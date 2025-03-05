15 Best Electric Toothbrushes in 2025: Tested by Experts (2025)

Switching to an electric toothbrush can feel like a big leap — not just because of the cost but also due to the many high-tech options on the market. With AI tech, Bluetooth tracking and pressure sensors, it’s easy to get lost when searching for the best electric toothbrush.



But at the end of the day, what matters most is protecting your pearly whites from anything more serious than a routine dental check-up. The right electric toothbrush should make that easier, not more complicated.

To cut through the noise, we’ve tested the best of the bunch so you can find an electric toothbrush that actually delivers — whether you’re after a deep clean, gum protection or gentle whitening.

Best Electric Toothbrush in 2025: The Men’s Health Verdict

After extensive testing across the full spectrum of electric toothbrushes, the Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush emerged as our winner.

It delivers everything you need from an electric toothbrush without loading up on features you’ll never use. It handles the basics brilliantly, with noticeable plaque reduction, properly fresh breath and that dentist-clean feeling that lets you know it’s doing the job.

Notable mentions go to the Oral-B iO9 for its impressive tracking features and SURI’s sustainable option for reducing bathroom plastic. And for those who want to try an electric toothbrush without breaking the bank, the Hismile Electric Toothbrush offers impressive performance for under £50.

The 15 Best Electric Toothbrushes to Shop Now

Sonic Toothbrush

Here’s your cup of morning motivation if those daily coffees have been dulling your smile. The Spotlight’s sonic tech tackles stains without making your teeth feel like they’ve been through the wringer. There’s a dedicated whitening mode, and the three different brush heads mean you can get into every nook and cranny — even the back teeth that usually need a mirror and some creative yoga poses to reach.

The sonic vibrations don’t just shift plaque. They also ensure your toothpaste gets everywhere it needs to be, pumping oxygen around your mouth for a brighter smile. Our testing showed it delivers on the basics, too, with noticeable plaque reduction and the kind of fresh breath that makes morning meetings less awkward.

£84.99 at amazon.co.uk

iO9

The Oral-B iO9 feels like something out of a sci-fi film. It has every conceivable feature, from AI tech that tracks your brushing patterns to a charming little smiley face that appears on the display to let you know you’re doing a good job. Plus, it has seven cleaning modes, a two-minute timer and a colour-coded pressure sensor to prevent you from brushing too hard.

In our testing, it delivered the deep clean you’d expect from a flagship model, leaving teeth feeling properly polished rather than just surface-level clean.

Sure, the price tag might make your eyes water more than a Friday night vindaloo, but this is an investment piece that’ll keep your teeth sparkling for years.

£248.99 at amazon.co.uk

Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush

Taking on the sustainability crown, SURI brings something fresh to the electric toothbrush world. The bristles are made from castor oil and corn starch rather than plastic, and the whole thing looks more like a piece of modern art than something you’d usually find next to your sink.

SURI has also been clever with the extras. There’s a magnetic holder that’ll stick anywhere, and the charging case sanitises your brush head while it charges. No gimmicks here, though. During testing, it gave us spotlessly clean teeth.

The real winner is the recycling program for used brush heads. Simply send them back, and SURI takes care of the rest. This program is perfect for reducing bathroom plastic without sacrificing your smile — or as a gift for that friend who brings their KeepCup everywhere.

£95.00 at amazon.co.uk

X10, Smart Sonic Electric Toothbrush

The Oclean X10 takes a sophisticated approach to dental care, which shows in its design. Its streamlined look is premium, while its ultra-soft bristles make it ideal for those with sensitive gums.

Don’t let the gentle bristles fool you, though. In our testing, the Oclean X10 effectively removed plaque, with some noticeable whitening results appearing faster than you could say ‘dental appointment.’ That said, the intensity levels might be slightly too gentle if you like an ultra-fresh, deep-clean feeling.

On the tech front, the Oclean X10 features a smart display that maps out your brushing journey and emojis for encouragement. A bit gimmicky? Perhaps. But there’s no denying the tech underneath all those smileys — the cleaning tracking ensures you haven’t missed any spots.

