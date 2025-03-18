15 Foods To Reverse Kidney Disease Progression! Heal Your Kidneys Naturally (2025)

Can Kidney Damage Be Reversed?

I'm Dr. Frita. I'm a board-certified kidney doctor, and today I'm giving you 15 foods to reverse kidney disease progression. Over 37 million Americans have kidney disease, according to the National Kidney Foundation, and most don't even know it. That means I see patients every single day in my practice who are shocked when they learn they have kidney disease. I see the shock on my patients' faces when I have to tell them about their diagnosis. And one of the first questions they always ask me is, "Dr. Frita, can kidney damage be reversed?" Is there one magic bullet? Is there one pill? Can you help me to reverse my kidney disease?

When it comes to chronic kidney disease (CKD), there's no one magic bullet, no simple, magical recipe that can automatically reverse the damage to your kidneys. Renal disease treatment is multifaceted, it takes food, it takes medicine sometimes, and it takes lifestyle adjustments. There are many things that go into place, but definitely food can and does help. We can use food as medicine.

A Dietary Approach To Reversing Kidney Damage

Listen, I've seen something amazing happen right in my practice that I need to share with you. When my patients start eating the right foods - and I mean really committing to a kidney-friendly diet - incredible things happen! I'm talking about people actually slowing down kidney problems, and some even pushing back the timeline for dialysis.

Now, this isn't some magic trick - this is real science! Some foods are like natural healers for your kidneys, improving blood flow and oxygen delivery right where you need it. Others help fight against scarring and damage in those precious kidney tissues. And today, I'm breaking down 15 powerful foods that can help slow down the progression of damage to your kidneys.

You know what I love most about sharing this information? It gives you the power to take control of your kidney health through what's right there on your plate. So if you're ready to learn about these kidney-saving foods, keep reading - because I'm about to share everything I teach my own patients about eating for healthy kidneys!

I see it myself in my patients. When they follow my kidney disease diet and they eat these foods that can help to reverse or slow down the progression, I actually see the damage to kidneys reverse in some cases, or at least I see it slow down and delay them going on dialysis. It's true. There are so many foods that can actually help to increase the blood and oxygen flow to the kidneys. There are foods that can help to decrease the scarring or fibrosis of kidneys, and so that's what we're going to talk about today. I'm giving you 15 foods that can slow down the progression of damage to your kidneys. Keep reading.

Understanding the Vital Role of Your Kidneys

So let's talk about the kidneys first. Why are they important? Why do we even care? Your kidneys are those two bean-shaped organs located in your flanks or lower back that most people don't think about until something goes wrong. I want you to understand just how amazing these organs really are.

Kidneys filter your blood, removing excess toxins, waste products, and fluids, while also helping to regulate your electrolytes. Their performance is measured by something called the glomerular filtration rate, or GFR, which tells us how well your kidneys are functioning. A healthy GFR indicates your kidneys are doing their job, while a declining GFR is a sign of trouble and needs to be addressed quickly.

Here's something that often surprises my patients: without working kidneys, you simply cannot survive unless you get dialysis or a kidney transplant. In end-stage kidney disease, when the kidneys can no longer function on their own, dialysis or a transplant becomes necessary for survival. That's why I'm so passionate about helping people understand how to protect the health of their kidneys.

The number one cause of kidney failure in the United States is diabetes, which is very common. The number two cause is high blood pressure or hypertension. Yes, these two very common chronic diseases are the top two causes of kidney failure. In addition, having an unhealthy diet—a diet that's high in ultra-processed foods—can make things even worse.

Some people also suffer from genetic conditions like polycystic kidney disease, where cysts form on the kidneys and interfere with how they function. If left untreated, this can slowly lead to CKD and eventually kidney failure.

After years of treating chronic kidney disease, I know firsthand how critical it is to catch problems early and take action to keep these vital organs healthy.

