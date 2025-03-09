15 Best Men’s Skincare Brands Right Now (2025)

Upgrading Your Grooming Routine:

I’m just going to say it – it’s time to give back your partner’s, sister’s, or mom’s skincare products for good. As a man, your skin is thicker, rougher, and has larger pores than a woman’s skin. That being said, you deserve a skincare routine that consists of products specifically formulated for your skin. In short, men’s grooming is a welcome change from the past.

In fact, I remember I used to use any brand that was dedicated to men’s grooming products. Whereas now, I think there is more demand than there used to be because guys have gotten more comfortable normalizing grooming habits in their daily routine.

Why the change? Today, social media is definitely a driving factor contributing to the healthy demand for men’s skincare solutions. More to the point, in 2022, men will become increasingly aware of the need for self-grooming while on the path to dressing and grooming for success. Furthermore, luxury skincare brands are increasingly targeting shoppers through the online platforms thus allowing them easy accessibility to educate themselves from the privacy of their home. In my opinion, sales have accelerated tremendously because an abundant number of American men feel comfortable shopping online; when it comes to grooming and self-care items.

And no, your skincare routine doesn’t have to have a million different steps. It can actually be quite simple and yield more noticeable results than you might think. With all the choices available today, it can be intimidating to pick a brand to start with. Here are my top 15 best men’s skincare brands right now to save you the anxiety and the hassle.

MORE FROM FORBES ADVISOR Best High-Yield Savings Accounts Of 2024 By Kevin Payne, Contributor Best 5% Interest Savings Accounts of 2024 By Cassidy Horton, Contributor

1. Blu Atlas with so many excellent men’s skincare brands to choose from in 2022, I was forced to apply very strict criteria to select a clear winner. I specifically screened brands for complete product lines with clean, all-natural formulas, excellent customer care, and value for money. The clear winner? Blu Atlas. This newcomer possesses an incredible line of men’s grooming products while staying true to its commitment to skin-friendly natural formulas that deliver transformational results. For an all-natural daily face wash, I cannot get enough of this Blu Atlas Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser. All you need is a dime-sized amount to start seeing results from this formula, which features bentonite and pomegranate. Use it regardless of your skin type to balance your skin’s pH and achieve a radiant appearance.

Product highlights

●Price: $20

●Suitable for all skin types

●Pomegranate Seed Oil and Volcanic Ash

●all-natural and vegan-friendly

2. Lumin

When you shop with Lumin, you’re not just getting products made for men’s skin. You’re getting products made specifically for your skin type. When you select one of their premium skincare products, Lumin asks you to specify your skin type to ensure you get the results you’re looking for. Lumin’s skincare products can be purchased individually or in complete sets, depending on your needs.

To clear dirt and impurities out of your pores, I recommend this Lumin Exfoliating Rub. This gentle yet powerful exfoliant sloughs away dead skins, prevents razor burn, and fades acne scarring. This is all thanks to the product’s unique formulation of charcoal, rosemary leaf extract, and green tea extract, which all work together to reveal clear and baby soft skin.

Product highlights

●Price: $14

●Made for dry, combination, or oily skin

●Charcoal, rosemary leaf extract, and green tea extract

●Cruelty-free

3. Brickell

Brickell is considered one of the best men’s skincare brands for its impressive selection of high-quality skincare products. Using only natural and organic ingredients, this company aims to provide guys with high-quality, all-natural grooming products that make them look and feel fantastic. As if it couldn’t get better, Brickell also offers you a free sample box of its best men’s grooming products so you can see if they work for you or not. I recommend the Brickell Restoring Eye Cream to combat eye wrinkles, fine lines, bags, and dark circles. This eye cream is packed with powerful yet natural anti-aging ingredients, including caffeine, hyaluronic acid, and protein peptides. Fast absorbing and lightweight, this cream helps to brighten and revitalize dull, tired-looking eyes.

Product highlights

●Price: $40

●Treats dark circles, wrinkles, and bags

●Cruelty-free

●Free sample box

●30-day satisfaction guarantee

4. Asystem

Another top name in the industry, Asystem has gained popularity for its high-performance skincare products designed for simplicity and convenience. This company is results-driven, combining clinically proven ingredients with nature’s most powerful healing elements. No need to worry, you won’t find any toxic chemicals or synthetics lurking in this company’s products.