£69.32 at amazon.co.uk

Sonicare 9900 Prestige

At £325, the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige sits almost £100 above the tech-heavy Oral-B iO9 but takes a different approach to deep cleaning. While it skips some AI bells and whistles, it delivers the refined performance that made our testers love it. The design is what you’d expect from Philips, too: sleek, sophisticated and built to last.

It’s a bit loud when running, but that’s a small price to pay for a nearly professional clean in your bathroom. And, importantly, the noise didn’t put off any of our testers. They were so impressed that they didn’t want to give the toothbrush back after the trial period!

£298.09 at amazon.co.uk

ISSA 3

Forget your standard plastic toothbrush. This one’s gone full silicone, which looks striking, is more hygienic and is better for sensitive mouths. The brush head has a clever mix of polymer and silicone bristles that tackle plaque while resisting bacteria and playing nice with your gums.

Most of our testers found it a breeze to use, though the oval brush head was a bit tricky for some when trying to reach the back teeth.

With 16 cleaning modes to pick from, you’ll surely find one that hits the sweet spot. Our testers were properly impressed with how fresh their teeth felt afterwards. The real party piece? The FOREO ISSA 3 will run for an entire year on a single charge.

£85.99 at amazon.co.uk

Genius X

Taking your first jump from manual to electric? The Oral-B Genius X might be your perfect stepping stone. There are no intense vibrations that’ll have your whole head buzzing. Instead, this toothbrush has just enough oomph to get the job done.

There’s a handy pressure sensor to ensure you’re not going at your teeth like you’re scrubbing the decking. It shifts plaque without drama, and our testers noticed whiter teeth after use.

£96.99 at amazon.co.uk

Black is White Hydrosonic

If looks could clean teeth, this sleek matte black number would be top of the class. Its carbon-coated bristles aren’t just for show, though. They tackle stains and whiten teeth without going to war with your enamel. Our testing team agreed that the brush is gentle on both teeth and gums.

However, it lacks a pressure sensor, and the cleaning mode indicators could be clearer. Still, all our testers were keen to keep using it after the trial — a sign the Curaprox Black is White Hydrosonic does its job well.

£161.60 at amazon.co.uk

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9400 Electric Toothbrush, Sonic Toothbrush with App, Pressure Sensor, Brush Head Detection, 4 Brushing Modes and 3 Intensity Levels, Black, Model HX9918/89

If you want to streamline your morning routine, this Philips electric toothbrush keeps things refreshingly simple. The timer breaks your brushing session into four 30-second quarters — handy when you’re still waiting for that first coffee to kick in. Its five cleaning modes cover all the essentials, and our testing showed it delivers a perfect clean.

There’s no pressure sensor on board, though, so you’ll need to watch that you aren’t brushing too aggressively. However, its soft bristles are nice for sensitive teeth and gums. It also comes with a USB travel case that charges the toothbrush — one less cable to pack for weekends away.

£209.00 at amazon.co.uk

SMARTECH Sonic Toothbrush with ION Technology

The SMARTECH ION-Sei Sonic Toothbrush combines German engineering with Japanese tech for a cutting-edge clean. Instead of loading up on apps and Bluetooth (refreshing, isn’t it?), it uses clever science. A UV LED light and a titanium dioxide bar in the handle create an electric charge that pulls plaque and bacteria off your teeth.

The brush head is on the chunkier side, so you might need to use some creative angles to reach your back molars. That said, our testers reported fresher breath and whiter teeth. Plus, it’s gentle enough that your gums won’t feel like they’ve been through an interrogation.

£154.00 at harrods.com

Lite Sonic Toothbrush

For those who can never remember to pick up a new brush head (guilty!), Ordo’s subscription service delivers them straight to your door whenever needed. It’s a bit like razor subscriptions but for your teeth. (If you’d rather keep it casual, you can grab the brush on its own.)

Design-wise, it’s smart for the price tag, and its four cleaning modes — including a spa-like massage setting — allow you to tailor your cleaning to your needs. It also has a decent three-week battery life, which beats most of the competition at this price point.

£30.00 at amazon.co.uk

Electric Toothbrush

Looking into the electric toothbrush world but don’t want to spend a fortune? Hismile brings something fresh to the bathroom shelf for under £50.

