14 Great Tamil Movies You Can Stream on Netflix Right Now (2025)

Vetrimaaran’s Visaranai (Translated to Interrogation) is a hard-hitting and disturbing docu-drama about police brutality and corruption. In the realm of mainstream mannerism, Vetrimaaran tries to portray a realistic crime-thriller that is rarely seen in Tamil cinema. In doing so, he manages to investigate the troubling realities of law and justice system and how it takes advantage of the innocent.

3. Jigarthanda DoubleX (2023)

The latest entry in the list of Tamil movies you can watch on Netflix would be the spiritual sequel of 2014 Siddharth starter Jigarthanda. Much like the first film, Karthik Subbaraj – who has been well known for mending the celluloid to a homage the medium itself, cleverly mashes spaghetti western with his own idea of a political film.

The new film is dense with plot that you sometimes forget that this is, in fact another swing at meta-fiction that is so self-aware and self-refrential that you simply can’t ignore where it comes from and where it wants to go. This is a tale about cinema, politics and the politics or cinema. Since there’s a constant juggle between hero and the duality if his existence within and outside the frame. This is a must-see if you can sit through the frustrating first 30-minutes.

4. Mandela (2021)

Talking about Tamil satires, one can’t simply not recommend the brilliant Mandela by Madonne Ashwin. The cheeky premiere of the film makes it all the more intriguing, funny, and relevant. The film follows the story of a small village where two opposing political parties are fighting against one another. The twist of fates happens when there is a tie in the local election, and the deciding vote comes down to an underprivileged barber.

In a time and place where cast politics is the name of the game, this deciding factor falling up on a person who is defined by his cast puts a strange spin on the entire enterprise. The comic timing and satirical jabs are carefully placed and never take over the narrative, making the film flow in a rhythm that is easy for everyone to grasp and take home.

5. K.D (2019)

You can’t believe your eyes when you see that director Madhumita Sundararaman takes a comical approach to this film, which in all its actuality is about the terrible southern ritual called ‘thalaikoothal’ (euthanizing the elderly because they are a burden). K.D short for Karuppudurai is a bittersweet road-trip movie about an unlikely friendship between an old man and a little boy.

6. Kadaseela Biriyani (2021)

Debutant director Nishanth Kalindini’s deliciously twisted black comedy, Kadaseela Biriyani, is set in Kottayam, Kerala, and follows three brothers who break into a rubber plantation to take revenge for their father’s death. However, their paths cross with that of the landlord’s son, who is a psychopath with nothing to lose.

Screaming with style and oozing original, pulpy charisma, Kalindini’s debut is shot like a breathtaking tracking shot. Almost all of its raw, real energy comes out to the screen in a way that hasn’t been in Tamil cinema for a long, long time.

