15+ Stunning Bridesmaid Hairstyles for Natural Curly Hair in 2025 (2025)

#1 Bridesmaid Hairstyle for Natural Curls A sleek high ponytail paired with voluminous natural curls creates the perfect blend of elegance and fun. This look enhances the natural texture of the hair while the smooth base adds a polished finish. It’s ideal for oval and round face shapes and works well for medium to thick hair densities. While this style is flattering and stays secure all day, it may require gel or edge control to maintain the sleek look.

#2 Bridesmaid Hairstyle With Soft Curls Soft, brushed-out curls create a romantic, flowing look in this bridesmaid hairstyle. A twisted crown section adds a touch of elegance while keeping the style secure. The natural waves are perfect for medium to thick hair and flatter oval or round face shapes. This style works wonderfully for both formal and semi-formal weddings but benefits from a light styling cream to maintain softness without frizz.

#3 Long Curly Hairstyle For Bridesmaids This long curly hairstyle celebrates natural texture with cascading defined curls and a half-up design. The subtle lift at the crown adds volume while leaving most of the hair to flow freely. Ideal for heart-shaped and oval faces, this style is perfect for bridesmaids seeking a polished yet natural look. It works best for medium to thick hair and requires curl cream and anti-frizz spray to keep the curls smooth all day.

#4 Bridesmaid Hair Updo For Thick Curly Hair This updo is perfect for thick curly hair, featuring voluminous twists and pinned sections that create a structured, yet soft look. Adorned with a cluster of white floral accents, it’s an elegant choice for bridesmaids. The pinned curls maintain height and texture, ideal for oval and round face shapes. While stunning, this style requires strong-hold pins and a touch of styling cream to keep curls smooth and in place all day.

#5 Formal Natural Curly Hairstyle This formal curly hairstyle combines cascading long curls with intricate rope braids along the crown. The braids add a sleek and structured touch to the otherwise voluminous and free-flowing curls. Perfect for thick curly hair, this style is ideal for oval or square face shapes and brings a bold, elegant look to formal occasions. The rope braids require precision and styling gel to maintain their smooth appearance, while a curl-defining cream keeps the curls soft and bouncy throughout the event.

#6 Medium Curly Hairstyle for Bridesmaids Soft, brushed-out curls with a romantic hair accessory make this medium-length style perfect for bridesmaids. This look balances volume and simplicity, making it ideal for natural curly hair with medium density. While this style works for most face shapes, it requires consistent brushing and curl-defining products to maintain the soft, uniform waves without losing definition.

#7 Bridesmaid Textured Style For Natural Curly Hair This textured bridesmaid style highlights natural curls with a chic rolled section along the crown, creating a headband effect. Adorned with a floral hairpin, this look balances elegance and structure with the soft texture of the curls. Ideal for curly short hair, it suits oval and heart-shaped faces beautifully. While the style stays secure, it may require bobby pins and a bit of styling cream to keep the rolled section smooth and in place throughout the event.

#8 Bridesmaid Hairstyle With Defined Curls This style highlights soft, defined curls left loose for a naturally elegant finish. Accentuated with delicate baby’s breath flowers woven throughout, it’s a romantic option for bridesmaids with medium to long curly hair. The arrangement creates dimension and volume, making it ideal for heart and oval face shapes. While effortlessly beautiful, this look benefits from curl-enhancing mousse and a lightweight setting spray to maintain the definition all day.

#9 Bridesmaid Half-Up Bun For Natural Curly Hair A sleek half-up bun paired with cascading natural curls makes this style effortlessly chic. The bun adds height and structure, while the loose curls add volume and movement. Ideal for thick or coarse hair, this look works well for round and oval face shapes. It’s low-maintenance throughout the day but may require additional styling cream to tame flyaways around the crown.

#10 Down Wedding Style With Curls Long, defined curls flow freely in this down style, accented with a delicate hair clip for a touch of elegance. This look celebrates natural texture while providing a polished finish for bridesmaids. It’s a great option for thick hair and works for most face shapes. However, the style may require frequent touch-ups with curling products and anti-humidity spray to maintain its shape throughout the day.

#11 Romantic Hairstyle For Bridesmaids’ Curly Hair This side-swept curly look features defined waves with an ornate accessory for added glamour. The style is ideal for medium to long curly hair and complements oval or heart-shaped faces. Its asymmetry creates a flattering silhouette, perfect for formal events. While it adds elegance and volume, it requires careful styling with a curling wand and setting spray to ensure the curls hold throughout the event.

#12 Bridesmaid Updo For Curly Hair A soft, curly updo with tendrils framing the face is perfect for bridesmaids who want a polished yet natural look. The high bun adds height and elegance, while the loose curls around the face soften the overall appearance. Ideal for medium to long curly hair, this style flatters oval and square face shapes. While it’s great for formal settings, it may need a strong hold hairspray to keep its shape through dancing.

#13 Half-Up Half-Down Style With Big Curls This half-up, half-down style features cascading loose curls with a braided crown detail. The style provides volume and softness, making it great for round or heart-shaped faces. The braid offers a secure base, while the loose curls maintain a relaxed and romantic feel. Ideal for medium to thick hair, this style is versatile and works well for outdoor or indoor weddings, but it does require proper curling products to prevent frizz.

#14 Coilytail Hair A sleek high ponytail paired with tightly defined coily curls creates a chic and modern bridesmaid look. The smooth crown contrasts beautifully with the textured curls, making it an eye-catching style. Ideal for medium to thick coily hair, this look works well for oval and square face shapes. Edge control gel and a strong-hold ponytail tie are essential to maintain the sleekness and keep the curls secure.

#15 Flufflair Style This playful updo gathers soft, fluffy curls into a high puff, secured with a patterned headband for a charming touch. Ideal for coily and tightly curled textures, this style emphasizes volume and personality. It suits oval and heart-shaped faces beautifully and is great for outdoor weddings. Lightweight curl cream keeps the texture defined while the headband adds a secure hold and a pop of color.