15 Hydrating Lip Balms That’ll Actually Get the Job Done (2025)

There are very few universal truths, but one of them has to be that everybody hates chapped lips. That’s why there are seemingly endless lip balms to choose from, all claiming they can get rid of your dry, flaky, cracked skin. So how do you know which ones really work (and which are just for show)?

To help you find lip balms that are truly hydrating and healing, we spoke with dermatologists, chatted with SELF staffers, and combed through our past Healthy Beauty Award winners (all of which we extensively tested). Shop our favorite multitasking lippies and soothing balms below.

Our top picks

FAQs about buying hydrating lip balms

Which ingredients should you look for in a lip balm? “Lip balms can deliver a variety of moisturizing agents, including shea butter, squalane, and hyaluronic acid,” Audrey Kunin, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of DERMAdoctor, tells SELF. “Ideally, in addition to hydrating [the skin], a lip balm will also help repair dry lips. This can involve the inclusion of mild exfoliating ingredients—think AHAs or PHAs—that help lift away dead or dry skin, or ceramides that rebuild the natural skin barrier.” Just note that folks with sensitive skin could find exfoliants like these irritating. A great balm should also have an occlusive ingredient, like petrolatum, which will protect your lips and help them retain moisture, Nicole Hayre, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of the Cosmetic Dermatology Center in McLean, Virginia, tells SELF. She also recommends using a balm with SPF during the day to block harmful UV rays. And an antioxidant like vitamin E is a nice bonus, since it’s not only nourishing but wards off sun damage too. How do you choose a hydrating lip balm for sensitive lips? It might be tempting to pick up a lip balm that smells like watermelon or vanilla, but avoiding fragrance is a must because it can irritate sensitive skin, Mara Weinstein Velez, MD, board-certified dermatologist and assistant professor at the University of Rochester Medical Center, tells SELF. As for the good stuff, Dr. Weinstein Velez recommends looking for a balm made with petrolatum or lanolin—a moisturizing ingredient that comes from sheep’s wool. However, lanolin can be irritating for some people and a miracle worker for others. If you haven’t used the ingredient before, Dr. Weinstein Velez suggests applying the lip balm to your inner arm as a patch test and covering the area for a few days to see how you react to it. No inflammation? No problem. Does Vaseline actually hydrate lips? The only ingredient in Vaseline is petrolatum, an occlusive ingredient that seals in any moisture your lips already have without adding any water, as SELF has previously reported. That’s still helpful—but ideally you’ll use a product that also has hydrating ingredients to soothe your cracked skin. If you’ll need Vaseline pried from your cold, dead hands, try applying a hyaluronic acid serum to your lips before jelly. Or switch to something like Aquaphor, which has petrolatum plus humectants that draw in water, like glycerin and panthenol.

Shop the best hydrating lip balms

Between everyday life and our annual Healthy Beauty Awards, we’ve tested dozens of lip balms. Now we’re ready to let you in on the very best of them. Drum roll please….

Best Overall: Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

Sephora Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm for Hydration & Shine $24 Sephora

Pros

Very creamy texture

Hygienic, portable packaging

Available in clear and tinted shades

Cons

A little pricey

I reach for this shea-butter-based lip balm every day. It has a velvety texture and gives my lips a healthy-looking sheen with a few swipes. I love that it feels as thick and moisturizing as a lip mask—which also means it doesn’t wear off right away—but comes in a slim tube that makes the product easier to apply (and is more portable than a bulky jar).

There are lots of sheer shades and scents to choose from: My favorite is the clear vanilla balm, which smells subtly sweet, while SELF’s senior commerce editor adores the red, fruity-scented Cherry shade.

Product specs Size: 0.5 fl oz | Colors: 9 | Other notable ingredients: Diisostearyl malate (an emollient)

Best Budget: Vaseline Lip Therapy Cocoa Butter

Amazon Vaseline Lip Therapy Cocoa Butter $12 Amazon $4 CVS

Pros

Good for sensitive skin

Container lasts a long time

Cons

A little greasy

Regular ol’ Vaseline is great for preventing hydration loss, but it’s not going to make a huge difference if your skin is already dry and flaky. That’s why we recommend trying this version that has moisturizing and soothing cocoa butter in addition to barrier-reinforcing petrolatum. “It’s been my tried and true for years,” one SELF tester says. “The little container lasts me forever.”

