16 Best Instant Self-Tanners Of 2025, Makeup Artist-Approved (2025)

We all like flaunting a sun-kissed look for our Instagram, but only people who have tried it know it’s near impossible to do it by basking in the sun alone. This is why having the best instant self-tanners by your side is necessary to get the perfect shade of summer tan. These innovative products will give you the perfect shade without having to soak the sun for hours. To help you pick out the best ones for your skin, we’ve listed the top 16 highest-rated self-tanning accelerators to invest in. Try them and we’re sure you won’t be dissapointed.

The Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam is enriched with aloe vera and coconut oil that nourish the skin and impart a natural scent. It is suitable for people with olive skin tones who prefer a darker bronzy glow. This lightweight tanning foam will give you the sun-kissed tan of Bondi beach and make your skin glow. The product is vegan and is not tested on animals, making it a perfect guilt-free option.

Product Dimensions: 1.77 x 1.77 x 8.54 inches | Weight: 9.88 Ounces

Pros Lightweight

Easy to apply

Long-lasting

Pleasant coconut scent

Streak-free Cons Not suitable for sensitive skin

Quick tip Apply Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk after this product to get an easy, gradual tan with a fuss-free application.

If you are looking for a natural tan, the St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse is your best bet. It is a golden-colored tanning mousse that is streak-free and blends seamlessly with your skin tone, making it a favorite formula for many. It works well for first-time tan users and gives your skin the glow and tone you would love. This instant self-tanner is lightweight, non-sticky, and lasts up to 10 days. The formula is odorless and does not stain your hands or clothes. The product has also received rave reviews on various e-commerce sites that confirm that it delivers exceptional results.

Skin Type: Sensitive | Product Dimensions: 6 x 5 x 4 inches | Weight: 8.64 Ounces

Pros Easy to apply

Non-sticky

Lightweight

Paraben-free

Phthalate-free

Vegan

Odorless Cons Expensive

Pro Tip This product is non-comedogenic, making it ideal for sensitive skin.

What do you do if you have to go for one of those impromptu parties and you have only a few minutes to get ready? The Jergens Natural Glow Sunless Tanning Mousse is your bae! It works as one of the best self-tanning face bronzers and gives you a bronze skin tone in just 60 seconds.

Although the color appears immediately, it lasts for a few days and peaks at 24 hours. Simply pump it on your hand and apply it evenly to your face and entire body to achieve flawless, glowing skin. If you want a darker tone, use it again the next day. Apply a moisturizer daily to maintain the glow. Also, if you are using the product for the first time, do not forget to conduct a patch test first to be completely safe.

Skin Type: Normal | Product Dimensions: 2.11 x 2.11 x 7.13 inches | Weight: 2.47 Ounces

Pros Lightweight

Pleasant tropical fragrance

Streak-free

Fast-drying

Dermatologist-tested Cons Fades after a shower

Pro Tip People with pale, pink skin tone should use this product with moisturizer to avoid a muddy, dirty look.

Why We Think It's Worth Buying A whopping 3,405 reviews on Amazon make it obvious that users genuinely love this product.

The B Tan Love At First Tan has a dark violet base that knocks off the orange tinge and gives your skin a dark glow. It is perfect for first-time tanners. It settles on your skin with a natural finish and without any nasty artificial tan odor. You can even get a darker shade of tan if you leave it on for 4+ hours. It is the perfect way to look outdoorsy without stepping out in the sun. What’s more? It is not tested on animals, which makes it an ideal option for ethically conscious makeup enthusiasts.

Skin Type: Oily, Combination, Dry, Normal | Product Dimensions: 3 x 3 x 5 inches | Weight: 0.02 Ounces

Pros Fast-drying

Odorless

Streak-free

No orange tinge

Vegan

Paraben-free Cons Might make the skin dry

The St.Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse has a 3-in-1 formula that can control the intensity of your tan. If you leave it on for 1 hour, you get a light tan; for 2 hours, you get a medium tan; and for 3 hours, you get glorious dark tan. The product develops the final tan shade and gives a natural-looking, streak-free finish that is also long-lasting. Some reviews of the product on different e-commerce sites also suggest that it fades naturally without any awkward patches. It also enhances skin hydration and acts as a good moisturizer.

Skin Type: All | Product Dimensions: 2.1 x 2.4 x 2.1 inches | Weight: 9 Ounces

Pro Tip Use a little bit of lotion on your knees and elbows before applying this product to avoid a dark build-up of tan.

Why We Think It's Worth Buying This product is so liked by shoppers that it has gained over 2,185 great reviews on Amazon.

