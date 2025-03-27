14 Types Of Cream, Explained - Tasting Table (2025)

Cream, in its many forms and varieties, is a common kitchen ingredient for a variety of cuisines. By definition, a "cream" is an animal-based dairy product taken from the fatty portion of milk before homogenization— the process that whips all the components of the milk together for a better appearance and flavor (via RecipeTips). All creams have a higher butterfat than regular milk and are much thicker. We should also note that the process in cooking called "creaming" is unrelated to cream itself; creaming refers to the process of whipping butter and sugar together at high speeds to make cakes, cookies, and similar sweetened baking products.

RecipeTips notes that the United States has three main forms of cream: heavy cream, light cream, and half-and-half. Other countries have up to 10 different classifications for types of cream.The main determining factor in what separates the cream types is the respective milk-fat concentration. Creams with a higher milk-fat, per the Epicentre, are richer and tend to curdle less in hot liquids. Although it is argued that some types of cream taste better than others, we believe that every type of cream can be the highlight of a dish— so long as it is prepared and used correctly.