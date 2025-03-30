14 holy grail eyebrow makeup products we reviewed for your best brows (2025)

Listen, there’s not much that can come between us and a good brow game.

Whether you’re swiping on your favorite mascara or pampering yourself in a full-glam makeup look, one thing’s for sure: the definition is always in the brows.

“Brows bring balance to the face and eyes,” Jared Bailey, global brow expert at Benefit Cosmetics, told the New York Post — and we couldn’t agree more. That’s why having the ideal brow products for your hair color, brow shape, eyeshadow and desired look is pivotal.

But with so many options on the market — pomades, waxes, pencils and pens — it can be difficult to know where to begin.

To help you find the best brow product, we spoke with three experts: Bailey, National Artist for Sephora, Helen Phillips Dagdag and Michele Shakeshaft, Bobbi Brown Pro Artist.

Collectively, they shared expert tips — including what to look for in a brow product and how to use trendy brow products, such as the soap brow. In addition, they both shared their holy grail brow products and provided expertise in our in-depth FAQ section.

Best Pencil: Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil

Pros: Excellent for defining both thin and thick brows and filling in sparse spots wonderfully

Firm formula makes thin strokes easy to apply

Vast shade range Cons: Truly no cons, I love this product

Brow pencils exist for two things: one, to mimic brow hairs and fill in sparse areas or to provide soft, easy coverage. For its versatility, Bailey called the Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil “the love of [his] brow life.”

“The balance of pigment, firmness and pliability inside this formula makes it any artist’s wet dream,” Bailey said of the ultra-defining brow pencil that comes in 14 shades.

After using this best eyebrow product for sparse brows for more than four years, I can attest that it’s the ideal definer for both thin and thick eyebrows. Mine are fairly thick and one of my biggest pet peeves is when a brow pencil is too thin, almost feeling like the tip will break off at any moment. This one, however, defines the perimeter of each brow beautifully and allows me to fill in any sparse spots without “coloring” too much.

Its packaging allows for an ergonomic grip and I love how I can define like an expert while using the opposite end to fluff up any hairs and tame them into place. Though it’s a bit of an investment for a brow product, it’s the best brow product I’ve used by far.

Expert tip: Bailey suggests leaving space between each pencil stroke to make the flicks of color look like real hair.

Shade Range: 12 | Type: Pencil | Key Features: Waterproof, smudge-proof, long-lasting, defining

AMAZON $23.99 $21.99 BENEFIT COSMETICS $26.00 ULTA BEAUTY $26.00

Best Tinted Gel: Glossier Boy Brow

Pros: Best product for a quick swipe to give your brows some color

Adds fibers to brows for the fullest possible look

Highly pigmented Cons: Not the longest-wearing

Bailey explains adding a fiber gel on top of other brow products “adds major volume” and gives “instant dimension.”

The Glossier Boy Brow does just that as it features a thickening formula that shapes and grooms brows into place. Whenever I’m doing my makeup before the crack of dawn to commute to NYC, it’s typically the product I reach for. It makes a world of difference, too.

The pigment dries up within a few minutes, especially if you use this product religiously as I do. However, it’s a hero product from Glossier for a reason, which is why it’s one of the best products I reviewed from the brand and one of the best eyebrow products for thin brows.

Shade Range: 7 | Type: Gel brow product | Key Features: Thickening, cruelty-free, quick to apply, dermatologist-tested

GLOSSIER $22.00 SEPHORA $22.00

Best Clear Gel: PATRICK TA Major Brow Lamination Gel

Pros: A bristle-tip wand that makes its way through every hair on your brow and tames them into place

Excellent for smoothing flyaways, especially at the peak of your brow arch

Well-made hydrating formula Cons: Some customer reviews mention the product flaking over the day, but that has been our experience during testing

Bailey described brow gel as “the little black dresses of brow products” since there are so many options “and anyone with brow hair can use one.” There are two main gel categories: fiber brow gels and clear brow gels.

“Fiber gels typically give a light to medium hold on the hair’s overall styling, however, the microfibers inside the formula give your brow instant volume, which is the easiest way to get a thicker, more lush looking brow,” Bailey shared.

On the flip side, Bailey explained that “clear setting gels are very popular for people with more coarse or dense brow hairs.”The formulas typically have a medium to strong hold and “can act as a top coat for your brows.”

