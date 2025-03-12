16-Inch Gaming Laptop with Fastest OLED Display | Razer Europe (2025)

RAZER BLADE 16
FASTEST.
SHARPEST. CLEAREST.
"This is a beast of a gaming laptop but with an elegantstyle."
-Tom’s Guide
"Literally the GOAT of gaming laptop screens"
-Dave2D
"the Blade 16 is the ultimate expression of the 16-inch laptop."
-PCGamer
"One of the year's best gaminglaptops."
-Games Radar
"The best graphics performance possible in a sleek and minimalist formfactor."
-How-To-Geek
"Now with a level of vibrancy and contrast we adore in laptopOLEDs."
-PC Gamer
OLED 240 Hz 16”
ULTRA-FAST, ULTRA-CLEAR
BRIGHT, VIVID COLORS
PERFECT COLOR ACCURACY
THE WORLD’S FIRST & FASTEST OLED 240 Hz 16” DISPLAY1
Ultra-Fast & Clear | More Accurate Hits | Faster Trigger Times
Refresh Rate
0.2 ms Response Time
16:10 QHD+ Resolution
100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut
89.1%
Screen-to-Body Ratio
NVIDIA G-Sync™ Ready
400 nits Brightness
Individually Factory Calibrated
THE WORLD’S FIRST & ONLY DUAL-MODE MINI LED DISPLAY1
16:10 Aspect Ratio | Built for Work & Play
UHD+ (3840 x 2400) 120 Hz Mode
FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 240 Hz Mode
1000 nits brightness
100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut
HDR 1000 Supported
<3ms Response Time
89.1%
Screen-to-Body Ratio
Ultra-Thin Bezels
Individually Factory Calibrated
NVIDIA G-Sync™ Ready
MORE GRAPHICS POWER PER CUBIC INCH
Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU | Up to 175 W Full TGP
Packed for pure performance with 1.50 gPD (Graphics Power Density), the Razer Blade 16 delivers up to 30% more graphic power per cubic inch than any other 16” gaming laptop on the market1,2.
NVIDIA® GEFORCE RTX™ 40 SERIES LAPTOP GPU
Beyond Fast for Gamers and Creators
Built with ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs power the world’s fastest laptops for gamers and creators.
AI-Powered Performance and Lifelike Graphics3
Get a quantum leap in performance in games and creative apps with AI-powered DLSS 3 and enable lifelike virtual worlds with full raytracing.
Accelerate Your Ideas
NVIDIA Studio takes your creative projects to the next level. Unlock RTX and AI acceleration in top creative apps, NVIDIA Studio drivers for max stability, and a suite of exclusive tools to fast-track yourcreativity.
Optimized Power and Performance
NVIDIA Max-Q is an advanced suite of AI-powered technologies that optimize your system for peak efficiency. This enables blazing-fast laptops that are thin, quiet, and have amazing battery life.
Your Ideas, Accelerated by NVIDIAStudio
Unleash your creativity with NVIDIA Studio laptops, purpose-built for creators, tested and validated to deliver fast and fluid performance across the most challenging creator workflows, and preconfigured to take advantage of all the NVIDIA Studio benefits.
Equipped with the most advanced GPUs in the world for creators, NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 40 Series, NVIDIA Studio systems deliver the highest fidelity digital graphics with real-time ray tracing, plus AI acceleration in your favorite creative apps. Pre-installed NVIDIA Studio Drivers are extensively tested against top creative software to deliver maximum stability. And exclusive tools like NVIDIA Omniverse grant 3D creators access to the latest AI technology from NVIDIA. Finish your projects in record time with NVIDIA Studiosystems.
#MADEWITHBLADE
#MADEWITHBLADE is an exploration into the cutting-edge creativity of some of the most talented artists in the world. Come inside their studios and behind-the scenes as these artists share exclusive stories about how Razer Blade laptops are helping them push the envelope of music production, visual effects, digital illustration and 3Danimation.
