15 Best Men's Trimmers of 2025: Top Picks for Face, Body & Intimate Grooming on Amazon (2025)

Looking sharp is more than just your clothes; it is about how confident you feel from head to toe. And let’s be honest, guys: trimming goes beyond simply your beard these days. It’s 2025 and grooming technology has advanced greatly.

There are men’s trimmers that can do it all, from your face, to your body, and even those sensitive areas down below. It’s easier than ever, but with so many options available, what will give you the most bang for your buck?

Don’t worry, I’ve done the work for you. Here are 15 of the most versatile and critically acclaimed men’s trimmers currently available on Amazon in 2025 that will ensure you look sharp wherever grooming takes you.

1. Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 9000

The Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 9000 is a comprehensive grooming tool designed to cater to various grooming needs, including beard, hair, and body trimming. It features DualCut technology with self-sharpening blades, ensuring precision and durability. The trimmer comes with a premium metal body and offers a wide array of attachments, making it a versatile choice for users seeking an all-in-one grooming solution.

Pros:

The trimmer includes 21 attachments, allowing for a customized grooming experience for different hair lengths and styles. Long-Lasting Battery Life: Users have reported extended battery performance, reducing the need for frequent charging.

Users have reported extended battery performance, reducing the need for frequent charging. Durable Metal Construction: The robust build quality ensures longevity and a premium feel during use.

Cons:

The premium features come at a higher price point, which might not fit all budgets. Numerous Attachments Can Be Overwhelming: The extensive range of accessories may be confusing for some users, requiring time to familiarize themselves with each component.

Customer Review:

“The Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 9000 has exceeded my expectations in every aspect. Its exceptional grooming performance, long-lasting battery, and versatile attachments make it a top choice.”

2. Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000

The Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000 is a versatile all-in-one grooming kit designed for comprehensive head-to-toe maintenance. Equipped with DualCut technology, it offers maximum precision with self-sharpening blades that remain effective over extended use.

The trimmer boasts a durable metal body and comes with 23 pieces, including various combs and attachments, catering to beard trimming, body grooming, and even detailing. Its powerful lithium-ion battery delivers up to 5 hours of cordless use, and the device is fully washable for easy cleaning.

Pros:

The stainless steel design provides a premium feel and ensures durability. Extensive Range of Attachments: With 23 pieces, it accommodates a wide array of grooming needs, from haircuts to detailed facial grooming.

With 23 pieces, it accommodates a wide array of grooming needs, from haircuts to detailed facial grooming. Impressive Battery Life: Offers up to 5 hours of cordless use on a full charge, reducing the need for frequent recharging.

Cons:

Not Suitable for Use in the Shower: Despite being washable, it is not designed for use during showering.

Despite being washable, it is not designed for use during showering. Some Users May Find It Bulky: The multitude of attachments and the trimmer’s size might be overwhelming for those seeking a more compact solution.

Customer Review:

“This shaver is solid and far better than my old one. From a 5-minute shave with my old shaver to a quick 2-minute shave if you have a bit of facial hair. It has lots of different attachments for different parts of the body as well as maintaining a beard.”

3. Gillette i7 Intimate Men’s Premium Pubic Hair Trimmer

The Gillette i7 Intimate Men’s Premium Pubic Hair Trimmer is specifically designed for men’s intimate grooming needs. It features a waterproof, cordless design, making it suitable for both wet and dry use. The trimmer includes lifetime sharp blades that ensure a consistently close shave without irritation. Its ergonomic handle provides a comfortable grip, allowing for precise control during grooming sessions.

Pros:

Designed to minimize nicks and cuts, providing a gentle grooming experience. Waterproof Design: Suitable for use in the shower, enhancing convenience and ease of cleaning.

Suitable for use in the shower, enhancing convenience and ease of cleaning. Ergonomic Handle: Offers a comfortable and secure grip for precise grooming.