7. Sillu Karuppatti (2019)

The 2019 anthology film Sillu Karuppatti, directed by Halitha Shameem, has to be one of the most unique Tamil movies you will watch on Netflix. The shorts within the film explore themes of love and relationships across different stages of life. The film is divided into four segments, each telling a story centered on various aspects of love and human connection. The first segment, “Pink Bag,” tells the tale of a young girl who accidentally drops her bag, leading a boy to retrieve it and develop a crush on her. Their innocent interactions and budding feelings are depicted with a light, charming touch. The second story, titled “Kaaka Kadi,” is that of a middle-aged man and woman who meet on a rooftop and bond over their shared loneliness and life experiences. Their connection grows as they find solace and companionship in each other’s company. The third story, and my favorite, “Turtles,” follows an elderly couple who rekindle their love during a hospital stay. Their story highlights the enduring nature of love and the comfort of a long-lasting relationship, even in the face of aging and health challenges. Thefinal story, “Hey Ammu,” focuses on a married couple who rediscover their affection for each other amid the routine and struggles of daily life. It portrays the complexities and compromises of marriage, ultimately showing the couple’s renewed commitment to their relationship. 8. Natchathiram Nagargiradhu (2022) Nathchathiram Nagargiradhu is a film that oozes audacious energy from the get-go. After all, it’s a film that wants us to understand the politics of love or the anti-politics of love. Basically, through these intriguing characters surrounded by art, Pa. Ranjith cleverly holds a powerful commentary about love not having any gender, cast, or other agendas attached to it. The film is a tad bit dialogue-heavy and does not land the punch it sets out to but the craft at display is wonderful. Now, coming to the 1992 Mani Ratnam movie Roja, I have to confess that this does not necessarily hold up in the new generation. There are hints of islamophobia and jingoism that can be seen through a very different and odd lens now, but I have still put this in a list of Tamil Movies you need to see on Netflix because of the sheer nostalgia it holds for me. As a child, the film used to play on the television every republic or independence day, and the entire romantic thriller arc of an innocent girl from Tamil Nadu trying to find her husband who is kidnapped by militants during an undercover op in Jammu and Kashmir remains unforgettable. 10. Andhaghaaram (2020) Andhaghaaram weaves together the seemingly disparate lives of three men in Chennai, unveiling a sinister connection that transcends the boundaries of life and death. Dr. Indran, a renowned psychiatrist, survives a near-fatal attack that claims his family, leading him down a dark path of revenge and manipulation. Selvam, an honest blind man with occult knowledge inherited from his father, struggles to maintain his family mansion and becomes entangled in a ritual with unintended consequences. Meanwhile, Vinod, a guilt-ridden cricket coach, grapples with the mysterious death of his best friend Pradeep, whose mental disorder originated from a gift related to the occult. Employing a non-linear structure, director V. Vignarajan cleverly establishes the connection between these stories, which run for approximately 60 minutes each, making for a gripping watch. 11. 3 (2012) You may remember the 2012 film 3 (also known as Moonu because of the viral hit song “Why this Kolavari di?” Directed by Aishwarya R. Dhanush in what is her directorial debut, the film wasn’t a critical success despite the star power of Dhanush and Shruti Hassan working in its favor. However, looking back, I see a lot of novelties in it. Powered by the killer music of Anirudh Ravichander, who has become a sensation since then, the movie unfolds in a nonlinear narrative, switching between present-day and flashbacks. It begins with the funeral of Ram (Dhanush), who has died by suicide. The story then explores the relationship between Ram and Janani (Shruti Haasan) from their school days through college and into their married life. As the narrative progresses, Janani tries to understand the reasons behind Ram’s death. She discovers that Ram suffered from bipolar disorder, which he kept hidden from everyone, including her. The film delves into the emotional struggles and the impact of mental illness on their relationship, leading to Ram’s tragic end. The film deals with themes of love, mental health, and the consequences of untreated psychological issues. It highlights the importance of understanding and supporting loved ones who may be struggling with mental health conditions. 12. Sometimes (2016) Priyadarshan’s Sila Samayangalil (Sometimes) is the first-ever direct Netflix released Tamil film. This is not just a huge step for young Tamil directors who are trying to change the grammar of mainstream Tamil films, but also a huge boost for South Indian directors afraid to make chamber pieces that work entirely on the interplay of two or more characters rigged with a life-threatening situation.

13. Power Paandi (2017)

Written and directed by multitalented Tamil star Dhanush, Power Paandi chronicles the life of an aged stuntman on his quest to reconcile with the lover he broke up with 30 odd years ago. While not as technically sound as one would expect, the film packs an emotional punch with a powerhouse performance from veteran actors Revathy and Rajkiran.

14. Game Over (2019)

For a home invasion thriller, Ashwin Saravanan’s sleek little film uses simplistic filmmaking beats and motifs. The film has a bleak slasher element thrown into the mix, in which the masked man’s documentarian approach as he kills his female targets doubles up as a social portrait of suppression faced by women even in urban sectors. The protagonist Swapna, who is a videogame designer by profession, is the archetypal nyctophobic protagonist who shows resilience when put to test by her own fear. Game itself becomes a metaphor for survival, a metaphor that is not unknown in cinema.

However, Saravanan intelligently uses these beats to their full potential. Game Over is a film that is designed as much as it is written. The lack of subtlety is made up for by razor-sharp directorial choices. Although the writing mostly sticks to the limitations of genre, it is surprisingly emotive. The fact that it directly involves very serious conversations about mental health, anxiety, trauma and shame without simplifying them, calls for admiration. The way it builds up its third act, in which the confrontation with the killer is embedded into three ‘chances’ of a game, is a startling move that is skilfully brought to cohesion.

The camaraderie between the key performers of the film is also what keeps it going. Swapna’s steely resolve is dignified by the evocative leading performance of Taapsee Pannu, who uses a limited range of expressions to explore the instability and internal conflict that this woman must get through. Vinodhini Vaidyanathan churns the maximum out of a limited role, making us root for the house help Kalamma as she gives a fight in the very end. It is the sisterhood of these two that gives Game Over surprising levity despite its obvious contrivances and somewhat generic setup.