The PATRICK TA Major Brow Lamination Gel is exactly what it sounds like, a clear brow gel that truly tacks my brows into place whenever it’s used. Its thoughtfully designed bristle-tip wand is impressive as it makes its way through every hair on your brow, taming them into place. It’s a splurge, but very well worth it as you won’t have a stray hair. I never do, and it lasts all day.

Not to mention, its formula is quite hydrating, which is only a bonus for my dry skin. Sometimes, I experience flakiness above my eyebrows, so this product is a versatile fix for my parched skin to make my finished beauty look *chef’s kiss.*

Shade Range: 1 | Type: Gel | Key Features: Long-lasting hold, hydrating

SEPHORA $27.00

Best Pen:

Pros: Budget-friendly, so appealing to most shoppers

Long-lasting for the entire day

Available in a range of colors Cons: Pigment dries out somewhat quickly, but not a dealbreaker as it’s largely due to the type of brow product it is (a brow pen)

Brow pens may seem similar to brow pencils in theory, but they are starkly different. The major difference is brow pens provide the same rich color payoff with either a little or a lot of pressure.

After testing some of the hottest ones on the market for years, I concluded that you don’t have to spend a whole lot of money to reap the benefits of a good one. Like any pen or marker, pigment tends to dry out quickly, but the NYX Lift & Snatch Eyebrow Tint Pen will still be your best investment.

One of the best brow tint products, this best-selling brow filler gives you the look of a brow tint, for less. If you’re skeptical about doing anything permanent with your brows, this is the ultimate solution that’s available in a wide range of shades that provide the customizability you crave to achieve the brow game you want.

More than 26,000 beauty enthusiasts have sung its praises on Amazon and you’ll adore how it only takes a few flicks to evoke that full brow look. Cruelty-free and lasting for the entire day, this best drugstore brow product is one you’ll want to stock up on.

Shade Range: 10 | Type: Brow pen | Key Features: Long-lasting, “quick flick” usability, cruelty free

AMAZON $12.97 ULTA BEAUTY $13.00

Best Growth Serum: Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum

If you’re all abuzz about beauty products, you’ve likely heard of Grande Cosmetics. They’re pretty much the best in the biz for hair growth serums, as evidenced by the cult-favorite Lash Serum that’s always one of Post Wanted’s top sellers during Prime Day, and in general.

The GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum helps achieve fuller-looking brows. At first, I was a bit skeptical about the whole shebang. Can a product *really* grow my brows? But, after about a month or so, I realized that not only were my brows a bit fuller and healthy but my surrounding skin looked a bit more revitalized than before.

Its smoothing brush fibers feel pleasing and even hydrating on the brows, a check in its favor. While the price is a bit steep, it’s a great product to use before considering more expensive treatments like a brow tint or lamination.

Shade Range: 1 | Type: Serum | Key Features: Helps create fuller brows, hydrating, clinically tested

AMAZON $73.00 GRANDE COSMETICS $73.99

Best Tint: REFY Brow Tint

Pros: Accentuates each brow hair to give your brows a nice tint

Cruelty-free and luxe feee

Great for thin and thick brows alike Cons: The shade range could be improved

Once I began using REFY, I haven’t been able to go back. The brand is the definition of thoughtfully curated as all of its products are cruelty-free, feel lovely on the face, and are clad in sleek, minimalist packaging that adds to its emerging acclaim.

Its Brow Tint is one of the best options to douse your brows with a bit of color. There’s no “spillage” if that makes sense; its structured, spike-ball applicator allows each hair of the brow to be coated and defined. Plus, its gentle, which is impressive given that the applicator isn’t a soft tip. Overall, it’s a lovely option to use for thin and thick brows and one I’m glad is a part of my collection.

Shade Range: 5 | Type: Gel | Key Features: Cruelty-free, long-wearing

REFY $24.00 SEPHORA $24.00

Best Tweezers: Tweezerman Slant Tweezer

Pros: Excellent for plucking difficult-to-remove hairs, especially underneath the arch

Easy-to-clean stainless steel prongs

Will last for years Cons: Doesn’t come with a protective case

There’s no comparison — the Tweezerman Slant Tweezer is, by far, the best set of tweezers I’ve used. As a long-time brand fan for years, they’re the longest-lasting and never fail to pluck *every* unwanted hair in my brow area.