15 Foods To Reverse Kidney Disease Progression

1. Blueberries

Okay, let's get into some of these kidney-healthy foods. Let's start with one of my favorites, blueberries. I love blueberries, I really do. They're sweet, they're tart, they're tangy, they're tasty, and they're great for the kidneys. We know that blueberries are loaded with antioxidants, they have anthocyanins, and they really help to reduce the inflammation in the kidneys.

Research shows us that antioxidants help to slow down the progression of kidney disease. And so if you have blueberries in your diet, that's an excellent way to help reverse kidney disease or just slow down the progression.

Blueberries are delicious. You can put them on your salads, you can put them in juices and smoothies, you can put them on chia pudding and oatmeal. I recommend that you have about half a cup a day to make a difference in your kidney function.

2. Red Grapes

Red grapes are another delicious and wonderful fruit that happens to also be good for your kidneys. Red grapes have resveratrol, and studies show us that resveratrol helps to improve kidney function by reducing inflammation and reducing oxidative stress, so they're really great. I recommend having about 15 grapes a day or half a cup of grapes a day.

And remember, you always want to consult with your doctor or your registered dietician before making any dietary changes. Let me tell you another great thing about grapes when it comes to kidney disease. As a board-certified kidney doctor and nephrologist, there are patients who progress to the point of needing dialysis or kidney replacement.

Once you get to that point, you often have a fluid restriction meaning you can't have too much fluid because it might build up. Well, freezing grapes is a great way to cut back on the excess water that you might want to take in. You use frozen grapes when you're thirsty, and instead of just gulping down too much water, which can cause an overload in your lungs, the frozen grapes that you suck on can kind of cut back on that thirst and help to keep you within your fluid restriction.

Another great thing about both blueberries and red grapes is that they are low in potassium. And we know that if you have advanced kidney disease, then oftentimes you're on a potassium restriction. That's because the kidneys are responsible for filtering out excess potassium. So if the kidneys aren't working properly, then you may have to limit your potassium, in many cases, to less than two grams a day. Consult with your doctor.

3. Cranberries

Cranberries are another great option for supporting healthy kidneys, and like blueberries and red grapes, they’re also lower in potassium, which is important when protecting your kidneys. But let me break it down for you: while fresh cranberries are excellent, dried cranberries are something you’ll want to avoid—especially if you’re diabetic or pre-diabetic. Why? Because dried cranberries, like most dried fruits, tend to be loaded with extra sugar, which isn’t good for your kidneys or your overall health.

Fresh cranberries, on the other hand, can actually help reduce your risk of kidney and urinary problems, particularly urinary tract infections (UTIs). Here’s how it works: if you’ve ever eaten fresh cranberries or had unsweetened cranberry juice, you’ve probably noticed that gritty flavor, right? That grittiness comes from specific resins found in cranberries. These resins can bind to bacteria in your urinary tract, preventing the bacteria from sticking to urinary tract walls. Instead, they get flushed out through your urine, which helps reduce your risk of UTIs.

So, incorporating fresh cranberries into your diet can be a simple way to protect your kidneys and urinary health. I recommend about a quarter cup of fresh cranberries a day, or if you prefer cranberry juice, make sure it’s sugar-free and 100% cranberry juice.

Best Vegetables For Managing CKD

4. Red Bell Peppers

Now let's talk about some of the vegetables that can help to improve kidney function. Let's start with the red bell pepper. Now, this is a secret weapon. Red bell peppers, in addition to being vibrant and flavorful, they are loaded with vitamin C. In fact, a lot of red bell peppers have more vitamin C than most citrus fruits. And we know that vitamin C is a type of antioxidant, and studies show us that antioxidants can help to reduce the progression of kidney disease. Also, red bell peppers are low in potassium.

5. Cabbage

Next, we have cabbage, purple cabbage, one of my favorites. We know that cabbage is full of antioxidants, it has phytochemicals, and it's full of fiber, which you know is good for digestion in general. It's also loaded with vitamin K and vitamin C, and research shows us that these are excellent for helping to promote healthier kidneys. Another great thing about cabbage, in addition to all of its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, and this is a little-known fact, is that it actually can help to promote collagen production, and this is actually something good for anti-aging, because if you have good collagen, that gives your skin a well-preserved look. Be sure to check out my juicing video on anti-aging juice, and click the link in the description to get a discount on my favorite juicer.

