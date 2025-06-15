14 Non-Toxic & Natural Skincare Brands for Men (2025)

It’s obvious that the “beauty” industry has been heavily targeted toward women, but at the end of the day:skin is skin!No matter your gender, you deserve to take good care of their skin.

So below are the brands that make the best natural skincare for men, from cleansers to masks to aftershave and more.

What this guide includes:

1.Ursa Major



2.Jackfir







4. DIME



5.Grown Alchemist



6.Weleda



7.Everyone



8.Alder New York



9.Schaf



10.Graydon Skincare



11.OSEA



12.Dr. Squatch



13.John Masters Organics



14.Clary Collection

What Are the Harmful Ingredients in Skincare Products?



What is a good basic skincare routine for men?



Can women use products marketed towards men? (and vice versa)

This guide contains product recommendations and we may receive compensation if you purchase through certain links. As always, we only make recommendations that are genuine! Featured image credit: JackFir

These Are the Best Non-Toxic & Natural Skincare Brands for Men

Let’s get right to it. We’ve researched the best brands that make plant-based, vegan, non-toxic, and natural skincare products for men. (Well, many of these brands are gender-neutral, so they’re great for anyone and everyone!)

The brands below carry a wide variety of products, whether you’re looking specifically for a face care routine, or you also need stuff for your whole body, like body wash, hair care, deodorant, etc.

Many of the brands also offer options for a variety of skin types: dry, acne-prone, aging, combination, and more. Shop around until you find out what’s best for you and your skin!

P.S. To learn more about what kinds of ingredients to avoid in ‘conventional’ skincare and why it’s worth it to use natural skin and body care products, scroll down to the bottom of this article.

Carries: Comprehensive skincare, shaving cream, deodorant, shampoo, and conditioner

Price range:$14-$140 (for a bundle)

The team at Ursa Major strives to formulate hard-working products that do more in less time so you can get out the door without any complex, mandated multi-step routines. They have cleansers and moisturizers for a variety of skin concerns, plus body wash, shampoo, and deodorant. TheirGolden Hour Recovery Creamis great for dry skin—it’s incredibly nourishing, yet fast-absorbing. TheirEssential Face Wipesare great for post-workout or on the go.

As you can see from the photos, they offer genderless products, which work for literally any kind of person of any age. Ursa Major is also a B Corp certified company with various sustainability initiatives in place, including wind-powered production, give-back initiatives, and more.

Carries:Facial care (cleanser, moisturizer, shave cream)

Price Range:$36-$120 (for a bundle)

Jackfir offers a very simple clean skincare routine for men. Their 3-product “Facekit” includes a cleanser, a moisturizer, and a shaving cream. It all comes with the EWG Verified label, which means it’s been third-party verified to be free from toxic ingredients like phthalates, carcinogens, and more. It’s also certified vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and made with 70% organic ingredients.

Jackfir was actually started when its founder, Charlie, became informed of environmental toxins while undergoing 3.5 years of leukemia treatment. He wanted to provide a healthier and more simple regimen for himself and those around him.

I’ve actually been trying out Jackfir for a while now, and I really like it! The cleanser is a great everyday facial soap that is gentle yet has just a little bit of exfoliating power. The moisturizer definitely gets the job done—and a little bit goes a long way! In my opinion, this simple regimen is a great option for any and all skin types because it’s practical and easy to use. No fancy routines—just the basics.

Carries:Men’s body wash, shave soap, beard oil

Price Range:$16-34

Toups & Co. has been offering nourishing, organic skincare and makeup products for a while, but now they have a men’s collection, too!

To be clear, a lot of their skincare products—like their deodorant, facial cleaners, and more—are very gender neutral. But now they have a few products that have been specifically formulated for shaving faces! Plus, their men’s body wash has that distinctive “manly” smell that comes from citrus and fir trees.

Of course, all of their ingredients are natural and free from things like phthalates, parabens, and carcinogens.

Our link will get you 10% off your order.

Carries:Gender-neutral skincare (cleaners, serums, anti-aging products, anti-acne solutions, & more)

Price Range:$18-$58

Although DIME is not technically a “men’s” skincare brand, it’s very gender-neutral in its aesthetic and product offerings.

Plus, their skincare is all fragrance-free, so it’s a great option for folks who are more sensitive to smells or just prefer to skip the scents.

DIME has found a nice middle ground between affordability and luxury. Their products look and feel really nice, but they’re not super expensive.

Many of their products are EWG Verified, and they are currently in the process of putting every single one of their products through the EWG Verification process.

We’ve done a full review on DIME, so you can check out the pros and cons, which products are our favorite, and more.

Carries:Luxury clean skincare for the whole body — face, hands, body, and hair

Price Range:$24-$138

Grown Alchemist is a luxury clean skincare brand that’s a great choice for all genders. While many of their products focus on preventing signs of aging, they have solutions for all ages and skin types.