Cons:

Some users may desire longer battery performance for extended grooming sessions. Limited Attachments: Comes with two combs, which may not cater to all length preferences.

Customer Review:

“I’ve had one since the start of the year. No nicks or pulls, and no complaints.”

4. Wahl Pro Series Forever Blade Stainless Steel Cordless Rechargeable Beard Trimmer

The Wahl Pro Series Forever Blade Beard Trimmer is a high-quality grooming tool designed for precision and durability. Featuring a Black Diamond Hard Carbon Coating on the trimmer blades, it provides a smoother and cooler cutting experience with near-zero gap cutting capability.

The trimmer is cordless, rechargeable via USB, and boasts a no-slip grip for enhanced control during use. Made in the USA, this model emphasizes quality craftsmanship.

Pros:

Users have reported extended usage without frequent recharging, making it convenient for regular grooming sessions. USB Rechargeable Design: The trimmer’s USB charging capability offers versatile and easy charging options, suitable for both home and travel.

The trimmer’s USB charging capability offers versatile and easy charging options, suitable for both home and travel. Durable Stainless Steel Blade: The Black Diamond Hard Carbon Coated blades are known for their durability and long-lasting performance, ensuring consistent cutting quality.

The Black Diamond Hard Carbon Coated blades are known for their durability and long-lasting performance, ensuring consistent cutting quality. Waterproof: The trimmer is fully waterproof, allowing for easy cleaning and maintenance, and offering the flexibility of wet or dry use.

The trimmer is fully waterproof, allowing for easy cleaning and maintenance, and offering the flexibility of wet or dry use. Multiple Attachments: It includes various attachments such as a precision trimmer blade, detail trimmer attachment, and nose/ear trimmer attachment, providing versatile grooming options.

Cons:

Power Issues: Some users have noted that the main blade may pull instead of cutting, indicating potential power limitations.

Some users have noted that the main blade may pull instead of cutting, indicating potential power limitations. Suitability for Sensitive Areas: There are concerns regarding its effectiveness and comfort when used on sensitive areas, suggesting it may not be ideal for all grooming needs.

Customer Review:

“These clippers are great for people new to cutting hair, fade very well and are durable and don’t require much maintenance. You get a lot for what you pay for.”

5. The Braun Series 9 Trimmer

The Braun Series 9 Electric Razor is a top-tier grooming device designed for men seeking a close and comfortable shave. Featuring advanced SyncroSonic™ technology, it delivers 40,000 cutting actions per minute, adapting to the density of your beard for an efficient shave.

This model is both rechargeable and suitable for wet and dry use, offering flexibility in your grooming routine. The included Clean & Charge Station automatically cleans, lubricates, and charges the shaver, ensuring optimal performance. A premium travel case is also provided for convenience during travel.

Pros:

Users have reported exceptionally smooth shaves, with one stating it provided the “closest shave I ever had!” Wet and Dry Functionality: The shaver is fully waterproof, allowing for use with shaving foam, gel, or even under the shower for a refreshing experience.

The shaver is fully waterproof, allowing for use with shaving foam, gel, or even under the shower for a refreshing experience. Automatic Cleaning: The 5-in-1 SmartCare Center intelligently selects the necessary cleaning program, automatically charges, and hygienically cleans, lubricates, and dries your shaver.

Cons:

The Braun Series 9 is positioned in the higher price range, which may be a consideration for budget-conscious consumers. Performance on Longer Beards: Some users have reported that the shaver may struggle with longer or thicker beard growth, suggesting it performs best with regular use.

Customer Review:

“What a terrific shave! I was surprised how quickly it took down my beard! My face felt mostly baby smooth! Something I am not used to even with a blade!”

6. Philips Norelco Shaver Series 9000 Prestige (Model SP9886/89)

The Philips Norelco Shaver Series 9000 Prestige, model SP9886/89, is a high-end electric shaver designed to provide a close and comfortable shave. It features advanced technologies and comes with several accessories to enhance the shaving experience.

