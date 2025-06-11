15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (2025)

Table of Contents
Shop the Best Eyelash Serums Best Overall Best for Sensitive Eyes Best Value Bausch + Lomb Lumify Eye Illuminations Nourishing Lash & Brow Serum Pros Cons twenty/twenty beauty Get Growing Lash & Brow Serum Pros Cons The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum Pros Cons Vichy Laboratoires LiftActiv Serum 10 Pros Cons RevitaLash Cosmetics Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Pros Cons Beauty Pie Lash Fuel XL Super-Advanced Peptide Serum Pros Cons UKLash Eyelash Serum Pros Cons Shiseido Full Lash Serum Pros Cons Obagi Medical Nu-Cil Eyelash Enhancing Serum Pros Cons Augustinus Bader The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum Pros Cons Kosas GrowPotion Fluffy Brow + Lash Boosting Serum Pros Cons Benefit Whoop Lash Pros Cons Olaplex Lashbond Building Serum Pros Cons Vegamour Gro Lash Serum Pros Cons e.l.f. Cosmetics Enhancing Lash & Brow Serum Pros Cons Meet the experts More lash-boosting products we love: How do eyelash serums work exactly? Are eyelash growth serums safe? What are prostaglandin analogs? References
15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (1)

Every product on this page was chosen by a Harper's BAZAAR editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

So you’re on the hunt for the best eyelash growth serums. We get it: Some of us notice our eyelashes thinning as we age. Others experience eyelash fallout after a cosmetic procedure, like getting eyelash extensions. Medical treatments or health issues can also cause hair loss, including lash fallout.

In all cases, one of the best eyelash serums can help encourage new growth. We tested dozens of the best lash serums on the market to narrow down the list below, but don’t just take our word for it. Ahead, 15 eyelash growth serums that are recommended by eye doctors and beauty editors alike.

Shop the Best Eyelash Serums

Best Overall

Bausch + Lomb Lumify Eye Illuminations Nourishing Lash & Brow Serum

15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (8)

Pros

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (9)Hypoallergenic
  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (10)Clinically proven

Cons

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (11)Takes up to four weeks to see best results

Lumify—the brand best known for its brightening eye drops—makes a lash and brow serum that eye doctors, including Manhattan-based optometrist Jennifer Tsai, can get behind. The ingredient list is prostaglandin-free and includes peptides, hyaluronic acid, and biotin, which condition the lashes without irritation.

One satisfied customer says: “I have long lashes, but I usually lose a few when curling them and it takes a while [for them] to grow back. But with this serum, I noticed my eyelashes grow faster and a bit thicker too.” —Dianna

Best for Sensitive Eyes

twenty/twenty beauty Get Growing Lash & Brow Serum

15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (12)

Pros

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (13)Ophthalmologist-developed and -tested
  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (14)Packaging includes a hygienic pump design

Cons

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (15)Requires clean-finger application

Developed and tested by an ophthalmologist, this lash and brow serum is safe for sensitive skin and eyes. It’s free of prostaglandin, parabens, phthalates, silicones, and fragrance. Plus, a note on packaging design: Unlike a commonplace spoolie applicator, the serum’s hygienic pump prevents transmission of bacteria caused by double-dipping into a tube.

One satisfied customer says: “Only 3 all-natural ingredients and made by an eye doctor so I can trust it isn’t going to cause any strange reactions. I’ve been loving it so, far and it hasn’t irritated my sensitive skin. Best of all my lashes are coming back!!” —Sophia

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Best Value

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum

Pros

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (17)Made with peptides
  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (18)Budget-friendly

Cons

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (19)Lightly fragranced

At just $15, the Ordinary’s Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum is packed with 11 active ingredients, including four peptide complexes that help nourish and condition the lashes for optimal growth. You can use it twice daily to enhance the density and overall appearance of your lashes (and eyebrows too).