They have a lot of products to choose from, including cleansers and balms, shampoo and conditioner,shaving gel, and more. They also have refillable options to help cut back on waste.

It’s all PETA-approved vegan and cruelty-free, gluten-free, reef-friendly, and biodegradable. Some of the ingredients are certified organic, while they’re all free from things like parabens, artificial fragrance, synthetic dyes, and more.

Carries:Pretty much any kind of skincare and body product you could need

Price Range:$10-$50 (for a bundle)

Weleda has been around for 100 years now! Building ethical partnerships with biodynamic farms around the world, the Weleda team has very strict standards when it comes to sourcing the best minerals, essential oils, and flower, fruit, and root extracts.

They carry a wide range of products for your face and body, whether you’re looking for something for dry skin, sensitive, aging skin, or something else. They have cleansers, shave cream, aftershave, and a variety of different moisturizers (including their ultra-popular “Skin Food”). While most of their products are perfectly unisex, they do have aman-specific collection.

Also, note that Weleda does include “Fragrance” in the ingredient lists for some of their products, but they only use natural essential oils. If you have sensitivities to any specific essential oils, you’ll want to either skip this brand or stick to their fragrance-free options.

Carries:Body wash, shampoo, lotion, hand soap, hand sanitizer

Price Range:$12-$84 (for a big refill bottle)

Everyone bears that brand name for a reason — their products are truly meant for everyone! Men, women, kids, and everyone in between can feel good about using these body care products. They don’t have as many options for facial care, but their 3-in-1 soap functions as a body wash, shampoo, and bubble bath. They carry several different scents, as well as a fragrance-free option.

They’re affordable, EWG-verified, Leaping Bunny cruelty-free, and B Corp certified. Plus, they’re available in a lot of big box stores likeWalmart. If you’re looking for natural skincare for men that’ssuper simple,Everyone is a great choice.

Carries:Facial skincare, lip balm accessories (gua sha, facial brush)

Price Range:$8-$172 (for a bundle)

Alder New York’s cleanser, moisturizer, serum, and masks are meant for all faces (regardless of gender). It’s more of a luxury skincare brand, but still comes in at a reasonable price point.

They use natural ingredients like collagen-boosting sea botanicals, hyaluronic acid (which is naturally found in our bodies), and organic herbs. Their products are EWG Verified for safe ingredients as well as Vegan Action verified to be cruelty-free.

Theircleansing facial brushis great for shaving!

Carries:Facial cleanser and moisturizer, shave cream, body lotion, serum, mask

Price Range:$28-$89

Another great option for natural men’s skincare, Schaf’s all-natural, vegan-friendly facial care products blend the healing powers of plant-based botanicals together with high-performance hydration technology. They’re designed to calm, heal, rejuvenate, replenish, and protect skin from age stressors and pollution. Many of the ingredients they use are certified organic as well.

Carries:Face care (like cleanser, serum, and cream) and body care (like all-over soap and lotion)

Price Range:$25-$87

Graydon Skincare relies on clinically-proven superfood ingredients (like broccoli, berries, chia, and avocados!) to provide you with results-driven natural skincare for men. You can shop according to your routine or skin type, whether you need something for dry skin, acne-prone, anti-aging, or something else.

Their products are Leaping Bunny certified vegan and cruelty-free, and they are Good Face Project approved for safe ingredients. They also have several other sustainability initiatives in place as well, including tree planting and give-back programs.

Carries:Skincare (cleansers, creams, serums, etc.), body care (soaps, scrubs, lotions), tools (gua sha, body brush)

Price Range: $18-$158 (for a bundle)

This is the brand for surfers and sea lovers! OSEA is another great option for plant-based, unisex skin and body care. Their products feel luxurious but are in the middle range in terms of price.

They have a variety of different products, most of which use nourishing ingredients from the sea—likeseaweed! One of my favorite products is their dailyProtection Cream, which is meant to provide a layer of protection against the environmental pollutants around you. They have a lot of great options for anti-aging as well.

All of OSEA’s products are Leaping Bunny certified vegan and cruelty-free. They have various sustainability initiatives in place as well, including environmental non-profit support.

Use code THEFILTERY10 for 10% off your first order.

Carries:Bar soap, haircare (shampoo & conditioner), deodorant, toothpaste, beard oil

Price Range:$7-$30 (for a bundle)

Dr. Squatch has more of a “rustic, outdoor, manly” vibe to it. It also comes in at a more affordable price point compared to some of the other clean mens’ grooming brands featured here.

Starting with natural bar soap, Dr. Squatch carries 11 scents that “produce an intoxicatingly thick, foamy lather.” But they don’t stop there—they also have a line of hair care, deodorant, beard oil, and more. They make it super easy to make sure you have everything you need with theirquiz(to match your scent preferences and lifestyle), starter bundles, and soap subscriptions. AND, they have fun limited edition collections likeStar WarsandBatman, which make great gift ideas.