More than 1,000 shoppers purchased this grooming staple each month as its professional-grade tip is always trusty. Each time I use it, the shape of my brows is always A+.

Pro tip: if your brows aren’t well-shaped, other products on this list won’t matter. So, it’s best to invest in this $24 essential.

Key Features: Precise, stainless steel, easy to clean

AMAZON $24.00 SEPHORA $24.00

Best Brush: Anastasia Beverly Hills #12 Duo Brush

Pros: Best eyebrow brush tested

Less than $20, so an excellent price point for most shoppers

Dual-ended design that features a spoolie brush and an angled brow definer Cons: Must be cleaned somewhat regularly, though not a dealbreaker

I’ve been using the Anastasia Beverly Hills #12 Duo Brush since high school. It’s a multi-purpose brush to stash in your collection. Aside from the fact that I reviewed the entirety of Anastasia Beverly Hills, this tool’s chiseled brush is impeccable for defining and filling in my brows, along with the flip side that spools hair perfectly.

It features firm, synthetic bristles that last for years. FYI, you’ll have to clean it somewhat regularly to remove product buildup, but that’s best practice for any of your makeup brushes. I love using this tool with nearly all of my powder and pomade products, including the Anastasia Beverly Hills DipBrow Pomade ($21) and the Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Brow Powder ($22).

Key Features: Dual-ended, durable

AMAZON $18.00 SEPHORA $20.00 ULTA BEAUTY $20.00

Best Wax: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze

Pros: Strong hold without flaking or creating stiffness

Effective at setting full brows Cons: Only available in one color

Waxes may often be confused with pomades, though there is a key difference: waxes and gels help redirect brow hairs, which is perfect for achieving the soap brow trend.

“Brow wax is great if you have brow hair that you want to tame or add some volume to,” Dagdag explained. “You can use them alone or with a pencil to get a full, fluffy look.”

While waxes provide lift and shape, they can be tricky to use. Bailey suggests using them with a spoolie brush. “Simply drag [the brush] through the formula, then brush it through the brows in the direction you want it to be styled,” the brow king shared.

As for the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze, it’s a product many makeup artists we consulted swear by, especially for bridal looks. It’s a versatile product I like to use on its own if I simply want my natural brows to look more taut, or to layer over product to ensure that they really stay in place. If you’re on the hunt for an extreme hold, this is it. The styling wax literally “freezes” your brow hairs into place while lasting all dang day. But Bailey explains that waxes, such as this one, will provide you that grip without the stiffness of a gel.

Expert note: Waxes typically don’t dry all the way down. To combat this, pair the product with a powder.

Shade Range: 1 | Type: Brow wax | Key Features: Extremely long-lasting, versatile

Best Powder: Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Brow Powder

Pros: One of the best bangs for your buck as it’ll last for months on end

Pigmented, yet blendable

Excellent for thin or thick brows Cons: A few customer reviews complain about the color

While gels are meant to sit on the brow hairs themselves, powders were created to sit behind the hair. Therefore, powders are typically best for individuals who want more definition for finer brow hair.

If you have oily skin, Dagdag suggests opting for something more long-wearing like a pencil, as powders “tend not to last as long as other formulas.”

That said, the Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Brow Powder is a sensational brow powder that’s worth every penny. It’s one I love reaching for, especially as I have pretty pigmented, thick brows to begin with. It gives my brows a bit of oomph and lasts all day. Plus, it’s both waterproof and sweat-proof, pulling in two more brownie points for the product.

Shade Range: 10 | Type: Brow powder | Key Features: Waterproof, smudge-proof, long-lasting

BENEFIT COSMETICS $22.00 NORDSTROM $22.00 ULTA BEAUTY $22.00

Best Pomade: Anastasia Beverly Hills DipBrow Pomade

Pros: Smudge-proof and waterproof

Vast color selection Cons: Product formula may become too textured over time, making it a bit difficult to use

While pomades were once reserved for the pros, they are “cycling back more and more into popularity for the everyday brow user,” Bailey shared.

Bailey continued to explain that these formulas are highly pigmented which help create contrast between the brow and the skin.

The Anastasia Beverly Hills DipBrow Pomade is one of the best for extreme pigment and a product I always recommend for extremely light brows if you want to rein in that definition.

