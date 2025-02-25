15 High-Protein Breakfast Ideas That Are So Good You Won't Miss Eggs (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

Nixing eggs because of cost, health concerns or you just can't stand 'em? No problem. There are plenty of high-protein breakfasts that don't require eggs, like healthy smoothies, overnight oats and yogurt bowls. Many of these substitutes provide similar essential nutrients as eggs, while offering fiber, which is not found in eggs.

Each of these morning makers provides at least 15 grams of protein per serving with most hitting at least 20 grams, so you'll feel satisfied and energized until lunch. Need some ideas to help hit your protein goals? Consider adding a scoop of protein powder to your a.m. shake, opting for high-protein, whole-grain toast or going for a strained yogurt like Greek yogurt or skyr, which pack in more protein than regular yogurt. Swapping out eggs for tofu or using a plant-based egg replacer, like Just Egg, are great ways to enjoy an "eggy" breakfast while following a vegan diet.