One satisfied customer says: “Second time buying the product. It [works] well for me; the downside is that it takes time to see results so just be patient.” —Star

Best for Eyes & Lashes

Vichy Laboratoires LiftActiv Serum 10

15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (20)

A two-in-one eye product, this serum treats fine lines around the eye and fortifies lashes using a blend of ceramides and hyaluronic acid.

One satisfied customer says: “Absolute game changer for tired eyes and lashes! My lashes grew exponentially with this product — to the point that I cannot believe my eyes! My dark circles also improved, but the improvement on the lashes is what sells this product for me.” —Emily

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Most Popular

RevitaLash Cosmetics Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (25)

Pros

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (26)Award-winning formula

Cons

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (27)Contains dechloro-dihydroxy-difluoro-ethylcloprostenolamide (a prostaglandin analogue)

RevitaLash is one of the more popular OTC lash serums on the market, and for good reason. Tsai likes it because it contains biotin, peptides, and amino acids, which help condition lashes while protecting them against breakage.

One satisfied customer says: “The best. I have bought this multiple times and will never try another brand. I get compliments on my eyelashes every day.” —Maxine

Best for Lengthening

Beauty Pie Lash Fuel XL Super-Advanced Peptide Serum

15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (28)

Pros

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (29)Fragrance-free

Cons

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (30)May take 2–8 weeks of consistent use to see results

Maryam Zamani, a board-certified consultant oculoplastic surgeon, says one of her favorite eyelash growth serums is this one from Beauty Pie. It contains a lipo-oligopeptide that enhances the lashes in length and fullness.

One satisfied customer says: “I don’t normally leave a review after two weeks but this is a ‘wow’ product for people with short stubborn lashes. Everyone asks if I have had a few false lashes put in!” —Leesa

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Best Under-the-Radar Find

UKLash Eyelash Serum

15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (31)

Pros

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (32)Award-winning formula

Cons

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (33)Shipping may take a few weeks for U.S. customers

Zamani also includes UKLash’s serum among her favorites, and Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan have ranked it as a top lash serum as well. Beyond biotin and peptides, the formula contains myristoyl pentapeptide-17, an amino acid peptide known for stimulating keratin (a protein that helps form hair). While the brand is based in the United Kingdom, as the name suggests, this lash serum can be shipped to customers in the United States.

One satisfied customer says: “As I went through menopause, my eyelashes not only became more sparse, I found myself losing individual lashes to the point of having bald spots on my lids. I tried a few different serums, but Uklash had the best effect, and it feels soothing on my eyes. My eyelashes are thick and long again.” —Sheri

Best for Lashes & Brows

Shiseido Full Lash Serum

15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (34)

Pros

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (35)Dermatologist-tested
  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (36)Budget-friendly

Cons

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (37)May take up to 16 weeks to achieve best results

For those looking to treat lashes and brows in tandem, Zamani recommends this serum by Shiseido. The formula is dermatologist-tested and contains arginine, which helps restore the condition of lashes and brows.

One satisfied customer says: “I have tried eight to ten lash serums this year. This one is the overall winner. The application wand is not thin but a sponge, which allows for wider coverage.” —Cynthia

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Top-Rated on Amazon

Obagi Medical Nu-Cil Eyelash Enhancing Serum

15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (38)

Pros

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (39)Clinically tested

Cons

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (40)Over $100

This serum from Obagi Medical contains the brand’s trademarked Nouri-Plex Technology, a combination of targeted ingredients designed to address thinning and sparse eyelashes. The formula contains strengthening biotin, a nourishing proprietary lipid compound, sodium hyaluronate to attract and retain water, and panthenol (a.k.a. vitamin B5) for lash conditioning.