Product specs Size: 0.25 oz | Colors: N/A | Other notable ingredients: N/A

Best for Sensitive Skin: CeraVe Healing Ointment

Pros

Can be used on any dry skin

Won’t irritate sensitive skin

Budget-friendly

Fragrance-free

Cons

Some might find it too greasy

When your lips are really angry, simple products are best. Dr. Kunin swears by CeraVe’s Healing Ointment, and one of our testers says it’s the only product she’ll use when her lips are ultra-dry, chapped, or otherwise irritated. It’s loaded with ceramides to help repair damaged skin, while petrolatum seals in moisture—plus, it’s fragrance-free, so it won’t bother sensitive skin. Bonus: You can apply this ointment almost anywhere on your body, like parched patches on your face, dry cuticles, or even cracked heels.

Product specs Size: 3, 5, and 12 fl oz | Colors: N/A | Other notable ingredients: Skin-softening mineral oil, hydrating hyaluronic acid and panthenol

Best Lipstick Alternative: Tower 28 JuiceBalm Tinted Lip Balm

Sephora Tower 28 Beauty JuiceBalm Tinted Lip Balm $16 Credo Beauty

Pros

Very pigmented

Easy to apply

Thin, creamy formula

Cons

Might not be moisturizing enough for some

Sometimes, you want a pop of color that’s less drying than a traditional lipstick. That’s where a tinted lip balm comes in, like this Healthy Beauty Award winner from Tower 28. One of our testers calls the JuiceBalm “phenomenal” and “very hydrating,” due to a combo of shea butter and marula oil.

This stick requires zero fuss. “You don’t have to worry about harsh or imperfect lines—you can swipe it on without a mirror, smack your lips together, and trust that it looks great,” they said. “I’ll rebuy this—which I’ve never said about a balm, let alone a tinted one.” It’s available in four pretty shades: nude (a pinky brown color), berry, pink, and coral.

Product specs Size: 0.09 fl oz | Colors: 4 | Other notable ingredients: Vegan beeswax (an occlusive)

Best Lip Oil: Ami Colé Lip Treatment Oil

Sephora Ami Colé Hydrating Lip Treatment Oil $20 Sephora

Pros

Very glossy finish

Large applicator holds a lot of product

Cons

A little sticky

Our tester appreciated how easy this Healthy Beauty Award winner was to use, thanks to its large doe foot applicator that holds a load of product. “I LOVED that. It made putting on the gloss even easier and quicker, and [it] meant that a single dip into the bottle was enough to apply all over,” they wrote. It contains a nourishing combo of baobab, passion fruit, and camellia seed oils to leave your lips feeling delightfully soft.

Product specs Size: 0.15 fl oz | Colors: 7 | Other notable ingredients: Skin-softening polybutene (an emollient)

Best Lip Mask: Fenty Skin Plush Puddin’ Intensive Recovery Lip Mask

Sephora Fenty Beauty Plush Puddin' Intensive Recovery Lip Mask $23 Fenty Beauty $23 Sephora

Pros

Thick, creamy texture

Helps with flakiness

Hygienic packaging

Cons

A little sticky

On the pricey side

This restorative mask is packed with moisturizing fruit and plant oils that helped our tester, who was dealing with “hella chapped” skin from a prescription retinoid, keep flaking and cracking at bay. “This is the only thing besides my favorite cocoa butter stick that legitimately moisturizes my lips,” they say. “Rihanna put her whole Rihannussy into this, and I would like to personally thank her for it.”

Product specs Size: 0.5 fl oz | Colors: 4 | Other notable ingredients: Moisturizing castor seed and coconut oils

Best Glossy Lip Balm: Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Lip Balm

Pros

Very glossy finish

Creamy texture

Sheer, buildable color

Cons

Makes lips tingle at first, which some might find irritating

Very pricey

If you love a glassy-lip look but can’t stand sticky lip gloss, you need to try this luxurious balm from Hourglass. I have three shades, and at least one is with me at all times. They glide on without ever looking patchy, and you can build up the pigment and shine with more swipes. Plus, because it includes shea butter and a wide range of plant oils, this balm meets gloss will make your lips feel just as juicy and hydrated as they look.

Product specs Size: 0.05 fl oz | Colors: 20 | Other notable ingredients: Nourishing mango seed butter

Best Longevity: Lanolips 12-Hour Overnight Lip Mask

Courtesy of brand Lanolips 12-Hour Overnight Lip Mask $18 Ulta $18 Anthropologie

Pros

Stays in place for hours

Very moisturizing

Fragrance-free

Cons

Doesn’t have a traditional applicator

Nobody has time to apply lip balm a zillion times a day—and this Lanolips mask is proof that a good balm can stay put. Its star ingredient is lanolin, which is known for its major soothing abilities. It’s also loaded with moisturizing ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and vitamin E, to make sure your lips stay plump and protected.

