15+ Gorgeous Wavy Brown Hair Ideas That Are Trending in 2025 (2025)

#1 Wavy Brown Hair Soft, flowing waves create a timeless and effortless look for medium-length brown hair. This style adds natural movement, making it perfect for fine to medium hair that needs a little boost. The subtle highlights enhance the dimension, giving a sun-kissed effect. Ideal for women who want a low-maintenance style that looks great air-dried or lightly curled with a 1.25-inch curling iron. A lightweight mousse or sea salt spray will enhance the waves while keeping them touchable and frizz-free.

#2 2A Wavy Brown Hair This soft, natural 2A wavy brown hair has gentle bends that add movement without too much curl. Ideal for fine to medium hair, this style works best with lightweight styling products that won’t weigh it down. A sea salt spray like Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray enhances the waves, while a wide-tooth comb helps maintain their natural shape without frizz. Perfect for a subtle, easy-to-style everyday look.

#4 Highlights on Wavy Brown Hair The soft, blended highlights in this wavy brown hair create a stunning contrast that brightens the face. This balayage-inspired effect adds dimension, making the waves stand out beautifully. Best for medium to long hair, this look works well for those wanting a natural sun-kissed glow. A color-safe shampoo like Redken Color Extend Magnetics helps maintain the highlights, while a 1.25-inch curling iron keeps the waves polished.

#5 Messy Wavy Brown Hair This tousled, messy wavy brown hair is perfect for those who love an effortless, lived-in look. The waves are naturally loose with a slightly undone texture, making it ideal for medium to thick hair. A texturizing spray like Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray helps add volume and grip, while a curling wand with a reverse wrap technique can define the waves without looking too polished. Perfect for an easy, low-maintenance style that embraces natural texture.

#6 Long Brown Hair With Beach Waves Beach waves give long brown hair an effortlessly chic, tousled texture. This look is ideal for those who love a carefree, lived-in style with minimal effort. The soft waves are easy to create using a flat iron wave technique or a 1.25-inch curling wand. A sea salt spray like Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray adds grit and definition, while a light hair oil prevents dryness.

#7 Thick Wavy Brown Hair Thicker hair textures benefit from soft waves that enhance movement without adding bulk. This cut allows natural density to shine while preventing the hair from looking too heavy. A layered cut helps distribute weight, making styling easier. A diffuser attachment is perfect for air-drying without frizz, while a moisturizing curl cream like SheaMoisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie keeps the waves hydrated and defined.

#8 Long Brown Hair With Curtain Bangs Curtain bangs combined with long wavy layers create a romantic and flattering look. This style works well for women with oval, heart, or round face shapes, as the bangs frame the face beautifully. The waves add movement, preventing the length from feeling too heavy. A blow-dry round brush like Revlon One-Step Volumizer is great for styling the bangs, and a texturizing mist like Amika Un.Done Volume Spray adds airy softness.

#9 Honey Brown Wavy Hair Rich honey brown tones with soft waves give this style a warm and radiant look. The subtle highlights create depth, making the color pop, especially in natural light. This style works beautifully on medium to thick hair, enhancing its texture. A moisturizing leave-in conditioner like Davines OI Milk will keep the color vibrant and the waves defined. A large barrel curling iron can be used for soft, effortless curls.

#10 Long Brown Hair With Wavy Layers Long wavy layers create a soft, cascading effect that enhances volume and shape. This cut is perfect for those with medium to thick hair who want a balanced look without too much bulk. The layers help distribute weight evenly while keeping the length intact. A round brush blowout or a 1.5-inch curling iron can enhance the waves for a polished finish. A lightweight mousse like Redken Full Frame 07 will keep the layers bouncy and frizz-free.

#11 Brown Short Wavy Hair A fresh and playful take on short wavy brown hair, this chin-length bob adds movement while keeping things light and easy to style. Perfect for women with finer hair who want more texture and volume. A texturizing powder like Schwarzkopf Dust It will add body, and a GHD Styler can be used for soft bends. A great wash-and-go option for busy lifestyles!

#12 Light Brown Wavy Hair Soft light brown waves with delicate balayage highlights create a dimensional, sun-kissed effect. This look is perfect for those wanting a natural, beachy style with minimal upkeep. The lived-in color blends seamlessly, making it easy to maintain between salon visits. A texturizing spray like IGK Beach Club will enhance the tousled waves, while a boar bristle brush helps distribute natural oils for a healthy shine.

#13 Medium Wavy Brown Hair This medium-length wavy brown hair is perfect for women who want an easy-to-style yet modern look. The soft waves frame the face beautifully, making it ideal for oval and heart-shaped faces. A round brush blowout can add volume at the roots, while a curling wand can redefine the waves. A touch of Kevin Murphy Bedroom Hair Spray adds texture without stiffness.

#14 Long Dark Brown Hair With Natural Waves Long, dark brown waves offer a rich, luxurious look that works well on thick or medium-density hair. The layers are minimal, keeping the fullness intact while allowing the waves to fall naturally. This style is perfect for those who love a low-effort, wash-and-go routine but still want their hair to look polished. A wide-tooth comb is best for maintaining the natural wave pattern without frizz, and a lightweight leave-in conditioner will keep strands soft and hydrated.

#15 Espresso Luxe Waves This deep espresso brown hair features soft, structured waves that give a polished, high-shine effect. The rich, dark tone enhances the hair’s natural gloss, making it ideal for those who love a sleek and refined look. A shine-enhancing serum like Moroccanoil Treatment keeps strands smooth, while a 1-inch curling iron adds definition. This style is perfect for medium to thick hair looking for a sophisticated touch.