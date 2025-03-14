15 Creams That’ll Repair Your Skin Overnight (2025)

sleep week
By Asia Milia Ware, beauty editor at the Cut who also writes the column “Why Is Your Skin So Good.” She has covered fashion and beauty for eight years with bylines in InStyle, Teen Vogue, Paper, and Essence.
Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images, Asia Milia Ware
Coming home after a long day (or night out) can be exhausting. Sometimes the last thing we want to do is take off our makeup and do our skincare routines. One of our beauty rules at the Cut is to never go to sleep without washing your face. Makeup? SPF? The debris and pollution that builds up on your skin throughout the day? It has to come off before your face hits your pillow.
Once your skin is all cleansed, we recommend you at least apply a night cream. Why? Well, we spoke to an expert to further explain why our skin is the most active at night. Plus, we’ve tried a bunch of creams and landed on our 15 favorite ones.
Be sure to place these on your nightstands, because even when we may not be sleeping our best we at least want to have the best possible skin in the morning.
So, what are the best night creams?
➼ Our top picks
➼ More tried-and-true options
➼ FAQs
➼ Our experts
. Our top picks
If You Need to Repair Your Skin Barrier
Consider this cream your holy grail when you need to repair your skin barrier. Those with eczema-prone skin prefer it, but it is also great if you simply have combination skin. A little goes a long way so this will last you.
If Your Skin Needs a Lift
This cream is beloved, especially by more mature skin, because it deeply targets fine lines, and with consistent use, lifts the skin as well. The formula includes a lifting peptide that reduces sagging skin and 2 percent bio-retinol to target aging and boost elasticity. It’s only been out for a year and it’s already been dubbed a dupe for Augustinus Bader.
If You’re Having a Skin Reaction
Our senior shopping editor, Bianca Nieves is prone to having atopic dermatitis flare-ups and redness. When her skin is having a bad reaction, she reaches for La Roche Posay’s multi-purpose butter. The non-greasy, shea-butter balm relieves and soothes chapped, dry skin to deeply restore it overnight.
If You Want to Invest in Your Skin Barrier
La Mer The Rejuvenating Night Cream
From $230
Last year La Mer released a new night cream. The new product has a similar rich consistency to the OG Créme de la Mer moisturizer, but it absorbs into the skin quicker. It has La Mer’s signature cell-renewing miracle broth and a marine retinol alternative to repair the skin. I turn to this daily when I know I just want deep moisture and dense, plump skin. It’s always in my travel makeup bag, too.
The Best Night Cream for Skin Experienced With Retinoids
$450
Retinal is not to be mistaken for retinol, it’s more potent. Dr. Nakhla recommends only using it every two to three nights and working your way up to nightly. “I formulated it with proprietary RetinalXR™ technology. This technology visibly smooths, brightens, and firms skin with 250 percent greater potency than standard retinol. It is the strongest retinoid you can get without a prescription, but it doesn’t cause the kind of irritation you frequently get with retinol or prescription-strength retinoids,” he said. As someone who’s often irritated by hard retinol products, I’ve used this as he recommended and I saw no irritation.
If You Like Piling On Skincare at Night
This two-in-one is a thick overlay on the skin that has four barrier-boosting ceramides. It leaves the skin plump and hydrated throughout the night and well into the morning. It also has a hint of citrus. So if you don’t like scented skincare then this one may not be for you.
If You Like to Wake Up With Bright, Glowy Skin
$195
This cream is not as buttery and intense as a lot of others, instead, it’s a lightweight lotion with glycolic acid, polyhydroxy acid, and licorice root to gently exfoliate the skin overnight. I remember the first time I used this, I woke up and noticed brighter skin immediately.
The Best Night Cream to Calm the Skin
We normally turn to Tatcha when we want the dewiest skin, but they also have products that soothe the skin. Their overnight repair treatment is a barrier-repairing cream with a signature Japanese indigo extract that soothes any redness in the skin. It’s the night cream I turn to when my skin has been exposed to harsh conditions during the day.
If You Have Dry, Itchy Skin
Nieves also loves SkinCeuticals’ overnight renewal cream. Catering to dry skin, it has ingredients like aloe and chamomile, known to be anti-inflammatory and treat both acne-prone and dry skin. By fighting dryness, it also helps to decrease visible signs of aging.
If You Have Acne-Prone Skin
$38
Photo:
We’ve all been fans of Rhode’s barrier butter since it launched last year. The heavy balm-like cream takes time to be worked into the skin. Once it’s in? It’s in. You can immediately see and feel the intense moisture absorbing into your skin while maintaining a glow. Plus: it’s non-comedogenic and made with murumuru butter, an emollient used to seal in moisture without decreasing moisture loss in the skin. I love to layer it with a nighttime oil like Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery oil during the winter.
$45
Our shopping editor, Hanna Flanagan loves this rich cream because it’s versatile and buildable. “I love lathering it on before bed but it also works well under makeup and as a daytime moisturizer if you apply a smaller amount. The formula is infused with ceramides to protect the skin barrier and peptides to boost hydration and plump the skin,” Flanagan shares. Plus: it’s non-comedogenic.
. More tried-and-true options
$120
Multiple Cut staffers love how luxuriously thick the Lesse moisturizer is. Plus, it brightens and balances the skin targeting concerns like hyperpigmentation, and leaves the skin radiant.
Time Line The Night Cream powered by Mitopure
$220
now 12% off
This is another option for more mature skin. It claims to be as powerful as a retinol. Its signature ingredient, Mitopure is known to “enhance the skin’s natural energy supply.”
Allies of Skin is known for its powerful formulas that treat the skin like no other. This velvety moisturizer isn’t necessarily tailored to nighttime but its peptide-rich formulation smooths and firms the complexion. When I use it at night, I lather it on like a mask and my skin is always noticeably smoother in the morning.
Flanagan also loves Shisedo’s vitamin C and green-tea regenerating cream. “This cream has all the benefits of a great nighttime moisturizer; it helps hydrate, firm, lift, and brighten the skin. Plus it supports collagen production and visibly reduces signs of aging. But what makes it so special is the velvety smooth texture and instantly soothing effect — applying it is truly a luxurious experience.”
. FAQs
Is a night cream really necessary?
Yes. Our skin is most active at night while working to reverse any damage done throughout the day. “At night, the skin undergoes natural repair and regeneration processes, including increased cell turnover, so your skin care should align with these biological functions,” said Dr. Antony Nakhla, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Eighth Day skincare.
How do I know which night cream is right for me?
Dr. Nakhla acknowledges that everyone’s skin-care needs are different, so besides knowing your skin type (dry, oily, sensitive, or combination), it’s also recommended to look into the active ingredients in your skin-care routine to then decipher which night cream will work best for you and your skin concerns.
Which active ingredients should you look out for?
According to Dr. Kakhla, ingredients like retinoids, peptides, and growth factors help accelerate renewal and collagen production. Layering on these ingredients through products like creams and masks assists the skin in its renewal process.
. Our experts
- Dr. Antony Nakhla, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Eighth Day skin care
- Asia Milia Ware, the Cut’s beauty editor
