15 Best Organic and Natural Skincare Brands For Men (2025) (2025)

In This Article Do guys need skincare?

What skincare products should men use daily?

Here's a Step-By-Step Mens Skincare Routine Example

Toxic Ingredients to Avoid in Men's Skincare

Best Natural and Organic Skincare For Men in 2025:

Are you looking for the absolute best natural skincare for men to add to your daily regime?

Granted, some men never bothered with skincare until they hit their 30s and noticed their skin was looking a bit rough. Others have researched and created their very own organic skincare routine in their early 20s.

But, let’s be honest – everyone can agree that finding top-quality mens organic face care washes and cleansers, and natural shave products is not easy.

Not when so many “clean brands” do their best to greenwash every single formula. We did all the digging for you!

Read on to find the cleanest, all-natural skincare brands for men in 2025.

A List of The Best Organic & Natural Skincare for Men

While nowadays29% of men between the ages 18 to 34 years follow a skincare routine, this hasn’t always been the case, it’s no secret that most of us guys used to stick to the basics.

If it’s not shaving cream or aftershave, we’re not interested. But here’s a little secret – taking care of your skin isn’t just about looking good (although that’s a sweet bonus); it’s about feeling good and keeping your skin healthy.

Your skin is the largest organ you’ve got, and it’s out there on the frontline, facing off against the elements every single day. Sun, wind, pollution – they all take a toll. And if you’re into sports or outdoor activities, your skin is working overtime.

So, no matter your gender or skin type, a good natural skincare routine can keep your skin hydrated, and smooth, and even help with those pesky breakouts and dry patches.

On the downside, because your skin is your largest organ, chemicals from skin care products can easily travel through the skin and into the body. Some of them are harmless, but others can cause an array of skin issues, including dermatitis. Or, in my case, eczema flare-ups.

We researched, and ranked the absolute best organic and natural skincare brands for men, to help you create a regime that works for you.

These popular non-toxic skincare companies use plant-based ingredients that are safe for you and our planet. No phthalates, parabens, and carcinogens – just clean, high-performing formulas.

Do guys need skincare?

Yes, men do need a skincare routine. You wouldn’t skip oil changes for your car or let your house fall apart, right? The same goes for your skin.

It needs regular maintenance to stay in top shape. A good skincare routine can help keep your skin hydrated, smooth, and protected.

Plus, it can seriously up your game when it comes to dealing with issues like acne, razor burn, and even wrinkles.

Investing a few minutes each day into an all-natural skincare regime can make a huge difference in how your skin looks and feels.

What skincare products should men use daily?

Natural Face Cleaners

Cleansing is the foundation of any good skincare routine. It removes dirt, oil, and impurities that build up on your skin throughout the day. Without cleansing, all those nasties can clog your pores, leading to breakouts and dull skin.

Pro Tip: Look for cleansers with aloe vera (soothing and hydrating), tea tree oil (natural antiseptic that fights acne), and charcoal (which draws out impurities).

2. Mens Natural Moisturizer

Moisturizers keep your skin hydrated, which is key to maintaining its health and youthful appearance. A good formula can lock in moisture, prevent dryness, and even help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Pro Tip: Go for moisturizers with shea butter (deeply nourishing), jojoba oil (mimics the skin’s natural oils), and hyaluronic acid (holds moisture and plumps the skin).

3. Sunscreen

Sunscreen is your best defense against the harmful effects of UV rays, which can cause sunburn, premature aging, and even skin cancer.

Protecting your skin from the sun is crucial, even on cloudy days. Check out our roundup of the best non-toxic sunscreens and after-sun lotions to learn more about how they can basically save your life.

Pro Tip: Opt for sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide (physical blockers that are safe and effective), and green tea extract (an antioxidant that soothes and protects the skin).sz

4. Mens Eye Cream

The skin around your eyes is delicate and prone to showing signs of aging, like dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines. An eye cream can target these issues and keep the area looking fresh and youthful.

Pro Tip: Choose eye creams with caffeine (reduces puffiness), vitamin C (brightens dark circles), and cucumber extract (soothing and hydrating).

5. Serum

Serums are packed with concentrated active ingredients that can address specific skin concerns, such as dullness, wrinkles, or uneven skin tone.

Pro Tip: Look for serums with vitamin C (brightens and evens skin tone), retinol (boosts cell turnover and reduces wrinkles), and niacinamide (improves elasticity and fades dark spots).

6. Beard Care Products

The perfect trio – Beard Wash, Beard Oil, and Beard balm – is designed to keep your beard in tip-top shape.