And of course, they prioritize transparency and natural ingredients, making sure there are no phthalates, parabens, or otherharmful ingredients. When it comes to natural skincare for men, the team at Dr. Squatch knows what they’re doing.

Carries:Skincare (cleanser, moisturizer, serum, lip balm), hair care (shampoo, conditioner, mask, styling gel, hairspray, follicle treatment), body care (bar soap, liquid body wash, lotion)

Price Range:$8-$47 (for a bundle)

John Masters was a leading stylist in New York City back in the 90s when he wanted to provide a clean beauty solution for his clients (and beyond).

Today, the John Masters Organics brand has stores throughout the U.S. and Japan, offering a variety of natural skincare products that use organic ingredients (many of them certified by USDA and/or Ecocert).

Carries:Bar soaps, all-over balms, face serums, hair oil

Price Range:$15-$126 (for a bundle)

Clary Collection is one of the few gender-neutral skincare brands that is MADE SAFE certified, which is one of the most stringent third-party certifications for safe ingredients!

Their bar soaps can be used on the whole body, but they’re gentle enough to be used on your face as well. Their balms are truly multi-use: they’re not only great for deep moisturizing, but also for scars, tattoos, acne, and more. They’re safe for all ages, so dads can use them on the little ones as well. You also may want to check out theirhair oil, which is great for beards!

TheirStarter Setis a great place to begin if you want to try out their products for the first time.

Use code THEFILTERY20 for 20% off your order.

What Are the Harmful Ingredients in Skincare Products?

Despite what many people believe, there isn’t very much regulation in the skincare industry. There areloopholesthat allow companies to not fully disclose their ingredients, and chemicals arenot always fully testedfor safety before they hit the shelves.

Because of this, there are various harsh chemicals found in skincare products—from skin irritants that can lead to eczema flair ups, to endocrine disruptors that can contribute to the growingmale fertility crisis.

So, here are some of the ingredients you’ll want to avoid in skincare:

Parabens: Often found in many cleansers, soaps, and moisturizers, parabens are preservatives that are also endocrine disruptors, which means they can interfere with essential hormonal functions in the body and potentially cause chronic conditions over time.

Sulfates: A petrochemical byproduct, sulfates can cause skin irritation and allergic reactions and are commonly found in things like body wash. They are not carcinogenic or endocrine-disrupting, but if you have sensitive skin, you’ll want to watch out for them.

Synthetic Fragrance: Under federal law to protect “trade secrets,” companies are not required to disclose what is actually in their fragrance—it could potentially contain a whole host of toxic chemicals that can cause allergic reactions and more.

Phthalates: Used to make fragrances stick to skin, many scented cleaners and moisturizers contain phthalates, which are endocrine disruptors. Phthalates will almost never be listed on ingredient labels, since they can be included under the fragrance loophole.

Butylatedhydroxy Anisole and Butylated Hydroxytoluene: These are synthetic antioxidants that are likely carcinogenic and may cause liver damage.

Oxybenzone: This ingredient is found in sunscreen as well as moisturizers that have sunscreen in it. It’s been linked to things like skin sensitization, allergic reactions, and hormone disruption.

Formaldehyde Releasers: Ingredients likeDMDM hydantoinare found in many body washes and shampoos and can release formaldehyde, a known carcinogen.

What To Look for In Non-Toxic & Natural Skin Care for Men

So, what are non-toxic products, and why are they any different? In short: natural, organic, and non-toxic skincare products don’t contain questionable ingredients (like the ones above) that are either known or suspected to be linked to acute or chronic health concerns.

One thing to keep in mind when shopping for natural skincare and grooming products for men is to beware of greenwashing. Greenwashing iswhen something is targeted as “non-toxic,” “eco-friendly,” or “healthy,” but its really not. Look for third-party certifications like EWG Verified, MADE SAFE, USDA Organic, and Ecocert. These labels provide a certain level of accountability for brands and ensure consumers they have been vetted by a third party organization.

Even better if they’re vegan/cruelty-free and have other ethical and sustainable initiatives in place as well.

What is a good basic skincare routine for men?

Taking care of your skin doesn’t have to be complicated. One’s routine might differ depending on things like activity level; whether you have dry, oily, or sensitive skin; whether you struggle with acne; and whether you have facial hair. But in general, good practice involves two basic steps:

Cleanse and/or exfoliate: Use a gentle, non-toxic facial cleanser for sensitive skin or a face soap with gentle exfoliation to help with acne or extra dirt. Moisturize and/or protect: After cleansing, use anatural face lotion to keep your face hydrated and prevent signs of aging. (Keep reading for our recommendations.)

Can women use products marketed towards men? (and vice versa)

Of course. Although some brands may be targeted toward one gender with regard to their scents or branding, natural ingredients don’t discriminate. Skin is skin, so use whatever non-toxic skincare brand you want!

Bottom line: Natural, non-toxic skincare products are better overall for grooming and your general health!

To get more product recommendations, info about environmental toxins, and other good stuff delivered to your inbox once a week,sign up for Filtered Fridays.