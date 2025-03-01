15 Best Natural and Organic Sunscreens (I tested them all) - ORGANIC BEAUTY LOVER (2025)

If you’re looking for the best new mineral and reef-safe sunscreens that offer broad spectrum SPF protection and are made of natural and organic ingredients, I’ve rounded up the best new natural sunscreens that launched this year! All brands in this mineral sunscreen guide are committed to high quality, safe ingredients and bringing you clean sunscreens that both fully protect and deeply nourish the skin. These are effective sunscreens that won’t clog your pores or make you look chalky with that dreadful white cast.
As more and more people are switching to reef safe, natural sunscreens, we‘re seeing tons of new zinc oxide sunscreen drops this summer. Chemical sunscreens vs natural sunscreens are a hot topic, but as long as you are protecting your skin from the dangers of UV rays that’s what matters! From familiar clean sunscreen brands like Babo Botanicals to clean beauty brands launching their very first sunscreen, there is no shortage of safe new sunscreens to try summer. Blow natural sunscreens that are reef friendly and zinc oxide based.
- Ultra-light liquid formula blends in easily for a flawless finish without the greasy feel and minimal whitening on most skin tones
- Non-Nano Zinc Oxide mineral sunscreen combined with sweet white lupine for broad spectrum SPF50 protection against UVA, UVB, and blue light
- Fragrance free & suitable all skin types, especially for sensitive skin
- Contains 30-plant based ingredients, including Babo Botanicals’ Exclusive Organic Nutri-Soothe™ Herbal Blend, rich in vitamins and anti-oxidants.
- Available in tinted and non tinted version
- $19.99
- Uses zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to provide a high sun protection factor of SPF 50
- Formulated with EWG green grade ingredients and completed skin irritation test, suitable even for sensitive skin (does include handful of synthetics)
- Contains Panthenol (10,000 ppm) and Ceramide (1 ppm) to soothe irritated skin, strengthen the skin barrier and replenish hydration
- Silky lotion texture
- Dries with matte / natural finish and very minimal white cast
- Herbal pine scent
- $17.30
- 10% zinc oxide mineral primer, moisturizer and SPF
- Contains Green Tea and Antioxidant-rich blooms like Desert Rose, Hibiscus, and Jasmine
- $38 (Discount code OBL saves 15%)
Badger is a very rich and thick cream for sports and outdoor activities (not ideal as a face sunscreen).
- 98% organic with just 4 simple clean ingredients
- 22.5% zinc oxide
- Unscented
- $15 on Amazon
- $21.99 on Amazon
- New sunscreens from Babo Botanicals that are SPF 50
- Formulated for even the most sensitive skin types
- Available as spray or lotion
- 80 minutes of water and sweat resistance
- This has zero white cast and feels like a thin serum!
- Formulated for breakout-prone and sensitive skin
- Lightweight SPF 50 serum formula is a mineral-chemical hybrid forbroad-spectrum protection from UVA and UVB rays
- Blends in invisible for a dewy finish and no white cast
- $40
- This is a 100% mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide and zero white cast
- Liquid serum with sheer tint
- SPF 50
- Contains Bloomeffects Proprietary Tulip Complex: richin antioxidants, natural moisturizing factors, and amino acids
- Contains Kakadu Plum (vitamin C), mushroom extract, Niacinamide and more
- $65 (Discount code OBL saves 20%)
- Le Prunier has zero white cast and 4.7% non-nano zinc oxide
- Plum Superfruit Complex™, which protects collagen and elastin from UV damage while reducing DNA-damaging free radicals
- Zonaria Tourneforti Extract (hand-harvested seaweed from the Azorian Sea) andLe Prunier’s cult-favorite Plum Beauty Oil
- Great for acne prone & extremely sensitive or allergy prone skin
- $78
- This is SO affordable and provides SPF 50 broad spectrum coverage
- Offered in five sheer shades (Non-tinted, Light, Light/Medium, Medium/Dark, Dark)
- 20% Zinc Oxide
- Con: Strange smell
- In a base of Agave Tequilana Leaf Extract (an extract of the leaf of the blue agave)
- Get the tinted not the non-tinted version
- Reef-safe, non-nano, and 100% mineral-based with 18.9% Zinc Oxide
- Oil free formula with a matte finish
- Macroalgae, and Green Tea Extract to protect skin against UVA and UVB rays, blue light, and pollution damage
- Con: May initially feel like it sits on your skin due to zero oil content
- $25
- Dry powder SPF 30 broad spectrum sunscreen
- For face, body and scalp
- In a refillable flow-through vegan brush
- Available in four shades
- Luxury 100% Mineral, Non-Nano, Reef Safe, micronized zinc
- Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen with15% Zinc oxide
- Calendula to nourish and soothe and Knotgrass to improve skin texture
- Soothing calendula scent
- Light lotion with Matte finish
- $68
- (My personal favorite expensive luxury sunscreen launch of 2021)
- An affordable mineral sunscreen with 20% zinc oxide
- Face and body sunscreen options
- Available in Unscented, coconut pineapple scent or rose scent
- Well suited to oily skin; dry skin mist have well moisturized skin for this to apply and absorb well
- Some white cast
- This gives a matte finish and slight blurring effect (dry skin types should use their Mineral Drops)
- SPF 30 UVA and UVB protection
- Does have some white cast
- Made with Oceanic Glacial Water, Aloe Vera and Calendula as well as Green Tea and Vitamin E
- Oil based sunscreen serum
- 100% mineral based
- Contains algae, zinc, blue sea kale, hemp seed
- Dewy finish
- Organic sun cream with same formula but in a new, larger 75ml size
- Non-greasy, non-nano Zinc Oxide sunscreen for sensitive skin
- Blue-light and infra-red protection
- $38.99
- Creamy and rich
- Made with certified organic and naturally derived ingredients
- 3 in 1 lightweight mineral sunscreen offers a base level of sun protection in a moisturizing foundation
- Suitable for all skin types and skin tones
- Available in 3 naturally tinted shades
- Stabilized Vitamin C to help with dark spots and age spots
- 20% non-nano mineral zinc oxide
- Con: VERY Strong white cast
- Milky, silky lotion
- Made in a base of celery seed extract and rooibos fruit extracted
- $18.99
- 100% naturally derived and reef friendly
- Available in untinted, light/medium and medium/dark
- Thin, moussy consistency that separates
- Rosehip Oil, Green Tea and Cucumber to nourish the skin
- Cons: Strong natural sunscreen scent, skin should be well moisturized for this to spread evenly and absorb well
Andrea
Andrea is a clean beauty expert from Los Angeles, California with 10 years of experience in natural skincare and organic living. She writes for Organic Beauty Lover using her expertise to guide readers in choosing the best clean products. Andrea graduated from the University of Southern California in 2012 and has worked at multiple skincare companies, big and small. Connect with her @organicbeautylover.