6. Onions

Onions are another great vegetable for helping to improve kidney function. They're loaded with quercetin and we know that this is an anti-inflammatory that helps with kidney disease. Onions are loaded with antioxidants, and we know that antioxidants get rid of oxidative stress, which can be harmful to the kidneys. So you definitely want to incorporate onions in your diet. Try not to overcook them. I actually like raw onions on my sandwiches, and on my salads, and it's just a great way to add flavor to your food while slowing down the progression of damage to your kidneys.

7. Garlic

Another great vegetable is garlic. And let me tell you the truth, I love garlic, I use it just about every day, if not every day. I mince garlic, I put it in my soups, in my salads, and I flavor all of my foods with it, it is wonderful. You want to make sure that you don't overcook it because you don't want to get rid of some of the wonderful kidney-healthy properties. One of those properties is allicin.

Allicin is a substance that has been shown to soften blood vessels, and when it softens blood vessels, it allows them to dilate or relax, which lowers blood pressure naturally. We know that high blood pressure is the number two cause of kidney failure, and so if you're able to control your blood pressure, of course, this is something that can help to reverse or slow down the progression of kidney problems. So go grab your cloves of garlic, and add them to your diet, because they're definitely great for kidney function.

Spices That Help Prevent Chronic Kidney Disease

8. Turmeric

Herbs and spices, like turmeric, can play a powerful role in supporting kidney health, especially for patients with CKD. Turmeric, whether ground as a spice or used fresh from the root, is one of my favorites to add to soups, salads, and even juices. The turmeric root, with its vibrant orange-yellow color, contains curcumin—a potent anti-inflammatory compound that gives curry its signature color.

Why is this important? Chronic inflammation in the kidneys contributes to the loss of kidney function. Studies show that curcumin in turmeric can decrease this inflammation, potentially improving kidney filtration and the overall function of your kidneys. For patients with CKD, this makes turmeric a natural and effective way to help support healthier kidneys.

As a bonus, turmeric can also reduce inflammation in the joints, which is especially helpful for kidney patients who also suffer from arthritis. So whether you love a good curry dish or prefer using turmeric in your recipes, it’s a great addition to a kidney-friendly diet!

9. Ginger

Another wonderful spice is ginger. And if you have been following me for a while, you know that I L-O-V-E ginger, I'm not even playing with you. I put ginger in just about every juicing recipe that I give you, and I also like to put ginger in some of my soups. Ooh, I have a soup that I really like. It's a sweet potato, carrot soup that I mix up with an emulsifier and it has the consistency of a bisque, almost like a squash bisque. Anyway, I put ginger in that. So in addition to tasting delicious and adding a wonderful spice and flavor, ginger is actually fantastic because it has a lot of anti-inflammatory properties, and again, that's good for renal health. It also helps to improve kidney circulation and blood flow to the kidneys. And we know that our blood carries our red blood cells, which carry oxygen to the kidneys, and this, of course, can help with chronic kidney disease. Get ginger in your life.

Proteins For Better Kidney Function

10. Wild-Caught Salmon

There are many protein sources that can help with kidney issues, one is wild-caught salmon. Yes, specifically wild-caught salmon. It's loaded with Omega-3 fatty acids which are great for helping to prevent heart disease and for better overall heart health. Studies show us that they're also beneficial for nephric function They are associated with low triglyceride levels, and improved blood pressure, and they're just great for slowing down the progression of kidney disease altogether.

I know that wild-caught salmon can be a bit pricier than farm-raised salmon, but you really want to purchase wild-caught salmon for your health if you're able to. Among other things, the farm-raised salmon, you know how sometimes it has that perfect, perfect pink color? Well, we now know that sometimes farm-raised salmon may have Red Dye no. 3, which has now been banned by the FDA due to the research that it causes cancer in lab rats.

