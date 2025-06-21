15 Best Non Toxic & Antibacterial Hand Soap Brands Your Skin Can Trust (2025)

Searching the eco market for the best non toxic hand soap brands?

Our list includes 15 crowd-favorite dermatologist-tested, pH-balanced, and hypoallergenic formulas for sensitive skin.

From non toxic foaming hand soap and refillable liquid hand soap to antibacterial options, there’s something for everyone!

P.S. Don’t forget to check out the 13 best refillable body wash swaps for an eco friendly bathroom

This post is about the best non toxic hand soap brands in 2025.

You’ve probably noticed that we love testing and reviewing personal care products. From zero-waste shampoo and plastic-free conditioner to skincare and eco-friendly toothpaste – the list goes on and on. We even put some amazing hair oils and natural deodorants into the mix.

That being said, we also aren’t afraid to admit that there’s something that keeps taking the back seat: Our hands!

Now, if you are blessed with eczema-prone skin like me, keep in mind that you should consider choosing a gentle cleanser that’s completely free of certain ingredients, harsh detergents, and fragrances.

That’s even more true if our trusted formulas are loaded with foaming and cleaning agents like sulfates, parabens, triclosan, propylene glycol, and ethanolamines (DEA, TEA, MEA). These chemicals can be especially harsh on the skin and cause irritation for some individuals.

Other big players like parabens, which are preservatives used to extend the shelf life of products, have been linked to hormone disruption and potential health risks.

Then, we have Triclosan, an antibacterial and antifungal agent that was once common in antibacterial soaps. It has been linked to concerns about antibiotic resistance and environmental impact, and it’s banned in many products in several countries.

So, what’s the best alternative? Non toxic hand soap!

In addition to being eco-friendly, and biodegradable, and promoting a safer, more sustainable world for everyone, non toxic liquid hand soap formulas are crafted with skin-friendly, natural ingredients.

This means that they won’t cause any irritations –or eczema flare-ups! To top it all off, many non toxic hand soap brands focus on sustainable practices, from ingredient sourcing to production methods.

Plus, most often, they choose zero-waste packaging to ship their formulas and toxic hand soap refill packages right to our doorsteps.

Read on to find out more about 2025’s non toxic hand soap brands.

Why choose a non toxic hand soap?

Choosing a non toxic hand soap isn’t just about cleanliness – it’s a commitment to a higher standard of care for both yourself and the planet. Your skin deserves the best. It’s the largest organ in your body, and it’s all about balance.

Non-toxic hand soaps, like the ones we’ve been exploring, are formulated to be gentle on your skin, whether it’s sensitive, dry, or just craving a little love. No more worries about irritation or unwanted reactions, or harmful chemicals– just pure, clean hands that feel cared for.

What’s more, these formulas are often biodegradable, which means they break down in the environment faster than traditional options. And instead of plastic, non toxic hand soap brands choose recyclable and recycled materials to package their formulas. Zero-waste, skin-friendly, and completely free from all nasties – what more do we need?

Are all hand soaps antibacterial?

Not all hand soaps are antibacterial. In fact, there are different types of hand soaps available, and antibacterial soaps are just one category. Specific antibacterial agents, such as triclosan or triclocarban are intended to kill or inhibit the growth of bacteria.

However, the effectiveness and safety of some of these agents have been debated, and some studies suggest that regular soap and water are just as effective for most situations. Luckily, non toxic antibacterial hand soap like MamaSubs exists!

What should I look for in soap?

Conscious Ingredients: Opt for a non toxic hand soap with natural and gentle ingredients. Look for plant-based ingredients, essential oils, and moisturizing components like aloe vera, shea butter, or vitamin E.

Scent: Choose a scent that you enjoy. Some people prefer refreshing citrus scents, while others like calming lavender or herbal fragrances. Make sure the scent comes from natural sources like essential oils.

Skin Type: Consider your skin type. If you have sensitive or dry skin, look for a soap that is formulated to be gentle and hydrating. Avoid harsh chemicals that could potentially irritate your skin.

Biodegradable: It’s important to opt for a soap that is biodegradable. This means it will break down naturally in the environment without causing harm.

Packaging: Consider the packaging. Look for options that use minimal or eco-friendly packaging. Some brands offer non toxic hand soap refill options to reduce waste even more.

Cruelty-Free: Choosing a soap that is certified cruelty-free and not tested on animals ensure that kindness wins.

What are the best non toxic soaps?

Some of the best non toxic hand soaps on the eco market are the Puracy Natural Foaming Hand Soap, the Attitude Super leaves™ Natural Hand Soap, the Better Life Naturally Skin-Soothing Hand Soap, the UpCircle Hand + Body Wash, and, of course, the Attitude Hand Soap.

All formulas are hypoallergenic and free from synthetic fragrances, dyes, and sulfates. Plus, they are crafted with natural ingredients and come in various scents to suit your preferences.

This post is all about the best skin safe hand soap options.

The Best Non Toxic & Skin-Safe Hand Soap!