The Sun Laboratories Ultra Dark Self Tanning Lotion provides the best tan with its natural blend of ingredients. It enhances your skin’s elasticity, making it look and feel smooth and flawless. The formula contains vitamin C, vitamin E, and aloe vera that nourish and protect your skin. This product blends easily into the skin and is streak-free. You will get the desired sun-kissed, tanned look as early as 3 hours after application.

Skin Type: All | Product Dimensions: 2.5 x 4 x 8 inches | Weight: 9.6 Ounces

Pros Easy to apply

No foul odor

Paraben-free

Streak-free Cons Watery consistency

Why We Think It's Worth Buying This product has received 4,312 reviews from customers on Amazon, indicating its popularity and reliability.

The L’Oreal Paris Skincare Sublime Bronze Self Tanning Mist is formulated with vitamin E and gentle alpha hydroxy acid that smoothen the skin and provides a natural-looking tan. You will see your skin achieving a darker tone within one hour of applying it. The 360 degree nozzle makes it easy to spray on the hard-to-reach areas. If you want to achieve darker shades, continue using the product daily until you get the desired shade.

Skin Type: All | Product Dimensions: 1.29 x 2.12 x 7.02 inches | Weight: 4.59 Ounces

Pros Even application

Streak-free

Quick-drying

Easy to apply Cons Might stain your sheets

This self-tanning mousse gives you gorgeous bronze-toned skin without the risk of sunspots, wrinkles, or sunburns. It is formulated with natural ingredients that hydrate and moisturize your skin, making it beautiful and glowing. You can keep it on for 30 minutes to 2 hours to get the desired tan shade. The tan initially fades after a shower but darkens and settles into its true shade the next day and lasts up to 5 to 6 days. The formula is infused with vanilla extract that makes your skin fragrant and gives it a refreshing feel.

Skin Type: All

Pros Delicious scent

Easy to use

Fast-drying

Easy to blend

Vegan

Cruelty-free Cons Fades splotchy

If you like tanned skin with a soft matte glow, then the Millenium Forever Dark Black Mattifying Instant Bronzer is the right choice for you. It leaves a soft color on your skin that looks stunning. The non-fading pigment offers an air-brushed effect on your skin. This body drench quick tan instant self-tanner is formulated with the anti-orange technology that helps the bronzer to stay on your skin longer without creating unappealing orange streaks. Additionally, its high-definition DHA formula smoothens, tightens, and tones your skin, making it look fresh and glowing from within.

Skin Type: All

Pros Fade-resistant

Instant tanning results

No orange streaks

Long-wearing

Easy to apply

Dries quickly

Pleasant fragrance

Alcohol-free Cons None

The Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam is an anti-aging, anti-cellulite, self-tanning foam that hydrates the skin and makes it firm. It has a green-gray base that gives you a golden tan without any orange tinge.

This self-tanning foam comes in three shades – medium that is a subtle glow, dark, also known as vacay bronze, and ultra-dark, a deep rich tan. It is enriched with the goodness of coconuts that keeps the skin hydrated. Ingredients like mango, cocoa, and fig are powerful antioxidants that protect the skin from UV damage. The tropical mango and guava fragrance refreshes your senses. Also, the self-tanner is not tested on animals, making it a perfect option for those looking for a cruelty-free product.

Skin Type: All

Pros Lightweight

Good fragrance

Silicone-free

Paraben-free

Toxin-free

Vegan Cons Not for sensitive skin

11. Best For Damaged Skin: Miami Gorgeous LaPlaya Glow Self Tanning Mousse

The Miami Gorgeous LaPlaya Glow Self Tanning Mousse gives you a Brazilian goddess-like radiant glow without an orange tinge. It is infused with argan oil, jojoba oil, coconut oil, and olive oil that help you achieve a natural, streak-free tan color. The elderflower extract in the formula provides nourishment and makes the skin smooth. The mousse is also infused with vitamins A, C, D, and E that fight free radicals and prevent skin damage.

Skin Type: Sensitive, all

Pros Odorless

Streak-free

Paraben-free

Sulfate-free

Gluten-free

Cruelty-free Cons Might stain hands and sheets

Why We Think It's Worth Buying More than 1,784 Amazon users have vouched for this amazing product.

12. Best Natural Looking: Botanic Tree Self Tanner

The Botanic Tree Self Tanner has a plant-based, organic composition that makes it a safe way to get a bronze complexion without going out in the sun and being exposed to its UV rays. It gives you a natural-looking tan without the orange tinge. This streak-free lotion is fast-absorbing, stain-free, and not tested on animals. It is infused with shea butter and fruit extracts that hydrate, nourish, refresh, and rejuvenate your skin.

