15 Remedies to Get Rid of Blackheads (Fast & Naturally) (2025)

Blackheads are small bumps which form when the hair follicles clogged with dirt, oil and dead skin cells on your skin. The surface of blackheads looks dark brown or black, so they are called blackheads.

Blackheads usually occur when the opening of hair follicles is blocked. The sebaceous glands in the follicles can produce oil called sebum to keep the skin soft. However, the accumulation of dead skin cells and oils can block the hair follicles and cause bump called comedo. If the skin over the bump is exposed to the air for a long time, it will turn black and form blackheads due to oxidation.

Blackheads usually forms on your face. But it can also appear on the chest, back, arms, neck and shoulders. If you can remove comedo at the initial stage, you can avoid the growth of blackheads on your face.

Blackheads are considered by doctors to be the first stage of acne. If you make up a lot and cannot clean the oils properly, they can easily form. Once bacteria begin to invade the pores, blackheads can easily form. If you want to prevent blackheads, you must know what causes blackheads. In this article, I will provide the common causes and 15 best natural home remedies to to get rid of blackheads fast.

Common Causes of Blackheads on Nose

Some factors that increase your chances of developing acne and blackheads include:

Excessive oil production on the skin

The build-up of propionic bacterium acnes on the skin

Hair follicles irritation caused by dead skins cells

Hormonal changes during the teen years

Pregnancy, menstruation, or taking birth control pills can also cause hormonal changes

Taking certain drugs like corticosteroids, androgens or birth control pills

Some experts believe that certain diets can also cause blackheads such as dairy products and foods that increase blood sugar levels. However, this needs to be further confirmed by research.

15 Natural Remedies to Get Rid of Blackheads on Nose

1.Egg White Mask

This is an easy mask that can be prepared quickly at home. Egg White can tighten the pores of your face temporarily, which will not only remove your current blackheads but also reduce the chances of future blackheads. It is less drying and rich with much necessary nutrition.

Direction:

In order to use this mask, you just need an egg, some pieces of facial tissue (or toilet papers), a clean towel, and a small bowl.

After gathering these, you have to break the egg and separate the white from the yolk. At first, wash and pat dry your face. Then, apply the white egg thin layer over your skin. In order to apply the layer, you can place a strip of tissue over the thin layer, then press it onto your face gently.

When the first layer is dried, carefully repeat this again for the second and third time. Let the mask dry properly. It will make you feel tightening in the skin. Now, peel the tissue layers, and gently wash your face to make sure that all residues are removed properly. Finally, pat dries your face.

Note: If you want, you can make the layer 3 to 5 times. But you have to make sure that each of the layers is dry enough before placing the next layer. If the layers are not dry enough, this method will not work properly.

Read:

2. Honey and Milk Pore Strips

We know that honey and milk have some beneficial properties for the skin. Milk has lactic acid that can keep your skin soft, and honey has useful antibacterial ingredients. Both of them are good for combat blackheads fast.

Direction:

In order to apply this method, you have to collect 1 teaspoon of milk, 1 tablespoon of raw honey (it must be organic honey), and a clean strip of cotton.

Mix the milk and honey together. Heat the mixture for 5-10 seconds in a microwave until they form a paste. When the temperature becomes comfortable to use, apply the paste to your skin. Now, put a strip of clean and dry cotton onto it. Let the paste dry. Then, peel the strip and rinse your face with cold water.

Note: It is good to wait at least for 20 minutes after applying the paste to your skin to let it dry properly.

3. Try Honey and Cinnamon Strips

The combination of cinnamon and honey is a wonderful mixture to get rid of blackheads. Honey has antibacterial properties, while the cinnamon is good to improve your skin’s blood circulation. Applying both will not only remove your blackheads but will also take away acne and make your skin smooth and healthy.

Direction:

This method requires 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder, 1 teaspoon of organic honey, and clean strips of cotton.

Mix the cinnamon powder and the honey together until they turn into the paste. Apply a thin layer of the paste over the affected area. Now, press a clean strip of cotton over it. Sit down for 3 to 5 minutes, then remove the paste and properly clean your face gently.

Note: After cleaning your face, you should use a moisturizer for a better result.

