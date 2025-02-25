15 High-Protein Breakfast Ideas That Are So Good You Won't Miss Eggs (2025)

Table of Contents
Razzle Dazzle Smoothie Almond-Buckwheat Granola with Yogurt and Berries Sweet Potatoes with Yogurt, Almond Butter and Pepita Granola Spiced Blueberry Smoothie Bowl Crispy Seeded Buckwheat Flatbreads with Smoked Salmon Chocolate-Berry Protein Smoothie Carrot Cake Overnight Oats Avocado-Spinach Green Smoothie Medames-Style Fava Beans With Toast Tropical Green Protein Smoothie Blueberry-and-Mixed Nut Parfait Savory Lentil Waffles Blueberry Smoothie Bowl Savory Yogurt With Avocado and Chickpea ‘Granola’ Copycat Chobani Yogurt Protein Drink References
15 High-Protein Breakfast Ideas That Are So Good You Won't Miss Eggs (1)

Nixing eggs because of cost, health concerns or you just can't stand 'em? No problem. There are plenty of high-protein breakfasts that don't require eggs, like healthy smoothies, overnight oats and yogurt bowls. Many of these substitutes provide similar essential nutrients as eggs, while offering fiber, which is not found in eggs.

Each of these morning makers provides at least 15 grams of protein per serving with most hitting at least 20 grams, so you'll feel satisfied and energized until lunch. Need some ideas to help hit your protein goals? Consider adding a scoop of protein powder to your a.m. shake, opting for high-protein, whole-grain toast or going for a strained yogurt like Greek yogurt or skyr, which pack in more protein than regular yogurt. Swapping out eggs for tofu or using a plant-based egg replacer, like Just Egg, are great ways to enjoy an "eggy" breakfast while following a vegan diet.

1

Razzle Dazzle Smoothie

15 High-Protein Breakfast Ideas That Are So Good You Won't Miss Eggs (2)

Protein per serving: 21 grams

Morning sippers don't need a ton of ingredients to be nutritious. This simple pick blends milk, Greek yogurt, raspberries and bananas.

Get the Razzle Dazzle Smoothie recipe.

2

Almond-Buckwheat Granola with Yogurt and Berries

15 High-Protein Breakfast Ideas That Are So Good You Won't Miss Eggs (3)

Protein per serving: 21 grams

Meet the gold standard of high-protein breakfasts: Greek yogurt. The thick and creamy staple has nearly 20 grams per serving.

Get the Almond-Buckwheat Granola with Yogurt and Berries recipe.

3

Sweet Potatoes with Yogurt, Almond Butter and Pepita Granola

15 High-Protein Breakfast Ideas That Are So Good You Won't Miss Eggs (4)

Protein per serving: 21 grams

These breakfast spuds pack a surprising amount of protein thanks to homemade granola and a creamy almond butter-yogurt topping.

Get the Sweet Potatoes with Yogurt, Almond Butter and Pepita Granola recipe.

4

Spiced Blueberry Smoothie Bowl

15 High-Protein Breakfast Ideas That Are So Good You Won't Miss Eggs (5)

5

Crispy Seeded Buckwheat Flatbreads with Smoked Salmon

15 High-Protein Breakfast Ideas That Are So Good You Won't Miss Eggs (6)

Protein per serving: 27 grams

Here's how to satisfy savory a.m. cravings sans eggs. Prep easy homemade flatbreads (they're good for 10 days) and load 'em up with cottage cheese, smoked salmon and crunchy veg.

Get the Crispy Seeded Buckwheat Flatbreads with Smoked Salmon recipe from Prevention.

6

Chocolate-Berry Protein Smoothie

15 High-Protein Breakfast Ideas That Are So Good You Won't Miss Eggs (7)

Protein per serving: about 20 grams, depending on the type of protein powder

One serving of protein powder contains about 20 grams of the macro, so you'll hit your goals from this smoothie no matter what else you add.

Get the Chocolate-Berry Protein Smoothie recipe from Women's Health.

7

Carrot Cake Overnight Oats

15 High-Protein Breakfast Ideas That Are So Good You Won't Miss Eggs (8)

Protein per serving: 21 grams

Shredded carrot, toasted pecans, spices and a splash of maple syrup mean this make-ahead breakfast tastes like dessert.

Get the Carrot Cake Overnight Oats recipe from Women's Health.

8

Avocado-Spinach Green Smoothie

15 High-Protein Breakfast Ideas That Are So Good You Won't Miss Eggs (9)

Protein per serving: 18 grams

Not a fan of protein powder? Try collagen powder instead, which have a finer texture and tend to dissolve better in liquids. You can barely taste it in this bright, tangy sipper.

Get the Avocado-Spinach Green Smoothie recipe from Women's Health.

9

Medames-Style Fava Beans With Toast

15 High-Protein Breakfast Ideas That Are So Good You Won't Miss Eggs (10)

Protein per serving: 20 grams

Inspired by ful medames, these saucy beans are best scooped up with well-toasted bread for a satisfying start.

Get the Medames-Style Fava Beans With Toast recipe from Women's Health.

10

Tropical Green Protein Smoothie

15 High-Protein Breakfast Ideas That Are So Good You Won't Miss Eggs (11)

Protein per serving: about 20 grams (depending on the type of protein powder)

Think beyond powders, nuts and seeds to add protein to your morning smoothie (though this recipe has all of that, too): Peas add a decent amount and a pleasant sweetness.

Get the Tropical Green Protein Smoothie recipe from Women's Health.

11

Blueberry-and-Mixed Nut Parfait

15 High-Protein Breakfast Ideas That Are So Good You Won't Miss Eggs (12)

Protein per serving: 22 grams

This recipe relies on freeze-dried blueberries so you don't have to worry about what's in season near you. Plus, the crunchy granola is gluten-free.

Get the Blueberry-and-Mixed Nut Parfait recipe from Prevention.

12

Savory Lentil Waffles

15 High-Protein Breakfast Ideas That Are So Good You Won't Miss Eggs (13)

Protein per serving: 13 grams (use high-protein waffle mix like Kodiak Cakes for more)

Stir coriander and curry powder into store-bought waffle mix for a savory twist on the breakfast staple.

Get the Savory Lentil Waffles recipe from Prevention.

13

Blueberry Smoothie Bowl

15 High-Protein Breakfast Ideas That Are So Good You Won't Miss Eggs (14)

Protein per serving: 25 grams

Love smoothies but hate when they contain bananas? Lucky for you, blueberries are the only fruit in this creamy bowl.

Get the Blueberry Smoothie Bowl recipe from Prevention.

14

Savory Yogurt With Avocado and Chickpea ‘Granola’

15 High-Protein Breakfast Ideas That Are So Good You Won't Miss Eggs (15)

Protein per serving: 16 grams

Instead of oats, roast chickpeas until they're deliciously crunchy for an earthy, granola-like topping

Get the Savory Yogurt With Avocado and Chickpea ‘Granola’ recipe from Women's Health.

15

Copycat Chobani Yogurt Protein Drink

15 High-Protein Breakfast Ideas That Are So Good You Won't Miss Eggs (16)

Protein per serving: 19 grams

Unlike the store-bought variety, these breakfast drinks use real, whole fruits for sweetness and flavor.

Get the Copycat Chobani Yogurt Protein Drink recipe from Delish.

