16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (2025)

Table of Contents
RAZER BLADE 16 FASTEST. SHARPEST. CLEAREST. THE WORLD’S FIRST & FASTEST OLED 240 Hz 16” DISPLAY1 Ultra-Fast & Clear | More Accurate Hits | Faster Trigger Times 89.1% THE WORLD’S FIRST & ONLY DUAL-MODE MINI LED DISPLAY1 16:10 Aspect Ratio | Built for Work & Play UHD+ (3840 x 2400) 120 Hz Mode FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 240 Hz Mode 89.1% MORE GRAPHICS POWER PER CUBIC INCH Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU | Up to 175 W Full TGP NVIDIA® GEFORCE RTX™ 40 SERIES LAPTOP GPU Beyond Fast for Gamers and Creators AI-Powered Performance and Lifelike Graphics3 Accelerate Your Ideas Optimized Power and Performance Your Ideas, Accelerated by NVIDIAStudio #MADEWITHBLADE MORE DESKTOP COMPUTING POWER PER CUBIC INCH Intel Core i9-14900HX Processor | Overclock Ready 5.8 GHz 24 Cores MORE COOLING POWER PER CUBIC INCH MORE METAL PER CUBIC INCH Aircraft-Grade Aluminium Unibody Design | 100% Pure Titanium Anti-Flex Plate MORE CHARGING POWER PER CUBIC INCH Up to 330 W GaN Charger4 | 60% Smaller than Standard Chargers MORE CONNECTIONS PER CUBIC INCH OTHER FEATURES Per-key Razer Chroma™ RGB THX® Spatial Audio Advanced Control System Ultra-long 95.2 Watt-hour Battery Easy Upgradeability FHD Webcam and Dual Array Mic Anti-Ghosting Keyboard Windows Hello Microsoft Precision XL Touchpad Razer™ Snap Tap Advanced Input Priority for Faster Execution LIMITED-EDITION X‑RAY SKINS FAQ Is the memory and SSD on the Blade 16 upgradable? Does the Blade 16 support USB Type-C charging? Does Blade 16 feature overclocking? Can you connect the Blade 16 to Thunderbolt 4 accessories? Does the manufacturer’s warranty for the Blade 16 cover drops, spills, or accidents? Can the Blade 16 be used for creative applications such as Adobe Premiere, Photoshop, Autodesk, or Blender? What is Razer™ Snap Tap and does this laptop have it? References

RAZER BLADE 16

FASTEST.
SHARPEST. CLEAREST.

Experience incredible visual clarity and depth of color with the Razer Blade 16—featuring the world’s first OLED 240 Hz 16” display1. Armed with the latest Intel® Core™ i9 HX Series processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series Laptop GPUs, experience more power per cubic inch than ever before.

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (1)
  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (2)

Based on metrics provided by the Video Electronics Standard Association ClearMR Compliance Test Specification (ClearMR), an industry standard program that provides a numerical value based on the ratio of clear pixels to blurry pixels. For more information, please visit https://www.clearmr.org/.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate, or jump to a slide using the slide dots.

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (4)

    "This is a beast of a gaming laptop but with an elegantstyle."

    -Tom’s Guide

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (5)

    "Literally the GOAT of gaming laptop screens"

    -Dave2D

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (6)

    "the Blade 16 is the ultimate expression of the 16-inch laptop."

    -PCGamer

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (7)

    "One of the year's best gaminglaptops."

    -Games Radar

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (8)

    "The best graphics performance possible in a sleek and minimalist formfactor."

    -How-To-Geek

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (9)

    "Now with a level of vibrancy and contrast we adore in laptopOLEDs."

    -PC Gamer

16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (10)

OLED 240 Hz 16”
16:10 ASPECT RATIO | 2560 X 1600 RESOLUTION

16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (11)

ULTRA-FAST, ULTRA-CLEAR
240 HZ REFRESH RATE | 0.2 MS RESPONSE TIME

16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (12)

BRIGHT, VIVID COLORS
1M:1 CONTRAST RATIO | 100% DCI-P3 COLOR GAMUT

16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (13)

PERFECT COLOR ACCURACY
INDIVIDUALLY FACTORY CALIBRATED | INDUSTRY STANDARD VERIFICATION

THE WORLD’S FIRST & FASTEST OLED 240 Hz 16” DISPLAY1

Ultra-Fast & Clear | More Accurate Hits | Faster Trigger Times

The first OLED display truly designed for the competitive gamer, featuring a VESA® Certified ClearMR™ 11000 rating and DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 to ensure minimal blurring and vivid colors.

