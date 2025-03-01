15 Best Natural and Organic Sunscreens (I tested them all) - ORGANIC BEAUTY LOVER (2025)

If you’re looking for the best new mineral and reef-safe sunscreens that offer broad spectrum SPF protection and are made of natural and organic ingredients, I’ve rounded up the best new natural sunscreens that launched this year! All brands in this mineral sunscreen guide are committed to high quality, safe ingredients and bringing you clean sunscreens that both fully protect and deeply nourish the skin. These are effective sunscreens that won’t clog your pores or make you look chalky with that dreadful white cast.

As more and more people are switching to reef safe, natural sunscreens, we‘re seeing tons of new zinc oxide sunscreen drops this summer. Chemical sunscreens vs natural sunscreens are a hot topic, but as long as you are protecting your skin from the dangers of UV rays that’s what matters! From familiar clean sunscreen brands like Babo Botanicals to clean beauty brands launching their very first sunscreen, there is no shortage of safe new sunscreens to try summer. Blow natural sunscreens that are reef friendly and zinc oxide based.

Ultra-light liquid formula blends in easily for a flawless finish without the greasy feel and minimal whitening on most skin tones

Non-Nano Zinc Oxide mineral sunscreen combined with sweet white lupine for broad spectrum SPF50 protection against UVA, UVB, and blue light

Fragrance free & suitable all skin types, especially for sensitive skin

Contains 30-plant based ingredients, including Babo Botanicals’ Exclusive Organic Nutri-Soothe™ Herbal Blend, rich in vitamins and anti-oxidants.

Available in tinted and non tinted version

$19.99

Uses zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to provide a high sun protection factor of SPF 50

Formulated with EWG green grade ingredients and completed skin irritation test, suitable even for sensitive skin (does include handful of synthetics)

Contains Panthenol (10,000 ppm) and Ceramide (1 ppm) to soothe irritated skin, strengthen the skin barrier and replenish hydration

Silky lotion texture

Dries with matte / natural finish and very minimal white cast

Herbal pine scent

$17.30

10% zinc oxide mineral primer, moisturizer and SPF

Contains Green Tea and Antioxidant-rich blooms like Desert Rose, Hibiscus, and Jasmine

$38 (Discount code OBL saves 15%)

Badger is a very rich and thick cream for sports and outdoor activities (not ideal as a face sunscreen).

98% organic with just 4 simple clean ingredients

22.5% zinc oxide

Unscented

$15 on Amazon

$21.99 on Amazon

New sunscreens from Babo Botanicals that are SPF 50

Formulated for even the most sensitive skin types

Available as spray or lotion

80 minutes of water and sweat resistance

This has zero white cast and feels like a thin serum!

Formulated for breakout-prone and sensitive skin

Lightweight SPF 50 serum formula is a mineral-chemical hybrid forbroad-spectrum protection from UVA and UVB rays

Blends in invisible for a dewy finish and no white cast

$40

This is a 100% mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide and zero white cast

Liquid serum with sheer tint

SPF 50

Contains Bloomeffects Proprietary Tulip Complex: richin antioxidants, natural moisturizing factors, and amino acids

richin antioxidants, natural moisturizing factors, and amino acids Contains Kakadu Plum (vitamin C), mushroom extract, Niacinamide and more

$65 (Discount code OBL saves 20%)

Le Prunier has zero white cast and 4.7% non-nano zinc oxide

Plum Superfruit Complex™, which protects collagen and elastin from UV damage while reducing DNA-damaging free radicals

Zonaria Tourneforti Extract (hand-harvested seaweed from the Azorian Sea) and Le Prunier’s cult-favorite Plum Beauty Oil

Great for acne prone & extremely sensitive or allergy prone skin

$78

This is SO affordable and provides SPF 50 broad spectrum coverage

Offered in five sheer shades (Non-tinted, Light, Light/Medium, Medium/Dark, Dark)

20% Zinc Oxide

Con : Strange smell

: Strange smell In a base of Agave Tequilana Leaf Extract (an extract of the leaf of the blue agave)

Get the tinted not the non-tinted version

Reef-safe, non-nano, and 100% mineral-based with 18.9% Zinc Oxide

Oil free formula with a matte finish

Macroalgae, and Green Tea Extract to protect skin against UVA and UVB rays, blue light, and pollution damage

Con : May initially feel like it sits on your skin due to zero oil content

: May initially feel like it sits on your skin due to zero oil content $25

Dry powder SPF 30 broad spectrum sunscreen

For face, body and scalp

In a refillable flow-through vegan brush

Available in four shades

Luxury 100% Mineral, Non-Nano, Reef Safe, micronized zinc

Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen with 15% Zinc oxide

15% Zinc oxide Calendula to nourish and soothe and Knotgrass to improve skin texture

Soothing calendula scent

Light lotion with Matte finish

$68

(My personal favorite expensive luxury sunscreen launch of 2021)

An affordable mineral sunscreen with 20% zinc oxide

Face and body sunscreen options

Available in Unscented, coconut pineapple scent or rose scent

Well suited to oily skin; dry skin mist have well moisturized skin for this to apply and absorb well

Some white cast

This gives a matte finish and slight blurring effect (dry skin types should use their Mineral Drops)

SPF 30 UVA and UVB protection

Does have some white cast

Made with Oceanic Glacial Water, Aloe Vera and Calendula as well as Green Tea and Vitamin E

Oil based sunscreen serum

100% mineral based

Contains algae, zinc, blue sea kale, hemp seed

Dewy finish

Organic sun cream with same formula but in a new, larger 75ml size

Non-greasy, non-nano Zinc Oxide sunscreen for sensitive skin

Blue-light and infra-red protection

$38.99

Creamy and rich

Made with certified organic and naturally derived ingredients

3 in 1 lightweight mineral sunscreen offers a base level of sun protection in a moisturizing foundation

Suitable for all skin types and skin tones

Available in 3 naturally tinted shades

Stabilized Vitamin C to help with dark spots and age spots

20% non-nano mineral zinc oxide

Con : VERY Strong white cast

: VERY Strong white cast Milky, silky lotion

Made in a base of celery seed extract and rooibos fruit extracted

$18.99

100% naturally derived and reef friendly

Available in untinted, light/medium and medium/dark

Thin, moussy consistency that separates

Rosehip Oil, Green Tea and Cucumber to nourish the skin

Cons: Strong natural sunscreen scent, skin should be well moisturized for this to spread evenly and absorb well