Dagdag suggests opting for a creamy, pomade formula if you live in humid weather, have oily skin or want a defined brow, as they tend to have long-wear features.

Shade Range: 11 | Type: Pomade: Key Features: Long-lasting, waterproof, smudge-proof

AMAZON $21.00 SEPHORA $23.00 ULTA BEAUTY $23.00

Best Dual Powder: Anastasia Beverly Hills Ombre Effect Long Wearing Brow Powder Duo

Pros: Soft, blendable formula

Vast shade range

Multiple shades in one product Cons: Over $20 price point

Available in 11 various color options, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo was made to create a soft brow. It’s a tried-and-true essential, even if you don’t find yourself necessarily needing two separate shades.

While I don’t necessarily need two separate shades, I like using the “other” shade as an eyeshadow. Money-saving life hack, I know. The formulation itself is also extremely versatile and blendable.

“Each product offers you two shade options for filling in your brows to ensure the perfect brow color,” shared Dagdag. “I always use the darker shade at the tail of the brow.”

Shade Range: 11 | Type: Powder | Key Features: Blendable, multi-purpose, long-lasting

AMAZON $23.00 NORDSTROM $23.00 SEPHORA $23.00

Best for Sculpting: REFY Brow Sculpt Shape and Hold Gel with Lamination Effect

Pros: Sculpts the brows impressively well

Keeps brows to stay in place all day

Formulation isn’t too sticky or goopy Cons: Price point may be unreachable for some

By “laminating” your brows with the REFY Brow Sculpt Shape and Hold Gel with Lamination Effect, you can get optimal separation and definition either on its own or as a canvas for other pigmented brow products.

The name of the game is “stay all day.” It’s an iconic blend of sculpting and long-wear hold, with its multipurpose design deems its more-than-$20 price tag worth it. Its wax-gel hybrid consistency allows it to be a rockstar brow product, allowing you to achieve a full and sculpted look.

Shade Range: 1 | Type: Wax-gel hybrid |Key Features: Cruelty-free, longwearing, sculpting

REFY $24.00 SEPHORA $24.00

Best Long-Lasting: Benefit Cosmetics 24-Hour Brow Setter Clear Brow Gel

Pros: Strong, long-wearing hold for unruly brows

Long-wearing formula

A flexible applicator that’s great for both thin and thick brows Cons: May be too “wet” if pumped several times in its tube

“The 24-Hour Brow Setter is something I use every day… on myself and literally every one of my clients,” Bailey said. We have to agree; it’s an every day, good-for-the-brows product that you’ll use on repeat.

“Even if you’re not using it to lock your products on, it’s a great product to comb through the brows to create separation and organize your brow hair,” he continued.

The product also includes a custom-molded dual-sized wand perfect for any and all brows. If you’re prone to unruly brows, this locks them in place. Its wand is one of the most flexible I’ve ever used, allowing its micro bristles to expertly comb each hair.

Shade Range: 1 | Type: Gel| Key Features: Long-lasting, flexible, hydrating

BENEFIT COSMETICS $26.00 SEPHORA $26.00 ULTA BEAUTY $26.00

How we tested

After testing brow products for four years, here is the criteria the Post Wanted team kept in mind for each product:

Longevity : The whole point of using brow products are to have a look that lasts. You’re looking for a product to either add pigment or keep your brow hairs in place all day (or both), so this is a key factor we take into account when reviewing the best brow products.

: The whole point of using brow products are to have a look that lasts. You’re looking for a product to either add pigment or keep your brow hairs in place all day (or both), so this is a key factor we take into account when reviewing the best brow products. Applicator : The magic is in the flick of the wrist as they say, and the same holds true for eyeliners. For this reason, we noted our impressions of each product based on the brow product category each item fell into, as well as its brush or use.

: The magic is in the flick of the wrist as they say, and the same holds true for eyeliners. For this reason, we noted our impressions of each product based on the brow product category each item fell into, as well as its brush or use. Pigment : This isn’t for all brow products on this list, though added pigment is found in a good mix of the products within this guide. We noted how easily color swiped onto our brows, along with mixing in factors like longevity and applicator type.

: This isn’t for all brow products on this list, though added pigment is found in a good mix of the products within this guide. We noted how easily color swiped onto our brows, along with mixing in factors like longevity and applicator type. Value: This largely depends on the type of brow product but we can safely say everyone wants a good bang for their buck. Sometimes, a pomade or powder may last longer in your makeup bag compared to a twist-up pencil, so this was taken into account as we compared each product to its price tag.

