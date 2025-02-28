15 Easy and Simple Nail Art Designs for Beginners To Do At Home (2025)

Easy and Simple Nail Designs for Beginners: Fashion is not limited to just clothes these days. Nail design is the most popular trend these days. Bored of the usual single nail polish look? Nail designing is great to break the monotony of the old single nail polish trend. We mostly stick to the classic red or nude colors. We hardly experiment with various nail design colors and patterns. Nail designing salons have professional nail designing tools to create nails designs. But in our busy lives, we hardly have much time to visit nail salons. Now you can easily achieve such gorgeous nail designs at home. Spice up your fingernails with some of your creativity.

Doing nail designs at home is a form of talent. This gives you the opportunity to play with the colors of your choice. You can customize the nail designs according to your personal style and occasions. You just need to buy a few nail paints and a small brush. Rest of the tools you can easily find at home. But make sure to file your nails before starting any nail design. Moreover, even if you are a beginner, do not need to worry. Nail designing is not rocket science. It does not need to be perfect. Nowadays it is more like a fashion hobby.

Top 15 Easy and Simple Nail Art Designs for Beginners

1. Red French Manicure Tips and White Polka Dots:

Break the monotony of usual white French manicure. Jazz it up with red glitter nail paint in the nail tips. Try the combination of white polka dots in the base of the nail design. Polka dot trend is dominating the fashion industry since the 1950s and it is never going to age. The nail design looks striking with medium sized dots. The red glittery crescent shape pops out in the polka dots base.

Materials:

Black nail polish

White nail polish

Red shimmery nail polish

Clear nail polish

Toothpick

Follow These Steps to Make Nail Design:

Before starting any nail design make sure to add a layer of base coat.

Add a coat of black nail polish and wait for it to completely dry.

For adding white polka dots, take the end of a toothpick and dip in the white polish. Now start adding small white polka dots in the black base coat.

Then apply the red shimmer nail polish in the tips of the fingernails.

After the whole nail polishes dry, add a layer of clear nail polish.

2. Brush Stroke Nail design

This is a simple nail design to play with the brush strokes in your nails. The outcome of this nail design looks marvelous. People will think that you are an artist after seeing the nail design. No need to be afraid about the overlapped stroke lines. Even you can add contrasting strokes of different colors. For a beginner, who struggles to create a perfect nail design. Then you should definitely try this abstract brush stroke nail design.

Materials:

Sky blue nail polish

Pink nail polish

Navy blue polish

Fan brush for nails

Clear nail polish

Follow These Steps to Make Nail Design:

Start by applying a base coat.

Then apply sky blue nail polish and wait until it dries.

Then dip the nail fan brush in the link nail polish.

Then lightly brush through the nails creating a few horizontal brush strokes. You don’t need to be perfect.

Then again repeat the step with navy blue nail polish.

After the whole nail design dries, apply a top coat.

3. Navy Blue Stripes and Anchor Nail Design:

This nail design is inspired by the Navy’s uniform. The contrast of white and navy blue stripes creates a chic yet elegant look. The little glitter anchor in the ring finger breaks the monotonous stripes design. Also, the cute anchor adds more charm to the nail design. For achieving those prominent stripes, you can use nail striping tape. Even you can cut the usual sellotape into thin strips too.

Materials:

Navy blue polish

White nail polish

Shimmery Gold nail polish

Nail striping tape

Nail brush

Follow These Steps to Make Nail Design:

Apply a base coat to protect the nails from damage.

Then white nail polish to all the nails

After it dries, start to apply nail strips to all the nails except the ring finger. I applied 4 nail strips, to create 4 navy stripes.

Then apply the navy blue polish.

Draw a little anchor with gold shimmer in the fingernail.

After the nails dry, pull out the nails strips and coat the nails with clear nail paint.

4. Tropical Palm Tree Nails:

This nail design gives us the beach vibes. This looks cool when you are going on beach vacations. This is perfect for summer holidays. The sunset sky is created with the ombre effect of yellow and orange combination. But you can do the seascape look with the shades of blue too or sunrise sky too. The combination of a palm tree with the small birds flying looks charming. Only you need a small sponge to make the ombre effect.

Materials:

White nail polish

Orange nail polish

Yellow nail polish

Black nail art pen

Clear nail polish

Sponge

Follow These Steps to Make Nail Design:

Apply a base before starting.