Key Features:

Lift & Cut System: This patented system gently lifts each hair before cutting it precisely at skin level, achieving closeness up to 0.00mm.

This patented system gently lifts each hair before cutting it precisely at skin level, achieving closeness up to 0.00mm. SenseIQ Technology: Adapts to the contours of your face and the density of your beard, ensuring a personalized and efficient shave.

Adapts to the contours of your face and the density of your beard, ensuring a personalized and efficient shave. Hydro SkinGlide Coating: The shaver head is equipped with a special coating containing 500,000 micro-beads per square centimeter, providing 50% smoother movement across the face and enhancing comfort.

The shaver head is equipped with a special coating containing 500,000 micro-beads per square centimeter, providing 50% smoother movement across the face and enhancing comfort. Ultraflex Suspension System: The fully flexible heads adapt to every contour of your face, capturing even difficult hairs in the neck area for an exceptionally smooth shave.

The fully flexible heads adapt to every contour of your face, capturing even difficult hairs in the neck area for an exceptionally smooth shave. Wet & Dry Shaving: Suitable for both wet and dry use, allowing you to shave with or without shaving cream or gel, and even in the shower.

Suitable for both wet and dry use, allowing you to shave with or without shaving cream or gel, and even in the shower. Qi Wireless Charging Pad: The shaver comes with a wireless charging pad, offering convenient and modern charging options.

Pros:

Exceptional Closeness: Users have reported that the S9000 Prestige provides a shave as close as, or even closer than, traditional blade shaving.

Users have reported that the S9000 Prestige provides a shave as close as, or even closer than, traditional blade shaving. Comfortable Shaving Experience: The advanced technologies reduce irritation, making it suitable for sensitive skin.

The advanced technologies reduce irritation, making it suitable for sensitive skin. Versatile Accessories: The inclusion of a precision trimmer and nose trimmer adds versatility to your grooming routine.

Cons:

The premium features come with a higher cost compared to other electric shavers. Cleaning Pod Maintenance: While the cleaning pod offers convenience, it requires regular replacement of cleaning cartridges, adding to the ongoing maintenance cost.

Customer Review:

“The Philips Norelco S9000 Prestige provides as close a shave as you can get with an electric shaver. This is definitely an elite shaver!”

7. Panasonic ER-GB42 Beard Trimmer

The Panasonic ER-GB42 Beard Trimmer is a compact and ergonomic grooming tool designed for precision and convenience. It offers 19 adjustable length settings, ranging from 0.5mm to 10mm, accessible through a precision dial, allowing for detailed and customized grooming. The trimmer is cordless, rechargeable, and fully washable, making it suitable for both wet and dry use. Its rubberized grip ensures comfortable handling during use.

Pros:

The 19 adjustable length settings provide versatility for various beard styles and lengths. Easy to Clean: Being fully washable, the trimmer allows for straightforward maintenance by simply rinsing under water.

Being fully washable, the trimmer allows for straightforward maintenance by simply rinsing under water. Ergonomic Design: The rubberized grip and compact size ensure comfortable and precise handling during grooming sessions.

Cons:

Not Suitable for Very Thick Hair: The small cutting edge may require more strokes and can get clogged easily when dealing with dense or long beards.

The small cutting edge may require more strokes and can get clogged easily when dealing with dense or long beards. Limited Battery Life: The trimmer offers 50 minutes of use on a full charge, but it requires 20 to 30 hours to fully recharge, which may be inconvenient for frequent users.

Customer Review:

“The ultra-sharp, hypoallergenic blades designed into this exceptional cutting system are precision-honed to an acute 45° angle to create the perfect edge for trimming even the thickest, most dense, and unruly hair.”