One satisfied customer says: “My esthetician told me about Obagi’s serum. It’s a bit pricey but it works! I’ve used other serums, including Latisse, and I think this works better than anything else I’ve tried. My friend thought I had gotten lash extensions.” —Kathy

Best for Under Makeup

Augustinus Bader The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum

Pros

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (42)Can be used on both lashes and eyebrows
  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (43)Prostaglandin-free

Cons

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (44)Over $150

This eyebrow- and eyelash-enhancing serum from Augustinus Bader offers a two-in-one solution for achieving fuller brows and lashes. Beyond encouraging keratin production and locking in moisture to support a healthy hair follicle, the formula also layers well under makeup, both mascara and eyebrow gel.

One satisfied customer says: “I have been using this product for a couple [of] months now and am very impressed with the regrowth and growth of my lashes and brows. Most days I don’t use brow filler or mascara [because] I don’t need it. It took about two weeks to start seeing a difference, but it’s noticeable.” —Katrinia

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Most Viral

Kosas GrowPotion Fluffy Brow + Lash Boosting Serum

Pros

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (46)Prostaglandin-free
  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (47)Fragrance-free
  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (48)Safe for sensitive eyes

Cons

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (49)May take 1–2 minutes for serum to dry

Kosas, the brand behind the popular Revealer Concealer and Air Brow Gel, recently launched a brow- and lash-boosting serum that is garnering rave reviews. Experts appreciate that the formula is hypoallergenic, ophthalmologist-tested, safe for sensitive eyes, and prostaglandin-free. It’s made with peptides, hyaluronic acid, and vegan keratin, and our editors love the unique applicator that makes putting it on a breeze.

One satisfied customer says: “I’ve been using this product for two weeks now and it’s been great. I have a medical condition [where] my hair—including my eyebrows and eyelashes—falls out. I am now trying to grow them back. It’s been years searching for something that works, I found this serum and it does magic.” —Sonjia

Best for Volumizing

Benefit Whoop Lash

Pros

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (51)Free of prostaglandin analogs

Cons

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (52)May take 12 weeks to see best results

Beloved lash and eyebrow brand Benefit recently launched an eyelash-enhancing serum formulated without prostaglandin or its derivatives. Instead, it contains biotin and provitamin B5, plus hibiscus flower and safflower extracts. In a clinical trial, 95 percent of participants self-reported that their lashes looked fuller at just six weeks with nightly use.

One satisfied customer says: “This is a great lash serum! My lashes had been falling out due to constant use of false lashes so I needed something to help me grow them back. I’ve been using this serum for many weeks now and my lashes look much fuller and darker. I also notice a difference in length too.” —Kimberly

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Best for Conditioning

Olaplex Lashbond Building Serum

Pros

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (54)Ophthalmologist-tested

Cons

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (55)Must be applied twice daily for optimal results

The same bond-building technology that powers Olaplex’s iconic hair products is infused in the Lashbond Serum to keep lashes healthy and strong. It’s made with a proprietary peptide complex, plus hydrating hyaluronic acid and biotin. The best part? Results will start to show in just two weeks.

One satisfied customer says: “I’ve tried most of the lash serums available. This product is as good, if not better than other lash serums I’ve tried. I have very brittle and sparse lashes and this product seems to strengthen my lashes. I will be re-ordering it.” —Susan

Best Vegan Formula

Vegamour Gro Lash Serum

Pros

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (57)Safe for everyday use
  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (58)100% vegan and cruelty-free

Cons

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (59)Must be applied twice daily for optimal results

Vegamour’s volumizing Gro Lash Serum won an Oprah Daily Editor’s Choice Award in 2023 for its ability to lengthen and volumize lashes with exclusively vegan ingredients, like phytoactives.

One satisfied customer says: “I had no bottom lashes until I started using GRO lash serum. It took a little while but I can see my lashes coming in. So excited.” —Katharine

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Most Affordable

e.l.f. Cosmetics Enhancing Lash & Brow Serum

15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (60)

15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (61)

Pros

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (62)Under $10
  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (63)Available at most drugstores

Cons

  • 15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (64)Takes a few minutes to dry down completely

If you’re looking for the most affordable eyelash growth serum, try this one by e.l.f. Like other formulas on this list, this serum combines antioxidants, amino acids, and vitamins to nourish short, thin, or sparse brows and lashes for optimal growth—but at only $8 a tube.

