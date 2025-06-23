15 Best Lymphatic Drainage Machines To Fight Bloat (2025)

Woman's World has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Ready to slim down for summer? You’ll be glad to know that the best lymphatic drainage machines pulverize fat cells, remove puffiness, and reduce cellulite. Some even swear it leads to weight loss, but is that true?

Since lymphatic drainage treatments can cost $350 per session, DIY-ing it can save major money. However, what does science say about these weight loss claims, and is it worth trying? We’ve done the research, talked to the expƒerts, and are ready to give you the skinny on these intriguing devices.

Do lymphatic drainage machines work?

Let me guess, you’re looking into the best lymphatic drainage machines because you want to drop some pounds. You’re not alone. Thanks to the popularity of gua sha tools, there’s lots of chatter about the advantages of lymphatic drainage.

The lymphatic system is part of the cardiovascular system, and protects the body from infection. It’s filled with bean-like structures called lymph nodes that work with lymph to cleanse the body. “Lymph is the fluid that collects debris and waste from your system,” explains Beret Loncar, LMT and owner of Body Mechanics in New York City. “It’s also tied to immunity.” Similar to a river, lymph runs through our bodies, picking up waste and flushing it out via urination.

In general, the body does a decent job flushing itself out. However, some diseases, including certain types of cancer, can hinder lymphatic system function. This leads to water retention.

Even if you’re not dealing with a medical issue, fluid buildup can happen. Inactivity, hormones, and even excess salt can lead to bloating — ugh. The great thing about lymphatic drainage machines is that they increase circulation, which not only improves your health, but the appearance of your skin as well. Are you ready for the radiance? Let’s get glowing!

What are the best lymphatic drainage machines?

Can you lose weight with lymphatic drainage?

Holding excess water can cause the number on the scale to go up. Since lymphatic drainage reduces excess water weight, many look and feel slimmer after a treatment. Water retention aside, stimulating the surface of the skin can also improve its appearance.

Scraping or dry brushing results in a brighter complexion. “[You’re] filling the capillaries with lots of lovely blood that’s oxygenated and bringing it to the surface,” says Loncar. “Your skin is going to look better. It’s going to look more hydrated and plump.”

She also points out that there’s a restorative element to lymphatic massage.“A lot of people feel less bloated, because we’re helping move things through the body. During the time of rest and digest you’re less gassy.”

Devices marketed as the best lymphatic drainage machines will have one of several mechanisms to improve circulation and promote collagen. Collagen is especially important because it impacts cellulite. Sometimes cellulite appears when collagen fibers break or stretch. Diet, sun exposure, and many other things contribute to this. Without collagen, fat beneath the skin pushes up towards the surface, creating those cellulite lumps and dimples.

Some machines, like the NuFace NuBody will use microcurrent to rebuild the protein. According to the medical journal Vestnik Otorinolaringologii, low-grade bio electric therapy is also helpful when it comes to lymphatic drainage. You will have to use a priming gel pre-treatment. However, the FDA-approved device is powerful enough to trigger collagen production, leading to smoother skin.

According to the journal of Facial Plastic Surgery, radio frequency, or RF, can also restore damaged tissue and tighten skin. The Mlay RF uses this method, and is one the best lymphatic drainage machines. It works for the face and body and is great for stretch marks, sagging, and toning.

Cupping, cavitation, and scraping may also be beneficial.

Cupping is an alternative healing method where cups with suction are placed strategically on the body to stimulate blood flow and decrease inflammation. In 2015, the Indian Journal of Traditional Knowledge published a study showing that cupping reduced the appearance of cellulite. Researchers hypothesized that the suction from the cups promoted lymphatic drainage and blood flow.

Cavitation uses ultrasound therapy to break down fat cells so they can be flushed out of the body more easily. This lymphatic drainage machine method has the best slimming capabilities, and can really help contour your shape. In a 2020 study from the Eurasian Journal of Biosciences, researchers found that it was even more powerful than radio frequency in removing stomach fat. It’s a little noisy, but relatively painless.

Scraping, also known as gua sha, is the act of slowly swiping the body with a tool. According to the Cleveland Clinic, gua sha may be good for you if you suffer from headaches and edema. Again, this is probably because it boosts circulation and promotes relaxation. After all, stress and weight gain often go hand-in-hand.