Wahes clean your beard without stripping away natural oils. Beard oils are essential for keeping your beard soft, reducing itchiness, and moisturizing the skin underneath. They can also help tame flyaways and give your beard a nice, healthy shine.

As for a natural beard balm, it acts as a leave-in conditioner that not only moisturizes your beard but also provides some hold, making it easier to style. It’s great for keeping those unruly hairs in check.

Here’s a Step-By-Step Mens Skincare Routine Example

Morning Routine:

Cleanse with a gentle natural cleanser.

Apply a hydrating serum.

Dab on some eye cream.

Finish with a moisturizer with SPF (or apply a separate sunscreen).

Evening Routine:

Cleanse to remove the day’s grime.

Apply a targeted serum.

Use eye cream.

Moisturize to lock in hydration overnight.

Toxic Ingredients to Avoid in Men’s Skincare

If you want to be absolutely certain that your natural skincare for men is, well, natural, make sure that none of the following ingredients are in the formulas.

Triclosan – Can disrupt thyroid function and contribute to antibiotic resistance.

– Can disrupt thyroid function and contribute to antibiotic resistance. Formaldehyde and Formaldehyde-Releasing Agents – Check for names like DMDM hydantoin, imidazolidinyl urea, and quaternion-15 as formaldehyde releasers. These are all known carcinogens that can also cause skin irritation and allergic reactions.

– Check for names like DMDM hydantoin, imidazolidinyl urea, and quaternion-15 as formaldehyde releasers. These are all known carcinogens that can also cause skin irritation and allergic reactions. Polyethylene Glycols (PEGs) – PEGs can be contaminated with ethylene oxide and 1,4-dioxane, both of which are carcinogenic.

– PEGs can be contaminated with ethylene oxide and 1,4-dioxane, both of which are carcinogenic. Diethanolamine (DEA), Monoethanolamine (MEA), and Triethanolamine (TEA) – These ingredients can form carcinogenic nitrosamines when combined with certain preservatives.

– These ingredients can form carcinogenic nitrosamines when combined with certain preservatives. Oxybenzone – Linked to hormone disruption and potential cell damage.

– Linked to hormone disruption and potential cell damage. Parabens (Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Butylparaben, Ethylparaben) – Can mimic estrogen and disrupt hormone function.

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) and Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) – Can cause skin irritation and are often contaminated with 1,4-dioxane.

– Can cause skin irritation and are often contaminated with 1,4-dioxane. Hydroquinone – It’s a skin-lightening product and treatment for hyperpigmentation that has been linked to cancer and ochronosis (a skin disorder causing darkening and thickening).

So, with that in mind, let’s get into the list of the best natural and organic skincare for men.

Best Natural and Organic Skincare For Men in 2025:

1. Chagrin Valley You’ve probably heard us raving about Chagrin Valley’s vegan haircare and natural soap time and time again. Can you blame us? This company pretty much sets the gold standard for sustainable skincare! Their USDA-certified organic skincare for men includes everything from all-natural soap for men to organic shaving products and accessories. You can opt for beard oil or beard balm, and expertly formulated soap bars that help flatter the hair follicles and make it easier for the blade to glide across your face. To top it all off, the product packaging is 99% plastic-free, and all Chagrin Valley natural soaps are GMO, cruelty-free and biodegradable. Price Range: From $7.50+ Ethics: Leaping Bunny Certified, Certified Organic, Fair Trade Certified, sustainable palm oil, 100% vegan, non-GMO, zero-waste, plastic-free, made in Ohio Location/Shipping: United States, ships worldwide Shop Chagrin Valley

Our Top Picks from Chagrin Valley:

Our Favorites from Ursa Major:

3. OSEA Malibu OSEA is a natural skincare brand that has formulated clean beauty since 1996! Born in sunny California and founded by a mother & daughter, the company is best known for their safe, naturally derived, and scientifically-backed ingredients that work wonders on all skin types. We love the fact that OSEA formulates with seaweed – a superfood rich in vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that provide anti-aging benefits and loads of moisturization. In addition to offering premium quality natural face care for men, OSEA cares deeply about the environment too. They are Climate Neutral Certified, Ocean Positive Verified, and also run a stellar recycling program for skincare packaging at their Venice skincare studio. Take your pick from men’s natural moisturizers, scrubs, cleansers, serums, masks, and amazing fit sets. We have a soft spot for the collagen dream night cream. The first-ever overnight moisturizer that’s clinically proven to reduce the effects of stress on the skin during its nightly repair phase. You can thank the algae-derived bio retinol, vegan collagen, and five additional vital hydrators for that. Our Favorites from OSEA Malibu: Ocean Cleanser