11. Egg Whites

Egg whites are an excellent protein source for renal health, especially for those with advanced kidney disease. Whether you separate the yolks yourself or purchase pre-packaged egg whites, they are packed with essential amino acids, high in protein, and low in phosphorus. This is important for people with advanced renal disease who are often on a phosphorus-restricted diet, as excessive phosphorus can lead to itching, elevated parathyroid hormone (PTH) levels, and bone disease.

Another benefit of egg whites is their role in maintaining healthy albumin levels. Albumin, a critical protein measured in patients with advanced kidney or renal disease, is often linked to better quality of life and improved survival rates, especially for those on dialysis. Most labs recommend an albumin level of around 4.0 (but please consult your doctor regarding your individual needs).

Overall, egg whites are a kidney-friendly, high-quality protein option. Be sure to discuss with your doctor or dietitian to make sure they're a good fit for your dietary plan.

Leafy Greens For Better Kidney Function

12. Kale

All right, let’s talk about leafy green vegetables and why they’re great for supporting healthier kidneys—especially kale. Kale is an incredibly nutrient-dense vegetable that’s easy to incorporate into your meals. Personally, I love kale salads, sautéed kale with onions as a side for salmon, kale in my smoothies and juices… I even make kale chips in the air fryer. The possibilities are endless!

So why is kale worth adding to your diet? It’s packed with vitamin K, loaded with antioxidants, and has anti-inflammatory properties, all of which can benefit your kidneys. However, there’s one thing to keep in mind: kale is naturally high in potassium. If you’ve been told to limit potassium—common for those with more advanced kidney conditions—there’s a simple solution. Boiling kale can help reduce its potassium content, making it safer for those on potassium restrictions. Just make sure to check with your registered dietitian or doctor before making changes to your diet.

Beyond its kidney benefits, the vitamin K in kale is fantastic for bone health. So, whether you sauté it, toss it into a smoothie, or enjoy it as chips, kale is a versatile, nutrient-packed option to help support your overall health. Always consult with your healthcare provider or dietitian to see if it’s right for you.

13. Arugula

Another fantastic leafy green to consider is arugula. Unlike some other greens, arugula is naturally low in potassium, which can be beneficial for those with advanced kidney issues who may need to manage their potassium intake. The other great thing about arugula is that it has nitrates. Nitrates are converted to nitric oxide in your body and the nitric oxide allows your blood vessels to dilate and it can help to increase blood flow to the kidneys and increase or improve the oxygen consumption by the kidneys, and so that's really a wonderful thing.

Healthy Fats

14. Olive Oil

Healthy Fat. Listen, the word fat gets so demonized, but there are healthy fats that can help with kidney problems and one of them is olive oil. Listen, this is my go-to. I use extra virgin olive oil to cook, I even use it to coat my pans when I'm baking certain things. I use olive oil instead of butter. Olive oil is a healthy fat, it actually helps to decrease inflammation, it's great for heart health, and it's great for improving the health of your kidneys as well. So make sure you try to use olive oil instead of using some of the less healthy oils.

15. Macadamia Nuts

Another excellent source of healthy fat is macadamia nuts. These nuts are rich in monounsaturated fats, which are great for heart health and reducing inflammation. Plus, they’re naturally low in phosphorus, making them a smart choice for individuals managing advanced kidney conditions. Not to mention, they’re absolutely delicious! As always, consult your doctor or dietitian to ensure they fit your dietary needs.

Conclusion

So there you have it—15 foods to reverse kidney disease progression and even support healthier kidney function. While there’s no single quick fix, using food as medicine is a powerful way to take control of your health. Incorporating these nutritious options can bring you one step closer to healthier kidneys and a healthy lifestyle.

That said, if your kidney function has already declined—especially if you're at CKD stage three or beyond—it’s important to ask your doctor for a referral to a kidney specialist (nephrologist) who can guide you with a personalized plan.

This is a great starting point, so give these foods a try and let me know in the comments how they work for you!