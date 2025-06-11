15 Products to Promote Healthy, Dense Hair Growth for Women (2025)

Hair loss, particularly for women, can be brutal. No matter how you slice it, hair fall is a complex experience that often requires diligent treatment and discipline to promote regrowth—and it takes time to see results. It can feel like a maze. That's why, when attempting to address hair loss, it's important to be selective about the products one chooses to attack the problem, and utilize the expertise of a professional, such as a dermatologist or a trichologist. If you ask me, I'd consult both, but if I had to choose between one or the other, in order to get to the root of the issue, it is essential that you turn to a board-certified dermatologist to help you tackle your problems.

TikTok's favorite derm, Shereene Idriss, M.D. explains that hair loss can be caused by a number of factors, and thus the treatment should be determined by the specific cause, as opposed to a general approach. "Not all hair loss is created equal and treating the wrong cause is like putting a bandage on a leak instead of fixing the pipe. It can stem from hormonal imbalances, nutritional deficiencies (iron, vitamin D, biotin—you name it), stress-induced shedding aka telogen effluvium) or even autoimmune conditions like alopecia areata."

Once a cause for the hair loss is identified, Idriss says building a comprehensive routine that supports hair growth from multiple angles is the best way to move forward. "A multi-pronged approach is key. When in doubt throw the whole kitchen sink at it." What are the best complementary treatment products for helping with hair loss? Here, 15 of the most effective.