16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (15)

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (16)
  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (17)
  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (18)
  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (19)
  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (20)

    Refresh Rate

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (21)

    0.2 ms Response Time

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (22)

    16:10 QHD+ Resolution

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (23)

    100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut

  • 89.1%

    Screen-to-Body Ratio

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (24)

    NVIDIA G-Sync™ Ready

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (25)

    400 nits Brightness

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (26)

    Individually Factory Calibrated

THE WORLD’S FIRST & ONLY DUAL-MODE MINI LED DISPLAY1

16:10 Aspect Ratio | Built for Work & Play

UHD+ (3840 x 2400) 120 Hz Mode

Enjoy 4K quality and clarity for content creation

FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 240 Hz Mode

An ultra-fast refresh rate for ultra-smooth gaming


16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (27)

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (28)

    1000 nits brightness

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (29)

    100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (30)
  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (31)

    HDR 1000 Supported

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (32)

    <3ms Response Time

  • 89.1%

    Screen-to-Body Ratio

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (33)

    Ultra-Thin Bezels

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (34)

    Individually Factory Calibrated

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (35)

    NVIDIA G-Sync™ Ready

MORE GRAPHICS POWER PER CUBIC INCH

Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU | Up to 175 W Full TGP

Packed for pure performance with 1.50 gPD (Graphics Power Density), the Razer Blade 16 delivers up to 30% more graphic power per cubic inch than any other 16” gaming laptop on the market1,2.

16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (36)

NVIDIA® GEFORCE RTX™ 40 SERIES LAPTOP GPU

Beyond Fast for Gamers and Creators

Built with ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs power the world’s fastest laptops for gamers and creators.

Learn More >

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (37)

    AI-Powered Performance and Lifelike Graphics3

    Get a quantum leap in performance in games and creative apps with AI-powered DLSS 3 and enable lifelike virtual worlds with full raytracing.

    Learn More >

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (38)

    Accelerate Your Ideas

    NVIDIA Studio takes your creative projects to the next level. Unlock RTX and AI acceleration in top creative apps, NVIDIA Studio drivers for max stability, and a suite of exclusive tools to fast-track yourcreativity.

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (39)

    Optimized Power and Performance

    NVIDIA Max-Q is an advanced suite of AI-powered technologies that optimize your system for peak efficiency. This enables blazing-fast laptops that are thin, quiet, and have amazing battery life.

Your Ideas, Accelerated by NVIDIAStudio

Unleash your creativity with NVIDIA Studio laptops, purpose-built for creators, tested and validated to deliver fast and fluid performance across the most challenging creator workflows, and preconfigured to take advantage of all the NVIDIA Studio benefits.

Equipped with the most advanced GPUs in the world for creators, NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 40 Series, NVIDIA Studio systems deliver the highest fidelity digital graphics with real-time ray tracing, plus AI acceleration in your favorite creative apps. Pre-installed NVIDIA Studio Drivers are extensively tested against top creative software to deliver maximum stability. And exclusive tools like NVIDIA Omniverse grant 3D creators access to the latest AI technology from NVIDIA. Finish your projects in record time with NVIDIA Studiosystems.

Learn More >

16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (40)

16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (41)

#MADEWITHBLADE

#MADEWITHBLADE is an exploration into the cutting-edge creativity of some of the most talented artists in the world. Come inside their studios and behind-the scenes as these artists share exclusive stories about how Razer Blade laptops are helping them push the envelope of music production, visual effects, digital illustration and 3Danimation.

  • More #MADEWITHBLADE stories

MORE DESKTOP COMPUTING POWER PER CUBIC INCH

Intel Core i9-14900HX Processor | Overclock Ready

Game and create flawlessly with the most powerful mobile processor leveraging desktop-grade silicon. Push performance even further with Overclock Mode in Razer Synapse.

