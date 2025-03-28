15 Places that Send Free Feminine Hygiene Products By Mail - DealTrunk (2025)

If you’re looking for tampons, sanitary pads, period kits, menstrual cups, and other free feminine hygiene products by mail, you’ve come to the right place.

This post will guide you on where to find companies and organizations that send feminine hygiene products directly to your home.

15 Places that Send Free Feminine Hygiene Products by Mail

These places fall under two categories:

companies whose products are in the feminine hygiene industry, and

non-profit organizations helping out female youth, students, members of low-income families, or anyone in need of hygiene products.

Feminine Hygiene Companies

Most of the promotions from the companies below would require you to fill out a form.

Once you submit a sample request, this usually means you agree to join the company’s newsletter as well.

The company used to offer free samples per product type (liners-only, tampons-only, or pads-only), but they changed their sample program to one based on vouchers or coupons.

As such, if you wish to try either their pack of Poise overnight fresh protection pads, or poise pads, you can slash $2 off its regular price when you order.

Rael is giving away a free set of organic cotton tampons with BPA-free applicators. This sample kit will include two regular and two super tampons.

If you’re not a tampon user, Rael also has a sample for TWO breathable organic cotton covers.

Kotex has pads, liners, and tampons offered under its brand.

But the company changes the type of products they send free feminine hygiene products by mail.

Don’t expect tampons though, since they already

As of this writing, Kotex has Overnight Ultrathin Combo Pack and U by Kotex Ultrathin Pads for samples.

Whether you’re trying out your first menstrual cup or switching from another brand, First Greener welcomes you to its line of menstrual cups.

You can choose from either small or large size, but you can only request 1 per customer.

Plus, you need to shoulder shipping fees for this freebie to reach you.

Free samples are posted on this page.

You can also download coupons, vouchers for rebates and check out other current promotions from the brand.

NanoCare developed innovative sanitary pads called NannoPad, which were developed to naturally relieve menstrual discomfort.

Note that once you sign up for a free trial, you’ll be subscribing to a 90-day program.

Make sure to cancel before the trial ends so you wouldn’t be charged.

Prevail offers two kinds of free samples by mail:

ACTIVE SAMPLE KIT that includes 1 Super Ultra Thin Pad with Wings, and 1 Very Light Liner.

MATERNITY SAMPLE KIT includes 1 Extra Heavy Maternity Pad with Wings, and 1 Very Light Liner.

You just need to enter your email address and Prevail will send you a form to fill out.

Diva Cup doesn’t post free samples on the website.

However, make sure to join the Diva Crew on Facebook or sign-up for the company’s newsletters since Diva Cup announces events there, and you can get first dibs on promotions, rebates and giveaways.

Ruby Love’s free pad program was designed to break down the stigma regarding menstrual and feminine hygiene, so no woman or girl has her opportunities limited because of her period.

Non-profit Organizations

Lola Tampons encourage people to purchase donation kits (which include liners, pads, tampons, cleansing wipes, or condoms) on their website.

All these donations will then be forwarded to the non-profit organization, I Support the Girls.

The Alliance for Period Supplies is an organization sponsored by U by Kotex.

It coordinates between companies and recipients by helping collect and distribute period supplies to those in need.

Anyone who needs period products can text 211 or visit 211.orgto find a location giving out free tampons and pads.

This Texas-based organization leads volunteers in hosting Porch Parties, an event held from one home to the next where feminine hygiene product donations are accepted.

Contact the organization if you’re in need of regular samples.

She Supply welcomes anyone interested in throwing their own parties within their your communities.

Women In Training is a non-profit organization formed by two 12-year-old twins.

This organization advocates for menstrual equity, menstrual education, and engages girls and non-binary youth, ages 10 to 18, in community service and social justice.

The organization regularly hosts donation drives and activities to support the youth in need of sanitary pads, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, lotion, shampoo, conditioner, and other hygiene products.

Free The Period chapters are present in over 40 states, always welcoming people who need free pads, tampons and menstrual cups.

The organization sometimes opens up donations online, especially if you live in areas without an active PERIOD chapter.

You can also help the organization put an end to tampon tax, while eradicating period poverty.

This non-profit organization sends menstrual hygiene kits to people all over the country.

As the first Black-led organization with a focus on menstrual health education, advocacy, and access, #HappyPeriod supports women, teens, veterans, LGBTQ, non-binary, and anyone who is homeless, low-income, or living in poverty.

Free Feminine Hygiene Products in Schools

Many states like Illinois, Washington, New York, New Hampshire, Virginia, and Oregon have legislation that supports HB 3614 (Menstrual Equity For All Act of 2021).

With this law, school districts are required to provide free menstrual products for all menstruating students in public schools, including elementary, middle and high school students.

Some schools also have programs that support women’s need for hygiene products.

For example, Ucon’s “Campus Cup” program was focused on the “fight against plastics” and educating women about the use and benefits of menstrual cups.

A similar program (The ExtraVAGanza Project) by the UArizona’s Office of Sustainability also gives an in-depth seminar, survey and free menstrual cups and other reusables at the campus.