Asystem Overnight Rebuilding Cream is an excellent choice for a nighttime moisturizer. Its primary ingredient is Swertia chirata, a flowering plant known to promote cell turnover and reveal younger-looking skin. Rich and deeply hydrating, this cream works overnight to reduce inflammation and fight signs of aging.

Product highlights

●Price: $28

●Plant-based Swertia chirata

●Cruelty-free

●Sustainable Beauty award winner

5. Every Man Jack

Every Man Jack is another one of the best men’s skincare brands, aiming to create potent plant-based products that guys can rely on (and afford). Based in San Francisco, this company recognizes its responsibility as a producer and prioritizes naturally derived ingredients and sustainable packaging.

Wearing a facial sunscreen every day is essential in preventing premature aging and skin cancer. For that, I recommend Every Man Jack Daily Sun Protection Face Lotion. This light and non-greasy formula contains soothing chamomile and cucumber extracts, hydrating aloe, and vitamins C and E for all-day protection.

Product highlights

●Price: $7.50

●SPF 20

●Chamomile and cucumber extracts

●Vitamins C and E

●Cruelty-free

6. Tom Ford

You can count on Tom Ford for some of the best men’s skincare products on the market. Founded by the man himself in 2005, this company offers natural yet luxurious skincare solutions made specifically for men. Tom Ford Intensive Purifying Mud Mask is a weekly treatment you’ll look forward to. This clarifying mud mask helps draw out oil, dirt, and toxins, leaving your skin feeling smooth and revitalized.

Product highlights

●Price: $67

●Bentonite powder, charcoal, and aloe

7. Jaxon Lane

Jaxon Lane is an award-winning brand that formulates its high-quality skincare products with men’s needs in mind. This company got started after its founders felt there was a lack of quality options for men’s skincare. Jaxon Lane strives to make every product the best it can be, from packaging to formulation. The Bro Mask was the first product released by Jaxon Lane and has quickly become a celebrity favorite. Formulated with a potent blend of 3% niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, peptides, green tea, licorice, and ginger, this mask targets dullness, redness, and fine lines. This award-winning face mask also comes in two pieces, so bearded men can easily use it, too.

Product highlights

●Price: $28

●Dermatologist recommended

●Fragrance-free

●Cruelty-free

8. Disco

Disco is another excellent company that seeks to simplify men’s skincare. Founder Ben Smith was inspired to start Disco to put an end to the never-ending cycle of trial and error that so many experience with men’s skincare products, including himself. Smith teamed up with an ivy-league dermatologist to create some of the most effective men’s skincare products available today. Your skin is extremely important to Disco, which is why they only use natural and clean ingredients. One of Disco’s most famous men’s skincare products is the Repairing Eye Stick. In fact, this eye stick is Ben Smith’s all-time favorite. This product fights dark circles, puffy eyes, and signs of aging with its potent blend of caffeine, pycnogenol, and niacinamide.

Product highlights

●Price: $34

●Vegan and cruelty-free

●Caffeine, pycnogenol, and niacinamide

●Sustainable packaging

See Also The best men’s skincare brands to have on your radar

9. Hims

Hims is another top name in men’s skincare, providing quality and effective products that are personalized for your needs. You start by filling out a brief online questionnaire about your skin conditions, overall health, and goals. Next, you’re matched with a licensed provider that builds a custom skincare treatment for you and ships your products directly to your door. No prescription or pharmacy visit is required. It’s that easy! Hims strives to help men feel and look their best with personalized, all-natural, and easily accessible skincare products. If you’re looking to improve the overall appearance of your skin, Hims Vitamin C Serum is perfect for you. Packed with antioxidants and hyaluronic acid, this serum is quickly absorbed by your skin, delivering deep hydration and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Product highlights

●Price: $33

●Made for all skin types

●Vegan and cruelty-free

10. Scotch Porter

Scotch Porter got started when its founder, Calvin Quallis, became inspired by that unbeatable feeling of freshness and confidence after a haircut. He then decided to quit his 9-5 job to develop high-quality grooming products that allow men to experience this feeling every day. Today, Scotch Porter provides men across the country with quality, affordable, and cruelty-free grooming products free of harmful chemicals. This Body Bar from Scotch Porter contains iron, zinc, copper, and sea minerals that condition and strengthen your skin and is suitable for all skin types. The refreshing scent of greens and zesty herbs makes this body bar a refreshing way to start your day.

