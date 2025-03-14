15 Creams That’ll Repair Your Skin Overnight (2025)

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images, Asia Milia Ware

Coming home after a long day (or night out) can be exhausting. Sometimes the last thing we want to do is take off our makeup and do our skincare routines. One of our beauty rules at the Cut is to never go to sleep without washing your face. Makeup? SPF? The debris and pollution that builds up on your skin throughout the day? It has to come off before your face hits your pillow.

Once your skin is all cleansed, we recommend you at least apply a night cream. Why? Well, we spoke to an expert to further explain why our skin is the most active at night. Plus, we’ve tried a bunch of creams and landed on our 15 favorite ones.

Be sure to place these on your nightstands, because even when we may not be sleeping our best we at least want to have the best possible skin in the morning.

So, what are the best night creams?

If You Need to Repair Your Skin Barrier

If Your Skin Needs a Lift

iNNBEAUTY PROJECT Extreme Cream Anti-Aging, Firming, & Lifting Refillable Moisturizer $48 $48 This cream is beloved, especially by more mature skin, because it deeply targets fine lines, and with consistent use, lifts the skin as well. The formula includes a lifting peptide that reduces sagging skin and 2 percent bio-retinol to target aging and boost elasticity. It’s only been out for a year and it’s already been dubbed a dupe for Augustinus Bader. $48 at Sephora Buy

If You’re Having a Skin Reaction

If You Want to Invest in Your Skin Barrier

The Best Night Cream for Skin Experienced With Retinoids

Eighth Day The Night Cream Treatment $450 $450 Retinal is not to be mistaken for retinol, it’s more potent. Dr. Nakhla recommends only using it every two to three nights and working your way up to nightly. “I formulated it with proprietary RetinalXR™ technology. This technology visibly smooths, brightens, and firms skin with 250 percent greater potency than standard retinol. It is the strongest retinoid you can get without a prescription, but it doesn’t cause the kind of irritation you frequently get with retinol or prescription-strength retinoids,” he said. As someone who’s often irritated by hard retinol products, I’ve used this as he recommended and I saw no irritation. $450 at Eighth Day Buy

If You Like Piling On Skincare at Night

OLEHENRIKSEN Après Skin Overnight Moisturizer $48 $48 This two-in-one is a thick overlay on the skin that has four barrier-boosting ceramides. It leaves the skin plump and hydrated throughout the night and well into the morning. It also has a hint of citrus. So if you don’t like scented skincare then this one may not be for you. $48 at Sephora Buy $48 at Ulta Beauty Buy

If You Like to Wake Up With Bright, Glowy Skin

ReVive Moisturizing Renewal Lotion $195 $195 This cream is not as buttery and intense as a lot of others, instead, it’s a lightweight lotion with glycolic acid, polyhydroxy acid, and licorice root to gently exfoliate the skin overnight. I remember the first time I used this, I woke up and noticed brighter skin immediately. $195 at Neiman Marcus Buy $195 at Bluemercury Buy

The Best Night Cream to Calm the Skin

If You Have Dry, Itchy Skin

SkinCeuticals Renew Overnight Dry $78 $78 Nieves also loves SkinCeuticals’ overnight renewal cream. Catering to dry skin, it has ingredients like aloe and chamomile, known to be anti-inflammatory and treat both acne-prone and dry skin. By fighting dryness, it also helps to decrease visible signs of aging. $78 at Dermstore Buy $78 at SkinCeuticals Buy

If You Have Acne-Prone Skin

Rhode Skin Barrier Butter $38 $38 Photo: We’ve all been fans of Rhode’s barrier butter since it launched last year. The heavy balm-like cream takes time to be worked into the skin. Once it’s in? It’s in. You can immediately see and feel the intense moisture absorbing into your skin while maintaining a glow. Plus: it’s non-comedogenic and made with murumuru butter, an emollient used to seal in moisture without decreasing moisture loss in the skin. I love to layer it with a nighttime oil like Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery oil during the winter. $38 at Rhode Skin Buy

Dieux Instant Angel $45 $45 Our shopping editor, Hanna Flanagan loves this rich cream because it’s versatile and buildable. “I love lathering it on before bed but it also works well under makeup and as a daytime moisturizer if you apply a smaller amount. The formula is infused with ceramides to protect the skin barrier and peptides to boost hydration and plump the skin,” Flanagan shares. Plus: it’s non-comedogenic. $45 at Sephora Buy From $45 at Dieux Buy

Lesse Essential Moisturizer $120 $120 Multiple Cut staffers love how luxuriously thick the Lesse moisturizer is. Plus, it brightens and balances the skin targeting concerns like hyperpigmentation, and leaves the skin radiant. $120 at Revolve Clothing Buy

Allies of Skin Peptides & Antioxidants Advanced Firming Daily Treatment $125 $125 Allies of Skin is known for its powerful formulas that treat the skin like no other. This velvety moisturizer isn’t necessarily tailored to nighttime but its peptide-rich formulation smooths and firms the complexion. When I use it at night, I lather it on like a mask and my skin is always noticeably smoother in the morning. $125 at Dermstore Buy

Shiseido Future Solution LX Total Regenerating Cream $298 $298 Flanagan also loves Shisedo’s vitamin C and green-tea regenerating cream. “This cream has all the benefits of a great nighttime moisturizer; it helps hydrate, firm, lift, and brighten the skin. Plus it supports collagen production and visibly reduces signs of aging. But what makes it so special is the velvety smooth texture and instantly soothing effect — applying it is truly a luxurious experience.” $298 at Shiseido Buy

Is a night cream really necessary? Yes. Our skin is most active at night while working to reverse any damage done throughout the day. “At night, the skin undergoes natural repair and regeneration processes, including increased cell turnover, so your skin care should align with these biological functions,” said Dr. Antony Nakhla, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Eighth Day skincare.

How do I know which night cream is right for me? Dr. Nakhla acknowledges that everyone’s skin-care needs are different, so besides knowing your skin type (dry, oily, sensitive, or combination), it’s also recommended to look into the active ingredients in your skin-care routine to then decipher which night cream will work best for you and your skin concerns.

Which active ingredients should you look out for? According to Dr. Kakhla, ingredients like retinoids, peptides, and growth factors help accelerate renewal and collagen production. Layering on these ingredients through products like creams and masks assists the skin in its renewal process.