8. MANSPOT Manscape Pubic Hair Trimmer for Men and Women

The MANSPOT Manscape Pubic Hair Trimmer is a versatile grooming tool designed for both men and women, focusing on safe and effective trimming of sensitive areas. It features hypoallergenic ceramic blade heads, ensuring a gentle grooming experience without nicks or burns.

The trimmer is waterproof, suitable for both wet and dry use, and offers up to 90 minutes of usage on a full charge. Its ergonomic design and powerful 6,000 RPM motor make it a reliable choice for maintaining personal hygiene.

Pros:

Users have reported that the MANSPOT trimmer provides a close shave without causing nicks or cuts, particularly in sensitive areas. Versatile Use: The trimmer is suitable for various body areas, including the groin, armpits, legs, and more, making it a comprehensive grooming tool.

The trimmer is suitable for various body areas, including the groin, armpits, legs, and more, making it a comprehensive grooming tool. Waterproof Design: Its waterproof feature allows for convenient use in the shower, enhancing the overall grooming experience.

Cons:

Some users have reported that the trimmer may have a shorter lifespan, with issues arising after a year of use. Not Ideal for Wet Shaving: While the trimmer is waterproof, some users have found that it performs better on dry skin compared to wet shaving.

Customer Review:

“I was struggling to find a good trimmer that was safe for the C & B after realizing that Manscape is a marketing scam. If you were looking for the same thing then Manspot is wonderful. Hope it helps!”

9. Wahl Professional 5-Star Series

The Wahl Professional 5-Star Series Trimmer is a barber’s choice known for its precision and powerful motor, making it ideal for detailed beard and hair trimming. Designed for professional use, it ensures durability and reliability, catering to the high standards of barbers and stylists. Its ergonomic design and sharp blades facilitate clean and precise cuts, enhancing the overall grooming experience.

Pros:

The trimmer delivers sharp and accurate cuts, suitable for intricate detailing and edging. Durable Build Quality: Constructed with robust materials, it withstands frequent use in professional settings.

Constructed with robust materials, it withstands frequent use in professional settings. Suitable for Professional Use: Trusted by barbers, it meets the demands of a busy barbershop environment.

Cons:

The professional-grade features come with a premium price tag, which may be a consideration for casual users. May Be Heavier Than Other Models: Some users might find it heavier compared to other trimmers, potentially affecting prolonged use comfort.

Customer Review:

“These clippers are great for people new to cutting hair, fade very well and are durable and don’t require much maintenance. You get a lot for what you pay for.”

10. Andis 17150 Pro Foil Lithium Titanium Foil Shaver

The Andis 17150 Pro Foil Lithium Titanium Foil Shaver is a cost-effective option featuring a lithium-ion battery and titanium foil for a close shave, ideal for finishing fades and removing stubble. Its lightweight design and hypoallergenic foil make it suitable for sensitive skin.

Pros:

The gold titanium foils deliver ultra-close cuts, making it ideal for achieving smooth finishes and skin-close fades. Excellent Battery Life: The lithium-ion battery offers up to 80 minutes of cordless runtime on a single charge, ensuring extended use without frequent recharging.

The lithium-ion battery offers up to 80 minutes of cordless runtime on a single charge, ensuring extended use without frequent recharging. Lightweight and Easy to Use: Weighing less than 5 ounces, its ergonomic design ensures comfortable handling during extended grooming sessions.

Cons:

Designed primarily for stubble and short hair, it may struggle with longer hair lengths and is best used after trimming down longer hairs. Limited Functionality Beyond Close Shaving: While excellent for close shaves and finishing fades, it lacks versatility for other grooming tasks, such as trimming or shaping.

Customer Review:

“These hair clippers did a fantastic job cutting my hair. They never pulled or got entangled in my hair. Easy to clean. Great power. Great results.”

11. Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000

The Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 is a versatile grooming tool designed for both beard and body grooming. It features a unique dual-sided handle, with one end equipped with a four-directional shaver and the other with an adjustable-length trimmer, allowing for seamless switching between trimming and shaving.