Product highlights

●Price: $6

●Vegan and cruelty-free

●60-day satisfaction guarantee

●Suitable for all skin types

11. Bevel

No matter your skin type or tone, routines like washing your face and wearing moisturizer are critical to a healthy complexion. However, the level of melanin you have in your skin can have an effect on your skin’s specific needs. Launched in 2013, Bevel prioritizes the needs of Black men by formulating its products specifically for melanin-rich skin. Whether you’re looking for skincare, haircare, or body care, Bevel has you covered with top-shelf men’s grooming products. If you’re looking to fight ingrown hairs or reduce dark spots, Bevel’s Exfoliating Toner is perfect for you. Formulated with lavender, green tea, and 10% glycolic acid, this toner gently cleanses and exfoliates to reveal smooth and clean skin.

Product highlights

●Price: $14

●Black-owned business

●Lavender, green tea, and 10% glycolic acid

●Cruelty-free

12. Jack Black

Jack Black is recognized as one of the best men’s skincare brands for its large variety of cruelty-free products made with only the highest quality ingredients. This company is committed to providing men everywhere with the results they’re looking for through their superior line of skincare products. If you’re looking for a solution to cracked, dry, and irritated lips, Jack Black NightMode Lip Treatment is for you. Formulated with manuka honey, chamomile butter, and hyaluronic acid, this lip treatment provides superior hydration and moisturization to your lips overnight.

Product highlights

●Price: $10

●Vegan and cruelty-free

●Manuka honey, chamomile butter, and hyaluronic acid

13. Geologie

Prioritizing the efficacy of their products above everything else, there’s no question why this skincare company is loved by so many men. Geologie provides men with personalized and easy-to-use skincare products that contain scientifically-proven ingredients. These products are simple to use yet highly effective, so there’s no need to settle for any less. If you have sensitive skin, Geologie offers the perfect solution with its Sensitive Face Cleanser free of fragrances and dyes. This cleanser gently extracts dirt and oil from your pores, leaving your skin feeling balanced, fresh, and renewed.

Product highlights

●Price: $25 (2-pack)

●Fragrance and dye-free

●Cruelty-free

●Great for sensitive skin

14. Baxter of California

Baxter of California considers themselves the original experts in men’s grooming and personal care. Since 1965, Baxter of California has provided men with top-of-the-line grooming products. This company prioritizes the performance of its products and tests everything at the award-winning Baxter Finley Barber + Shop in Los Angeles. Upgrade your self-care routine with this After Shave Balm from Baxter of California. This highly-rated after shave balm contains aloe vera, glycerin, and allantoin to provide your skin with the moisturization it desperately needs after shaving. Alcohol-free and paraben-free, this balm is suitable for all skin types.

Product highlights

●Price: $20

●Cruelty-free

●Glycerin, allantoin, and aloe vera

15. Counterman

Last but definitely not least is Counterman. Counterman strongly believes skincare for men is just as important as it is for women. That’s why they offer safe, results-driven skincare products that are made specifically for men’s needs. This company is committed to formulating clean skincare products that are safe for both people and the planet, making it one of the best men’s skincare brands on the market today. Look no further than Counterman’s Smoothing Shave Cream for a close, comfortable shave. Formulated with shea butter, aloe, and sequoia stem cell complex, this cream soothes and hydrates your skin. Its rich and creamy texture acts as a cushion between your skin and the razor blade, protecting against razor bumps, nicks, cuts, and irritation.

Product highlights

●Price: $20

●Fragrance-free

●Cruelty-free

●Shea butter, aloe, and sequoia stem cell complex

How I Chose the Best Men’s Skincare Brands

While choosing the best men’s skincare brands, several different factors must be taken into consideration.

Ingredients

It’s an unfortunate reality that many skincare brands out there put harmful ingredients in their products. Avoid using skincare products that contain the following ingredients:

●Parabens: Parabens are used to extend the shelf life and prevent the growth of microorganisms in beauty products. According to research, parabens may increase the risk of reproductive toxicity and cancer by disrupting hormone function.

●Sodium Lauryl Sulfate: Often found in cheaper skincare products to create a richer lather, this ingredient can strip away your skin’s natural moisture and cause damage to your natural skin barrier.

●Formaldehyde: Formaldehyde is sometimes added to water-based products to prevent the growth of microbes. However, it’s recognized by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) as a human carcinogen, so you should put the product down if you find formaldehyde in its ingredients. Unfortunately, many companies will go as far as disguising formaldehyde under different names in hopes that you’ll still buy their product.

