15 Black Child Stars From the 90S and 2000s: Where Are They Now? (2025)

The early 2000s marked a golden era for Black child stars on television, with many captivating audiences through their talent and charisma. These young actors not only entertained but also broke barriers, paving the way for greater representation in children’s television. As they’ve matured, their careers have taken diverse paths, with some achieving significant success in Hollywood, music, and activism—while others have chosen different avenues or faced personal challenges.
So it’s because of that, that we thought we’d take a look at some of the most notable child stars from Disney, Nickelodeon and more, their early roles. From eventual Emmy-winning performances to entrepreneurial ventures, these stars grew up right before our eyes. Just keep reading to see the varied trajectories of some our favorite former child actors!
Raven-Symoné
Back Then: Starred in a recurring role on “The Cosby Show” (1989-2002), starred in her Disney Channel original show “That’s So Raven” (2003–2007).
Where She Is Now: Reprised her role in from TSR in “Raven’s Home” (2017–2023), appeared in a recurring role on “Black-ish,” and served as a co-host on “The View” (2015–2016).
Notable Achievements: Recognized for her contributions to television and advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, a five-time Emmy nominee and five-time NAACP winner.
Keke Palmer
Back Then: Led “True Jackson, VP” on Nickelodeon (2008–2011), starred in “Akeelah and the Bee,” (2006) and “Jump In” (2007)
Where She Is Now: Starred in “Hustlers” (2019), “Nope” (2022), currently hosts the game show “Password” with Jimmy Fallon on NBC and her own podcast, “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.”
Notable Achievements: Won a Primetime Emmy for “Turnt Up with the Taylors” and “Password”, and authored two books in 2017 and 2024, respectively, dubbed one of TIME’s Most Influential People of the Year (2019).
Zendaya
Back Then: Co-starred in “Shake It Up” (2010–2013) and “K.C. Undercover” (2015-2018).
Where She Is Now: Currently stars in “Euphoria,” Marvel’s “Spider-Man” film series, and “Dune” franchise.
Notable Achievements: Two-time Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for “Euphoria” and carved out a lane as a fashion icon
Kel Mitchell
Back Then: Co-starred in “All That” (1994-2005), “Kenan & Kel” (1996-2000) and the 1997 film “Good Burger.”
Where He Is Now: Reprised his iconic role in “Good Burger 2" has voiced characters in animated series like “Motorcity,” and currently serves as a youth pastor in Los Angeles
Notable Achievements: Authored a self-help book in 2022, continues to balance entertainment and ministry, and was nominated for multiple Kids’ Choice Awards during his Nickelodeon tenure.
Orlando Brown
Back Then: Starred in “Major Payne” (1995) opposite Damon Wayans, played Eddie Thomas in “That’s So Raven” (2003–2007).
Where He Is Now: Unfortunately, he’s mostly been dealing with addiction and legal issues. Outside of that, he’s been working on music projects with a brief appearance on Zeus Network’s “Bad Boys: Texas.”
Notable Achievements: Known for his early comedic roles on Disney Channel.
Kyla Pratt
Back Then: Co-starred in “Dr. Dolittle” (1998) opposite Eddie Murphy, voiced Penny Proud in Disney Channel’s “The Proud Family” (2001–2005) and UPN’s “One on One” (2001-2006).
Where She Is Now: Starred in “Call Me Kat” (2021-2023) and later reprised her role in “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (2022-present).
Notable Achievements: Successful transition from voice acting to live-action roles and maintained a presence in the industry.
Leon Thomas
Back Then: Portrayed Andre Harris on “Victorious” (2010–2013).
Where He Is Now: Briefly appeared in a recurring role on “Insecure” (2016-2021), released his sophomore album “Mutt” in 2024, co-wrote and co-produced SZA’s Grammy-winning hit “Snooze,” (2022) and contributed to Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” (2021).
Notable Achievements: Won a Grammy for Best R&B Song in 2024 and is recognized as a highly sought-after producer and songwriter in the music industry.
Kenan Thompson
Back Then: Starred in “All That” (1994–1999) and “Kenan & Kel” (1996–2000), “Good Burger” (1997)
Where He Is Now: Thompson currently stars as the longest-running cast member on “Saturday Night Live” (2003–present), he also starred in NBC’s “Kenan” (2021-2022) and “Good Burger 2" (2023).
Notable Achievements: Won a Primetime Emmy and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contributions to comedy and television.
Monique Coleman
Back Then: Portrayed Taylor McKessie in the “High School Musical” trilogy (2006–2008).
Where She Is Now: Starred on “Dancing With the Stars” (2006), reunited with her HSM costar Corbin Bleu in Lifetime’s “A Christmas Dance Reunion” (2021) and reprised her role as Taylor in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” season 4 (2023).
Notable Achievements: Founded the Gimme Mo Foundation in 2012, focusing on youth issues like mental health and homelessness, and continues to inspire through her advocacy and storytelling.
Tia Mowry
Back Then: Starred as Tia Landry in “Sister, Sister” (1994–1999), “Twitches” (2005) on Disney Channel
Where She Is Now: Starred in “The Game” (2006-2012, 2015), appeared in the popular Netflix sitcom “Family Reunion” (2019–2022), leads the docuseries “Tia Mowry: My Next Act” (2024), exploring her life post-divorce; starred in Lifetime’s “A Very Merry Beauty Salon” (2024).
Notable Achievements: A two-time NAACP Image Award winner, consistently recognized for her versatility in acting and entrepreneurship, and for candidly sharing her personal journey through major life transitions.
Raven Goodwin
Back Then: Starred in “Just Jordan” on Nickelodeon (2007-2008), portrayed Ivy Wentz on Disney Channel’s Good Luck Charlie (2010–2014).
Where She Is Now: Starred in “Being Mary Jane” on BET (2013-2019), Lifetime’s “Single Black Female” trilogy (2022–2025), and FX’s horror series “Grotesquerie” (2024).
Notable Achievements: Nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for her debut in “Lovely & Amazing” (2001) and continues to earn acclaim for her versatile performances across film and television.
Nick Cannon
Back Then: Starred in Nickelodeon’s “All That” (1998–2000) and “The Nick Cannon Show” (2002–2003).
Where He Is Now: Hosts “Wild ‘N Out” and “The Masked Singer” (2019–present), launched VH1's docuseries “Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars” (2023), and co-hosts the podcast “We Playin’ Spades” (2024).
Notable Achievements: Celebrated the 20th anniversary of “Wild ‘N Out” with the 2024 “Final Lap Tour”
Tyler James Williams
Back Then: Portrayed Chris Rock in the sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris” (2005–2009), “Let It Shine” (2012) on Disney Channel
Where He Is Now: Currently stars as Gregory Eddie in ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” (2021–present), earning critical acclaim for his performance.
Notable Achievements: Won a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series in 2023 and received multiple nominations for his role in “Abbott.”
Tamera Mowry-Housely
Back Then: Portrayed Tamera Campbell in “Sister, Sister” (1994–1999).
Where She Is Now: Hosted “Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge” (2023), starred in Hallmark’s “Scouting for Christmas “(2024), and hosted “VIP Movie Pass” on Hallmark+ (2024).
Notable Achievements: Won an Emmy for her role as co-host of “The Real,” continues to be prominent figure in lifestyle and holiday entertainment programming for Hallmark