“In general, [bodies] with less cortisol tend to function a little better,” says Loncar.

What machine do professionals use for lymphatic drainage?

The machine a professional uses for lymphatic drainage depends on the reason behind the swelling. If the swelling is due to a medical issue like cancer, a doctor may recommend lymphatic massage or a compression-based therapy.

For non-medical instances of bloating — like excess alcohol or too much salt — a masseuse, esthetician, or even an acupuncturist is the professional to visit. They may use something like Metal Grease Cups for scraping and cupping. I’ve had this done, and it’s invigorating. Although you may develop slight bruising from the cups, it doesn’t hurt.

Estheticians also use pressotherapy, which is when they cocoon you in compression wraps, simulating a massage. This can be great for fluid retention as well as pain reduction. If this method sounds good to you, try the Air Leg Compression Massager from Renpho. It uses heat and can be placed around the entire leg or on isolated sections, like the calf or thigh.

A professional may also use a device with microcurrent, radio waves, or cavitation. The latter is a fancy word for ultrasound. According to PLOS, it’s effective at breaking down adipose fat. Among the best lymphatic drainage machines that work using these methods is the 6 in 1 40K Cavitation Machine. It actually has all three methods — plus scraping and cupping! It’s a little pricer than simpler devices, but this medi-spa caliber machine can save you hundreds in professional treatment costs.

Do vibration machines help lymphatic system?

Vibration plates are also machines that help with lymphatic drainage. The best vibration plates help with workout recovery, improve balance, and stimulate circulation. A massager, on the other hand (sometimes referred to as percussion therapy), can bring more circulation to areas like the stomach or thighs. In fact, one study found that those treated with a massager several times a week for one hour saw a 40 percent reduction in cellulite.

Vibration machines are great to use when watching TV or lounging. One of the best lymphatic drainage machines with vibration is the Armelle Ultrasonic Slimming Machine. It’s hand-sized and includes an LED red light for elasticity.

How can I drain my lymphatic system at home?

Lymphatic massage uses “very slow rhythmic movements,” explains Loncar. “[We’re] trying to move fluid through the body by gentle touch and movement — basically to get the body to do more of what it already does, better!”

Loncar begins all sessions with diaphragmatic breathing, which stimulates the lymphatic system. “Do 360 breathing where you’re expanding and contracting the belly,” she suggests. “That’s where the [lymph] nodes are.”

The best lymphatic drainage machines can be used to keep fluid moving and stimulate trouble spots. Make sure to read the directions for any machine before using, especially if it requires a gel to prime skin.

If you want to get a better idea on how these machines work, watch this video from the DIY Beauty Lab (see below). She’s using the Fazjuene Multifunctional Body Facial Machine, one of our picks. The video is long, so if you don’t have 22 minutes, skip to minute nine.

How often should you do lymphatic drainage?

Each lymphatic drainage machine will come with its own directions and time recommendations. The NuFace NuBody, for example only takes five minutes and can be used two to three days per week. In contrast, a device like the MLAY RF Machine, should be used for 15 minutes, and only twice a week.

Best Overall lymphatic drainage machine NuFace NuBody Skin Toning Device Buy from NuFace: $399 Description

Pros You’re probably already familiar with NuFace Trinity, the popular sculpting facial device. If you’re impressed with its slimming capabilities, you’ll be ecstatic about the NuFace NuBody. It uses the same microcurrent technology to increase lymphatic flow. This improves circulation, and tightens dimply areas. This device is FDA approved, and has amazing clinical results. If you don’t check out the before and after photos, know that 80 percent of users in their clinical trial saw smoother tummies, arms, and legs. To use, apply the included hydrating primer gel — it’s made with hyaluronic acid — and then swipe and hold on your puffy zones for five seconds till you hear the machine beep. This device not only helps with lymphatic drainage —it’s also great for sagging skin, wrinkles, and stretch marks. It’s basically a masseuse, trainer, and esthetician in one, and is also available for purchase at Nordstrom. Promising review: “[Like] home Liposuction — it couldn’t get any better. I wish I would have started with the before and after pics, because I would’ve liked to show the actual proof [it works!]” FDA approved

Clinical results