Sea Minerals Mist

Corrective Complex Price Range: From $32+ Ethics: Leaping Bunny Certified, PETA Vegan Approved, Climate Neutral Certified, cruelty-free, vegan, Ocean Positive Verified, recycling program Location/Shipping: United States, ships worldwide Shop OSEA Malibu

4. Juice Beauty When it comes to organic skincare for men, Juice Beauty is at the top of the list, and for a good reason. The company aims to introduce us to the amazing benefits of antioxidant-rich certified organic ingredients that are brought to you “Farm to Beauty” from their own innovation center in Sonoma County, California. They solely formulate cruelty-free and vegan-certified organic cosmetics for men. So, you won’t find any carbon black, phthalates, sulfates, PEGs, TEA, DEA, GMO, or artificial dyes lurking in these formulas. The Juice Beauty lineup includes serums, peels, cleaners, eyecare, CC creams, SPF, and many more all-natural skincare products for men and women. Our Favorites from Juice Beauty: Cleansing Cream

Moisturizer

Vitamin C Serum Price Range: From $15+ Ethics: Leaping Bunny Certified, Certified Vegan, cruelty-free, farm to beauty, formulated with organic ingredients, sustainable recyclable packaging Location/Shipping: United States, ships worldwide Shop Juice Beauty

Scotch Porter is a trusted natural skincare brand for men with 3 amazing personal care collections for your beard, hair, and skin. They use nutrient-rich, plant-based ingredients including aloe, kale protein, burdock root, nettle leaf, shea butter, and botanicals to hydrate and soothe the skin all while keeping it clean! If you are not a fan of scented natural skincare products for men, this one might not be for you. Scotch Porter has put much thought into the scent profile of each of the products. This means that your exfoliators, scrubs, face wash, and lotions tap into aromatherapy territory. So much so that they’ve even created their own non-toxic perfume line. Our Favorites from Scotch Porter: Face Scrub

Beard & Face Wash

Face Lotion Price Range: From $9.99+ Ethics: Cruelty-free, vegan, gives back Location/Shipping: United States, ships worldwide Shop Scotch Porter

8. Grown Alchemist Grown Alchemist is the perfect destination for natural skincare for men who demand full transiency. Their top-selling face gels promise to reduce inflammation and noticeably protect skin cells from free radical damage while sandalwood and coriander seed oil actives calm and soothe the skin. We’ve also heard great things about the grown alchemist exfoliator which is formulated with skin-brightening vitamin C, rich pink grapefruit, vitamin E, glycerin, and camellia kissi seed oil. The collection also includes night creams, lip balms, face masks, men’s natural moisturizers, and creams! So, there is something for every need. Our Favorites from Grown Alchemist: Day Cream

Shaving Gel

Night Cream Price Range: From $36+ Ethics: PETA Vegan Approved, Vegan Certified, THINKDIRTY Vertified, sustainable packaging Location/Shipping: United States, ships worldwide Shop Grown Alchemist

9. NOTO Botanics NOTO Botanics is a genderless, non-toxic skincare brand for folks who simply want a straightforward, uncomplicated clean beauty routine. We also love that NOTO’s packaging is biodegradable and made of recycled PCR plastics, glass, or metal. Now, on to the vegan + cruelty-free ingredients. Their botanical-powered cosmetics run the gamut from cleansers, and hydrators, to color + glo products powered by organic aloe juice, coriander, willow bark, alpha hydroxy acids, green coffee bean oil, and many more plant-based additives. You can grab an array of different skincare kits that put your needs first. Our Favorites from NOTO Botanics: The Wash

Deep Serum

Moisturizer Cream Price Range: From $38+ Ethics: Creuty-free, vegan, made with botanic-powered ingredients, packaging made from recyclable/biodegradable materials, made with all gender needs in mind, gives back Location/Shipping: United States, ships worldwide Shop NOTO Botanics

10. MALIN + GOETZ MALIN + GOETZis not strictly a natural skincare brand for men. They are genderless and cater to every single person. As a clean and minimalist brand, they inspire us to uncomplicate our regimen by starting with these essential 2 steps and then incorporating targeted treatments such as exfoliators, serums + masks to address specific concerns. Face masks, lip balm, moisturizers, cleaners, eye creams, serums, masks – you name it, they offer it! Our Favorites from MALIN + GOETZ: Cleansers

Serums & Oils

Moisturizers Price Range: From $38+ Ethics: Creuty-free, vegan, made with PCR recycled plastic, made without harmful chemicals Location/Shipping: United States, ships worldwide Shop MALIN + GOETZ

