Foods that improve premature ejaculation

2.1. Bananas provide potassium and vitamins

14 foods to help men with premature ejaculation prolong lovemaking time Picture 1



Bananas help regulate blood pressure, which is linked to delayed ejaculation.

Bananas are an excellent source of potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin B6. Potassium helps regulate blood pressure, which is essential for good sexual health. Vitamin B6 increases serotonin production, which can help delay ejaculation.

2.2. Watermelon increases blood flow

Watermelon contains an amino acid called citrulline, which is converted to arginine in the body. Arginine is a precursor to nitric oxide, which helps relax blood vessels and improve blood flow to the penis, leading to longer-lasting erections.

2.3. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains phenylethylamine, a chemical that increases endorphin levels in the body, leading to feelings of well-being and pleasure. It also contains flavonoids, which help improve blood flow to the penis.

2.4. Asparagus

14 foods to help men with premature ejaculation prolong lovemaking time Picture 2

Asparagus helps increase testosterone levels, improving sexual function.

Asparagus is rich in vitamin E, which helps increase testosterone levels in the body, leading to improved sexual function. It also contains folate, which is essential for sperm production.

2.5. Avocado

Avocados are a great source of healthy fats, which are essential for the production of testosterone, a hormone that regulates sexual function. They also contain vitamin B6, which helps increase serotonin production, leading to improved sexual performance.

2.6. Garlic for good sexual health

Garlic is rich in allicin, a compound that improves blood flow to the penis, leading to longer-lasting erections. It also helps reduce inflammation and lower blood pressure, which are essential for good sexual health.

2.7. Ginger helps increase sexual desire

Ginger contains gingerol, a compound that improves blood flow to the penis and increases sexual desire. It also helps reduce inflammation and improve immune function, which helps improve sexual function.

2.8. Oysters provide zinc, supporting sperm production

Oysters are a rich source of zinc, which is essential for testosterone and sperm production. They also contain dopamine, a neurotransmitter that regulates mood and sexual function.

2.9. Eggs

Eggs are an excellent source of protein, which is essential for testosterone and sperm production. Eggs also contain vitamin D, which is essential for good sexual health.

2.10. Spinach

14 foods to help men with premature ejaculation prolong lovemaking time Picture 3

Magnesium in spinach helps support muscle function, including the smooth muscle of the penis.

Spinach is one of the richest food sources of folate (vitamin B9). Folate plays an important role in sperm production and maintaining sperm health. Spinach is rich in magnesium, a mineral that helps relax blood vessels and improve blood flow to the penis.

Spinach contains nitrates, which are converted into nitrites in the body and then into nitric oxide. Nitric oxide dilates blood vessels, helping to increase blood flow to the penis, supporting erections.

2.11. Pomegranate

Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants, which help reduce inflammation and improve blood flow to the penis. They also contain nitric oxide, which helps relax blood vessels and improve sexual performance.

2.12. Walnuts

Walnuts are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for testosterone and sperm production. They also contain arginine, which improves blood flow to the penis and increases libido.

2.13. Green tea

Green tea contains catechins, a type of antioxidant that helps improve blood flow to the penis and increase sexual desire. It also helps reduce inflammation and improve overall health.

2.14. Sugar beet

Beetroot is rich in nitrates, which help increase blood flow and oxygen supply to muscles, including those in the penis. This can lead to longer erections and improved sexual performance. Beetroot can be consumed in many different forms, such as juice or salad, making it easy to incorporate into the diet.

Above are 14 foods that help improve blood flow to the penis, increase sexual desire and improve sexual function in general. However, when there are signs of premature ejaculation, men should go to a reputable medical facility for advice on the most appropriate treatment.

5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 4 ★ | 1 Vote

blood