Skin Type: All, Combination | Product Dimensions: 2 x 3 x 6.8 inches | Weight: 6 Ounces

Pros 100% organic

Streak-free

Non-toxic

Quick-drying

Paraben-free

Vegan Cons Thick consistency

The b.Tan Darkest Possible Self Tan Mousse is a 100% natural DHA formula that blends seamlessly on your skin. It is suitable for all skin types. The formula has a mousse texture that darkens with every hour. It is super easy to apply, and the results are always stunning. The formula is sustainably sourced and does not undergo animal testing. It moisturizes your skin and imparts a natural tan effect without developing gross yellow streaks.

Skin Type: Oily, Combination, Dry, Normal | Product Dimensions: 3 x 3 x 5 inches | Weight: 9.17 Ounces.

Pros Easy to apply

Highly pigmented

Long-lasting

No orange streaks

Odorless

Sustainably sourced

Vegan

Paraben-free

Sulfate-free

Recyclable packaging Cons Takes time to settle on the skin

14. Best Skin Protection: Norvell Venetian Self-Tanning Mousse

The Norvell Venetian Self-Tanning Mousse is lightweight, can produce instant tan, and last for a long time. With a blend of brown and violet bronzers, it replicates the skin colors found on the beaches of the European Riviera. Its innovative formula produces a deeper, darker shade without an orange tinge. It is infused with botanical and essential extracts that fight aging and hydrate, soothe, and protect the skin.

Skin Type: Dry | Product Dimensions: 7.5 x 2.25 x 2.25 inches | Weight: 7.04 Ounces

Pros Non-comedogenic

Vegan

Gluten-free

Paraben-free

No orange streak Cons Sticky

Why We Think It's Worth Buying It has received over 1,447 rave reviews on Amazon, proving it is a mass favorite.

The dermatologist-tested St. Moriz professional self-tanning mousse is formulated with olive milk and vitamin E that moisturize the skin, giving it a luxurious and luminous finish. It provides a bronzed skin complexion in about 4 to 6 hours, which can last for days. The velvety applicator mitt in the pack ensures an even tan, making it most suitable for people who want to get a deep tan. This easy-to-use golden mousse blends seamlessly on your skin without any streaks or orange tint. It has a 360-degree nozzle that makes it easy to apply it over hard-to-reach areas. This is made of soft material and feels great on the skin. Reviewers love the applicator mitt as it is machine washable and reusable.

Skin Type: All

Pros Easy to apply

Salon-tested

Dermatologically tested

Lightweight

Suits all skin types

Value for money

Dries fast

Streak-free Cons Clumps while applying

The Tanceuticals CC Self Tanning Body Mousse offers a gorgeous, natural-looking, streak-free tan without exposure to the sun or tanning beds. It is enriched with organic and healthy cosmeceuticals – like argan oil, pomegranate, and acai berry – that improve the skin’s quality by providing moisturization and nourishment. The scent of coconut oil knocks off the tanner smell and makes tanning a pleasing experience. Many reviewers on online forums have noted that the effect of this tanning mousse lasts for 6 to 7 days.

Skin Type: Normal | Product Dimensions: 2 x 2 x 8 inches | Weight: 6.7 Ounces

Pros Organic

Long-lasting

Non-sticky

Pleasant coconut scent

Vegan

Paraben-free

Mineral free

Phthalate-free Cons None

While most of these products come with a set of instructions on how to use them, it is advisable to know the basic steps involved in using an instant self-tanner to save yourself from a tan blunder.

Before anything, perform a patch test if you are using a self-tanning product for the first time. If it does not irritate the patch test area, follow the steps given below:

Exfoliation: This is the first step in self-tanning. Use an exfoliant of good quality to remove the dead cells and achieve clean skin. Pay special attention to the elbows, knees, ankles, and feet, where the skin is thick.

This is the first step in self-tanning. Use an to remove the dead cells and achieve clean skin. Pay special attention to the elbows, knees, ankles, and feet, where the skin is thick. Drying: Make sure your skin is dry before the application of the tanner so that it spreads evenly. Use it before moisturizing your skin.

Make sure your skin is dry before the application of the tanner so that it spreads evenly. Use it before moisturizing your skin. Use Hand/Applicator Mitt: Use your hands or an applicator mitt (to prevent staining your hands) to spread the tanning formula evenly by massaging in a circular motion.

Use your hands or an applicator mitt (to prevent staining your hands) to spread the tanning formula evenly by massaging in a circular motion. Wash Your Hands: If you have used your hands, wash them immediately after application to avoid orange stains.

If you have used your hands, wash them immediately after application to avoid orange stains. Wait: Wait for the self-tanning product to dry before you put on your clothes. Avoid getting wet or sweating for the next 3 hours until the tan stabilizes.

