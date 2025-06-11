15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (2025)

Every product on this page was chosen by a Harper's BAZAAR editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

So you’re on the hunt for the best eyelash growth serums. We get it: Some of us notice our eyelashes thinning as we age. Others experience eyelash fallout after a cosmetic procedure, like getting eyelash extensions. Medical treatments or health issues can also cause hair loss, including lash fallout.

In all cases, one of the best eyelash serums can help encourage new growth. We tested dozens of the best lash serums on the market to narrow down the list below, but don’t just take our word for it. Ahead, 15 eyelash growth serums that are recommended by eye doctors and beauty editors alike.