  • 5.8 GHz

    Max Clock Speed

  • 24 Cores

    8 Performance | 16 Efficiency

  • 32 Threads

16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (42)

This is a carousel. Use the control buttons to display the related slide.

MORE COOLING POWER PER CUBIC INCH

World’s Thinnest Exhaust Fins | NASBIS® Insulating Sheets | Honeywell PTM7958 Thermal Paste

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (43)

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (44)

    • 1. Graphite + PET
    • 2. Vapor Chamber
    • 3. Server-Grade & Graphite TIM
    • 4. Dual Fans
    • 5. Nasbis(R) + Graphics + PET

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (45)

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (46)

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (47)

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (48)

MORE METAL PER CUBIC INCH

Aircraft-Grade Aluminium Unibody Design | 100% Pure Titanium Anti-Flex Plate

Meticulously crafted with over a decades’ worth of refinement, the Razer Blade pushes the boundaries of performance and design, to provide users with an experience that is truly one of a kind.

16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (49)

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (50)

    1

    Aluminum unibody design for optimal strength-to-weight ratio

  • 2

    Sand-blasted and anodized for a durable, refined finish

  • 3

    Laser-cut speaker grilles for a clean fit and feel

  • 4

    Custom glass touchpad for smooth navigation

  • 5

    Titanium plate for greater rigidity of the bottom cover

  • 6

    Fingerprint-resistant coating to minimize smudging

  • 7

    Precision-tuned hinge for effortless single-finger lifting

MORE CHARGING POWER PER CUBIC INCH

Up to 330 W GaN Charger4 | 60% Smaller than Standard Chargers

Keep the Razer Blade 16 ready to go with a charger that’s not only faster and more power-efficient than standard adapters, but also up to 60% smaller.

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (51)

    7.09" (L) x 2.95" (W) x 0.96" (H)
    Weight 1.85 lbs. / 0.84 kg

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (52)

    Power efficient gallium nitridesemiconductors

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (53)

    Up to 60% smaller than other 330W adapters2

16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (54)

MORE CONNECTIONS PER CUBIC INCH

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (55)

    WiFi 7 Enabled

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (56)

    Thunderbolt™ 4

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (57)

    HDMI 2.1
    (Up to 4K @ 144 Hz)

16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (58)

1. Power Port
2. USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A Ports
3. USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C Port*

4. 3.5 mm Headphone / Microphone Combo Port
5. UHS-II SD Card Reader
6. Thunderbolt™ 4 Port (USB Type C)*

7. HDMI 2.1 Port
8. Kensington Security Lock
*Up to 100W Charging

OTHER FEATURES

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (59)

    Per-key Razer Chroma™ RGB

    Personalize the keyboard’s lighting with up to 16.8 million colours and a variety of effects. Experience greater immersion as it reacts dynamically with your favorite Chroma-integrated games.
    Learn More >

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (60)

    THX® Spatial Audio

    Enjoy a cinematic audio experience enhanced by our virtual 7.1 surround sound. Select from a variety of pre-tuned profiles to best suit your listening needs or create your own EQ profile.
    Learn More >

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (61)

    Advanced Control System

    Take full control with Razer Synapse, from customizing lighting, managing profiles, adjusting fans, and even stepping up CPU performance in Overclock Mode.
    Learn More >

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (62)

    Ultra-long 95.2 Watt-hour Battery

    The Razer Blade 16’s battery delivers hours and hours of battery life, with an included 2-year limited battery warranty for even more assurance and peace of mind.

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (63)

    Easy Upgradeability

    With an extra m.2 slot and user-upgradeable memory slots that support up to 96 GB of memory, the Razer Blade 16 can be fitted for more storage and speed.

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (64)

    FHD Webcam and Dual Array Mic

    With solid 1080p quality and a voice clarity to match, be seen and heard clearly for every video call as you stay connected with family, friends, and colleagues.

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (65)

    Anti-Ghosting Keyboard

    Execute every keypress quickly and flawlessly thanks to a gaming optimized key matrix that allows the recognition of up to six simultaneous key presses.