4. Lemon Juice



Blackheads are caused by clogged and open pores that react with oxygen. So, the best method to get rid of blackheads fast is shrinking your skin’s pores.Lemon juice is an essential astringent that will do this job properly.

Direction:

In this method, you just need 1 lemon, a small bottle, and cotton balls.

Clean your face, then pat dry. Now take the lemon, squeeze it and keep the juice in a small bottle. Take a small cotton ball, then dampen the cotton ball using the juice. Apply it to the affected areas at bedtime. After getting up from a bed, rinse your face with water, and apply moisturizer. You can store the rest of the juice in a refrigerator up to a week.

Note: Lemon juice may make your skin sensitive to the sun. If you are planning to apply this method in the summer season, you should load up on sunscreen. If your skin is sensitive, you should dilute lemon juice with water.

5.Baking Soda and Water

Baking soda is a good ingredient to remove blackheads. Its small granules work naturally to remove anything clogging your skin pores.

Direction:

In order to apply this method, you need some baking soda and fresh water.

Mix Water with baking soda to form a paste that is thick, but spreadable. Massage the paste using a circular motion into your skin. Now rinse thoroughly with fresh and a little cold water. Finally, pat dry your face and use a moisturizer.

Note: You cannot overdo it since baking soda is high in pH that can seriously dry your skin.

6.Cinnamon and Lemon Juice

Both cinnamon and lemon juice is used to treat blackheads. If you want, then you can also them together. You just have to make a mask with Cinnamon powder as well as lemon juice.

Direction:

If you want to make this mixture, then you have to arrange 3 teaspoons of lemon juice and 1 teaspoon cinnamon powder. You can also add 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder, however, this is optional.

Blend one teaspoon of cinnamon powder as well as lemon juice with a squeeze of turmeric powder. It is an optional choice. If you want, then you may not add it. Use this as a facial cleaning agent. Apply it to the affected zone and leave it overnight. Wash your face in the morning very well with typical water. For the best result, you have to continue the process for at least one week.

Note: If you have problems in your skin like acne or other skin problems, then you need not leave this mask overnight. Just wash your face or the affected area after half an hour.

7.Oatmeal and Yogurt Mask



The mixture of oatmeal and yogurt is incredible for keeping your skin free of zits or blackheads. You will get a magical result just after using this mask as it will give you the instant result!

Direction:

You can make a mask by combining two tablespoons of oats, three tablespoons of yogurt. If you want, then you can also use 1 or 2 teaspoons of lemon juice. Apply the mask to your whole face or the infected area and leave for a couple of minutes, and after that, wash your face with cold water.

Note: Lemon juice is an optional choice. You may not add it. Yogurt should be plain yogurt.

Read: 10 Surprising Health Benefits of Yogurt

See Also 12 Scientifically Proven DIY Facial Masks that Will Save your Skin

8. Tomato Mask

If you want to try this mask, you just have to do nothing but to arrange a tomato!

Direction:

Take a medium size tomato and mash it with a fork or even with your hand. Apply this mask to your face or over your blackheads. Rub the area for 2 minutes. Leave it for fifteen minutes. After that, wash your face or skin.

Note: If your skin is dry, then you can also try to add some extra virgin olive oil with this tomato mask. It will make your skin soft. If your skin is oily, then do not try to use olive oil as it may increase the chances of having acne. If your skin is normal, then it is your wish whether you want to try olive oil or not!

9. Olive Oil and Sugar



If you want to apply this solution, you have to arrange 1 teaspoon of sugar as well as one teaspoon of olive oil.

Direction:

Mix olive oil and sugar. Rub it on the affected area. Rub this mask for 1 minute. After that wash your face with clean water.

Note: If you have acne problems, then you need not rub your skin. You can also add some lemon juice to get the best result.

10. Green Tea Solution

In the event that you use endless hours attempting to pop, rub, or concentrate clogged pores from your face, just make use of the green tea. Green tea is high in antioxidants, green tea not just diminishes oils and irritation on the skin, it also secures its future from harm.

So next time you discover small dark obstructed pores covering your face just brew up green tea to help clear them up. If you want to apply this solution, you will need some items like one saucepan, drinking glass, soft towel, gentle face wash, cotton ball and 2 bags of green tea.