Wait for the self-tanning product to dry before you put on your clothes. Avoid getting wet or sweating for the next 3 hours until the tan stabilizes. Sunscreen And Moisturizer: Protect your skin with sunscreen and moisturize it regularly to maintain the tan.

A good tan goes a long way. You might know the best brands and how to use the product, but choosing the perfect product that is meant for your skin is another task. Scroll down to the next section for pointers.

How To Choose The Best Instant Tanners

Here are some factors you should consider before you invest in an instant self-tanner:

Type: Instant self-tanning enhancers come in the form of lotions, mousses, mists, serums, oils, gels, etc. If you have dry skin, self-tanning lotions and oils would be the best option. Mousses also work well, but they don’t last long. Mist sprays are convenient for tanning the hard-to-reach areas.

Instant self-tanning enhancers come in the form of lotions, mousses, mists, serums, oils, gels, etc. If you have dry skin, self-tanning lotions and oils would be the best option. Mousses also work well, but they don’t last long. Mist sprays are convenient for tanning the hard-to-reach areas. Ingredients: Many tanners use chemical ingredients. Thankfully, most of the brands we have mentioned above use organic ingredients that are sulfate- and phthalate-free. Go through the ingredients list and pick the one that is safest for your skin. If you have sensitive skin, look for labels like ‘expert-recommended’ and ‘dermatologist-tested’ to be extra safe. Also, look for one with an inbuilt moisturizer or an anti-aging formula that will add vigor to your skin.

Many tanners use chemical ingredients. Thankfully, most of the brands we have mentioned above use organic ingredients that are sulfate- and phthalate-free. Go through the ingredients list and pick the one that is safest for your skin. If you have sensitive skin, look for labels like ‘expert-recommended’ and ‘dermatologist-tested’ to be extra safe. Also, look for one with an inbuilt moisturizer or an anti-aging formula that will add vigor to your skin. Shade: Self-tanners are primarily meant for light skin tones. If you already have a dark skin tone, look for a dark shade or ultra-dark one to achieve a more pronounced tan. Whereas, individuals with lighter skin tones or fair skin, may opt for a lighter shade to achieve a subtle color.

Self-tanners are primarily meant for light skin tones. If you already have a dark skin tone, look for a dark shade or ultra-dark one to achieve a more pronounced tan. Whereas, individuals with lighter skin tones or fair skin, may opt for a lighter shade to achieve a subtle color. Reviews: Go through the reviews written by people who have already used the product. That should help you rule out sticky, streaky picks.

Infographic: Skin-Nourishing Ingredients In Self-Tanners If you want to achieve healthy and perfectly tanned skin, you should look at the label of your tanner to ensure that it has all the right ingredients. It is not just about tinting your skin but also nourishing it along the way. Check out the infographic below to know about some of the top ingredients used in self tanners that your skin will absolutely love! Illustration: StyleCraze Design Team

The Bottom Line If achieving a gorgeous tan is your goal, you should invest in the best instant self-tanners and self-tanning extenders. If you prioritize vegan-friendly products, go for the statement-making St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse. If you are looking for a fast-drying self-tanner, choose the Jergens Natural Glow Sunless Tanning Mousse. For those seeking a dark, long-lasting tan, the b.tan I Want The Darkest Tan Possible Self Tan Mousse is the perfect option. These magical formulas will offer you the perfect shade of summer tan in the comforts of your home. The products reviewed above in the listicle are lightweight, easy to apply, and long-lasting. In addition, they are free from synthetic toxins, and fragrances, and allow streak-free application. Consider the type, shade, ingredients, and reviews of the products before purchasing the self-tanners. Most of these products are packed with organic ingredients and are safe for your skin. Now, go tan your body to flaunt some celebrity-inspired looks!

Frequently Asked Questions

Is instant self-tanner good for the skin?

Yes. Instant self-tanners contain nourishing ingredients like aloe vera and coconut oil that moisturize your skin while deepening its color. Therefore, they are safe and beneficial for your skin.

Is self-tanner safe for your face?

Yes. Self-tanners that are non-comedogenic and free of toxic ingredients are safe for your facial skin.

How can I remove the self-tanner if I mess up?

Apply baby oil to your skin and leave it on for a few minutes. Then, wash the self-tanning lotion from your skin with a loofah in your shower.

Do self-tanners work immediately?

No. Self-tanners take at least six to 10 hours to react and develop on your skin.

How long does an instant self-tanner last?

A good-quality instant self-tanner lasts for ten days on your skin.

How quickly does instant tan work?

Instant tanners progressively darken your skin tone within a few hours of application.

Does instant self-tanner wash off?

No. Instant self-tanners do not wash off easily. You may rub alcohol or acetone on your skin to get rid of the color.