11. Jack Henry Jack Henry is one of the best natural skincare brands for men who care about what they put in their skin. The company uses pure, organic, minimally processed, sustainably harvested ingredients that have been sourced from a vetted supply chain of trusted family farms. The advanced formulas are designed to target specific concerns. Men are obsessed with the super face cleanser – with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, bromelain, high levels of vitamin C, & retinol, you will soon be too! You can also find face toners that balance and firm oily to acne-prone skin as well as creams, oils, and the ultimate “face kit.” No idea where to start? Take the kit builder quiz to create a perfectly tailored Jack Henry natural skincare routine. Price Range: From $24+ Ethics: Certified organic & plant-based ingredients, cruelty-free, sustainable packaging Location/Shipping: United States, ships worldwide Shop Jack Henry

12. Pangea All-natural ingredients and plant-based bioactives? We’ll take it! Pangea is a 100% sustainable brand – recyclable, compostable, renewable, and 100% ethical. We couldn’t possibly describe the benefits of each one of their bioactives, but you can check out the entire list here. What you need to know is that all foaming/cream cleaners, toners, moisturizers, exfoliators, masks, and oils are created and packaged by the world’s leading skincare chemists and award-winning packaging designers. This means that they are as pure and sustainable as they can get! As they mention, each product is a result of meticulous research and development. Pangea doesn’t play around when it comes to our skin and our health. Price Range: From $38+ Ethics: Leaping Bunny Certified, plant-based bioactive ingredients, sustainable packaging Location/Shipping: United States Shop Pangea

Marie Veronique is a USA-based clean skincare brand that produces all-natural skincare for men and women in small batches. They describe their formulations as “microbiome-friendly, and efficacious topicals for skin health.”Judging by the choice of ingredients, they are correct! Their body barrier emulsion, for example, is rich in streptococcus thermophilus— a symbiotic microbe containing high levels of sphingomyelinase (ASMase) and polyglyceryl polyricinoleate—A novel food-based surfactant and emulsifier. As for Marie Veronique’s oils, they are locally harvested from Marie Veronique Nadeau’s farm in Northern California. Dozens of reviewers agree that the line of men’s natural shave products is top-tier! You can find shave prep and daily wash formulas, aftershave tonics, shaving oils, exfoliating cleaners, B3 serums, and much more. Price Range: From $35+ Ethics: Female-led, small batch production, sustainable ingredients, eco-friendly packaging Location/Shipping: United States, ships worldwide Shop Marie Veronique

As the name suggests, Conscious Skincare is one of the best natural skincare brands for men in the UK. You can currently find 9 products including organic skincare for men. There is a cleansing shower gel, a hydrating organic moisturizer, a clean face wash, and an exfoliator. What I love the most, however, is their organic shave gel. It’s loaded with organic aloe vera and organic cucumber extract to help protect your facial skin against razor burns. This means that you’ll get a good close shave and your skin won’t feel sore or dry afterwards. To top it all off, all formulas are fully approved by the Vegetarian Society and PETA! Price Range: From $15+ Ethics: EWG Verified®, PETA Vegan Approved, Vegetarian Society Approved, sustainable packaging Location/Shipping: United Kingdom, ships worldwide Shop Conscious Skincare

The UK-based brand Does Of London formulates clean and natural skincare for men that have no parabens, no PEGs, SLS, SLES, silicones, mineral oils, glycols, TEA, DEA, synthetic fragrances or synthetic colors. Dermatologis also verified the safety of their products – so, folks with sensitive skin, rejoice! This one is for you. The collection boasts shampoos, facial cleansers, shaving creams, serums, scrubs, body lotions, and masks. The hydration serum is a personal favorite. It is formulated with 2% plant-based hyaluronic acid at five distinct cellular sizes and peptides from quinoa to penetrate the skin at different depths and exponentially increase your skin’s moisture retention and elasticity. All products are also vegan and cruelty-free. Price Range: From £20+ Ethics: Organic & natural ingredients, cruelty-free, vegan, dermatologically tested Location/Shipping: United Kindom, ships to Canada & Europe Shop Doers Of London

This was your full guide to the best organic & natural skincare brands for men!

We hope this guide helped you find the best natural skincare for men based on your specific needs.

Not only does a skincare routine keep your skin looking fresh and healthy, but it also feels great knowing you’re using products free from harsh chemicals.

Natural ingredients like aloe vera, jojoba oil, and green tea extract are super gentle yet effective, hydrating your skin and fighting off issues like acne and irritation.

Trust me, once you start, you’ll wonder why you didn’t jump on the organic skincare train sooner.