The ergonomic design and multiple length settings make it ideal for grooming various body areas, including intimate regions. Additionally, it is showerproof, enabling convenient use in both wet and dry conditions.

Pros:

Dual-Sided Design for Versatility: The integrated trimmer and shaver provide a comprehensive grooming experience, allowing users to trim and shave with a single device.

The integrated trimmer and shaver provide a comprehensive grooming experience, allowing users to trim and shave with a single device. Suitable for Wet and Dry Use: Its waterproof construction permits use in the shower, enhancing convenience and ease of cleaning.

Its waterproof construction permits use in the shower, enhancing convenience and ease of cleaning. Ergonomic and Comfortable to Use: The well-designed handle ensures a comfortable grip, facilitating precise grooming even in hard-to-reach areas.

Cons:

Users may find the cost of replacing the shaving head to be relatively high over time. Not Ideal for Very Thick Hair: The trimmer may require multiple passes to effectively cut through denser hair, potentially prolonging grooming sessions.

Customer Review:

“The Bodygroom Series 7000 is perfect for maintaining both my beard and body hair. It’s gentle on the skin and works great in the shower.”

12. Manscaped Lawn Mower 4.0

The Manscaped Lawn Mower 4.0 is a specialized trimmer designed for grooming sensitive areas, particularly below the waist. It features SkinSafe™ technology with ceramic blades to minimize nicks and cuts, a powerful 7,000 RPM motor, and is waterproof for use in the shower. The trimmer also includes wireless charging and an LED spotlight for enhanced precision during grooming sessions.

Pros:

Engineered to safely groom intimate regions with minimal risk of irritation. SkinSafe™ Technology Reduces the Risk of Cuts: The ceramic blades are set back 3mm to prevent sharp edges, enhancing safety during use.

The ceramic blades are set back 3mm to prevent sharp edges, enhancing safety during use. Waterproof and Suitable for Wet and Dry Use: IPX7-rated design allows for convenient use in the shower and easy cleaning.

IPX7-rated design allows for convenient use in the shower and easy cleaning. Wireless Charging and LED Spotlight Enhance Usability: Features like wireless charging and a built-in LED light improve the grooming experience.

Cons:

The trimmer is priced higher than some competitors, which may be a consideration for budget-conscious users. Replacement Blades Can Be Expensive: The cost of replacement blades may add to the overall maintenance expenses.

Customer Review:

“The Manscaped Lawn Mower 4.0 is a game-changer for below-the-belt grooming. Its design ensures a close trim without any discomfort, and the waterproof feature is a bonus.”

13. Remington HC4250 Shortcut Pro

The Remington HC4250 Shortcut Pro is a compact and ergonomic trimmer designed for easy self-grooming. Its wide, curved blade contours to the shape of your head and body, providing a close and even trim. The trimmer is cordless, waterproof, and comes with nine length combs for versatile grooming.

Pros:

The palm-sized design fits comfortably in the hand, allowing for easy maneuverability during self-haircuts. Wide, Curved Blade for Even Trimming: The 57% wider blade compared to standard clippers covers more area, making haircuts quicker and more uniform.

The 57% wider blade compared to standard clippers covers more area, making haircuts quicker and more uniform. Suitable for Wet and Dry Use: The waterproof design allows for use in the shower and easy cleaning under running water.

The waterproof design allows for use in the shower and easy cleaning under running water. Includes Multiple Length Combs for Versatility: Nine length-adjusting combs ranging from 1.5mm to 15mm enable customized haircuts.

Cons:

The wide blade design, while efficient for general cutting, may lack the precision needed for intricate detailing or edging. Some Users May Find It Challenging to Use on Certain Body Areas: Its unique shape might not be suitable for grooming in tighter or more sensitive areas.

Customer Review:

“The Remington Shortcut Pro makes self-haircuts quick and easy. Its design fits comfortably in my hand, and the wide blade covers more area, reducing grooming time.”

