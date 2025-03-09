15 of the Best Blackhead Removers You Can Buy, According to a Derm (2025)

There are a lot of misconceptions around blackheads and pores in general. For starters, “Pores are not doors that 'open and close' as we would like, and we can’t actually change their size or structure once they have become enlarged,” explains Dr. Shamban. (On that note, you know that part during a facial when they steam your skin to “open up the pores”? It’s not so much opening your pores as it’s softening the gunk within the pores for an easier extraction.)

Though pore size and propensity for blackheads cannot be changed, “We can do our best to keep them clean and not let them fill or enlarge by using good skincare practices,” says Dr. Shamban. “We have a considerable range of advanced active ingredients and treatment options available to us now. And with many of us working from home currently, it’s a good time to introduce a consistent, active skincare routine to prevent, clean, and protect the pores in order to stop the formation of blackheads by treating their underlying causes.”