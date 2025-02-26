16 Firming, Strengthening Body Lotions for Mature Skin (2025)

You’re no longer 22, and by now, your skin care routine is dialed in—retinol, vitamin C serum, seasonal moisturizers, maybe a mask or 10. But while your face gets the royal treatment, does the rest of your skin survive on occasional slaps of expired lotion? That’s a problem, considering the skin on your body experiences the same environmental stressors as your face. And as you get older, the best body lotions also need to take into account the changes your skin is going through.

“As skin ages, collagen and elastin production slow down, leading to loss of firmness and elasticity,” board-certified dermatologist Azadeh Shirazi, MD, tells SELF. “The skin becomes thinner, drier, and more prone to irritation. The natural barrier function weakens, making it harder for the skin to retain moisture.” Plus, she says, the environment and the natural aging process can cause age spots, wrinkles, and sagging.

Some areas of the body see more intensive aging than others, says board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD. “Skin cells that are exposed to both [genetic and environmental factors] tend to age the most,” he says. “For this reason, it’s important to pay more attention to areas of skin that are exposed to the environment regularly, like the face, neck, and hands.” Certain areas of the body are also more susceptible to signs of aging due to thinner skin or more frequent use, says Dr. Shirazi. “These areas include the neck, chest, hands, elbows, knees. The skin on the neck and chest is thinner and more delicate, making it more prone to wrinkles and sagging particularly from UV rays, while the knees and elbows often develop dryness and crepiness,” she says.

If you’ve been neglecting these areas, you’re not alone, but it’s never too late to slather on a little love. To help you determine what you should be looking for in a body lotion at this point in your life, we asked the experts for a breakdown of the most efficacious ingredients, as well as their top product picks for aging skin.

What ingredients should you look for when choosing a body lotion for aging skin?

According to the experts we spoke to, there are three categories of ingredients you should prioritize in your body lotions, depending on your main concerns.

Moisturizers First and foremost, any body lotion for aging skin needs to be a good moisturizer, says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, MD. This means it needs to contain three components: humectants, emollients, and occlusives. And Dr. King says it’s important to look for products that contain all three. Humectants, such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin, help the skin retain its water content. Emollients, such as squalane, ceramides, and fatty acids, help the skin barrier function. And occlusives, such as lanolin, beeswax, and silicones, block water loss, says Dr. King. Firming ingredients If you’re looking to firm the skin, Dr. Shirazi recommends ingredients such as peptides, retinol, and vitamin C. These help stimulate collagen production and promote skin renewal. “Peptides are also excellent for boosting firmness and elasticity,” she says. “Additionally, products with hyaluronic acid can help plump the skin, making it appear firmer and more youthful.” Exfoliators According to Dr. Zeichner, exfoliating acids like glycolic or lactic acid can help strengthen the skin over time. “I commonly recommend 12% lactic acid lotions for the arms and the legs,” he says.

Our top picks

Best Overall: BeautyPie Youthbomb Repair 360

Best Budget: Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion

Best Splurge: Chantecaille Rose de Mai Body Cream

Best for Sensitive Skin: Naturium Skin-Renewing Body Lotion

Best Firming: Skinmedica Firm and Tone

Best Serum: Fig 1 Retinol Renewal Body Serum

Best Retinol: Versed Advanced Retinol Body Butter

Best Retinol-Alternative Serum: Maelys B-Glossy Anti-Aging Smoothing Body Serum

Best for Neck: StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream

Best for Estrogen-Depleted Skin: Paula's Choice Phytoestrogen Elasticity Renewal Body Treatment

In this article How to choose a body lotion for mature skin Our top picks Shop the best body lotions for aging skin FAQs about lotions for aging skin

Shop the best body lotions for aging skin

Best Overall: BeautyPie Youthbomb Repair 360

BeautyPie

BeautyPie BeautyPie Youthbomb Repair 360 $44 BeautyPie

Pros

Dermatologist-created

Contains a range of ingredients to target multiple aging concerns

Cons

Pricey, but reviewers say a little goes a long way

This powerhouse body lotion is absolutely packed with potent ingredients. It contains 2% granactive retinoid, which Dr. King is a gentle form of retinoid, and 5% niacinamide, which helps to improve skin tone and texture and can soothe any irritation caused by the retinoid.

On the moisturizing front: “The base contains humectants, like glycerin and polyglutamic acid, to hydrate the skin; emollients like triglycerides, sweet almond oil and meadowfoam seed oil to support the skin barrier; and shea butter and coconut oil to help lock in moisture,” says Dr. King. “It also contains soothing ingredients like allantoin and borage seed oil.” These workhorse ingredients make this lotion worth its not-insignificant price tag.

“Used this body cream four times and I’ve already noticed a difference to my skin appearance and texture,” one online reviewer wrote. “Amazing how quickly I have seen results.” Customers also report that it’s especially effective on sun-damaged skin. It’s thick but absorbs quickly and isn’t sticky. It smells great too.

Other notable ingredients Glycolic acid to promote skin renewal and erase fine lines

Best Budget Pick: Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion

Amazon

Amazon Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion $15 $11 Amazon $17 Walmart

Pros

Super affordable

Non-greasy texture

Fragrance-free

Cons

Retinol concentration is undisclosed

The ingredient list for this lotion is top-notch, easily rivaling that of more expensive brands. “It combines retinol with skin-strengthening peptides to firm and support the skin,” says Dr. Zeichner. “Plus, it delivers a blend of natural oils that act as emollients to soften rough cells and fill in cracks on the surface of the skin.” Niacinamide, which helps improve skin tone, is included too.

Still, Gold Bond isn’t exactly a sexy company, and I didn’t totally believe the hype—it has a 4.6 rating on Amazon with 5,000+ reviews—around this product until I tried it. After weeks of use, I noticed a not-insignificant difference in the appearance of those little lines at my cleavage. And IMO, it has just the right consistency: It’s rich and moisturizing, not greasy or sticky, and absorbs easily into my skin. I personally found this lotion to be gentle, but if you’re new to retinol, you might want to start slowly, as the brand doesn’t disclose its retinol concentration. Welcome to my medicine cabinet, Gold Bond!

Other notable ingredients Moisturizing vitamin E, jojoba oil, shea butter, cocoa butter

Best for Sensitive Skin: Naturium Skin-Renewing Retinol Body Lotion

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Naturium Skin-Renewing Retinol Body Lotion $28 $25 Amazon $25 Ulta Beauty

Pros

Contains a gentle form of retinol

Affordable

Fragrance-free

Absorbs quickly

Cons

Goes fast, but the brand does have a jumbo size (with a pump!)

When your skin is reactive, retinol isn’t always your friend; however, this Dr. Shirazi–recommended body lotion makes it possible for sensitive types to reap the dynamo ingredient’s benefits. It’s formulated with encapsulated retinol, which means the retinol is released gradually over time to reduce irritation. “This retinol helps promote cell turnover, reducing the appearance of fine lines, crepiness, and uneven skin,” says Dr. Shirazi. It also features skin-soothing allantoin and shea butter, which “deeply hydrates and softens the skin, leaving it smooth, firm, and radiant,” says Dr. Shirazi.