It’s been a serious game changer for one Healthy Beauty Award tester: “I work in a hospital and have to wear a mask for many hours, which dries out my lips,” they say. “After having this on all day, my lips stayed moisturized, thanks to its super thick consistency.”

Product specs Size: 0.52 fl oz | Colors: N/A | Other notable ingredients: Vitamin C (antioxidant)

Best for Cracked Lips: La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Lips

Courtesy of brand La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Lips $10 Amazon $10 Ulta

Pros

Non-greasy

Gives lips a healthy sheen

Fragrance-free

Cons

Not the cutest tube

This balm “made a night and day difference” in one tester’s "chronically chapped lips.” It has an ointment-like texture but with zero greasiness, which also means it doesn’t look too shiny. It provides instant relief to cracked lips, with calming ingredients like panthenol. “It worked so well that I barely had to reapply,” our tester adds.

Product specs Size: 0.25 fl oz | Colors: N/A | Other notable ingredients: Shea butter

Best Tinted Lip Balm: Yves Saint Laurent Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick

Sephora Yves Saint Laurent Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick $42 Nordstrom $42 Sephora

Pros

Nice range of colors

Subtle but buildable tint

Glossy finish

Cons

Very pricey

“I personally like this when I want my lips to look a little more alive, but not makeup-y,” one tester says. “It’s super hydrating—one or two swipes does the trick for the work day.” You can also easily build it up if you want more color—the “glassy shine,” as YSL calls it, will stay.

Product specs Size: 11 oz | Colors: 13 | Other notable ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, mango seed oil

More great lip balms

Is it cool if we keep going? Shop even more editor-favorite lip balms below.

Fresh Lip Sugar Hydrating Lip Balm

Fresh Fresh Sugar Hydrating Lip Balm $21 Ulta $21 Fresh

Pros

Very moisturizing formula

Tastes good

Cons

Jar packaging isn’t as sanitary

Hear us out: No one is suggesting that you eat your lip balm, but a product’s flavor can play a huge role in how much you like it. At least, that’s why this balm caught one tester’s attention. “It’s really hydrating and tastes good, which I think is rare,” she says about her favorite version (caramel). She also confirms that it’s highly moisturizing, with lots of vitamin E.

Product specs Size: 0.2 fl oz | Colors: 3 | Other notable ingredients: Anti-inflammatory apricot kernel oil, grapeseed oil

Aquaphor Lip Repair Lip Balm with Sunscreen SPF 30

Amazon Aquaphor Lip Repair Lip Balm With Sunscreen $5 $4 Amazon

Pros

Protects lips from the sun

Fragrance-free

Cons

Chemical sunscreen might irritate sensitive skin

If you think chapped lips are bad, you definitely don’t want to deal with sunburnt ones.This version of Aquaphor has the same holy grail formula as the original, but with added sunscreen ingredients (avobenzone, octinoxate, octisalate, octocrylene, and oxybenzone) to battle UV rays. “I keep a tube next to my keys—that way, I’ll always remember to put it on before leaving the house,” one tester said during our Healthy Beauty Award trials. “That’s how much I love this product!”

Product specs Size: 0.35 fl oz | Colors: N/A | Other notable ingredients: Glycerin, panthenol, castor seed oil, shea butter, beeswax

Eos Watermelon Frosé & Lychee Martini 2-Pack Lip Balm

Amazon eos 100% Natural Lip Balm Sticks (2-Pack) $6 $5 Amazon

Pros

Great scents

Budget-friendly

Stays put for a long time

Cons

Ulta shoppers say it might not be moisturizing enough for some

Anyone else have a purse full of those egg-shaped, pastel-colored EOS balms from back in the day? Well, they’re still around—sans the spherical shape (but just as fun). “The [twist-up] packaging is brilliant in all of its childlike glory,” one SELF tester says, adding that the flavors and scents are “divine.” These balms will also keep your lips juicy, with nourishing sunflower seed and coconut oils.

Product specs Size: 0.14 oz | Colors: N/A | Other notable ingredients: Shea butter, moisturizing jojoba seed oil

Sunnie The Protector SPF 36

Sunnie Skincare Sunnie Skincare The Protector Lip Balm SPF 36 $14 Sunnie Skincare

Pros

Mineral SPF won’t bother sensitive skin

Smooths lips

Cons

Contains fragrance that might be irritating

This Healthy Beauty Award–winning balm contains UV-blocking zinc oxide, a mineral-based sunscreen that won’t irritate sensitive skin. It’s also packed with moisturizing ingredients like olive and avocado oils (good sources of vitamin E), as well as protective petrolatum.