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (66)

    Windows Hello

    Using facial recognition or a PIN, Windows Hello is a fast, secure, and password-less way to unlock your Windows devices.

  • 16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (67)

    Microsoft Precision XL Touchpad

    A massive, clickable glass touchpad with Microsoft Precision Driver support means smooth and precise control, including a range of gestures for expanded navigation.

Razer™ Snap Tap

Advanced Input Priority for Faster Execution

Using Razer Synapse 4, gain the ability to prioritize the latest input between two selected keys without having to release the previous one. Enjoy more responsive inputs for near-instant directional changes.

16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (68)

16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (69)

LIMITED-EDITION X‑RAY SKINS

For a limited time, receive an exclusive Razer X-ray Skin valued at up to €79.99 with the purchase of the latest Razer Blade 16.*
*T&Cs apply, valid while stocks last.

  • Shop Blade 16

FAQ

  • Is the memory and SSD on the Blade 16 upgradable?

    Yes, it features upgradable RAM and storage of up to 96 GB and 8 TB (single-sided SSD) respectively.

  • Does the Blade 16 support USB Type-C charging?

    Yes, it features USB Type-C PD 3.0 charging of up to 100 W via a 20 V charger.

  • Does Blade 16 feature overclocking?

    Yes, for more information visit our complete overclocking guide on Razer Support site.

  • Can you connect the Blade 16 to Thunderbolt 4 accessories?

    Yes, the Razer Blade 16 features a USB4 Type-C port that allows for connectivity to Thunderbolt devices.

  • Does the manufacturer’s warranty for the Blade 16 cover drops, spills, or accidents?

    No. For greater peace of mind, we recommend purchasing a RazerCare Protection Plan, which provides up to 3 years of coverage that extends to drops, spills, or accidents.

  • Can the Blade 16 be used for creative applications such as Adobe Premiere, Photoshop, Autodesk, or Blender?

    Yes, the Razer Blade 16 is equipped with a 24-core processor and advanced graphics for accelerated performance in creative applications. For heavy creative use, go to NVIDIA.com and download the latest Studio Drivers to experience increased performance and improved stability in creative applications.

  • What is Razer™ Snap Tap and does this laptop have it?

    Prioritize the latest input between two selected keys without having to release the previous one. Enjoy more responsive inputs for near-instant directional changes. This laptop supports Razer Snap Tap via Razer Synapse 4. Find out more about Razer Snap Tap.

16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (70)

Get 3 years of repair support including accidental damage coverage with RazerCareElite.

  • Protect your Razer Blade today

LEGAL DISCLAIMERS

  1. Research conducted on comparable competing gaming laptops available for sale as of February 9, 2024.
  2. “Graphics Power per Cubic Inch” determined by dividing a laptop’s TGP (Total Graphics Power) by its total volume (LxWxH).
  3. Cyberpunk 2077 image captured on a desktop with new Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode ON, shown for illustrative purposes only. Actual performance varies by system.
  4. Only available on models with NVIDIA RTX 4080/4090. RTX 4070 models include 280 W GaN Charger.
16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (2025)

References

Top Articles
Garnier Beauty Bar – Jouw Bron voor Natuurlijke Huid- en Haarverzorging
Krulset kruidvat - persoonlijke verzorging apparaten | Ruim aanbod
Beste Krulspelden van 2023 – 5 Best Geteste Krulspelden
Latest Posts
Sering Lewat Beranda! Berikut Lirik Salla Alayka Rahman Milik Maher Zain, Lagunya Sungguh Candu dan Syahdu - Kelumajang - Halaman 2
Kidney Belts Archives - Medieval Collectibles
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Duncan Muller

Last Updated:

Views: 5368

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Duncan Muller

Birthday: 1997-01-13

Address: Apt. 505 914 Phillip Crossroad, O'Konborough, NV 62411

Phone: +8555305800947

Job: Construction Agent

Hobby: Shopping, Table tennis, Snowboarding, Rafting, Motor sports, Homebrewing, Taxidermy

Introduction: My name is Duncan Muller, I am a enchanting, good, gentle, modern, tasty, nice, elegant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.