●Phthalates: Some companies add phthalates to their products to make the fragrances stick to your skin. However, many studies suggest that this group of chemicals is toxic to your organs and disrupt your endocrine system.

●Lanolin: Lanolin is a wax secreted by the sebaceous glands of animals with wool. If you’re allergic to wool, do not use products containing lanolin.

Skin Type

If you’re looking for products to add to your skin routine, the first thing you’ll want to do is determine which of the following skin types you fall under. Keep in mind that your skin type can slightly change throughout the year. For example, your skin tends to get drier in the winter due to low humidity levels in the air. As a result, you may need to switch to skincare products that provide more intense hydration.

●Normal skin: Normal skin is generally clear of blemishes and not sensitive.

●Sensitive: You can tell if you have sensitive skin if you experience burning or stinging after applying products. If so, you should opt for skincare products specifically labeled for sensitive skin that are fragrance-free.

●Dry skin: Flaky, itchy, or rough skin is a sign that you have a dry skin type. Skincare products with hyaluronic acid, oatmeal, and shea butter are all excellent for treating dry skin.

●Oily/acne-prone skin: Your skin appears to be shiny and greasy. In this case, you should look for products with acne-fighting ingredients such as benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, tea tree oil, black charcoal, etc.

●Combination: Your skin is oily in some areas and dry in others.

Eco-Friendly

Another critical factor in a skincare brand is how environmentally friendly it is. I prefer companies that use natural and renewable ingredients. If you’re serious about choosing an eco-friendly brand, you must be aware of greenwashing. Greenwashing is a marketing ploy used by some companies to create the false impression that their products are more sustainable than they are. Also, be sure to check that the company doesn’t test its products on animals.

Here are a few tell-tale signs that a company is greenwashing:

●The brand uses imagery associated with sustainability, such as a green leaf, to trick you into buying its product. Some companies even go as far as creating fake logos that are designed to look like environmental certifications.

●The brand frequently uses attention-grabbing words like “non-toxic” or “recyclable materials” without elaborating on what component of the product they’re referring to (packaging, ingredients, etc.).

●The company provides no evidence of being sustainable and eco-friendly, such as certifications like Fairtrade or Leaping Bunny.

Men’s Skincare Tips

●Examine product labels and formulas carefully to ensure that they are suitable for your skin type and free of harmful ingredients.

●Avoid touching your face with your hands to prevent the spread of bacteria.

●Moisturize daily, no matter what kind of skin type you have. This helps keep oil production under control and minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

●Wear sunscreen anytime you go outdoors, even if it’s just for a short amount of time.

●Wash your face daily and again after sweating.

●Resist the temptation to pop your pimples. This spreads bacteria, increases the risk of infection, and can cause permanent scarring.

●Eat a healthy and balanced diet low in sugar and fried foods.

●Drink lots of water.

●Find ways to naturally reduce stress whenever possible.

●Wash your pillowcase every two weeks at the least.

●Use plenty of shaving cream while shaving to avoid irritating your skin. In addition, be sure to replace your razor blade often.

Is Men’s Skin Different Than Women’s Skin?

Due to higher androgen levels in the body, men’s skin is different than women’s skin in a few key ways:

Thicker skin: A man’s skin is roughly 25% thicker than a woman's. Facial hair: Men tend to have thicker, coarser, and more abundant facial hair than women. Shaving your facial hair daily can irritate your skin, so you must use men’s skincare products specifically formulated for this issue. Oil production: Men also have larger pores than women and roughly twice the amount of sebum (oil) production than women. As a result, men tend to be less prone to dry skin and more prone to acne. Collagen: Men have a higher amount of collagen in their skin than women, which means their skin is less prone to aging. However, it’s crucial that you still wear sunscreen every day so you can prevent premature aging caused by UV ray exposure.

As a man, your skin is different from a woman's in several ways, including its thickness, oil production, and collagen levels. That being said, it’s essential to choose a skincare brand that formulates its products specifically for your needs. In addition, you want to make sure you choose a brand that only uses natural ingredients and ethical company practices. Along with a solid skincare routine, there are several things you can do to promote clear and healthy skin, including eating the right foods, minimizing stress, and always using a good shaving cream.If you haven’t adopted a skincare routine yet, now is the time. I suggest to practice an effective skincare routine that works for your needs and your schedule. In short, it doesn’t have to be super complicated. Any of the companies on this list would be a fantastic place to start your self-care journey, and I promise you won’t look back. Your skin thanks you in advance!