15 Strawberry Milk Nail Ideas for a Soft, Delicate Manicure (2025)

Beverages consistently make for some of the best manicure inspo. From lattes and Moscow Mules to champagne and spritzes, some of our favorite mani ideas have sprung from the pages of a menu. These include the many variations of the milk manicure.

Nail artist Betina Goldstein described the original milky mani as "asofter version of a stark white manicure," noting it "Adds a bit more color than a sheer nude. It makes your nails look clean and polished." The strawberry version gives you that same sophisticated finish, albeit with a hint of muted pink instead of the soft white. That hint can range from an undeniable rosy tone to a barely-there whisper of blush. Whether you go for a creamy shade with a touch of flush or a glossy, sheered-out tone, one thing is certain—your digits are about to look delightfully delicate. Scroll on for 15 of our favorite strawberry milk nail ideas.