Direction:

Fill your saucepan with 1 mug of water. Put it on the stove and heat to the point of boiling. Remove the container from the stove. Place 2 green tea packs into the water and let it steam for half an hour.

Place this tea mixture in another glass, place the glass in the cooler and let it chill for one hour. Wash your face with a tender face wash or baby cleanser. Rinse well as well as pat your face dry with a delicate towel.

Take the cotton ball and wet it with the chilled green tea. Dab this tea onto the clogged pores all over. Leave it on your skin for 15 minutes. Wash your face with cool water, dry completely, and apply skin cream or moisturizer to your skin. Repeat the same process for one week. You will get a magical result.

Note:

Green tea also works great for severe acne. If you have a severe acne problem, then you can also apply the same green tea solution, but in that case, you have to continue this habit for at least six weeks and you have to apply at least once a day. You can also drink green tea regularly as it will help you to keep you healthy and it is also a great solution to treat your blackheads inside and out!

Read: 18 Amazing Benefits of Chamomile Tea for Your Health

11. Try Toothpaste Solution



Blackheads basically happen when oil and dirt get caught in the pores and then solidify there. Facial veils which dry on our skin can help to draw out oil and dirt. As the veils solidify and draw out the contamination, they can relax and even disclose clogged pores or even blackheads. Toothpaste works nicely to expectations in a comparative way by drawing out all the impurities as it solidifies.

Direction:

First of all, you have to clean your face legitimately with a tender as well as a mild cleaning agent. Apply the cleanser and rub it for one minute, after that, wash your face with warm water.

After cleaning your face, apply a little measure of toothpaste on the clogged pores. Verify that you are utilizing the white minty toothpaste and not the gel type. You can just make use of Colgate.

You can apply this before going to bed, otherwise, permit the toothpaste to dry. This may take roughly 2 minutes. The toothpaste will dry out the oil and will decrease any swelling of the acne.

Once dried, gradually and tenderly rub the toothpaste in a roundabout movement to remove your blackheads. Your blackheads will be gradually dislodged with the toothpaste. Wash your skin with warm and clean water for the best result.

Note: Do not use Gel toothpaste. Gel Toothpaste will not help you to remove your blackheads.

12. Toothpaste and Salt

If you need the fastest result, then you can apply toothpaste and salt solution. It will give you a very fast result.

Direction:

First of all, wash your face with mild face wash. Take 1tsp of salt and some toothpaste. Make a mixture and carefully apply this paste to your skin. Rub it for one minute and after that wash your face with clean and warm water. It will give you an instant result.

Note: Do not let your skin dry before applying this mask. Do not use sea salt. Remember toothpaste can be quite irritating to the skin, so it is important that you use this treatment sparingly, using the correct technique. Read this guide before you try this method.

13. Oatmeal and Rosewater



Oatmeal and rosewater remedy is also very popular. You just have to arrange some oatmeal and rosewater.

Direction:

Take some oatmeal and 3tbsp of rosewater. Make a thick paste and apply it to the area where you are experiencing blackheads. Leave it for half an hour. After that wash your face with warm water.

Note: Do not leave this paste for more than an hour!

14.Lemon and Milk

It is one of the unknown natural remedies to get rid of blackheads. It will give you a long-term result.

Direction:

Take 4 teaspoons of lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of milk. Mix it well. Apply this solution all over your affected skin and leave it for 30 minutes. After that, wash your face with warm water.

Note: If you do not want to use milk, then you can also use rosewater. It will give you the same result. You have to apply it daily.

Read:18 Amazing Health Benefits of Lemon Juice

15. Turmeric and Mint



It is also another natural remedies to get rid of blackheads. It will give you a long-term result.

Direction:

Take 2 teaspoon of turmeric and 3 teaspoons of mint juice. You can have more or less, according to your needs. Apply this paste all over your skin and leave it for ten minutes before washing your skin.

Note: Turmeric also helps to reduce skin infection. It will help to make your skin glow.

Bottom Line: Above is the best way to get rid of blackheads on nose and face that will give you a magical result. Do not try all these together! Stick with one solution to get the fastest result!