In ombre nail designs, it needs a base coat of white.

Take a small sponge and dip it in the water.

Now paint the ombre colors in a horizontal line. First, paint the sponge with yellow and underneath paint with orange. Apply two coats for better color pay off.

Now stamp the nail polishes in your fingers and press a little bit.

Now apply clear nail polish and let it dry.

With the help of a nail art brush now draw a palm tree and few birds to complete the nail design.

5. Pretty Cloud Nail Design:

This nail looks funky and elegant too. You can easily pull it off with everyday wear. The white is vibrant teal and coral gives an illusion of long nails. However, you can customize the colors of your choice. But shades of blue and white are more preferred for creating the cloud nail design.

Materials:

Clear nail polish

Teal blue nail polish

White nail polish

Coral nail polish

Follow These Steps to Make Nail Design:

Apply a clear base coat

Start to draw a wavy margin in the tip of the nails with a teal blue color.

Now after drying, layer it with a White and coral wavy margins

End the nail design with a clear top coat.

6. Nude Nails with Floral Print:

Floral prints embrace the inner beauty of you. You can never go wrong with the floral prints. But the trend of floral prints can be combined with nude nail paints too. Nude nails look natural and perfect to balance with vibrant designs. Here the nail design is very simple and minimalistic too. To add charm to the regular nude nails, only 1 nail is designed with blue floral prints. But this minimalistic look is perfect for everyday wear.

Materials:

Blue nail polish

Nude nail polish

Fine nail brush

White nail polish

Follow These Steps to Make Nail Design:

Start with a base coat and then apply a blue, nude and white base coat to the respective fingers.

Now draw some intricate floral designs to the white base in ring finger and thumb.

Top the nail design with clear nail polish to add that glossy look.

7. Graphic Print Nails:

This graphics print nail design looks amazing. You can recreate the designs of your favorite cartoon character and emojis. Even you can draw country flag designs or even can add a few polka dots. But make sure to use different base coats for each fingernail. Here I have only used bright colors only, to create this vibrancy in the nails. To break the monotony, the thumbnail is designed with a cute now. This nail design gives you the opportunity to play with your artistic talent.

Materials:

Various bright nail polishes

Black nail art pen

Follow these steps to make nail design:

For every nail design apply a base coat.

Apply different base colors.

Add the graphics design and polka dots of your choices.

End with a clear top coat.

8. Cute Bunny Nail Design:

No matter how older we get, our heart stays childish from within. Do you still have that childish mind? If your answer is yes. Then you should definitely try this cute bunny nail design. You can easily wear this every day and flaunt this adorable nail design. Even for Easters, this nail design is going to add more definition to your style statement. The half bunny faces at the tip of the nails are very easy to recreate. You can customize the base coat of your choice, but mostly soothing colors are preferred.

Materials:

Teal green nail polish

White nail polish

Pink Nail polish

Black nail art pen

Follow These Steps to Make Nail Design:

Apply a base coat, followed by teal green nail polish.

After drying, draw a white face and ear of the rabbit.

Add the details of eyes and face with a black nail art pen.

9. Pink Cheetah Print Nail Design:

For the animal’s lovers out there, this nail design is going to be your ultimate favorite. The incorporation of vibrant pink color cheetah print looks gorgeous. Moreover, this adds the perfect amount of feminine touch to the look. You can easily experiment with different color combinations. Especially the square shape of the nails looks great.

Materials:

Vibrant pink nail polish

White nail polish

Black nail polish

Fine tip nail design brush

Clear base coat nail polish

Follow These Steps to Make Nail Design:

Apply a base coat to protect the nails from damage.

Apply a white nail base coat in ring finger and thumb. In the rest of the fingers add a nice coat of popping pink nail paint.

After the white base coat dries, add some pink spots with a fine brush. Make sure to draw these patterns only in one diagonal edge portion of the nails.

After the spots dry completely. Now start adding distorted black nail polish spots. Make sure to encircle those white spots.

After all the nails dry, add a nice top coat. This creates a look of professional nail design.

10. Valentine Love Nail Design:

When it comes to nail design, how can I skip the heart designs? Every lady loves to add the touch of a heart sign to their fashion statement and accessories. So add them to your nails to give that romantic and lovely touch. Especially, the nail design is perfect for Valentine’s Day look. Especially the combination of classic red with white heart accent shapes looks gorgeous. No need to add heart icon to every nail. You alternate or add in the middle fingernail only. The white polka dots in the center of the nails adds more elegance to the nail design.