One satisfied customer says: “Within just one week of consistent use, I [saw] a noticeable improvement in the appearance of my lashes. They appeared fuller, longer, and overall, much healthier. I was pleasantly surprised by how quickly I saw results, which motivated me to continue using it. Now, several weeks in, I can confidently say that my lashes have never looked better.” —Jen

Meet the experts

15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (65)

Jennifer Tsai, O.D., is an optometrist based in New York.
Maryam Zamani is a board-certified consultant oculoplastic surgeon based in London.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

More lash-boosting products we love:

15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (66)

  • The 8 Best Heated Eyelash Curlers for Sky-High Lashes
  • The 8 Best Tubing Mascaras
  • What Is a Lash Lift? Everything to Know Before Booking
  • The 23 Best Mascaras of All Time

How do eyelash serums work exactly?

15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (67)

“Eyelash growth serums stimulate the eyelash hair follicles to prolong the growth phase, also known as the anagen phase, of the hair growth cycle,” says Tsai. “This is the active phase where hair follicles produce new hair.” The ingredients may vary, but most OTC serums, she says, include “prostaglandin analogs (PGAs) or nourishing compounds like peptides, vitamins, and amino acids.”

When shopping for a lash serum, Tsai advises, “look for ones that contain ingredients like peptides and amino acids to stimulate hair growth, biotin vitamin to support healthy lashes, and hyaluronic acid to condition and prevent brittle breakage.”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Are eyelash growth serums safe?

15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (68)

Safety is a concern with anything applied to the delicate eye area. The only FDA-approved treatment for eyelash growth is Latisse, which requires a prescription. With eyelash serums sold over the counter, there are additional safety considerations.

“Eyelash growth serums are generally considered safe for most people when used as directed,” says Tsai. “However, there are some potential risks and side effects to be aware of. With products containing prostaglandin analogs, common side effects can include eye irritation, skin darkening, iris color change, and long-term use could lead to fat loss around the eyes, leading to a sunken appearance.”

What are prostaglandin analogs?

15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (69)

Because of potential side effects, both long- and short-term, many eye doctors recommend serums that are free of prostaglandin analogs.

“Prostaglandins are naturally occurring chemicals that have traditionally been used in ophthalmology, specifically in eyedrops to treat an ocular condition called glaucoma,” explains Zamani. When it was discovered that prostaglandins also increase eyelash growth, cosmetic companies began creating eyelash serums using prostaglandin analogs, which mimic the function of prostaglandin and encourage hair growth but can cause side effects. “These include eye redness, pain, itching, or dryness, skin pigmentation or iris pigmentation, fat loss around the eyes, and sunken eyes,” says Zamani. “If you’re noticing any of the above side effects, it’s best to discontinue usage immediately.”

15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors (2025)

References

Top Articles
Watch: SAVATAGE Returns To Live Stage For First Time In 10 Years
Who are the leading candidates to succeed Pope Francis?
TV and Streaming Viewing Picks for April 21, 2025: how to watch NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Latest Posts
The promise of diagnosis: how it can open a door to true self-understanding
Zambian cyber-security law: US embassy issues alert
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Lidia Grady

Last Updated:

Views: 6354

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (45 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Lidia Grady

Birthday: 1992-01-22

Address: Suite 493 356 Dale Fall, New Wanda, RI 52485

Phone: +29914464387516

Job: Customer Engineer

Hobby: Cryptography, Writing, Dowsing, Stand-up comedy, Calligraphy, Web surfing, Ghost hunting

Introduction: My name is Lidia Grady, I am a thankful, fine, glamorous, lucky, lively, pleasant, shiny person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.