MORE DESKTOP COMPUTING POWER PER CUBIC INCH
Intel Core i9-14900HX Processor | Overclock Ready
5.8 GHz
Max Clock Speed
24 Cores
8 Performance | 16 Efficiency
32 Threads
MORE COOLING POWER PER CUBIC INCH
- 1. Graphite + PET
- 2. Vapor Chamber
- 3. Server-Grade & Graphite TIM
- 4. Dual Fans
- 5. Nasbis(R) + Graphics + PET
MORE METAL PER CUBIC INCH
Aircraft-Grade Aluminium Unibody Design | 100% Pure Titanium Anti-Flex Plate
1
Aluminum unibody design for optimal strength-to-weight ratio
2
Sand-blasted and anodized for a durable, refined finish
-
Laser-cut speaker grilles for a clean fit and feel
-
Custom glass touchpad for smooth navigation
-
Titanium plate for greater rigidity of the bottom cover
-
Fingerprint-resistant coating to minimize smudging
-
Precision-tuned hinge for effortless single-finger lifting
MORE CHARGING POWER PER CUBIC INCH
Up to 330 W GaN Charger4 | 60% Smaller than Standard Chargers
7.09" (L) x 2.95" (W) x 0.96" (H)
Weight 1.85 lbs. / 0.84 kg
Power efficient gallium nitridesemiconductors
-
Up to 60% smaller than other 330W adapters2
MORE CONNECTIONS PER CUBIC INCH
WiFi 7 Enabled
-
Thunderbolt™ 4
-
HDMI 2.1
(Up to 4K @ 144 Hz)
1. Power Port
2. USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A Ports
3. USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C Port*
4. 3.5 mm Headphone / Microphone Combo Port
5. UHS-II SD Card Reader
6. Thunderbolt™ 4 Port (USB Type C)*
7. HDMI 2.1 Port
8. Kensington Security Lock
*Up to 100W Charging
OTHER FEATURES
Per-key Razer Chroma™ RGB Personalize the keyboard's lighting with up to 16.8 million colours and a variety of effects. Experience greater immersion as it reacts dynamically with your favorite Chroma-integrated games.
THX® Spatial Audio Enjoy a cinematic audio experience enhanced by our virtual 7.1 surround sound. Select from a variety of pre-tuned profiles to best suit your listening needs or create your own EQ profile.
Advanced Control System Take full control with Razer Synapse, from customizing lighting, managing profiles, adjusting fans, and even stepping up CPU performance in Overclock Mode.
Ultra-long 95.2 Watt-hour Battery The Razer Blade 16's battery delivers hours and hours of battery life, with an included 2-year limited battery warranty for even more assurance and peace of mind.
Easy Upgradeability With an extra m.2 slot and user-upgradeable memory slots that support up to 96 GB of memory, the Razer Blade 16 can be fitted for more storage and speed.
FHD Webcam and Dual Array Mic With solid 1080p quality and a voice clarity to match, be seen and heard clearly for every video call as you stay connected with family, friends, and colleagues.
Anti-Ghosting Keyboard Execute every keypress quickly and flawlessly thanks to a gaming optimized key matrix that allows the recognition of up to six simultaneous key presses.
-
Windows Hello
Using facial recognition or a PIN, Windows Hello is a fast, secure, and password-less way to unlock your Windows devices.
Microsoft Precision XL Touchpad A massive, clickable glass touchpad with Microsoft Precision Driver support means smooth and precise control, including a range of gestures for expanded navigation.
Razer™ Snap Tap
Advanced Input Priority for Faster Execution LIMITED-EDITION X‑RAY SKINS
FAQ
Is the memory and SSD on the Blade 16 upgradable? Yes, it features upgradable RAM and storage of up to 96 GB and 8 TB (single-sided SSD) respectively. Does the Blade 16 support USB Type-C charging? Yes, it features USB Type-C PD 3.0 charging of up to 100 W via a 20 V charger. Does Blade 16 feature overclocking? Yes, for more information visit our complete overclocking guide on Razer Support site. Can you connect the Blade 16 to Thunderbolt 4 accessories? Yes, the Razer Blade 16 features a USB4 Type-C port that allows for connectivity to Thunderbolt devices. Does the manufacturer’s warranty for the Blade 16 cover drops, spills, or accidents? No. For greater peace of mind, we recommend purchasing a RazerCare Protection Plan, which provides up to 3 years of coverage that extends to drops, spills, or accidents. Can the Blade 16 be used for creative applications such as Adobe Premiere, Photoshop, Autodesk, or Blender? Yes, the Razer Blade 16 is equipped with a 24-core processor and advanced graphics for accelerated performance in creative applications. For heavy creative use, go to NVIDIA.com and download the latest Studio Drivers to experience increased performance and improved stability in creative applications. What is Razer™ Snap Tap and does this laptop have it? Prioritize the latest input between two selected keys without having to release the previous one. Enjoy more responsive inputs for near-instant directional changes. This laptop supports Razer Snap Tap via Razer Synapse 4. Find out more about Razer Snap Tap.
Get 3 years of repair support including accidental damage coverage with RazerCareElite.
LEGAL DISCLAIMERS
Research conducted on comparable competing gaming laptops available for sale as of February 9, 2024. “Graphics Power per Cubic Inch” determined by dividing a laptop’s TGP (Total Graphics Power) by its total volume (LxWxH). Cyberpunk 2077 image captured on a desktop with new Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode ON, shown for illustrative purposes only. Actual performance varies by system. Only available on models with NVIDIA RTX 4080/4090. RTX 4070 models include 280 W GaN Charger.