14. Panasonic MultiShape Defined Trim and Shave Kit (ER-DEFINED)

The Panasonic MultiShape Defined Trim and Shave Kit (ER-DEFINED) is an all-in-one grooming solution designed to cater to various personal care needs. This customizable grooming kit includes attachments for beard, hair, and body trimming, as well as a 3-blade electric razor, all compatible with a single ergonomic, waterproof handle. The modular design allows users to add or remove attachments based on their grooming preferences.

Pros:

Versatile Grooming Options: The kit offers multiple attachments, including a beard, hair, and body trimmer with an adjustable trim dial, and a 3-blade electric razor, providing comprehensive grooming solutions.

The kit offers multiple attachments, including a beard, hair, and body trimmer with an adjustable trim dial, and a 3-blade electric razor, providing comprehensive grooming solutions. Customizable and Expandable: Users can customize their grooming experience by adding or removing attachments as needed, allowing for a tailored approach to personal care.

Users can customize their grooming experience by adding or removing attachments as needed, allowing for a tailored approach to personal care. Travel-Friendly Design: The compact and modular nature of the MultiShape system makes it ideal for travel, reducing the need to pack multiple grooming devices.

Cons:

Some users have reported that the motor may struggle with very thick or coarse hair, potentially leading to pulling or discomfort during use. Learning Curve: Due to its modular design and multiple attachments, new users might experience a brief adjustment period to fully utilize the device’s capabilities.

Customer Review:

“I have one and I love it. The versatility is great and the shave is very good. It did pull hairs at first and that surprised me, but then I realized that it was partly because of the angle I was holding it in… once I adjusted my grip the shaves went very well.”

15. MANSCAPED® The Handyman™ Compact Face Shaver

The MANSCAPED® Handyman™ is a compact electric shaver designed for men seeking a portable and efficient grooming solution. Its features cater to on-the-go facial hair maintenance, emphasizing convenience and performance.

Key Features:

Dual-Action SkinSafe® Blade Head: Combines a hybrid long-hair leveler with foil shaver blades to effectively trim both longer and shorter hairs while minimizing the risk of nicks and cuts.

Combines a hybrid long-hair leveler with foil shaver blades to effectively trim both longer and shorter hairs while minimizing the risk of nicks and cuts. Compact and Portable Design: Measuring 4.5” H x 2.4” W x 1.2” D, it fits easily into travel bags, making it ideal for grooming on the go.

Measuring 4.5” H x 2.4” W x 1.2” D, it fits easily into travel bags, making it ideal for grooming on the go. USB-C Rechargeable: Equipped with a USB-C port, it offers up to 60 minutes of runtime on a full charge, with a 5-minute quick charge option for urgent needs.

Equipped with a USB-C port, it offers up to 60 minutes of runtime on a full charge, with a 5-minute quick charge option for urgent needs. Waterproof (IPX7 Rated): Suitable for wet and dry use, allowing for versatile grooming routines and easy cleaning under running water.

Pros:

Users appreciate its compact size, making it convenient for travel and on-the-go grooming. Close Shave: Many reviews highlight its ability to provide a smooth shave without causing irritation or razor burn.

Many reviews highlight its ability to provide a smooth shave without causing irritation or razor burn. Ease of Use: The ergonomic design and waterproof feature make it user-friendly and easy to clean.

Cons:

Some users have reported issues with the longevity of the blades and the magnetic cover, indicating potential design flaws. Performance on Coarser Hair: A few users mentioned that the shaver may not be as effective on thicker or coarser facial hair, leading to less satisfactory results.

Customer Review:

“I bought this shaver for my husband as he was complaining about cutting himself with a razor. It’s small and compact, which I liked. It’s easy to store away. He showed me what it looked like when he used it. It’s powerful and provided a close shave. I am really glad I got it for him!”