It comes in a range of colours that’ll make your morning routine feel a bit more personal. Plus, there’s no overcomplicated tech. There are three straightforward cleaning modes — Gentle, Intense and Everyday — depending on whether your teeth need a bit of TLC or a vigorous deep clean.

Hismile has also considered the basics. The timer nudges you every 30 seconds to move on to the next quadrant of your mouth, and it switches off after the dentist-approved two minutes.

£49.00 at amazon.co.uk

Hydrosonic Pro

Keeping things beautifully simple, this sonic brush packs seven cleaning modes into a single-button setup. It’s perfect if you don’t want to decode a control panel every morning before breakfast.

The droplet-shaped brush head ensures you reach every corner of your mouth — but at this price point, the missing pressure sensor feels like an oversight.

Still, our testers reported immaculate teeth after using the Curaprox Hydrosonic Pro. It proved especially useful for those sporting braces, bridges and implants.

£123.47 at amazon.co.uk

Black Series PRO

AquaSonic’s Black Series Pro brings serious innovation to your bathroom, allowing you to get a dentist-level clean without booking an appointment.

This sonic powerhouse emits 40,000 vibrations per minute across four different modes. But the real magic happens after you’ve finished brushing: The UV sanitising dock and travel case zap 99.99% of germs while charging.

Those ProFlex brush heads are clever, too. They have firmer bristles in the middle for tackling stains and softer ones around the edge to keep your gums happy. Six heads in the box mean you won’t need to think about replacements for a couple of years. A proper investment for your oral health, this one.

£69.95 at amazon.co.uk

One Battery Operated

This battery-powered brush won’t take up much space in your suitcase and is perfect for throwing in your washbag while away from home. The battery lasts 90 days, so there’s no need to pack yet another charging cable.

At less than £20 (as of February 2025), it also won’t break the bank if it ends up in transit somewhere between London and Lisbon. Despite its travel-friendly price tag, it still delivers where it counts — getting into all those awkward spots for a superb clean.

£19.29 at amazon.co.uk

What Should I Look for in an Electric Toothbrush?

Before you buy an electric toothbrush, consider these factors:

Tech features: Do you want AI brush tracking, Bluetooth connectivity or a smartphone app? These features can help improve brushing habits but aren’t essential for a great clean.

Brush type: Most electric toothbrushes have either an oscillating (a round head that spins back and forth) or a sonic (oval- or diamond-shaped head with high-speed vibrations) head. They’re equally effective, so it comes down to personal preference.

Cleaning modes: You might want a brush with multiple settings, such as a sensitive and a deep-clean option, so you can adjust the intensity based on your needs.

Timer: Many brushes have a built-in two-minute timer (some with 30-second alerts to signal to move to another quadrant of your mouth) to ensure you brush your teeth for the recommended time.

Pressure sensor: This detects and alerts you when you’re brushing too hard, preventing irritation or damage to your gums and enamel.

Extras: Consider whether you’d like a travel case, charging case or UV sanitising functionality included with your electric toothbrush.

Battery life: Some electric toothbrushes last several weeks on a single charge, while others can last months or even a full year.

Price: Of course, you’ll want an electric toothbrush within your budget. Some cost several hundred pounds, while others you can nab for around 20 quid.

How Long Should I Brush My Teeth?

Dentists recommend brushing for two minutes twice a day with fluoride toothpaste. While going slightly over or under won’t cause immediate issues, maintaining this routine is key for optimal dental health. Most modern electric toothbrushes include built-in timers to help track brushing duration.

Is an Electric Toothbrush Really Worth the Investment?

According to official NHS advice, both manual and electric toothbrushes can effectively clean teeth when used correctly. However, electric toothbrushes can simplify cleaning and help maintain consistent brushing habits. They’re particularly beneficial for people with limited mobility or those who struggle with manual brushing techniques.

What’s the Difference Between Sonic and Oscillating Brushes?

Sonic toothbrushes feature an oval- or diamond-shaped head that vibrates at high frequencies to clean teeth. Oscillating brushes use a round head that rotates in alternating directions.