Materials:

Red nail polish

White nail polish

Follow These Steps to Make Nail Design:

Start with a base coat, then apply a red nail paint

After the nail dries, add a white heart icon in the middle of the ring finger.

Finish off the nail design with white small polka dots in the middle of rest fingernails.

After the nail design dries, apply a clear top coat.

11. Pineapple Nail Design:

This nail is inspired by cool summer fruits. Pineapple nail design spruces up your nails in this tropical summer weather. The nails look great with bright yellow in combination with small pineapple in a white base coat. You can customize the size and colours of the pineapples too. This nail design represents the funky and chill vibe of your personality. This nail design is going to suit every nail size.

Materials:

Yellow nail polish

White nail polish

Deep green nail polish

Brown nail polish

Fine nail art brush

Follow These Steps to Make Nail Design:

Start by applying a base coat for preventing any nail damage.

Apply white nail polish in the middle finger, ring finger and thumb.

In the rest, two fingers apply yellow nail polish.

Now draw 2-3 pineapples in the white background.

End the nail design with clear nail polish.

12. Aqua Blue Textured Nail Design:

Recent years, there is a huge development in the design of nail fashion. These textured nail designs are the talk to the town. These textured nail paints are perfectly curated with 3D studs. The bright colored twinkling studs amp up your nail design in just 2 coats. This nail paint is comprised of glitters, sheers and polka dots. In just 2-3 swipes you can easily get a wonderful nail design. Even you can use this as a base coat for your any boring nail paint. Just add this nail polish and this will give an extraordinary glossy finish.

13. Color Block Nail Design with Shimmers:

Colour block trend looks striking statement to your regular look. This involves the mixing of different vibrant colors. This enhances the vibrant style of your personality. Especially the soft shade of pink is the new trend. So the addition of the dusty rose color with white nail paint looks elegant and chic too. The golden shimmer instantly spices up the whole color blocking. This design creates a luxury appeal to the nails too. The almond-shaped nails are the perfect choice to go for this nail design.

Materials:

Dusty rose nail polish

Shimmery gold nail polish

White nail polish

Nail Strips

Follow these Steps to Make Nail Design:

Apply a base coat and wait until it dries.

Then apply the three nail paints creating edgy designs. Make sure they don’t overlap

For precaution, you can add nails strips before apply another nail paint.

14. Starfish Beach Nail Design:

Starfish is a beautiful sea creature but very dangerous. But you can easily enjoy them by incorporating them in your nail design. You can find many starfish nail stickers in the market. But what better when you can easily draw them with fine brushes. You don’t need to paint every nail with starfishes. Just draw in 2-3 alternative nails. The nail designs look cute and lovely. Especially, for the coral starfish present in the admits of ombre bluish white beach.

Materials:

Sky blue nail polish

White nail polish

Coral nail polish

Sponge

Nail art brush

Follow These Steps to Make Nail Design:

Start the nail design by applying a base coat to protect the nails

Now apply a white coat of nail polish

For the beachy water look, create an ombre effect in the white with blue.

Take a sponge, paint with sky blue and then dab the nail polish in the end tip of the fingers.

Now draw small coral starfish in a few fingers.

Now apply a clear top coat at the end.

15. Floral Swirl Nail Design:

The floral swirl design is an interesting way to jazz your usual nail paints. Just add a beautiful floral swirl design of your choice. Then instantly look glamorized for any occasions. In the blue base, the white floral swirl in the ring finger adds such a beautiful charm. You can obviously customize the design according to your will. Even you can add swirls of 2 different colors or paint in each nail.

Materials:

Navy blue nail polish

White nail polish

Nail art brush

Follow These Steps to Make Nail Design:

First, apply a coat navy blue nail polish. For more intensity add another coat.

Now let the coat dry and then start drawing a simple white floral swirl with the help of nail art brush.

Let the nail design dry and then apply a clear top coat over it. This creates a glossy effect like professional nail salons.

Final Thoughts

It’s never too late to start making Nail designs. So try making these easy and simple nail designs at home. Make sure to follow the provided detailed instructions. I hope the simple nail design ideas will help you. Now you can easily flaunt off these easy and simple nail designs with various outfits and daily wear too.