An FAQ on Brow Products

Ahead, our team of brow experts shares the 411 on the different types of products to accentuate your natural brows — including how to make them fuller and more defined.

What should I look for when choosing an eyebrow shade?

“You want to select a shade that mirrors your hair’s undertone (warm, cool or neutral),” Bailey explained. “If you have color-treated hair, or naturally have warm and cool tones, neutral tones are going to work best.”

Bailey further suggests selecting a shade that “mirrors the depth of your hair.” In simple terms, this means choosing a shade of blonde, brown, black, red or grey. The depth of color doesn’t have to match your hair exactly, as“everyone’s hair, brows included, have natural low lights and highlights.”

If you’re selecting a brow product in person, Dagdag suggests drawing lines on the back of your fingers and holding them up to your brow. If you’re deciding between two shades, she recommends starting with the cooler tone.

What different types ofbrowproducts are there?

“There are so many, which can be overwhelming, but it really allows for each person to find the formulas that meet them at their skill level, as well as how much time they want to devote to creating thebrowstyle they want,” Shakeshaft says. A few of these include:

Brow Pencils : These come in different intensities and shapes so you can softly shade in the shape of thebrowor create more defined detail.

: These come in different intensities and shapes so you can softly shade in the shape of thebrowor create more defined detail. BrowGroomers (such as a pomade, or a gel) : These will style and hold thebrowhair. They can be clear, or they can add a tint of color.The gels are like a mascara for thebrow.

: These will style and hold thebrowhair. They can be clear, or they can add a tint of color.The gels are like a mascara for thebrow. Powders : You will need to use a brush to apply most of these.

: You will need to use a brush to apply most of these. BrowPens : These allow you to create fine, hair-like details.

: These allow you to create fine, hair-like details. BrowStencils: These can be lifesaving if you struggle to create abrowshape that fits your face.

What are the best types of products for making your eyebrows appear fuller?

Creating fullness is a balance of seeing dimension and definition.

“I like to enhance the natural texture of thebrowby using a pomade orbrowgel to groom thebrowhair up, to add volume, and slightly lift thebrowhair away from the skin, to create natural texture and dimension,” Shakeshaft notes. “After that dries, use a pencil, pen, or powder to shade in the shape of the shape of thebrowby filling in sparse areas to enhance the natural definition.”

Above all, seeing the natural texture of thebrowhair on top of the color is key to creating fullness.

What are the best types of products for defining the natural look of your eyebrows?

The key to naturally defining abrowis to use a product that matches your naturalbrowhair color, so you only need to apply it in the sparse areas of thebrow.

“If the product color doesn’t match thebrowhair color, you need to apply product through the entirebrow, so it looks cohesive,” Shakeshaft explains. “For example, most people struggle with sparseness in the inner corner and tail of thebrow.”

In other words, the goal is to “color the skin” around thebrowhair to add color and definition only where its needed.“By taking this approach, you avoid adding product where there is already a natural fullness and depth to thebrow, which can start to look heavy,” she adds.

Another tip: Shakeshaft finds thatbrowpencils are often the easiest for clients to use because they’re easier to build intensity with and they often have a spoolie on the end, which can be used to blend the color in.

Can you regrow sparse eyebrows?

When it comes to hair growth, several factors are at stake: genetics, age and severity, among others. While we recommend consulting a board-certified dermatologist for specific needs, you can likely improve hair regrowth through an amalgamation of different products including pencils, pomades, powders and more you’ll find within this guide.

With the exception of brow growth products like the Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum ($73) we recommend, the majority of these brow products aid in better pigmentation and definition in the short term and can be washed away with some of the best makeup removers we reviewed.

What is best for natural-looking eyebrows?

From our experience, the “less is more” approach works best to achieve natural-looking eyebrows. It’s why fluffy eyebrows have been on-trend for months as dark, completely filled-in brows can create over-exaggeration and uneven symmetry to the face.

Generally, you’ll want to focus more of your fill-in efforts toward the tail ends of your brows as the inner corners nearest to your nose are typically a bit sparser. We still give this area some love, attention and TLC, but this application method offers a natural finish compared to allover coloring. This isn’t paint by numbers, after all.

